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Perché Amazon Dynamo continua a modellare il moderno storage distribuito 17 anni dopo

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byPiyush Jajoo@pjajoo

Cloud Platform Tech Lead at IBM

2026/02/23
featured image - Perché Amazon Dynamo continua a modellare il moderno storage distribuito 17 anni dopo
Piyush Jajoo

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Piyush Jajoo@pjajoo

Cloud Platform Tech Lead at IBM

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cloud#distributed-systems#amazon-dynamo#cap-theorem-explained#consistent-hashing#vector-clocks#highly-available-systems#distributed-database-design#hackernoon-top-story

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