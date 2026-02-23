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Yintoni i-Amazon Dynamo ibonisa i-Storage ye-Distributed Storage ye-17 iminyaka emva

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byPiyush Jajoo@pjajoo

Cloud Platform Tech Lead at IBM

2026/02/23
featured image - Yintoni i-Amazon Dynamo ibonisa i-Storage ye-Distributed Storage ye-17 iminyaka emva
Piyush Jajoo

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Piyush Jajoo@pjajoo

Cloud Platform Tech Lead at IBM

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ZIJONGE IIMPAWU

cloud#distributed-systems#amazon-dynamo#cap-theorem-explained#consistent-hashing#vector-clocks#highly-available-systems#distributed-database-design#hackernoon-top-story

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