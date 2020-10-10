Limarc Ambalina, journalist, copywriter, editor and Noonies Nominee

Limarc Ambalina from Japan, journalist and experienced Media and communication professional by day, VR Gamer and Anime Binger by night has been nominated in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. Read on to find out what he'd invest $10 million dollars in and if given the option to live forever, would he take it?

1. Which 2020 Noonie/s have you been nominated for?

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a content writer with 5 years of experience writing about, Tech, AI, Gaming, and Pop Culture. I manage my own blog about Japan (jpbound.com) and I write for numerous AI and tech blogs, such as KD Nuggets, Lionbridge AI, Towards Data Science, and of course, Hacker Noon.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

In my full-time job, I write content for the Lionbridge AI blog and help plan content strategy. On the side, I'm a part-time contributing writer for KD Nuggets where I write about Machine Learning. For fun, I also write about video games and virtual reality on KeenGamer and Superjump.

I've built and managed my own blog about Japan (jpbound.com) where I talk about Japanese culture, pop culture, and news.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Virtual Reality

5. What are you worried about right now?

Coronavirus, misinformation, and planning my wedding

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Do it for yourself, not to impress someone else

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

My career has become 100% remote for the past 5 months and will continue. But to be honest, I've been more active while working remotely and have thus managed to build my career and have more success working from home.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Virtual Reality, I might just take the safe route and invest in Oculus since they are the leader in consumer VR

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

If I had the option to live forever, I'd take it.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

TransferWise (banking), Facebook, Youtube, Netflix

11. What are you currently learning?

Python and machine learning

