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Why Amazon Dynamo Still Shapes Modern Distributed Storage 17 Years Later

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byPiyush Jajoo@pjajoo

Cloud Platform Tech Lead at IBM

February 23rd, 2026
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Piyush Jajoo@pjajoo

Cloud Platform Tech Lead at IBM

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cloud#distributed-systems#amazon-dynamo#cap-theorem-explained#consistent-hashing#vector-clocks#highly-available-systems#distributed-database-design#hackernoon-top-story

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