Why Amazon Dynamo Still Shapes Modern Distributed Storage 17 Years Later

A senior engineer’s perspective on building highly available distributed systems A senior engineer’s perspective on building highly available distributed systems Table of Contents Introduction: Why Dynamo Changed Everything\nThe CAP Theorem Trade-off\nCore Architecture Components\n\nConsistent Hashing for Partitioning\nReplication Strategy (N, R, W)\nVector Clocks for Versioning\nSloppy Quorum and Hinted Handoff\n\n\nConflict Resolution: The Shopping Cart Problem\nRead and Write Flow\nMerkle Trees for Anti-Entropy\nMembership and Failure Detection\nPerformance Characteristics: Real Numbers\nPartitioning Strategy Evolution\nComparing Dynamo to Modern Systems\nWhat Dynamo Does NOT Give You\nPractical Implementation Example\nKey Lessons for System Design\nWhen NOT to Use Dynamo-Style Systems\nConclusion\nAppendix: Design Problems and Approaches Introduction: Why Dynamo Changed Everything The CAP Theorem Trade-off Core Architecture Components\n\nConsistent Hashing for Partitioning\nReplication Strategy (N, R, W)\nVector Clocks for Versioning\nSloppy Quorum and Hinted Handoff Consistent Hashing for Partitioning\nReplication Strategy (N, R, W)\nVector Clocks for Versioning\nSloppy Quorum and Hinted Handoff Consistent Hashing for Partitioning Replication Strategy (N, R, W) Vector Clocks for Versioning Sloppy Quorum and Hinted Handoff Conflict Resolution: The Shopping Cart Problem Read and Write Flow Merkle Trees for Anti-Entropy Membership and Failure Detection Performance Characteristics: Real Numbers Partitioning Strategy Evolution Comparing Dynamo to Modern Systems What Dynamo Does NOT Give You Practical Implementation Example Key Lessons for System Design When NOT to Use Dynamo-Style Systems Conclusion Appendix: Design Problems and Approaches This is a long-form reference — every section stands on its own, so feel free to jump directly to whatever is most relevant to you. This is a long-form reference — every section stands on its own, so feel free to jump directly to whatever is most relevant to you. Introduction: Why Dynamo Changed Everything When Amazon published the Dynamo paper in 2007, it wasn’t just another academic exercise. It was a battle-tested solution to real problems at massive scale. I remember when I first read this paper—it fundamentally changed how I thought about distributed systems. Dynamo is a distributed key-value storage system. It was designed to support Amazon’s high-traffic services such as the shopping cart and session management systems. There are no secondary indexes, no joins, no relational semantics—just keys and values, with extreme focus on availability and scalability. It does not provide linearizability or global ordering guarantees, even at the highest quorum settings. If your system requires those properties, Dynamo is not the right tool. Dynamo is a distributed key-value storage system. The core problem Amazon faced was simple to state but brutal to solve: How do you build a storage system that never says “no” to customers? When someone tries to add an item to their shopping cart during a network partition or server failure, rejecting that write isn’t acceptable. Every lost write is lost revenue and damaged customer trust. How do you build a storage system that never says “no” to customers? The CAP Theorem Trade-off: Why Dynamo Chooses Availability Before diving into how Dynamo works, you need to understand the fundamental constraint it’s designed around. What is CAP Theorem? The CAP theorem describes a fundamental trade-off in distributed systems: when a network partition occurs, you must choose between consistency and availability. The three properties are: Consistency (C): All nodes see the same data at the same time\nAvailability (A): Every request gets a response (success or failure)\nPartition Tolerance (P): System continues working despite network failures Consistency (C): All nodes see the same data at the same time Consistency (C) Availability (A): Every request gets a response (success or failure) Availability (A) Partition Tolerance (P): System continues working despite network failures Partition Tolerance (P) A common shorthand is “pick 2 of 3,” but this is an oversimplification. In practice, network partitions are unavoidable at scale, so the real decision is: when partitions occur (and they will), do you sacrifice consistency or availability? That’s the actual design choice. when partitions occur (and they will), do you sacrifice consistency or availability? The harsh reality: Network partitions WILL happen. Cables get cut, switches fail, datacenters lose connectivity. You can’t avoid them, so you must choose: Consistency or Availability? The harsh reality Traditional Databases Choose Consistency Traditional approach: Traditional approach Database: "I can't guarantee all replicas are consistent,\n so I'll reject your write to be safe."\nResult: Customer sees error, cart is empty\nImpact: Lost revenue, poor experience Database: "I can't guarantee all replicas are consistent,\n so I'll reject your write to be safe."\nResult: Customer sees error, cart is empty\nImpact: Lost revenue, poor experience Dynamo Chooses Availability Dynamo’s approach: Dynamo’s approach Dynamo: "I'll accept your write with the replicas I can reach.\n The unreachable replica will catch up later."\nResult: Customer sees success, item in cart\nImpact: Sale continues, happy customer Dynamo: "I'll accept your write with the replicas I can reach.\n The unreachable replica will catch up later."\nResult: Customer sees success, item in cart\nImpact: Sale continues, happy customer The Trade-off Visualized When a partition occurs:\n\nTraditional Database: Choose C over A → Sacrifice Availability\n- ✓ All replicas always have same data\n- ✓ No conflicts to resolve\n- ❌ Rejects writes during failures\n- ❌ Poor customer experience\n- ❌ Lost revenue\n\nDynamo: Choose A over C → Sacrifice Strong Consistency\n- ✓ Accepts writes even during failures\n- ✓ Excellent customer experience\n- ✓ No lost revenue\n- ❌ Replicas might temporarily disagree\n- ❌ Application must handle conflicts When a partition occurs:\n\nTraditional Database: Choose C over A → Sacrifice Availability\n- ✓ All replicas always have same data\n- ✓ No conflicts to resolve\n- ❌ Rejects writes during failures\n- ❌ Poor customer experience\n- ❌ Lost revenue\n\nDynamo: Choose A over C → Sacrifice Strong Consistency\n- ✓ Accepts writes even during failures\n- ✓ Excellent customer experience\n- ✓ No lost revenue\n- ❌ Replicas might temporarily disagree\n- ❌ Application must handle conflicts Real Amazon Example: Black Friday Shopping Cart Imagine it’s Black Friday. Millions of customers are shopping. A network cable gets cut between datacenters. With traditional database: With traditional database Time: 10:00 AM - Network partition occurs\nResult: \n- All shopping cart writes fail\n- "Service Unavailable" errors\n- Customers can't checkout\n- Twitter explodes with complaints\n- Estimated lost revenue: $100,000+ per minute Time: 10:00 AM - Network partition occurs\nResult: \n- All shopping cart writes fail\n- "Service Unavailable" errors\n- Customers can't checkout\n- Twitter explodes with complaints\n- Estimated lost revenue: $100,000+ per minute With Dynamo: With Dynamo Time: 10:00 AM - Network partition occurs\nResult:\n- Shopping cart writes continue\n- Customers see success\n- Some carts might have conflicts (rare)\n- Application merges conflicting versions\n- Estimated lost revenue: $0\n- A few edge cases need conflict resolution (acceptable) Time: 10:00 AM - Network partition occurs\nResult:\n- Shopping cart writes continue\n- Customers see success\n- Some carts might have conflicts (rare)\n- Application merges conflicting versions\n- Estimated lost revenue: $0\n- A few edge cases need conflict resolution (acceptable) Why This Choice Makes Sense for E-commerce Amazon did the math: Cost of rejecting a write: Immediate lost sale ($50-200)\nCost of accepting a conflicting write: Occasionally need to merge shopping carts (rarely happens, easily fixable)\nBusiness decision: Accept writes, deal with rare conflicts Cost of rejecting a write: Immediate lost sale ($50-200) Cost of rejecting a write Cost of accepting a conflicting write: Occasionally need to merge shopping carts (rarely happens, easily fixable) Cost of accepting a conflicting write Business decision: Accept writes, deal with rare conflicts Business decision Types of data where Availability > Consistency: Types of data where Availability > Consistency Shopping carts (merge conflicting additions)\nSession data (last-write-wins is fine)\nUser preferences (eventual consistency acceptable)\nBest seller lists (approximate is fine) Shopping carts (merge conflicting additions) Session data (last-write-wins is fine) User preferences (eventual consistency acceptable) Best seller lists (approximate is fine) Types of data where Consistency > Availability: Types of data where Consistency > Availability Bank account balances (can’t have conflicting balances)\nInventory counts (can’t oversell)\nTransaction logs (must be ordered) Bank account balances (can’t have conflicting balances) Inventory counts (can’t oversell) Transaction logs (must be ordered) This is why Dynamo isn’t for everything—but for Amazon’s e-commerce use cases, choosing availability over strong consistency was the right trade-off. Important nuance: While Dynamo is often described as an AP system, it’s more accurate to call it a tunable consistency system. Depending on your R and W quorum configuration, it can behave closer to CP. The AP label applies to its default/recommended configuration optimized for e-commerce workloads. Important nuance: While Dynamo is often described as an AP system, it’s more accurate to call it a tunable consistency system. Depending on your R and W quorum configuration, it can behave closer to CP. The AP label applies to its default/recommended configuration optimized for e-commerce workloads. Important nuance tunable consistency system Core Architecture Components 1. Consistent Hashing for Partitioning Let me explain this with a concrete example, because consistent hashing is one of those concepts that seems magical until you see it in action. The Problem: Traditional Hash-Based Sharding Imagine you have 3 servers and want to distribute data across them. The naive approach: # Traditional approach - DON'T DO THIS\ndef get_server(key, num_servers):\n hash_value = hash(key)\n return hash_value % num_servers # Modulo operation\n\n# With 3 servers:\nget_server("user_123", 3) # Returns server 0\nget_server("user_456", 3) # Returns server 1\nget_server("user_789", 3) # Returns server 2 # Traditional approach - DON'T DO THIS\ndef get_server(key, num_servers):\n hash_value = hash(key)\n return hash_value % num_servers # Modulo operation\n\n# With 3 servers:\nget_server("user_123", 3) # Returns server 0\nget_server("user_456", 3) # Returns server 1\nget_server("user_789", 3) # Returns server 2 This works… until you add or remove a server. Let’s see what happens when we go from 3 to 4 servers: # Before (3 servers):\n"user_123" → hash % 3 = 0 → Server 0\n"user_456" → hash % 3 = 1 → Server 1\n"user_789" → hash % 3 = 2 → Server 2\n\n# After (4 servers):\n"user_123" → hash % 4 = 0 → Server 0 ✓ (stayed)\n"user_456" → hash % 4 = 1 → Server 1 ✓ (stayed)\n"user_789" → hash % 4 = 2 → Server 2 ✓ (stayed)\n\n# But wait - this is lucky! In reality, most keys MOVE:\n"product_ABC" → hash % 3 = 2 → Server 2\n"product_ABC" → hash % 4 = 3 → Server 3 ✗ (MOVED!) # Before (3 servers):\n"user_123" → hash % 3 = 0 → Server 0\n"user_456" → hash % 3 = 1 → Server 1\n"user_789" → hash % 3 = 2 → Server 2\n\n# After (4 servers):\n"user_123" → hash % 4 = 0 → Server 0 ✓ (stayed)\n"user_456" → hash % 4 = 1 → Server 1 ✓ (stayed)\n"user_789" → hash % 4 = 2 → Server 2 ✓ (stayed)\n\n# But wait - this is lucky! In reality, most keys MOVE:\n"product_ABC" → hash % 3 = 2 → Server 2\n"product_ABC" → hash % 4 = 3 → Server 3 ✗ (MOVED!) The disaster: When you change the number of servers, nearly ALL your data needs to be redistributed. Imagine moving terabytes of data just to add one server! The disaster The Solution: Consistent Hashing Consistent hashing solves this by treating the hash space as a circle (0 to 2^32 – 1, wrapping around). Step 1: Place servers on the ring Step 1: Place servers on the ring Each server is assigned a random position on the ring (called a “token”). Think of this like placing markers on a circular racetrack. Step 2: Place data on the ring Step 2: Place data on the ring When you want to store data, you: Hash the key to get a position on the ring\nWalk clockwise from that position\nStore the data on the first server you encounter Hash the key to get a position on the ring Walk clockwise from that position Store the data on the first server you encounter Visual Example: Complete Ring Here’s the ring laid out in order. Keys walk clockwise to the next server: Simple rule: A key walks clockwise until it hits a server. That server owns the key. Simple rule Examples: Examples user_123 at 30° → walks to 45° → Server A owns it\nuser_456 at 150° → walks to 200° → Server C owns it\ncart_789 at 250° → walks to 280° → Server D owns it\nproduct_ABC at 300° → walks past 360°, wraps to 0°, continues to 45° → Server A owns it user_123 at 30° → walks to 45° → Server A owns it user_123 Server A owns it user_456 at 150° → walks to 200° → Server C owns it user_456 Server C owns it cart_789 at 250° → walks to 280° → Server D owns it cart_789 Server D owns it product_ABC at 300° → walks past 360°, wraps to 0°, continues to 45° → Server A owns it product_ABC Server A owns it Who owns what range? Who owns what range? Server A (45°): owns everything from 281° to 45° (wraps around)\nServer B (120°): owns everything from 46° to 120°\nServer C (200°): owns everything from 121° to 200°\nServer D (280°): owns everything from 201° to 280° Server A (45°): owns everything from 281° to 45° (wraps around) Server A (45°) Server B (120°): owns everything from 46° to 120° Server B (120°) Server C (200°): owns everything from 121° to 200° Server C (200°) Server D (280°): owns everything from 201° to 280° Server D (280°) The Magic: Adding a Server Now let’s see why this is brilliant. We add Server E at position 160°: BEFORE:\nServer A (45°) → owns 281°-45°\nServer B (120°) → owns 46°-120°\nServer C (200°) → owns 121°-200° ← THIS RANGE WILL SPLIT\nServer D (280°) → owns 201°-280°\n\nAFTER:\nServer A (45°) → owns 281°-45° ← NO CHANGE\nServer B (120°) → owns 46°-120° ← NO CHANGE\nServer E (160°) → owns 121°-160° ← NEW! Takes part of C's range\nServer C (200°) → owns 161°-200° ← SMALLER range\nServer D (280°) → owns 201°-280° ← NO CHANGE BEFORE:\nServer A (45°) → owns 281°-45°\nServer B (120°) → owns 46°-120°\nServer C (200°) → owns 121°-200° ← THIS RANGE WILL SPLIT\nServer D (280°) → owns 201°-280°\n\nAFTER:\nServer A (45°) → owns 281°-45° ← NO CHANGE\nServer B (120°) → owns 46°-120° ← NO CHANGE\nServer E (160°) → owns 121°-160° ← NEW! Takes part of C's range\nServer C (200°) → owns 161°-200° ← SMALLER range\nServer D (280°) → owns 201°-280° ← NO CHANGE Result: Only keys in range 121°-160° need to move (from C to E). Servers A, B, and D are completely unaffected! Result The Virtual Nodes Optimization There’s a critical problem with the basic consistent hashing approach: random distribution can be extremely uneven. random distribution can be extremely uneven The Problem in Detail: The Problem in Detail: When you randomly assign one position per server, you’re essentially throwing darts at a circular board. Sometimes the darts cluster together, sometimes they spread out. This creates hotspots. Let me show you a concrete example: Scenario: 4 servers with single random tokens\n\nServer A: 10° }\nServer B: 25° } ← Only 75° apart! Tiny ranges\nServer C: 100° }\n\nServer D: 280° ← 180° away from C! Huge range\n\nRange sizes:\n- Server A owns: 281° to 10° = 89° (25% of ring)\n- Server B owns: 11° to 25° = 14° (4% of ring) ← Underutilized!\n- Server C owns: 26° to 100° = 74° (21% of ring)\n- Server D owns: 101° to 280° = 179° (50% of ring) ← Overloaded! Scenario: 4 servers with single random tokens\n\nServer A: 10° }\nServer B: 25° } ← Only 75° apart! Tiny ranges\nServer C: 100° }\n\nServer D: 280° ← 180° away from C! Huge range\n\nRange sizes:\n- Server A owns: 281° to 10° = 89° (25% of ring)\n- Server B owns: 11° to 25° = 14° (4% of ring) ← Underutilized!\n- Server C owns: 26° to 100° = 74° (21% of ring)\n- Server D owns: 101° to 280° = 179° (50% of ring) ← Overloaded! Real-world consequences: Real-world consequences: Uneven load: Server D handles 50% of all data while Server B handles only 4%. This means: Uneven load: Server D handles 50% of all data while Server B handles only 4%. This means: Uneven load Server D’s CPU, disk, and network are maxed out\nServer B is mostly idle (wasted capacity)\nYour 99.9th percentile latency is dominated by Server D being overloaded Server D’s CPU, disk, and network are maxed out Server B is mostly idle (wasted capacity) Your 99.9th percentile latency is dominated by Server D being overloaded Hotspot cascading: When Server D becomes slow or fails: Hotspot cascading: When Server D becomes slow or fails: Hotspot cascading All its 50% load shifts to Server A (the next one clockwise)\nServer A now becomes overloaded\nSystem performance degrades catastrophically All its 50% load shifts to Server A (the next one clockwise) Server A now becomes overloaded System performance degrades catastrophically Inefficient scaling: Adding servers doesn’t help evenly because new servers might land in already small ranges Inefficient scaling: Adding servers doesn’t help evenly because new servers might land in already small ranges Inefficient scaling Visualizing the problem: Visualizing the problem: Dynamo’s solution: Each physical server gets multiple virtual positions (tokens). Dynamo’s solution Instead of one dart throw per server, throw many darts. The more throws, the more even the distribution becomes (law of large numbers). How Virtual Nodes Fix the Problem: How Virtual Nodes Fix the Problem: Let’s take the same 4 servers, but now each server gets 3 virtual nodes (tokens) instead of 1: Physical Server A gets 3 tokens: 10°, 95°, 270°\nPhysical Server B gets 3 tokens: 25°, 180°, 310°\nPhysical Server C gets 3 tokens: 55°, 150°, 320°\nPhysical Server D gets 3 tokens: 75°, 200°, 340°\n\nNow the ring looks like:\n10° A, 25° B, 55° C, 75° D, 95° A, 150° C, 180° B, 200° D, 270° A, 310° B, 320° C, 340° D\n\nRange sizes (approximately):\n- Server A total: 15° + 55° + 40° = 110° (31% of ring)\n- Server B total: 30° + 20° + 30° = 80° (22% of ring)\n- Server C total: 20° + 30° + 20° = 70° (19% of ring)\n- Server D total: 20° + 70° + 20° = 110° (31% of ring) Physical Server A gets 3 tokens: 10°, 95°, 270°\nPhysical Server B gets 3 tokens: 25°, 180°, 310°\nPhysical Server C gets 3 tokens: 55°, 150°, 320°\nPhysical Server D gets 3 tokens: 75°, 200°, 340°\n\nNow the ring looks like:\n10° A, 25° B, 55° C, 75° D, 95° A, 150° C, 180° B, 200° D, 270° A, 310° B, 320° C, 340° D\n\nRange sizes (approximately):\n- Server A total: 15° + 55° + 40° = 110° (31% of ring)\n- Server B total: 30° + 20° + 30° = 80° (22% of ring)\n- Server C total: 20° + 30° + 20° = 70° (19% of ring)\n- Server D total: 20° + 70° + 20° = 110° (31% of ring) Much better! Load ranges from 19% to 31% instead of 4% to 50%. Much better! Why this works: Why this works: Statistics: With more samples (tokens), the random distribution averages out. This is the law of large numbers in action.\n\n\nGranular load distribution: When a server fails, its load is distributed across many servers, not just one neighbor:\nServer A fails:\n- Its token at 10° → load shifts to Server B's token at 25°\n- Its token at 95° → load shifts to Server C's token at 150°\n- Its token at 270° → load shifts to Server B's token at 310°\n\nResult: The load is spread across multiple servers!\n\n\n\nSmooth scaling: When adding a new server with 3 tokens, it steals small amounts from many servers instead of a huge chunk from one server. Statistics: With more samples (tokens), the random distribution averages out. This is the law of large numbers in action. Statistics: With more samples (tokens), the random distribution averages out. This is the law of large numbers in action. Statistics Granular load distribution: When a server fails, its load is distributed across many servers, not just one neighbor:\nServer A fails:\n- Its token at 10° → load shifts to Server B's token at 25°\n- Its token at 95° → load shifts to Server C's token at 150°\n- Its token at 270° → load shifts to Server B's token at 310°\n\nResult: The load is spread across multiple servers! Granular load distribution: When a server fails, its load is distributed across many servers, not just one neighbor: Granular load distribution Server A fails:\n- Its token at 10° → load shifts to Server B's token at 25°\n- Its token at 95° → load shifts to Server C's token at 150°\n- Its token at 270° → load shifts to Server B's token at 310°\n\nResult: The load is spread across multiple servers! Server A fails:\n- Its token at 10° → load shifts to Server B's token at 25°\n- Its token at 95° → load shifts to Server C's token at 150°\n- Its token at 270° → load shifts to Server B's token at 310°\n\nResult: The load is spread across multiple servers! Smooth scaling: When adding a new server with 3 tokens, it steals small amounts from many servers instead of a huge chunk from one server. Smooth scaling: When adding a new server with 3 tokens, it steals small amounts from many servers instead of a huge chunk from one server. Smooth scaling Real Dynamo configurations: Real Dynamo configurations: The paper mentions different strategies evolved over time. In production: Early versions: 100-200 virtual nodes per physical server\nLater optimized to: Q/S tokens per node (where Q = total partitions, S = number of servers)\nTypical setup: Each physical server might have 128-256 virtual nodes Early versions: 100-200 virtual nodes per physical server Later optimized to: Q/S tokens per node (where Q = total partitions, S = number of servers) Typical setup: Each physical server might have 128-256 virtual nodes The Trade-off: Balance vs Overhead The Trade-off: Balance vs Overhead More virtual nodes means better load distribution, but there’s a cost. What you gain with more virtual nodes: What you gain with more virtual nodes: With 1 token per server (4 servers):\nLoad variance: 4% to 50% (±46% difference) ❌\n\nWith 3 tokens per server (12 virtual nodes):\nLoad variance: 19% to 31% (±12% difference) ✓\n\nWith 128 tokens per server (512 virtual nodes):\nLoad variance: 24% to 26% (±2% difference) ✓✓ With 1 token per server (4 servers):\nLoad variance: 4% to 50% (±46% difference) ❌\n\nWith 3 tokens per server (12 virtual nodes):\nLoad variance: 19% to 31% (±12% difference) ✓\n\nWith 128 tokens per server (512 virtual nodes):\nLoad variance: 24% to 26% (±2% difference) ✓✓ What it costs: What it costs: Metadata size: Each node maintains routing information Metadata size: Each node maintains routing information Metadata size 1 token per server: Track 4 entries\n128 tokens per server: Track 512 entries 1 token per server: Track 4 entries 128 tokens per server: Track 512 entries Gossip overhead: Nodes exchange membership info periodically Gossip overhead: Nodes exchange membership info periodically Gossip overhead More tokens = more data to sync between nodes\nEvery second, nodes gossip their view of the ring More tokens = more data to sync between nodes Every second, nodes gossip their view of the ring Rebalancing complexity: When nodes join/leave Rebalancing complexity: When nodes join/leave Rebalancing complexity More virtual nodes = more partition transfers to coordinate\nBut each transfer is smaller (which is actually good for bootstrapping) More virtual nodes = more partition transfers to coordinate But each transfer is smaller (which is actually good for bootstrapping) Dynamo’s evolution: Dynamo’s evolution: The paper describes how Amazon optimized this over time: Strategy 1 (Initial):\n- 100-200 random tokens per server\n- Problem: Huge metadata (multiple MB per node)\n- Problem: Slow bootstrapping (had to scan for specific key ranges)\n\nStrategy 3 (Current):\n- Q/S tokens per server (Q=total partitions, S=number of servers)\n- Equal-sized partitions\n- Example: 1024 partitions / 8 servers = 128 tokens per server\n- Benefit: Metadata reduced to KB\n- Benefit: Fast bootstrapping (transfer whole partition files) Strategy 1 (Initial):\n- 100-200 random tokens per server\n- Problem: Huge metadata (multiple MB per node)\n- Problem: Slow bootstrapping (had to scan for specific key ranges)\n\nStrategy 3 (Current):\n- Q/S tokens per server (Q=total partitions, S=number of servers)\n- Equal-sized partitions\n- Example: 1024 partitions / 8 servers = 128 tokens per server\n- Benefit: Metadata reduced to KB\n- Benefit: Fast bootstrapping (transfer whole partition files) Real production sweet spot: Real production sweet spot: Most Dynamo deployments use 128-256 virtual nodes per physical server. This achieves: Load distribution within 10-15% variance (good enough)\nMetadata overhead under 100KB per node (negligible)\nFast failure recovery (load spreads across many nodes) Load distribution within 10-15% variance (good enough) Metadata overhead under 100KB per node (negligible) Fast failure recovery (load spreads across many nodes) Why not more? Diminishing returns. Going from 128 to 512 tokens only improves load balance by 2-3%, but doubles metadata size and gossip traffic. Why not more? Key concept: Physical servers (top) map to multiple virtual positions (bottom) on the ring. This distributes each server’s load across different parts of the hash space. Key concept Benefits: Benefits More even load distribution\nWhen a server fails, its load is distributed across many servers (not just one neighbor)\nWhen a server joins, it steals a small amount from many servers More even load distribution When a server fails, its load is distributed across many servers (not just one neighbor) When a server joins, it steals a small amount from many servers Real-World Impact Comparison Let’s see the difference with real numbers: Traditional Hashing (3 servers → 4 servers):\n- Keys that need to move: ~75% (3 out of 4)\n- Example: 1 million keys → 750,000 keys must migrate\n\nConsistent Hashing (3 servers → 4 servers):\n- Keys that need to move: ~25% (1 out of 4)\n- Example: 1 million keys → 250,000 keys must migrate\n\nWith Virtual Nodes (150 vnodes total → 200 vnodes):\n- Keys that need to move: ~12.5% (spread evenly)\n- Example: 1 million keys → 125,000 keys must migrate\n- Load is balanced across all servers Traditional Hashing (3 servers → 4 servers):\n- Keys that need to move: ~75% (3 out of 4)\n- Example: 1 million keys → 750,000 keys must migrate\n\nConsistent Hashing (3 servers → 4 servers):\n- Keys that need to move: ~25% (1 out of 4)\n- Example: 1 million keys → 250,000 keys must migrate\n\nWith Virtual Nodes (150 vnodes total → 200 vnodes):\n- Keys that need to move: ~12.5% (spread evenly)\n- Example: 1 million keys → 125,000 keys must migrate\n- Load is balanced across all servers The “Aha!” Moment The key insight is this: Consistent hashing decouples the hash space from the number of servers. Consistent hashing decouples the hash space from the number of servers. Traditional: server = hash(key) % num_servers ← num_servers is in the formula!\nConsistent: server = ring.findNextClockwise(hash(key)) ← num_servers isn’t in the formula! Traditional: server = hash(key) % num_servers ← num_servers is in the formula! server = hash(key) % num_servers Consistent: server = ring.findNextClockwise(hash(key)) ← num_servers isn’t in the formula! server = ring.findNextClockwise(hash(key)) This is why adding/removing servers only affects a small portion of the data. The hash values don’t change—only which server “owns” which range changes, and only locally. Think of it like a circular running track with water stations (servers). If you add a new water station, runners only change stations if they’re between the old nearest station and the new one. Everyone else keeps going to their same station. 2. Replication Strategy (N, R, W) The Problem: Availability vs Consistency Trade-off Imagine you’re building Amazon’s shopping cart. A customer adds an item to their cart, but at that exact moment: One server is being rebooted for maintenance\nAnother server has a network hiccup\nA third server is perfectly fine One server is being rebooted for maintenance Another server has a network hiccup A third server is perfectly fine Traditional database approach (strong consistency): Traditional database approach Client: "Add this item to my cart"\nDatabase: "I need ALL replicas to confirm before I say yes"\nServer 1: ✗ (rebooting)\nServer 2: ✗ (network issue)\nServer 3: ✓ (healthy)\n\nResult: "Sorry, service unavailable. Try again later." Client: "Add this item to my cart"\nDatabase: "I need ALL replicas to confirm before I say yes"\nServer 1: ✗ (rebooting)\nServer 2: ✗ (network issue)\nServer 3: ✓ (healthy)\n\nResult: "Sorry, service unavailable. Try again later." Customer experience: 😡 “I can’t add items to my cart during Black Friday?!” Customer experience This is unacceptable for e-commerce. Every rejected write is lost revenue. Dynamo’s Solution: Tunable Quorums Dynamo gives you three knobs to tune the exact trade-off you want: N: Number of replicas (how many copies of the data)\nR: Read quorum (how many replicas must respond for a successful read)\nW: Write quorum (how many replicas must acknowledge for a successful write) N: Number of replicas (how many copies of the data) N R: Read quorum (how many replicas must respond for a successful read) R W: Write quorum (how many replicas must acknowledge for a successful write) W The magic formula: When R + W > N, you guarantee quorum overlap—meaning at least one node that received the write will be queried during any read. This overlap enables detection of the latest version, provided the reconciliation logic correctly identifies the highest vector clock. It does not automatically guarantee read-your-writes unless the coordinator properly resolves versions. The magic formula R + W > N Let me show you why this matters with real scenarios: Scenario 1: Shopping Cart (Prioritize Availability) N = 3 # Three replicas for durability\nR = 1 # Read from any single healthy node\nW = 1 # Write to any single healthy node\n\n# Trade-off analysis:\n# ✓ Writes succeed even if 2 out of 3 nodes are down\n# ✓ Reads succeed even if 2 out of 3 nodes are down\n# ✓ Maximum availability - never reject customer actions\n# ✗ Might read stale data\n# ✗ Higher chance of conflicts (but we can merge shopping carts) N = 3 # Three replicas for durability\nR = 1 # Read from any single healthy node\nW = 1 # Write to any single healthy node\n\n# Trade-off analysis:\n# ✓ Writes succeed even if 2 out of 3 nodes are down\n# ✓ Reads succeed even if 2 out of 3 nodes are down\n# ✓ Maximum availability - never reject customer actions\n# ✗ Might read stale data\n# ✗ Higher chance of conflicts (but we can merge shopping carts) What happens during failure: What happens during failure: Client: "Add item to cart"\nCoordinator tries N=3 nodes:\n- Node 1: ✗ Down\n- Node 2: ✓ ACK (W=1 satisfied!)\n- Node 3: Still waiting...\n\nResult: SUCCESS returned to client immediately\nNode 3 eventually gets the update (eventual consistency) Client: "Add item to cart"\nCoordinator tries N=3 nodes:\n- Node 1: ✗ Down\n- Node 2: ✓ ACK (W=1 satisfied!)\n- Node 3: Still waiting...\n\nResult: SUCCESS returned to client immediately\nNode 3 eventually gets the update (eventual consistency) Scenario 2: Session State (Balanced Approach) N = 3\nR = 2 # Must read from 2 nodes\nW = 2 # Must write to 2 nodes\n\n# Trade-off analysis:\n# ✓ R + W = 4 > N = 3 → Read-your-writes guaranteed\n# ✓ Tolerates 1 node failure\n# ✓ Good balance of consistency and availability\n# ✗ Write fails if 2 nodes are down\n# ✗ Read fails if 2 nodes are down N = 3\nR = 2 # Must read from 2 nodes\nW = 2 # Must write to 2 nodes\n\n# Trade-off analysis:\n# ✓ R + W = 4 > N = 3 → Read-your-writes guaranteed\n# ✓ Tolerates 1 node failure\n# ✓ Good balance of consistency and availability\n# ✗ Write fails if 2 nodes are down\n# ✗ Read fails if 2 nodes are down Why R + W > N enables read-your-writes: Why R + W > N enables read-your-writes: Write to W=2 nodes: [A, B]\nLater, read from R=2 nodes: [B, C]\n\nBecause W + R = 4 > N = 3, there's guaranteed overlap!\nAt least one node (B in this case) will have the latest data.\n\nThe coordinator detects the newest version by comparing vector clocks.\nThis guarantees seeing the latest write as long as reconciliation\npicks the causally most-recent version correctly. Write to W=2 nodes: [A, B]\nLater, read from R=2 nodes: [B, C]\n\nBecause W + R = 4 > N = 3, there's guaranteed overlap!\nAt least one node (B in this case) will have the latest data.\n\nThe coordinator detects the newest version by comparing vector clocks.\nThis guarantees seeing the latest write as long as reconciliation\npicks the causally most-recent version correctly. Scenario 3: Financial Data (Prioritize Consistency) N = 3\nR = 3 # Must read from ALL nodes\nW = 3 # Must write to ALL nodes\n\n# Trade-off analysis:\n# ✓ Full replica quorum — reduces likelihood of divergent versions\n# ✓ Any read will overlap every write quorum\n# ✗ Write fails if ANY node is down\n# ✗ Read fails if ANY node is down\n# ✗ Poor availability during failures N = 3\nR = 3 # Must read from ALL nodes\nW = 3 # Must write to ALL nodes\n\n# Trade-off analysis:\n# ✓ Full replica quorum — reduces likelihood of divergent versions\n# ✓ Any read will overlap every write quorum\n# ✗ Write fails if ANY node is down\n# ✗ Read fails if ANY node is down\n# ✗ Poor availability during failures Systems requiring strict transactional guarantees typically choose CP systems instead. This configuration is technically supported by Dynamo but sacrifices the availability properties that motivate using it in the first place. Configuration Comparison Table Config\n\nN\n\nR\n\nW\n\nAvailability\n\nConsistency\n\nUse Case\n\n\n\nHigh Availability\n\n3\n\n1\n\n1\n\n⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐\n\n⭐⭐\n\nShopping cart, wish list\n\n\n\nBalanced\n\n3\n\n2\n\n2\n\n⭐⭐⭐⭐\n\n⭐⭐⭐⭐\n\nSession state, user preferences\n\n\n\nFull Quorum\n\n3\n\n3\n\n3\n\n⭐⭐\n\n⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐\n\nHigh-stakes reads (not linearizable)\n\n\n\nRead-Heavy\n\n3\n\n1\n\n3\n\n⭐⭐⭐ (reads)\n\n⭐⭐⭐⭐\n\nProduct catalog, CDN metadata\n\n\n\nWrite-Heavy\n\n3\n\n3\n\n1\n\n⭐⭐⭐ (writes)\n\n⭐⭐⭐\n\nClick tracking, metrics Config\n\nN\n\nR\n\nW\n\nAvailability\n\nConsistency\n\nUse Case\n\n\n\nHigh Availability\n\n3\n\n1\n\n1\n\n⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐\n\n⭐⭐\n\nShopping cart, wish list\n\n\n\nBalanced\n\n3\n\n2\n\n2\n\n⭐⭐⭐⭐\n\n⭐⭐⭐⭐\n\nSession state, user preferences\n\n\n\nFull Quorum\n\n3\n\n3\n\n3\n\n⭐⭐\n\n⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐\n\nHigh-stakes reads (not linearizable)\n\n\n\nRead-Heavy\n\n3\n\n1\n\n3\n\n⭐⭐⭐ (reads)\n\n⭐⭐⭐⭐\n\nProduct catalog, CDN metadata\n\n\n\nWrite-Heavy\n\n3\n\n3\n\n1\n\n⭐⭐⭐ (writes)\n\n⭐⭐⭐\n\nClick tracking, metrics Config\n\nN\n\nR\n\nW\n\nAvailability\n\nConsistency\n\nUse Case Config Config N N R R W W Availability Availability Consistency Consistency Use Case Use Case High Availability\n\n3\n\n1\n\n1\n\n⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐\n\n⭐⭐\n\nShopping cart, wish list High Availability High Availability High Availability 3 3 1 1 1 1 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐ ⭐⭐ Shopping cart, wish list Shopping cart, wish list Balanced\n\n3\n\n2\n\n2\n\n⭐⭐⭐⭐\n\n⭐⭐⭐⭐\n\nSession state, user preferences Balanced Balanced Balanced 3 3 2 2 2 2 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Session state, user preferences Session state, user preferences Full Quorum\n\n3\n\n3\n\n3\n\n⭐⭐\n\n⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐\n\nHigh-stakes reads (not linearizable) Full Quorum Full Quorum Full Quorum 3 3 3 3 3 3 ⭐⭐ ⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ High-stakes reads (not linearizable) High-stakes reads (not linearizable) Read-Heavy\n\n3\n\n1\n\n3\n\n⭐⭐⭐ (reads)\n\n⭐⭐⭐⭐\n\nProduct catalog, CDN metadata Read-Heavy Read-Heavy Read-Heavy 3 3 1 1 3 3 ⭐⭐⭐ (reads) ⭐⭐⭐ (reads) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Product catalog, CDN metadata Product catalog, CDN metadata Write-Heavy\n\n3\n\n3\n\n1\n\n⭐⭐⭐ (writes)\n\n⭐⭐⭐\n\nClick tracking, metrics Write-Heavy Write-Heavy Write-Heavy 3 3 3 3 1 1 ⭐⭐⭐ (writes) ⭐⭐⭐ (writes) ⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐ Click tracking, metrics Click tracking, metrics Note on financial systems: Systems requiring strong transactional guarantees (e.g., bank account balances) typically shouldn’t use Dynamo. That said, some financial systems do build on Dynamo-style storage for their persistence layer while enforcing stronger semantics at the application or business logic layer. Note on financial systems: Systems requiring strong transactional guarantees (e.g., bank account balances) typically shouldn’t use Dynamo. That said, some financial systems do build on Dynamo-style storage for their persistence layer while enforcing stronger semantics at the application or business logic layer. Note on financial systems The Key Insight Most systems use N=3, R=2, W=2 because: N=3, R=2, W=2 Durability: Can tolerate up to 2 replica failures before permanent data loss (assuming independent failures and no correlated outages).\nAvailability: Tolerates 1 node failure for both reads and writes\nConsistency: R + W > N guarantees that read and write quorums overlap, enabling read-your-writes behavior in the absence of concurrent writes.\nPerformance: Don’t wait for the slowest node (only need 2 out of 3) Durability: Can tolerate up to 2 replica failures before permanent data loss (assuming independent failures and no correlated outages). Durability Availability: Tolerates 1 node failure for both reads and writes Availability Consistency: R + W > N guarantees that read and write quorums overlap, enabling read-your-writes behavior in the absence of concurrent writes. Consistency Performance: Don’t wait for the slowest node (only need 2 out of 3) Performance Real production numbers from the paper: Real production numbers from the paper: Amazon’s shopping cart service during peak (holiday season): Configuration: N=3, R=2, W=2\nHandled tens of millions of requests\nOver 3 million checkouts in a single day\nNo downtime, even with server failures Configuration: N=3, R=2, W=2 Handled tens of millions of requests Over 3 million checkouts in a single day No downtime, even with server failures This tunable approach is what made Dynamo revolutionary. You’re not stuck with one-size-fits-all—you tune it based on your actual business requirements. 3. Vector Clocks for Versioning The Problem: Detecting Causality in Distributed Systems When multiple nodes can accept writes independently, you need to answer a critical question: Are these two versions of the same data related, or were they created concurrently? Are these two versions of the same data related, or were they created concurrently? Why timestamps don’t work: Why timestamps don’t work: Scenario: Two users edit the same shopping cart simultaneously\n\nUser 1 at 10:00:01.500 AM: Adds item A → Writes to Node X\nUser 2 at 10:00:01.501 AM: Adds item B → Writes to Node Y\n\nPhysical timestamp says: User 2's version is "newer"\nReality: These are concurrent! Both should be kept!\n\nProblem: \n- Clocks on different servers are NEVER perfectly synchronized\n- Clock skew can be seconds or even minutes\n- Network delays are unpredictable\n- Physical time doesn't capture causality Scenario: Two users edit the same shopping cart simultaneously\n\nUser 1 at 10:00:01.500 AM: Adds item A → Writes to Node X\nUser 2 at 10:00:01.501 AM: Adds item B → Writes to Node Y\n\nPhysical timestamp says: User 2's version is "newer"\nReality: These are concurrent! Both should be kept!\n\nProblem: \n- Clocks on different servers are NEVER perfectly synchronized\n- Clock skew can be seconds or even minutes\n- Network delays are unpredictable\n- Physical time doesn't capture causality What we really need to know: What we really need to know: Version A happened before Version B? → B can overwrite A\nVersion A and B are concurrent? → Keep both, merge later\nVersion A came from reading Version B? → We can track this! Version A happened before Version B? → B can overwrite A\nVersion A and B are concurrent? → Keep both, merge later\nVersion A came from reading Version B? → We can track this! The Solution: Vector Clocks A vector clock is a simple data structure: a list of (node_id, counter) pairs that tracks which nodes have seen which versions. (node_id, counter) The rules: The rules: When a node writes data, it increments its own counter\nWhen a node reads data, it gets the vector clock\nWhen comparing two vector clocks: When a node writes data, it increments its own counter When a node reads data, it gets the vector clock When comparing two vector clocks: If all counters in A ≤ counters in B → A is an ancestor of B (B is newer)\nIf some counters in A > B and some B > A → A and B are concurrent (conflict!) If all counters in A ≤ counters in B → A is an ancestor of B (B is newer) If some counters in A > B and some B > A → A and B are concurrent (conflict!) Step-by-Step Example Let’s trace a shopping cart through multiple updates: Breaking down the conflict: Breaking down the conflict: D3: [Sx:2, Sy:1] vs D4: [Sx:2, Sz:1]\n\nComparing:\n- Sx: 2 == 2 ✓ (equal)\n- Sy: 1 vs missing in D4 → D3 has something D4 doesn't\n- Sz: missing in D3 vs 1 → D4 has something D3 doesn't\n\nConclusion: CONCURRENT! Neither is an ancestor of the other.\nBoth versions must be kept and merged. D3: [Sx:2, Sy:1] vs D4: [Sx:2, Sz:1]\n\nComparing:\n- Sx: 2 == 2 ✓ (equal)\n- Sy: 1 vs missing in D4 → D3 has something D4 doesn't\n- Sz: missing in D3 vs 1 → D4 has something D3 doesn't\n\nConclusion: CONCURRENT! Neither is an ancestor of the other.\nBoth versions must be kept and merged. Real-World Characteristics The Dynamo paper reports the following conflict distribution measured over 24 hours of Amazon’s production shopping cart traffic. These numbers reflect Amazon’s specific workload — high read/write ratio, mostly single-user sessions — and should not be assumed to generalize to all Dynamo deployments: 99.94% - Single version (no conflict)\n0.00057% - 2 versions\n0.00047% - 3 versions \n0.00009% - 4 versions 99.94% - Single version (no conflict)\n0.00057% - 2 versions\n0.00047% - 3 versions \n0.00009% - 4 versions Key insight: Conflicts are RARE in practice! Key insight Why conflicts happen: Why conflicts happen: Not usually from network failures\nMostly from concurrent writers (often automated processes/bots)\nHuman users rarely create conflicts because they’re slow compared to network speed Not usually from network failures Mostly from concurrent writers (often automated processes/bots) Human users rarely create conflicts because they’re slow compared to network speed The Size Problem Vector clocks can grow unbounded if many nodes coordinate writes. Dynamo’s solution: truncate the oldest entries once the clock exceeds a size threshold. truncate the oldest entries // When vector clock exceeds threshold (e.g., 10 entries)\n// Remove the oldest entry based on wall-clock timestamp\n\nvectorClock = {\n 'Sx': {counter: 5, timestamp: 1609459200},\n 'Sy': {counter: 3, timestamp: 1609459800},\n 'Sz': {counter: 2, timestamp: 1609460400},\n // ... 10 more entries\n}\n\n// If size > 10, remove entry with oldest timestamp\n// ⚠ Risk: Dropping an entry collapses causality information.\n// Two versions that were causally related may now appear\n// concurrent, forcing the application to resolve a conflict\n// that didn't actually exist. In practice, Amazon reports\n// this has not been a significant problem — but it is a\n// real theoretical risk in high-churn write environments\n// with many distinct coordinators. // When vector clock exceeds threshold (e.g., 10 entries)\n// Remove the oldest entry based on wall-clock timestamp\n\nvectorClock = {\n 'Sx': {counter: 5, timestamp: 1609459200},\n 'Sy': {counter: 3, timestamp: 1609459800},\n 'Sz': {counter: 2, timestamp: 1609460400},\n // ... 10 more entries\n}\n\n// If size > 10, remove entry with oldest timestamp\n// ⚠ Risk: Dropping an entry collapses causality information.\n// Two versions that were causally related may now appear\n// concurrent, forcing the application to resolve a conflict\n// that didn't actually exist. In practice, Amazon reports\n// this has not been a significant problem — but it is a\n// real theoretical risk in high-churn write environments\n// with many distinct coordinators. 4. Sloppy Quorum and Hinted Handoff The Problem: Strict Quorums Kill Availability Traditional quorum systems are rigid and unforgiving. Traditional strict quorum: Traditional strict quorum: Your data is stored on nodes: A, B, C (preference list)\nWrite requirement: W = 2\n\nScenario: Node B is down for maintenance\n\nCoordinator: "I need to write to 2 nodes from {A, B, C}"\nTries: A ✓, B ✗ (down), C ✓\nResult: SUCCESS (got 2 out of 3)\n\nScenario: Nodes B AND C are down\n\nCoordinator: "I need to write to 2 nodes from {A, B, C}"\nTries: A ✓, B ✗ (down), C ✗ (down)\nResult: FAILURE (only got 1 out of 3)\n\nCustomer: "Why can't I add items to my cart?!" 😡 Your data is stored on nodes: A, B, C (preference list)\nWrite requirement: W = 2\n\nScenario: Node B is down for maintenance\n\nCoordinator: "I need to write to 2 nodes from {A, B, C}"\nTries: A ✓, B ✗ (down), C ✓\nResult: SUCCESS (got 2 out of 3)\n\nScenario: Nodes B AND C are down\n\nCoordinator: "I need to write to 2 nodes from {A, B, C}"\nTries: A ✓, B ✗ (down), C ✗ (down)\nResult: FAILURE (only got 1 out of 3)\n\nCustomer: "Why can't I add items to my cart?!" 😡 The problem: Strict quorums require specific nodes. If those specific nodes are down, the system becomes unavailable. Strict quorums require specific nodes Real scenario at Amazon: Real scenario at Amazon: Black Friday, 2:00 PM\n- Datacenter 1: 20% of nodes being rebooted (rolling deployment)\n- Datacenter 2: Network hiccup (1-2% packet loss)\n- Traffic: 10x normal load\n\nWith strict quorum:\n- 15% of write requests fail\n- Customer support phones explode\n- Revenue impact: Millions per hour Black Friday, 2:00 PM\n- Datacenter 1: 20% of nodes being rebooted (rolling deployment)\n- Datacenter 2: Network hiccup (1-2% packet loss)\n- Traffic: 10x normal load\n\nWith strict quorum:\n- 15% of write requests fail\n- Customer support phones explode\n- Revenue impact: Millions per hour The Solution: Sloppy Quorum Dynamo relaxes the quorum requirement: “Write to the first N healthy nodes in the preference list, walking further down the ring if needed.” “Write to the first N healthy nodes in the preference list, walking further down the ring if needed.” Preference list for key K: A, B, C\nBut B is down...\n\nSloppy Quorum says:\n"Don't give up! Walk further down the ring:\n A, B, C, D, E, F, ..."\n\nCoordinator walks until N=3 healthy nodes are found: A, C, D\n(D is a temporary substitute for B) Preference list for key K: A, B, C\nBut B is down...\n\nSloppy Quorum says:\n"Don't give up! Walk further down the ring:\n A, B, C, D, E, F, ..."\n\nCoordinator walks until N=3 healthy nodes are found: A, C, D\n(D is a temporary substitute for B) How Hinted Handoff Works When a node temporarily substitutes for a failed node, it stores a “hint” with the data. Detailed Hinted Handoff Process Step 1: Detect failure and substitute Step 1: Detect failure and substitute def write_with_hinted_handoff(key, value, N, W):\n preference_list = get_preference_list(key) # [A, B, C]\n \n healthy_nodes = []\n for node in preference_list:\n if is_healthy(node):\n healthy_nodes.append((node, is_hint=False))\n \n # If we don't have N healthy nodes, expand the list\n if len(healthy_nodes) < N:\n extended_list = get_extended_preference_list(key)\n for node in extended_list:\n if node not in preference_list and is_healthy(node):\n healthy_nodes.append((node, is_hint=True))\n if len(healthy_nodes) >= N:\n break\n \n # Write to first N healthy nodes\n acks = 0\n for node, is_hint in healthy_nodes[:N]:\n if is_hint:\n # Store with hint metadata\n intended_node = find_intended_node(preference_list, node)\n success = node.write_hinted(key, value, hint=intended_node)\n else:\n success = node.write(key, value)\n \n if success:\n acks += 1\n if acks >= W:\n return SUCCESS\n \n return FAILURE def write_with_hinted_handoff(key, value, N, W):\n preference_list = get_preference_list(key) # [A, B, C]\n \n healthy_nodes = []\n for node in preference_list:\n if is_healthy(node):\n healthy_nodes.append((node, is_hint=False))\n \n # If we don't have N healthy nodes, expand the list\n if len(healthy_nodes) < N:\n extended_list = get_extended_preference_list(key)\n for node in extended_list:\n if node not in preference_list and is_healthy(node):\n healthy_nodes.append((node, is_hint=True))\n if len(healthy_nodes) >= N:\n break\n \n # Write to first N healthy nodes\n acks = 0\n for node, is_hint in healthy_nodes[:N]:\n if is_hint:\n # Store with hint metadata\n intended_node = find_intended_node(preference_list, node)\n success = node.write_hinted(key, value, hint=intended_node)\n else:\n success = node.write(key, value)\n \n if success:\n acks += 1\n if acks >= W:\n return SUCCESS\n \n return FAILURE Step 2: Background hint transfer Step 2: Background hint transfer # Runs periodically on each node (e.g., every 10 seconds)\ndef transfer_hints():\n hints_db = get_hinted_replicas()\n \n for hint in hints_db:\n intended_node = hint.intended_for\n \n if is_healthy(intended_node):\n try:\n intended_node.write(hint.key, hint.value)\n hints_db.delete(hint)\n log(f"Successfully transferred hint to {intended_node}")\n except:\n log(f"Will retry later for {intended_node}") # Runs periodically on each node (e.g., every 10 seconds)\ndef transfer_hints():\n hints_db = get_hinted_replicas()\n \n for hint in hints_db:\n intended_node = hint.intended_for\n \n if is_healthy(intended_node):\n try:\n intended_node.write(hint.key, hint.value)\n hints_db.delete(hint)\n log(f"Successfully transferred hint to {intended_node}")\n except:\n log(f"Will retry later for {intended_node}") Why This Is Brilliant Durability maintained: Durability maintained: Even though B is down:\n- We still have N=3 copies: A, C, D\n- Data won't be lost even if another node fails\n- System maintains durability guarantee Even though B is down:\n- We still have N=3 copies: A, C, D\n- Data won't be lost even if another node fails\n- System maintains durability guarantee Availability maximized: Availability maximized: Client perspective:\n- Write succeeds immediately\n- No error message\n- No retry needed\n- Customer happy\n\nTraditional quorum would have failed:\n- Only 2 nodes available (A, C)\n- Need 3 for N=3\n- Write rejected\n- Customer sees error Client perspective:\n- Write succeeds immediately\n- No error message\n- No retry needed\n- Customer happy\n\nTraditional quorum would have failed:\n- Only 2 nodes available (A, C)\n- Need 3 for N=3\n- Write rejected\n- Customer sees error Eventual consistency: Eventual consistency: Timeline:\nT=0: Write succeeds (A, C, D with hint)\nT=0-5min: B is down, but system works fine\nT=5min: B recovers\nT=5min+10sec: D detects B is back, transfers hint\nT=5min+11sec: B has the data, D deletes hint\n\nResult: Eventually, all correct replicas have the data Timeline:\nT=0: Write succeeds (A, C, D with hint)\nT=0-5min: B is down, but system works fine\nT=5min: B recovers\nT=5min+10sec: D detects B is back, transfers hint\nT=5min+11sec: B has the data, D deletes hint\n\nResult: Eventually, all correct replicas have the data Configuration Example // High availability configuration\nconst config = {\n N: 3, // Want 3 replicas\n W: 2, // Only need 2 ACKs to succeed\n R: 2, // Read from 2 nodes\n \n // Sloppy quorum allows expanding preference list\n sloppy_quorum: true,\n \n // How far to expand when looking for healthy nodes\n max_extended_preference_list: 10,\n \n // How often to check for hint transfers\n hint_transfer_interval: 10_seconds,\n \n // How long to keep trying to transfer hints\n hint_retention: 7_days\n}; // High availability configuration\nconst config = {\n N: 3, // Want 3 replicas\n W: 2, // Only need 2 ACKs to succeed\n R: 2, // Read from 2 nodes\n \n // Sloppy quorum allows expanding preference list\n sloppy_quorum: true,\n \n // How far to expand when looking for healthy nodes\n max_extended_preference_list: 10,\n \n // How often to check for hint transfers\n hint_transfer_interval: 10_seconds,\n \n // How long to keep trying to transfer hints\n hint_retention: 7_days\n}; Real-World Impact From Amazon’s production experience: During normal operation: During normal operation: Hinted handoff rarely triggered\nMost writes go to preferred nodes\nHints database is mostly empty Hinted handoff rarely triggered Most writes go to preferred nodes Hints database is mostly empty During failures: During failures: Scenario: 5% of nodes failing at any time (normal at Amazon's scale)\n\nWithout hinted handoff:\n- Write success rate: 85%\n- Customer impact: 15% of cart additions fail\n\nWith hinted handoff:\n- Write success rate: 99.9%+\n- Customer impact: Nearly zero Scenario: 5% of nodes failing at any time (normal at Amazon's scale)\n\nWithout hinted handoff:\n- Write success rate: 85%\n- Customer impact: 15% of cart additions fail\n\nWith hinted handoff:\n- Write success rate: 99.9%+\n- Customer impact: Nearly zero During datacenter failure: During datacenter failure: Scenario: Entire datacenter unreachable (33% of nodes)\n\nWithout hinted handoff:\n- Many keys would lose entire preference list\n- Massive write failures\n- System effectively down\n\nWith hinted handoff:\n- Writes redirect to other datacenters\n- Hints accumulate temporarily\n- When datacenter recovers, hints transfer\n- Zero customer-visible failures Scenario: Entire datacenter unreachable (33% of nodes)\n\nWithout hinted handoff:\n- Many keys would lose entire preference list\n- Massive write failures\n- System effectively down\n\nWith hinted handoff:\n- Writes redirect to other datacenters\n- Hints accumulate temporarily\n- When datacenter recovers, hints transfer\n- Zero customer-visible failures The Trade-off Benefits: Benefits: ✓ Maximum write availability\n✓ Durability maintained during failures\n✓ Automatic recovery when nodes come back\n✓ No manual intervention required ✓ Maximum write availability ✓ Durability maintained during failures ✓ Automatic recovery when nodes come back ✓ No manual intervention required Costs: Costs: ✗ Temporary inconsistency (data not on “correct” nodes)\n✗ Extra storage for hints database\n✗ Background bandwidth for hint transfers\n✗ Slightly more complex code\n✗ Hinted handoff provides temporary durability, not permanent replication. If a substitute node (like D) fails before it can transfer its hint back to B, the number of true replicas drops below N until the situation resolves. This is an important edge case to understand in failure planning. ✗ Temporary inconsistency (data not on “correct” nodes) ✗ Extra storage for hints database ✗ Background bandwidth for hint transfers ✗ Slightly more complex code ✗ Hinted handoff provides temporary durability, not permanent replication. If a substitute node (like D) fails before it can transfer its hint back to B, the number of true replicas drops below N until the situation resolves. This is an important edge case to understand in failure planning. Hinted handoff provides temporary durability, not permanent replication. Amazon’s verdict: The availability benefits far outweigh the costs for e-commerce workloads. Amazon’s verdict: Conflict Resolution: The Shopping Cart Problem Let’s talk about the most famous example from the paper: the shopping cart. This is where rubber meets road. What Is a Conflict (and Why Does It Happen)? A conflict occurs when two writes happen to the same key on different nodes, without either write “knowing about” the other. This is only possible because Dynamo accepts writes even when nodes can’t communicate—which is the whole point! conflict Here’s a concrete sequence of events that creates a conflict: Timeline:\nT=0: Customer logs in. Cart has {shoes} on all 3 nodes.\nT=1: Network partition: Node1 can't talk to Node2.\nT=2: Customer adds {jacket} on their laptop → goes to Node1.\n Cart on Node1: {shoes, jacket} ← Vector clock: [N1:2]\nT=3: Customer adds {hat} on their phone → goes to Node2.\n Cart on Node2: {shoes, hat} ← Vector clock: [N2:2]\nT=4: Network heals. Node1 and Node2 compare notes.\n Node1 says: "I have version [N1:2]"\n Node2 says: "I have version [N2:2]"\n Neither clock dominates the other → CONFLICT! Timeline:\nT=0: Customer logs in. Cart has {shoes} on all 3 nodes.\nT=1: Network partition: Node1 can't talk to Node2.\nT=2: Customer adds {jacket} on their laptop → goes to Node1.\n Cart on Node1: {shoes, jacket} ← Vector clock: [N1:2]\nT=3: Customer adds {hat} on their phone → goes to Node2.\n Cart on Node2: {shoes, hat} ← Vector clock: [N2:2]\nT=4: Network heals. Node1 and Node2 compare notes.\n Node1 says: "I have version [N1:2]"\n Node2 says: "I have version [N2:2]"\n Neither clock dominates the other → CONFLICT! Neither version is “wrong”—both represent real actions the customer took. Dynamo’s job is to detect this situation (via vector clocks) and surface both versions to the application so the application can decide what to do. both versions What Does the Application Do With a Conflict? This is the crucial part that the paper delegates to you: the application must resolve conflicts using business logic. Dynamo gives you all the concurrent versions; your code decides how to merge them. the application must resolve conflicts using business logic For the shopping cart, Amazon chose a union merge: keep all items from all concurrent versions. The rationale is simple—losing an item from a customer’s cart (missing a sale) is worse than occasionally showing a stale item they already deleted. union merge Conflict versions:\n Version A (from Node1): {shoes, jacket}\n Version B (from Node2): {shoes, hat}\n\nMerge strategy: union\n Merged cart: {shoes, jacket, hat} ← All items preserved Conflict versions:\n Version A (from Node1): {shoes, jacket}\n Version B (from Node2): {shoes, hat}\n\nMerge strategy: union\n Merged cart: {shoes, jacket, hat} ← All items preserved Here’s the actual reconciliation code: from __future__ import annotations\nfrom dataclasses import dataclass, field\n\n\nclass VectorClock:\n def __init__(self, clock: dict[str, int] | None = None):\n self.clock: dict[str, int] = clock.copy() if clock else {}\n\n def merge(self, other: "VectorClock") -> "VectorClock":\n """Merged clock = max of each node's counter across both versions."""\n all_keys = set(self.clock) | set(other.clock)\n merged = {k: max(self.clock.get(k, 0), other.clock.get(k, 0)) for k in all_keys}\n return VectorClock(merged)\n\n def __repr__(self):\n return f"VectorClock({self.clock})"\n\n\n@dataclass\nclass ShoppingCart:\n items: list[str] = field(default_factory=list)\n vector_clock: VectorClock = field(default_factory=VectorClock)\n\n @staticmethod\n def reconcile(carts: list["ShoppingCart"]) -> "ShoppingCart":\n if len(carts) == 1:\n return carts[0] # No conflict, nothing to do\n\n # Merge strategy: union of all items (never lose additions).\n # This is Amazon's choice for shopping carts.\n # A different application might choose last-write-wins or something else.\n all_items: set[str] = set()\n merged_clock = VectorClock()\n\n for cart in carts:\n all_items.update(cart.items) # Union: keep everything\n merged_clock = merged_clock.merge(cart.vector_clock)\n\n return ShoppingCart(items=sorted(all_items), vector_clock=merged_clock)\n\n\n# Example conflict scenario\ncart1 = ShoppingCart(items=["shoes", "jacket"], vector_clock=VectorClock({"N1": 2}))\ncart2 = ShoppingCart(items=["shoes", "hat"], vector_clock=VectorClock({"N2": 2}))\n\n# Dynamo detected a conflict and passes both versions to our reconcile()\nreconciled = ShoppingCart.reconcile([cart1, cart2])\nprint(reconciled.items) # ['hat', 'jacket', 'shoes'] — union! from __future__ import annotations\nfrom dataclasses import dataclass, field\n\n\nclass VectorClock:\n def __init__(self, clock: dict[str, int] | None = None):\n self.clock: dict[str, int] = clock.copy() if clock else {}\n\n def merge(self, other: "VectorClock") -> "VectorClock":\n """Merged clock = max of each node's counter across both versions."""\n all_keys = set(self.clock) | set(other.clock)\n merged = {k: max(self.clock.get(k, 0), other.clock.get(k, 0)) for k in all_keys}\n return VectorClock(merged)\n\n def __repr__(self):\n return f"VectorClock({self.clock})"\n\n\n@dataclass\nclass ShoppingCart:\n items: list[str] = field(default_factory=list)\n vector_clock: VectorClock = field(default_factory=VectorClock)\n\n @staticmethod\n def reconcile(carts: list["ShoppingCart"]) -> "ShoppingCart":\n if len(carts) == 1:\n return carts[0] # No conflict, nothing to do\n\n # Merge strategy: union of all items (never lose additions).\n # This is Amazon's choice for shopping carts.\n # A different application might choose last-write-wins or something else.\n all_items: set[str] = set()\n merged_clock = VectorClock()\n\n for cart in carts:\n all_items.update(cart.items) # Union: keep everything\n merged_clock = merged_clock.merge(cart.vector_clock)\n\n return ShoppingCart(items=sorted(all_items), vector_clock=merged_clock)\n\n\n# Example conflict scenario\ncart1 = ShoppingCart(items=["shoes", "jacket"], vector_clock=VectorClock({"N1": 2}))\ncart2 = ShoppingCart(items=["shoes", "hat"], vector_clock=VectorClock({"N2": 2}))\n\n# Dynamo detected a conflict and passes both versions to our reconcile()\nreconciled = ShoppingCart.reconcile([cart1, cart2])\nprint(reconciled.items) # ['hat', 'jacket', 'shoes'] — union! The Deletion Problem (Why This Gets Tricky) The union strategy has a nasty edge case: deleted items can come back from the dead. deleted items can come back from the dead T=0: Cart: {shoes, hat}\nT=1: Customer removes hat → Cart: {shoes} Clock: [N1:3]\nT=2: Network partition — Node2 still has old state\nT=3: Some concurrent write to Node2 Clock: [N2:3]\nT=4: Network heals → conflict detected\nT=5: Union merge: {shoes} ∪ {shoes, hat} = {shoes, hat}\n \nResult: Hat is BACK! Customer removed it, but it reappeared. T=0: Cart: {shoes, hat}\nT=1: Customer removes hat → Cart: {shoes} Clock: [N1:3]\nT=2: Network partition — Node2 still has old state\nT=3: Some concurrent write to Node2 Clock: [N2:3]\nT=4: Network heals → conflict detected\nT=5: Union merge: {shoes} ∪ {shoes, hat} = {shoes, hat}\n \nResult: Hat is BACK! Customer removed it, but it reappeared. Amazon explicitly accepts this trade-off. A “ghost” item in a cart is a minor annoyance. Losing a cart addition during a Black Friday sale is lost revenue. Engineering depth note: Merge logic must be domain-specific and carefully designed. Adding items is commutative (order doesn’t matter) and easy to merge. Removing items is not—a deletion in one concurrent branch may be silently ignored during a union-based merge. This is an intentional trade-off in Dynamo’s design, but it means the application must reason carefully about add vs. remove semantics. If your data doesn’t naturally support union merges (e.g., a counter, a user’s address), you need a different strategy—such as CRDTs, last-write-wins with timestamps, or simply rejecting concurrent writes for that data type. Engineering depth note: Merge logic must be domain-specific and carefully designed. Adding items is commutative (order doesn’t matter) and easy to merge. Removing items is not—a deletion in one concurrent branch may be silently ignored during a union-based merge. This is an intentional trade-off in Dynamo’s design, but it means the application must reason carefully about add vs. remove semantics. If your data doesn’t naturally support union merges (e.g., a counter, a user’s address), you need a different strategy—such as CRDTs, last-write-wins with timestamps, or simply rejecting concurrent writes for that data type. Engineering depth note Read and Write Flow The diagrams above show the high-level flow, but let’s walk through what actually happens step-by-step during a read and a write. Understanding this concretely will make the earlier concepts click. Write Path Step-by-step narration of a PUT request: Step-by-step narration of a PUT request: Client sends the request to any node (via a load balancer) or directly to the coordinator.\nThe coordinator is determined — this is the first node in the preference list for the key’s hash position on the ring.\nVector clock is updated — the coordinator increments its own counter in the vector clock, creating a new version.\nThe coordinator writes locally, then fans out the write to the other N-1 nodes in the preference list simultaneously.\nThe coordinator waits for W acknowledgments. It does NOT wait for all N — just the first W to respond. The remaining nodes that haven’t responded yet will get the write eventually (or via hinted handoff if they’re down).\nOnce W ACKs arrive, the coordinator returns 200 OK to the client. From the client’s perspective, the write is done. Client sends the request to any node (via a load balancer) or directly to the coordinator. Client sends the request The coordinator is determined — this is the first node in the preference list for the key’s hash position on the ring. The coordinator is determined Vector clock is updated — the coordinator increments its own counter in the vector clock, creating a new version. Vector clock is updated The coordinator writes locally, then fans out the write to the other N-1 nodes in the preference list simultaneously. The coordinator writes locally The coordinator waits for W acknowledgments. It does NOT wait for all N — just the first W to respond. The remaining nodes that haven’t responded yet will get the write eventually (or via hinted handoff if they’re down). The coordinator waits for W acknowledgments. Once W ACKs arrive, the coordinator returns 200 OK to the client. From the client’s perspective, the write is done. Once W ACKs arrive, the coordinator returns 200 OK Key insight about the write path: The client gets a success response as soon as W nodes confirm. The other (N – W) nodes will receive the write asynchronously. This is why the system is “eventually consistent”—all nodes will have the data, just not necessarily at the same moment. Key insight about the write path will Read Path Step-by-step narration of a GET request: Step-by-step narration of a GET request: Client sends the request to the coordinator for that key.\nThe coordinator sends read requests to all N nodes in the preference list simultaneously (not just R). This is important — it contacts all N, but only needs R to respond.\nWait for R responses. The coordinator returns as soon as R nodes have replied, without waiting for the slower ones.\nCompare the versions returned. The coordinator checks all the vector clocks:\n\nIf all versions are identical → return the single version immediately.\nIf one version’s clock dominates the others (it’s causally “newer”) → return that version.\nIf versions are concurrent (neither clock dominates) → return all versions to the client, which must merge them.\n\n\nRead repair happens in the background: if the coordinator noticed any node returned a stale version, it sends the latest version to that node to bring it up to date. Client sends the request to the coordinator for that key. Client sends the request The coordinator sends read requests to all N nodes in the preference list simultaneously (not just R). This is important — it contacts all N, but only needs R to respond. The coordinator sends read requests to all N nodes Wait for R responses. The coordinator returns as soon as R nodes have replied, without waiting for the slower ones. Wait for R responses. Compare the versions returned. The coordinator checks all the vector clocks:\n\nIf all versions are identical → return the single version immediately.\nIf one version’s clock dominates the others (it’s causally “newer”) → return that version.\nIf versions are concurrent (neither clock dominates) → return all versions to the client, which must merge them. Compare the versions returned. If all versions are identical → return the single version immediately.\nIf one version’s clock dominates the others (it’s causally “newer”) → return that version.\nIf versions are concurrent (neither clock dominates) → return all versions to the client, which must merge them. If all versions are identical → return the single version immediately. If one version’s clock dominates the others (it’s causally “newer”) → return that version. If versions are concurrent (neither clock dominates) → return all versions to the client, which must merge them. all versions Read repair happens in the background: if the coordinator noticed any node returned a stale version, it sends the latest version to that node to bring it up to date. Read repair Why does the client receive the conflict instead of the coordinator resolving it? Because Dynamo is a general-purpose storage engine. It doesn’t know whether you’re storing a shopping cart, a user profile, or a session token. Only your application knows how to merge two conflicting versions in a way that makes business sense. The coordinator hands you the raw concurrent versions along with the vector clock context, and you do the right thing for your use case. Why does the client receive the conflict instead of the coordinator resolving it? your application The vector clock context is the key to closing the loop: when the client writes the merged version back, it must include the context (the merged vector clock). This tells Dynamo that the new write has “seen” all the concurrent versions, so the conflict is resolved. Without this context, Dynamo might think it’s another concurrent write on top of the still-unresolved conflict. The vector clock context is the key to closing the loop another Merkle Trees for Anti-Entropy The Problem: How Do You Know When Replicas Are Out of Sync? After a node recovers from a failure, it may have missed some writes. After a network partition heals, two replicas might diverge. How does Dynamo detect and fix these differences? The brute-force approach would be: “Every hour, compare every key on Node A against Node B, and sync anything that’s different.” But at Amazon’s scale, a single node might store hundreds of millions of keys. Comparing them all one by one would be so slow and bandwidth-intensive that it would interfere with normal traffic. Dynamo uses Merkle trees to solve this efficiently. The core idea: instead of comparing individual keys, compare hashes of groups of keys. If the hash matches, that whole group is identical—skip it. Only drill down into groups where hashes differ. Dynamo uses Merkle trees to solve this efficiently. hashes of groups of keys Important: Merkle tree sync is a background anti-entropy mechanism. It’s not on the hot read/write path. Normal reads and writes use vector clocks and quorums for versioning. Merkle trees are for the repair process that runs periodically in the background to catch any inconsistencies that slipped through. Important: Merkle tree sync is a background anti-entropy mechanism. It’s not on the hot read/write path. Normal reads and writes use vector clocks and quorums for versioning. Merkle trees are for the repair process that runs periodically in the background to catch any inconsistencies that slipped through. Important background anti-entropy How a Merkle Tree Is Built Each node builds a Merkle tree over its data, organized by key ranges: Leaf nodes contain the hash of a small range of actual data keys (e.g., hash of all values for keys k1, k2, k3).\nInternal nodes contain the hash of their children’s hashes.\nThe root is a single hash representing all the data on the node. Leaf nodes contain the hash of a small range of actual data keys (e.g., hash of all values for keys k1, k2, k3). Leaf nodes Internal nodes contain the hash of their children’s hashes. Internal nodes The root is a single hash representing all the data on the node. The root all How Two Nodes Sync Using Merkle Trees When Node A and Node B want to check if they’re in sync: Step 1: Compare root hashes. If they’re the same, everything is identical. Done! (No network traffic for the data itself.) Step 1 Step 2: If roots differ, compare their left children. Same? Skip that entire half of the key space. Step 2 Step 3: Keep descending only into subtrees where hashes differ, until you reach the leaf nodes. Step 3 Step 4: Sync only the specific keys in the differing leaf nodes. Step 4 Example: Comparing two nodes\n\nNode A root: abc789 ← differs from Node B!\nNode B root: abc788\n\nCompare left subtrees:\n Node A left: xyz123\n Node B left: xyz123 ← same! Skip entire left half.\n\nCompare right subtrees:\n Node A right: def456\n Node B right: def457 ← differs! Go deeper.\n\nCompare right-left subtree:\n Node A right-left: ghi111\n Node B right-left: ghi111 ← same! Skip.\n\nCompare right-right subtree:\n Node A right-right: jkl222\n Node B right-right: jkl333 ← differs! These are leaves.\n\n→ Sync only the keys in the right-right leaf range (e.g., k10, k11, k12)\n Instead of comparing all 1 million keys, we compared 6 hashes\n and synced only 3 keys! Example: Comparing two nodes\n\nNode A root: abc789 ← differs from Node B!\nNode B root: abc788\n\nCompare left subtrees:\n Node A left: xyz123\n Node B left: xyz123 ← same! Skip entire left half.\n\nCompare right subtrees:\n Node A right: def456\n Node B right: def457 ← differs! Go deeper.\n\nCompare right-left subtree:\n Node A right-left: ghi111\n Node B right-left: ghi111 ← same! Skip.\n\nCompare right-right subtree:\n Node A right-right: jkl222\n Node B right-right: jkl333 ← differs! These are leaves.\n\n→ Sync only the keys in the right-right leaf range (e.g., k10, k11, k12)\n Instead of comparing all 1 million keys, we compared 6 hashes\n and synced only 3 keys! Synchronization process in code: Synchronization process in code def sync_replicas(node_a, node_b, key_range):\n """\n Efficiently sync two nodes using Merkle trees.\n Instead of comparing all keys, we compare hashes top-down.\n Only the ranges where hashes differ need actual key-level sync.\n """\n tree_a = node_a.get_merkle_tree(key_range)\n tree_b = node_b.get_merkle_tree(key_range)\n \n # Step 1: Compare root hashes first.\n # If they match, every key in this range is identical — nothing to do!\n if tree_a.root_hash == tree_b.root_hash:\n return # Zero data transferred — full match!\n \n # Step 2: Recursively find differences by traversing top-down.\n # Only descend into subtrees where hashes differ.\n differences = []\n stack = [(tree_a.root, tree_b.root)]\n \n while stack:\n node_a_subtree, node_b_subtree = stack.pop()\n \n if node_a_subtree.hash == node_b_subtree.hash:\n continue # This whole subtree matches — skip it!\n \n if node_a_subtree.is_leaf:\n # Found a differing leaf — these keys need syncing\n differences.extend(node_a_subtree.keys)\n else:\n # Not a leaf yet — recurse into children\n for child_a, child_b in zip(node_a_subtree.children, node_b_subtree.children):\n stack.append((child_a, child_b))\n \n # Step 3: Sync only the specific keys that differed at leaf level.\n # This might be a handful of keys, not millions.\n for key in differences:\n sync_key(node_a, node_b, key) def sync_replicas(node_a, node_b, key_range):\n """\n Efficiently sync two nodes using Merkle trees.\n Instead of comparing all keys, we compare hashes top-down.\n Only the ranges where hashes differ need actual key-level sync.\n """\n tree_a = node_a.get_merkle_tree(key_range)\n tree_b = node_b.get_merkle_tree(key_range)\n \n # Step 1: Compare root hashes first.\n # If they match, every key in this range is identical — nothing to do!\n if tree_a.root_hash == tree_b.root_hash:\n return # Zero data transferred — full match!\n \n # Step 2: Recursively find differences by traversing top-down.\n # Only descend into subtrees where hashes differ.\n differences = []\n stack = [(tree_a.root, tree_b.root)]\n \n while stack:\n node_a_subtree, node_b_subtree = stack.pop()\n \n if node_a_subtree.hash == node_b_subtree.hash:\n continue # This whole subtree matches — skip it!\n \n if node_a_subtree.is_leaf:\n # Found a differing leaf — these keys need syncing\n differences.extend(node_a_subtree.keys)\n else:\n # Not a leaf yet — recurse into children\n for child_a, child_b in zip(node_a_subtree.children, node_b_subtree.children):\n stack.append((child_a, child_b))\n \n # Step 3: Sync only the specific keys that differed at leaf level.\n # This might be a handful of keys, not millions.\n for key in differences:\n sync_key(node_a, node_b, key) Why This Is Efficient The power of Merkle trees is that the number of hash comparisons you need scales with the depth of the tree (logarithmic in the number of keys), not the number of keys themselves. depth of the tree Node with 1,000,000 keys:\n\nNaive approach: Compare 1,000,000 keys individually\n Cost: 1,000,000 comparisons\n\nMerkle tree: Compare O(log N) hashes top-down\n Tree depth ≈ 20 levels\n Cost: 20 comparisons to find differences\n Then sync only the differing leaves (~few keys)\n \nSpeedup: ~50,000x fewer comparisons! Node with 1,000,000 keys:\n\nNaive approach: Compare 1,000,000 keys individually\n Cost: 1,000,000 comparisons\n\nMerkle tree: Compare O(log N) hashes top-down\n Tree depth ≈ 20 levels\n Cost: 20 comparisons to find differences\n Then sync only the differing leaves (~few keys)\n \nSpeedup: ~50,000x fewer comparisons! And critically, if two nodes are mostly in sync (which is almost always true in a healthy cluster), the root hashes often match entirely and zero data needs to be transferred. The anti-entropy process is very cheap in the common case. mostly in sync Membership and Failure Detection Dynamo uses a gossip protocol for membership management. Each node periodically exchanges membership information with random peers. There is no master node—all coordination is fully decentralized. Gossip-Based Membership Key Design Points No single coordinator: Every node maintains its own view of cluster membership. There’s no central registry, so there’s no single point of failure for membership data. No single coordinator Failure suspicion vs. detection: Dynamo uses an accrual-based failure detector (similar to Phi Accrual). Rather than a binary “alive/dead” judgment, nodes maintain a suspicion level that rises the longer a peer is unresponsive. This avoids false positives from transient network hiccups. Failure suspicion vs. detection suspicion level Node A's view of Node B:\n- Last heartbeat: 3 seconds ago → Suspicion low → Healthy\n- Last heartbeat: 15 seconds ago → Suspicion rising → Likely slow/degraded\n- Last heartbeat: 60 seconds ago → Suspicion high → Treat as failed Node A's view of Node B:\n- Last heartbeat: 3 seconds ago → Suspicion low → Healthy\n- Last heartbeat: 15 seconds ago → Suspicion rising → Likely slow/degraded\n- Last heartbeat: 60 seconds ago → Suspicion high → Treat as failed Decentralized bootstrapping: New nodes contact a seed node to join, then gossip spreads their presence to the rest of the cluster. Ring membership is eventually consistent—different nodes may have slightly different views of the ring momentarily, which is acceptable. Decentralized bootstrapping Performance Characteristics: Real Numbers The paper provides fascinating performance data. Let me break it down: Latency Distribution Metric | Average | 99.9th Percentile\n--------------------|---------|------------------\nRead latency | ~10ms | ~200ms\nWrite latency | ~15ms | ~200ms\n\nKey insight: 99.9th percentile is ~20x the average! Metric | Average | 99.9th Percentile\n--------------------|---------|------------------\nRead latency | ~10ms | ~200ms\nWrite latency | ~15ms | ~200ms\n\nKey insight: 99.9th percentile is ~20x the average! Why the huge gap? The 99.9th percentile is affected by: Why the huge gap? Garbage collection pauses\nDisk I/O variations\nNetwork jitter\nLoad imbalance Garbage collection pauses Disk I/O variations Network jitter Load imbalance This is why Amazon SLAs are specified at 99.9th percentile, not average. Version Conflicts From 24 hours of Amazon’s production shopping cart traffic (per the Dynamo paper). Note these reflect Amazon’s specific workload characteristics, not a universal baseline: 99.94% - Saw exactly one version (no conflict)\n0.00057% - Saw 2 versions\n0.00047% - Saw 3 versions \n0.00009% - Saw 4 versions 99.94% - Saw exactly one version (no conflict)\n0.00057% - Saw 2 versions\n0.00047% - Saw 3 versions \n0.00009% - Saw 4 versions Takeaway: Conflicts are rare in practice! Most often caused by concurrent writers (robots), not failures. Takeaway Partitioning Strategy Evolution Dynamo evolved through three partitioning strategies. This evolution teaches us important lessons: Strategy 1: Random Tokens (Initial) Problem: Random token assignment → uneven load\nProblem: Adding nodes → expensive data scans\nProblem: Can't easily snapshot the system Problem: Random token assignment → uneven load\nProblem: Adding nodes → expensive data scans\nProblem: Can't easily snapshot the system Operational lesson: Random token assignment sounds elegant but is a nightmare in practice. Each node gets a random position on the ring, which means wildly different data ownership ranges and uneven load distribution. Operational lesson Strategy 2: Equal-sized Partitions + Random Tokens Improvement: Decouples partitioning from placement\nProblem: Still has load balancing issues Improvement: Decouples partitioning from placement\nProblem: Still has load balancing issues Strategy 3: Q/S Tokens Per Node — Equal-sized Partitions + Deterministic Placement (Current) What Q and S mean: What Q and S mean: Q = the total number of fixed partitions the ring is divided into (e.g. 1024). Think of these as equally-sized, pre-cut slices of the hash space that never change shape.\nS = the number of physical servers currently in the cluster (e.g. 8).\nQ/S = how many of those fixed slices each server is responsible for (e.g. 1024 / 8 = 128 partitions per server). Q = the total number of fixed partitions the ring is divided into (e.g. 1024). Think of these as equally-sized, pre-cut slices of the hash space that never change shape. Q S = the number of physical servers currently in the cluster (e.g. 8). S Q/S = how many of those fixed slices each server is responsible for (e.g. 1024 / 8 = 128 partitions per server). Q/S 128 partitions per server The key shift from earlier strategies: the ring is now divided into Q fixed, equal-sized partitions first, and then those partitions are assigned evenly to servers. Servers no longer get random positions — they each own exactly Q/S partitions, distributed evenly around the ring. first Example: Q=12 partitions, S=3 servers\n\nRing divided into 12 equal slices (each covers 30° of the 360° ring):\n Partition 1: 0°– 30° → Server A\n Partition 2: 30°– 60° → Server B\n Partition 3: 60°– 90° → Server C\n Partition 4: 90°–120° → Server A\n Partition 5: 120°–150° → Server B\n Partition 6: 150°–180° → Server C\n ...and so on, round-robin\n\nEach server owns exactly Q/S = 12/3 = 4 partitions → perfectly balanced.\n\nWhen a 4th server joins (S becomes 4):\n New Q/S = 12/4 = 3 partitions per server.\n Each existing server hands off 1 partition to the new server.\n Only 3 out of 12 partitions move — the rest are untouched. Example: Q=12 partitions, S=3 servers\n\nRing divided into 12 equal slices (each covers 30° of the 360° ring):\n Partition 1: 0°– 30° → Server A\n Partition 2: 30°– 60° → Server B\n Partition 3: 60°– 90° → Server C\n Partition 4: 90°–120° → Server A\n Partition 5: 120°–150° → Server B\n Partition 6: 150°–180° → Server C\n ...and so on, round-robin\n\nEach server owns exactly Q/S = 12/3 = 4 partitions → perfectly balanced.\n\nWhen a 4th server joins (S becomes 4):\n New Q/S = 12/4 = 3 partitions per server.\n Each existing server hands off 1 partition to the new server.\n Only 3 out of 12 partitions move — the rest are untouched. This evolution — from random tokens to fixed, equal-sized partitions with balanced ownership — is one of the most instructive operational learnings from Dynamo. The early approach prioritized simplicity of implementation; the later approach prioritized operational simplicity and predictability. Comparing Dynamo to Modern Systems System\n\nConsistency Model\n\nUse Case\n\nDynamo Influence\n\n\n\nCassandra\n\nTunable (N, R, W)\n\nTime-series, analytics\n\nDirect descendant — heavily inspired by Dynamo, uses same consistent hashing and quorum concepts\n\n\n\nRiak\n\nTunable, vector clocks\n\nKey-value store\n\nClosest faithful Dynamo implementation\n\n\n\nAmazon DynamoDB\n\nEventually consistent by default\n\nManaged NoSQL\n\n⚠️ Not the same as Dynamo! DynamoDB is a completely different system internally, with no vector clocks and much simpler conflict resolution. Shares the name and high-level inspiration only.\n\n\n\nVoldemort\n\nTunable\n\nLinkedIn's data store\n\nOpen-source Dynamo implementation\n\n\n\nGoogle Spanner\n\nLinearizable\n\nGlobal SQL\n\nOpposite choice to Dynamo — prioritizes CP via TrueTime clock synchronization\n\n\n\nRedis Cluster\n\nEventually consistent\n\nCaching, sessions\n\nUses consistent hashing; much simpler conflict resolution System\n\nConsistency Model\n\nUse Case\n\nDynamo Influence\n\n\n\nCassandra\n\nTunable (N, R, W)\n\nTime-series, analytics\n\nDirect descendant — heavily inspired by Dynamo, uses same consistent hashing and quorum concepts\n\n\n\nRiak\n\nTunable, vector clocks\n\nKey-value store\n\nClosest faithful Dynamo implementation\n\n\n\nAmazon DynamoDB\n\nEventually consistent by default\n\nManaged NoSQL\n\n⚠️ Not the same as Dynamo! DynamoDB is a completely different system internally, with no vector clocks and much simpler conflict resolution. Shares the name and high-level inspiration only.\n\n\n\nVoldemort\n\nTunable\n\nLinkedIn's data store\n\nOpen-source Dynamo implementation\n\n\n\nGoogle Spanner\n\nLinearizable\n\nGlobal SQL\n\nOpposite choice to Dynamo — prioritizes CP via TrueTime clock synchronization\n\n\n\nRedis Cluster\n\nEventually consistent\n\nCaching, sessions\n\nUses consistent hashing; much simpler conflict resolution System\n\nConsistency Model\n\nUse Case\n\nDynamo Influence System System Consistency Model Consistency Model Use Case Use Case Dynamo Influence Dynamo Influence Cassandra\n\nTunable (N, R, W)\n\nTime-series, analytics\n\nDirect descendant — heavily inspired by Dynamo, uses same consistent hashing and quorum concepts Cassandra Cassandra Cassandra Tunable (N, R, W) Tunable (N, R, W) Time-series, analytics Time-series, analytics Direct descendant — heavily inspired by Dynamo, uses same consistent hashing and quorum concepts Direct descendant — heavily inspired by Dynamo, uses same consistent hashing and quorum concepts Riak\n\nTunable, vector clocks\n\nKey-value store\n\nClosest faithful Dynamo implementation Riak Riak Riak Tunable, vector clocks Tunable, vector clocks Key-value store Key-value store Closest faithful Dynamo implementation Closest faithful Dynamo implementation Amazon DynamoDB\n\nEventually consistent by default\n\nManaged NoSQL\n\n⚠️ Not the same as Dynamo! DynamoDB is a completely different system internally, with no vector clocks and much simpler conflict resolution. Shares the name and high-level inspiration only. Amazon DynamoDB Amazon DynamoDB Amazon DynamoDB Eventually consistent by default Eventually consistent by default Managed NoSQL Managed NoSQL ⚠️ Not the same as Dynamo! DynamoDB is a completely different system internally, with no vector clocks and much simpler conflict resolution. Shares the name and high-level inspiration only. ⚠️ Not the same as Dynamo! DynamoDB is a completely different system internally, with no vector clocks and much simpler conflict resolution. Shares the name and high-level inspiration only. ⚠️ Not the same as Dynamo! Voldemort\n\nTunable\n\nLinkedIn's data store\n\nOpen-source Dynamo implementation Voldemort Voldemort Voldemort Tunable Tunable LinkedIn's data store LinkedIn's data store Open-source Dynamo implementation Open-source Dynamo implementation Google Spanner\n\nLinearizable\n\nGlobal SQL\n\nOpposite choice to Dynamo — prioritizes CP via TrueTime clock synchronization Google Spanner Google Spanner Google Spanner Linearizable Linearizable Global SQL Global SQL Opposite choice to Dynamo — prioritizes CP via TrueTime clock synchronization Opposite choice to Dynamo — prioritizes CP via TrueTime clock synchronization Redis Cluster\n\nEventually consistent\n\nCaching, sessions\n\nUses consistent hashing; much simpler conflict resolution Redis Cluster Redis Cluster Redis Cluster Eventually consistent Eventually consistent Caching, sessions Caching, sessions Uses consistent hashing; much simpler conflict resolution Uses consistent hashing; much simpler conflict resolution The DynamoDB confusion: Many engineers conflate Amazon DynamoDB with the Dynamo paper. They are very different. DynamoDB is a managed service optimized for operational simplicity. It does not expose vector clocks, does not use the same partitioning scheme, and uses a proprietary consistency model. The paper is about the internal Dynamo storage engine that predates DynamoDB. The DynamoDB confusion: Many engineers conflate Amazon DynamoDB with the Dynamo paper. They are very different. DynamoDB is a managed service optimized for operational simplicity. It does not expose vector clocks, does not use the same partitioning scheme, and uses a proprietary consistency model. The paper is about the internal Dynamo storage engine that predates DynamoDB. The DynamoDB confusion What Dynamo Does NOT Give You Every senior engineer blog should be honest about limitations. Here’s what Dynamo explicitly trades away: No transactions: Operations are single-key only. You can’t atomically update multiple keys.\nNo secondary indexes: You can only look up data by its primary key (at least in the original design).\nNo joins: It’s a key-value store. There is no query language.\nNo global ordering: Events across different keys have no guaranteed ordering.\nNo linearizability: Even at R=W=N, Dynamo does not provide linearizable reads. There is no global clock, no strict serializability.\nNo automatic conflict resolution: The system detects conflicts and surfaces them to the application. The application must resolve them. If your engineers don’t understand this, you will have subtle data bugs.\nRepair costs at scale: The anti-entropy process (Merkle tree reconciliation) is not free. At large scale, background repair traffic can be significant.\nVector clock growth: In high-churn write environments with many coordinators, vector clocks can grow large enough to require truncation, which introduces potential causality loss. No transactions: Operations are single-key only. You can’t atomically update multiple keys. No transactions No secondary indexes: You can only look up data by its primary key (at least in the original design). No secondary indexes No joins: It’s a key-value store. There is no query language. No joins No global ordering: Events across different keys have no guaranteed ordering. No global ordering No linearizability: Even at R=W=N, Dynamo does not provide linearizable reads. There is no global clock, no strict serializability. No linearizability No automatic conflict resolution: The system detects conflicts and surfaces them to the application. The application must resolve them. If your engineers don’t understand this, you will have subtle data bugs. No automatic conflict resolution application Repair costs at scale: The anti-entropy process (Merkle tree reconciliation) is not free. At large scale, background repair traffic can be significant. Repair costs at scale Vector clock growth: In high-churn write environments with many coordinators, vector clocks can grow large enough to require truncation, which introduces potential causality loss. Vector clock growth Understanding these limitations is critical to successfully operating Dynamo-style systems in production. Practical Implementation Example Below is a self-contained Python implementation of the core Dynamo concepts. It’s intentionally simplified—no actual networking, no persistence—but it faithfully models how vector clocks, the consistent hash ring, quorum reads/writes, and conflict detection interact. Each component is explained before its code. Part 1: Vector Clock The VectorClock class is the foundation of version tracking. It’s just a dictionary mapping node_id → counter. Two key operations: VectorClock node_id → counter increment(node) — bump our own counter when we write\n\n\ndominates(other) — check if one clock is causally “after” another; if neither dominates, the writes were concurrent (conflict)\nfrom __future__ import annotations\nfrom dataclasses import dataclass, field\nfrom typing import Optional\n\n\nclass VectorClock:\n """\n Tracks causality across distributed writes.\n \n A clock like {"nodeA": 2, "nodeB": 1} means:\n - nodeA has coordinated 2 writes\n - nodeB has coordinated 1 write\n - Any version with these counters has "seen" those writes\n """\n\n def __init__(self, clock: dict[str, int] | None = None):\n self.clock: dict[str, int] = clock.copy() if clock else {}\n\n def increment(self, node_id: str) -> "VectorClock":\n """Return a new clock with node_id's counter bumped by 1."""\n new_clock = self.clock.copy()\n new_clock[node_id] = new_clock.get(node_id, 0) + 1\n return VectorClock(new_clock)\n\n def dominates(self, other: "VectorClock") -> bool:\n """\n Returns True if self is causally AFTER other.\n \n self dominates other when:\n - Every counter in self is >= the same counter in other, AND\n - At least one counter in self is strictly greater.\n \n Meaning: self has seen everything other has seen, plus more.\n """\n all_keys = set(self.clock) | set(other.clock)\n at_least_one_greater = False\n for key in all_keys:\n self_val = self.clock.get(key, 0)\n other_val = other.clock.get(key, 0)\n if self_val < other_val:\n return False # self is missing something other has seen\n if self_val > other_val:\n at_least_one_greater = True\n return at_least_one_greater\n\n def merge(self, other: "VectorClock") -> "VectorClock":\n """\n Merge two clocks by taking the max of each counter.\n Used after resolving a conflict to produce a new clock\n that has "seen" everything both conflicting versions saw.\n """\n all_keys = set(self.clock) | set(other.clock)\n merged = {k: max(self.clock.get(k, 0), other.clock.get(k, 0)) for k in all_keys}\n return VectorClock(merged)\n\n def __repr__(self):\n return f"VectorClock({self.clock})" increment(node) — bump our own counter when we write increment(node) — bump our own counter when we write increment(node) dominates(other) — check if one clock is causally “after” another; if neither dominates, the writes were concurrent (conflict)\nfrom __future__ import annotations\nfrom dataclasses import dataclass, field\nfrom typing import Optional\n\n\nclass VectorClock:\n """\n Tracks causality across distributed writes.\n \n A clock like {"nodeA": 2, "nodeB": 1} means:\n - nodeA has coordinated 2 writes\n - nodeB has coordinated 1 write\n - Any version with these counters has "seen" those writes\n """\n\n def __init__(self, clock: dict[str, int] | None = None):\n self.clock: dict[str, int] = clock.copy() if clock else {}\n\n def increment(self, node_id: str) -> "VectorClock":\n """Return a new clock with node_id's counter bumped by 1."""\n new_clock = self.clock.copy()\n new_clock[node_id] = new_clock.get(node_id, 0) + 1\n return VectorClock(new_clock)\n\n def dominates(self, other: "VectorClock") -> bool:\n """\n Returns True if self is causally AFTER other.\n \n self dominates other when:\n - Every counter in self is >= the same counter in other, AND\n - At least one counter in self is strictly greater.\n \n Meaning: self has seen everything other has seen, plus more.\n """\n all_keys = set(self.clock) | set(other.clock)\n at_least_one_greater = False\n for key in all_keys:\n self_val = self.clock.get(key, 0)\n other_val = other.clock.get(key, 0)\n if self_val < other_val:\n return False # self is missing something other has seen\n if self_val > other_val:\n at_least_one_greater = True\n return at_least_one_greater\n\n def merge(self, other: "VectorClock") -> "VectorClock":\n """\n Merge two clocks by taking the max of each counter.\n Used after resolving a conflict to produce a new clock\n that has "seen" everything both conflicting versions saw.\n """\n all_keys = set(self.clock) | set(other.clock)\n merged = {k: max(self.clock.get(k, 0), other.clock.get(k, 0)) for k in all_keys}\n return VectorClock(merged)\n\n def __repr__(self):\n return f"VectorClock({self.clock})" dominates(other) — check if one clock is causally “after” another; if neither dominates, the writes were concurrent (conflict) dominates(other) from __future__ import annotations\nfrom dataclasses import dataclass, field\nfrom typing import Optional\n\n\nclass VectorClock:\n """\n Tracks causality across distributed writes.\n \n A clock like {"nodeA": 2, "nodeB": 1} means:\n - nodeA has coordinated 2 writes\n - nodeB has coordinated 1 write\n - Any version with these counters has "seen" those writes\n """\n\n def __init__(self, clock: dict[str, int] | None = None):\n self.clock: dict[str, int] = clock.copy() if clock else {}\n\n def increment(self, node_id: str) -> "VectorClock":\n """Return a new clock with node_id's counter bumped by 1."""\n new_clock = self.clock.copy()\n new_clock[node_id] = new_clock.get(node_id, 0) + 1\n return VectorClock(new_clock)\n\n def dominates(self, other: "VectorClock") -> bool:\n """\n Returns True if self is causally AFTER other.\n \n self dominates other when:\n - Every counter in self is >= the same counter in other, AND\n - At least one counter in self is strictly greater.\n \n Meaning: self has seen everything other has seen, plus more.\n """\n all_keys = set(self.clock) | set(other.clock)\n at_least_one_greater = False\n for key in all_keys:\n self_val = self.clock.get(key, 0)\n other_val = other.clock.get(key, 0)\n if self_val < other_val:\n return False # self is missing something other has seen\n if self_val > other_val:\n at_least_one_greater = True\n return at_least_one_greater\n\n def merge(self, other: "VectorClock") -> "VectorClock":\n """\n Merge two clocks by taking the max of each counter.\n Used after resolving a conflict to produce a new clock\n that has "seen" everything both conflicting versions saw.\n """\n all_keys = set(self.clock) | set(other.clock)\n merged = {k: max(self.clock.get(k, 0), other.clock.get(k, 0)) for k in all_keys}\n return VectorClock(merged)\n\n def __repr__(self):\n return f"VectorClock({self.clock})" from __future__ import annotations\nfrom dataclasses import dataclass, field\nfrom typing import Optional\n\n\nclass VectorClock:\n """\n Tracks causality across distributed writes.\n \n A clock like {"nodeA": 2, "nodeB": 1} means:\n - nodeA has coordinated 2 writes\n - nodeB has coordinated 1 write\n - Any version with these counters has "seen" those writes\n """\n\n def __init__(self, clock: dict[str, int] | None = None):\n self.clock: dict[str, int] = clock.copy() if clock else {}\n\n def increment(self, node_id: str) -> "VectorClock":\n """Return a new clock with node_id's counter bumped by 1."""\n new_clock = self.clock.copy()\n new_clock[node_id] = new_clock.get(node_id, 0) + 1\n return VectorClock(new_clock)\n\n def dominates(self, other: "VectorClock") -> bool:\n """\n Returns True if self is causally AFTER other.\n \n self dominates other when:\n - Every counter in self is >= the same counter in other, AND\n - At least one counter in self is strictly greater.\n \n Meaning: self has seen everything other has seen, plus more.\n """\n all_keys = set(self.clock) | set(other.clock)\n at_least_one_greater = False\n for key in all_keys:\n self_val = self.clock.get(key, 0)\n other_val = other.clock.get(key, 0)\n if self_val < other_val:\n return False # self is missing something other has seen\n if self_val > other_val:\n at_least_one_greater = True\n return at_least_one_greater\n\n def merge(self, other: "VectorClock") -> "VectorClock":\n """\n Merge two clocks by taking the max of each counter.\n Used after resolving a conflict to produce a new clock\n that has "seen" everything both conflicting versions saw.\n """\n all_keys = set(self.clock) | set(other.clock)\n merged = {k: max(self.clock.get(k, 0), other.clock.get(k, 0)) for k in all_keys}\n return VectorClock(merged)\n\n def __repr__(self):\n return f"VectorClock({self.clock})" Part 2: Versioned Value Every value stored in Dynamo is wrapped with its vector clock. This pairing is what allows the coordinator to compare versions during reads and detect conflicts. @dataclass\nclass VersionedValue:\n """\n A value paired with its causal history (vector clock).\n \n When a client reads, they get back a VersionedValue.\n When they write an update, they must include the context\n (the vector clock they read) so Dynamo knows what version\n they're building on top of.\n """\n value: object\n vector_clock: VectorClock\n\n def __repr__(self):\n return f"VersionedValue(value={self.value!r}, clock={self.vector_clock})" @dataclass\nclass VersionedValue:\n """\n A value paired with its causal history (vector clock).\n \n When a client reads, they get back a VersionedValue.\n When they write an update, they must include the context\n (the vector clock they read) so Dynamo knows what version\n they're building on top of.\n """\n value: object\n vector_clock: VectorClock\n\n def __repr__(self):\n return f"VersionedValue(value={self.value!r}, clock={self.vector_clock})" Part 3: Simulated Node In real Dynamo each node is a separate process. Here we simulate them as in-memory objects. The key detail: each node has its own local storage dict. Nodes can be marked as down to simulate failures. storage down class DynamoNode:\n """\n Simulates a single Dynamo storage node.\n \n In production this would be a separate server with disk storage.\n Here it's an in-memory dict so we can demo the logic without networking.\n """\n\n def __init__(self, node_id: str, token: int):\n self.node_id = node_id\n self.token = token # Position on the consistent hash ring\n self.storage: dict[str, list[VersionedValue]] = {}\n self.down = False # Toggle to simulate node failures\n\n def write(self, key: str, versioned_value: VersionedValue) -> bool:\n """\n Store a versioned value. Returns False if the node is down.\n \n We store a LIST of versions per key, because a node might\n hold multiple concurrent (conflicting) versions until they\n are resolved by the application.\n """\n if self.down:\n return False\n # In a real node this would be written to disk (e.g. BerkeleyDB)\n self.storage[key] = [versioned_value]\n return True\n\n def read(self, key: str) -> list[VersionedValue] | None:\n """\n Return all versions of a key. Returns None if the node is down.\n A healthy node with no data for the key returns an empty list.\n """\n if self.down:\n return None\n return self.storage.get(key, [])\n\n def __repr__(self):\n status = "DOWN" if self.down else f"token={self.token}"\n return f"DynamoNode({self.node_id}, {status})" class DynamoNode:\n """\n Simulates a single Dynamo storage node.\n \n In production this would be a separate server with disk storage.\n Here it's an in-memory dict so we can demo the logic without networking.\n """\n\n def __init__(self, node_id: str, token: int):\n self.node_id = node_id\n self.token = token # Position on the consistent hash ring\n self.storage: dict[str, list[VersionedValue]] = {}\n self.down = False # Toggle to simulate node failures\n\n def write(self, key: str, versioned_value: VersionedValue) -> bool:\n """\n Store a versioned value. Returns False if the node is down.\n \n We store a LIST of versions per key, because a node might\n hold multiple concurrent (conflicting) versions until they\n are resolved by the application.\n """\n if self.down:\n return False\n # In a real node this would be written to disk (e.g. BerkeleyDB)\n self.storage[key] = [versioned_value]\n return True\n\n def read(self, key: str) -> list[VersionedValue] | None:\n """\n Return all versions of a key. Returns None if the node is down.\n A healthy node with no data for the key returns an empty list.\n """\n if self.down:\n return None\n return self.storage.get(key, [])\n\n def __repr__(self):\n status = "DOWN" if self.down else f"token={self.token}"\n return f"DynamoNode({self.node_id}, {status})" Part 4: Consistent Hash Ring The ring maps keys to nodes. We sort nodes by their token (position) and use a clockwise walk to find the coordinator and preference list for any key. import hashlib\n\n\nclass ConsistentHashRing:\n """\n Maps any key to an ordered list of N nodes (the preference list).\n \n Nodes are placed at fixed positions (tokens) on a conceptual ring\n from 0 to 2^32. A key hashes to a position, then walks clockwise\n to find its nodes.\n \n This means adding/removing one node only rebalances ~1/N of keys,\n rather than reshuffling everything like modulo hashing would.\n """\n\n def __init__(self, nodes: list[DynamoNode]):\n # Sort nodes by token so we can do clockwise lookup efficiently\n self.nodes = sorted(nodes, key=lambda n: n.token)\n\n def _hash(self, key: str) -> int:\n """Consistent hash of a key into the ring's token space."""\n # Use MD5 for a simple, evenly distributed hash.\n # Real Dynamo uses a more sophisticated hash (e.g., SHA-1).\n digest = hashlib.md5(key.encode()).hexdigest()\n return int(digest, 16) % (2**32)\n\n def get_preference_list(self, key: str, n: int) -> list[DynamoNode]:\n """\n Return the first N nodes clockwise from key's hash position.\n \n These are the nodes responsible for storing this key.\n The first node in the list is the coordinator — it receives\n the client request and fans out to the others.\n """\n if not self.nodes:\n return []\n\n key_hash = self._hash(key)\n\n # Find the first node whose token is >= key's hash (clockwise)\n start_idx = 0\n for i, node in enumerate(self.nodes):\n if node.token >= key_hash:\n start_idx = i\n break\n # If key_hash is greater than all tokens, wrap around to node 0\n else:\n start_idx = 0\n\n # Walk clockwise, collecting N unique nodes\n preference_list = []\n for i in range(len(self.nodes)):\n idx = (start_idx + i) % len(self.nodes)\n preference_list.append(self.nodes[idx])\n if len(preference_list) == n:\n break\n\n return preference_list import hashlib\n\n\nclass ConsistentHashRing:\n """\n Maps any key to an ordered list of N nodes (the preference list).\n \n Nodes are placed at fixed positions (tokens) on a conceptual ring\n from 0 to 2^32. A key hashes to a position, then walks clockwise\n to find its nodes.\n \n This means adding/removing one node only rebalances ~1/N of keys,\n rather than reshuffling everything like modulo hashing would.\n """\n\n def __init__(self, nodes: list[DynamoNode]):\n # Sort nodes by token so we can do clockwise lookup efficiently\n self.nodes = sorted(nodes, key=lambda n: n.token)\n\n def _hash(self, key: str) -> int:\n """Consistent hash of a key into the ring's token space."""\n # Use MD5 for a simple, evenly distributed hash.\n # Real Dynamo uses a more sophisticated hash (e.g., SHA-1).\n digest = hashlib.md5(key.encode()).hexdigest()\n return int(digest, 16) % (2**32)\n\n def get_preference_list(self, key: str, n: int) -> list[DynamoNode]:\n """\n Return the first N nodes clockwise from key's hash position.\n \n These are the nodes responsible for storing this key.\n The first node in the list is the coordinator — it receives\n the client request and fans out to the others.\n """\n if not self.nodes:\n return []\n\n key_hash = self._hash(key)\n\n # Find the first node whose token is >= key's hash (clockwise)\n start_idx = 0\n for i, node in enumerate(self.nodes):\n if node.token >= key_hash:\n start_idx = i\n break\n # If key_hash is greater than all tokens, wrap around to node 0\n else:\n start_idx = 0\n\n # Walk clockwise, collecting N unique nodes\n preference_list = []\n for i in range(len(self.nodes)):\n idx = (start_idx + i) % len(self.nodes)\n preference_list.append(self.nodes[idx])\n if len(preference_list) == n:\n break\n\n return preference_list Part 5: The Dynamo Coordinator This is the heart of the system — the logic that handles client requests, fans out to replicas, waits for quorum, and detects conflicts. Study this carefully; it’s where all the earlier concepts converge. class SimplifiedDynamo:\n """\n Coordinates reads and writes across a cluster of DynamoNodes.\n \n Any node can act as coordinator for any request — there's no\n dedicated master. The coordinator is simply whichever node\n receives the client request (or the first node in the preference\n list, if using partition-aware routing).\n \n Configuration:\n N = total replicas per key\n R = minimum nodes that must respond to a read (read quorum)\n W = minimum nodes that must acknowledge a write (write quorum)\n """\n\n def __init__(self, nodes: list[DynamoNode], N: int = 3, R: int = 2, W: int = 2):\n self.N = N\n self.R = R\n self.W = W\n self.ring = ConsistentHashRing(nodes)\n\n # ------------------------------------------------------------------ #\n # WRITE #\n # ------------------------------------------------------------------ #\n\n def put(self, key: str, value: object,\n context: VectorClock | None = None) -> VectorClock:\n """\n Write a key-value pair to N replicas, wait for W ACKs.\n \n The 'context' is the vector clock from a previous read.\n Always pass context when updating an existing key — it tells\n Dynamo which version you're building on top of, so it can\n detect whether your write is concurrent with anything else.\n \n Returns the new vector clock, which the caller should store\n and pass back on future writes to this key.\n \n Raises: RuntimeError if fewer than W nodes acknowledged.\n """\n preference_list = self.ring.get_preference_list(key, self.N)\n if not preference_list:\n raise RuntimeError("No nodes available")\n\n # The coordinator is always the first node in the preference list.\n coordinator = preference_list[0]\n\n # Increment the coordinator's counter in the vector clock.\n # If no context was provided (brand new key), start a fresh clock.\n base_clock = context if context is not None else VectorClock()\n new_clock = base_clock.increment(coordinator.node_id)\n\n versioned = VersionedValue(value=value, vector_clock=new_clock)\n\n # Fan out to all N replicas.\n # In a real system these would be concurrent RPC calls.\n # Here we call them sequentially for simplicity.\n ack_count = 0\n for node in preference_list:\n success = node.write(key, versioned)\n if success:\n ack_count += 1\n\n # Only need W ACKs to declare success.\n # The remaining replicas are updated asynchronously (or via\n # hinted handoff if they were down).\n if ack_count < self.W:\n raise RuntimeError(\n f"Write quorum not met: got {ack_count} ACKs, needed {self.W}"\n )\n\n print(f"[PUT] key={key!r} value={value!r} clock={new_clock} "\n f"({ack_count}/{self.N} nodes wrote)")\n return new_clock\n\n # ------------------------------------------------------------------ #\n # READ #\n # ------------------------------------------------------------------ #\n\n def get(self, key: str) -> list[VersionedValue]:\n """\n Read a key from N replicas, wait for R responses, reconcile.\n \n Returns a LIST of VersionedValues:\n - Length 1 → clean read, no conflict\n - Length >1 → concurrent versions detected; application must merge\n \n After reading, the caller should:\n 1. If no conflict: use the single value normally.\n 2. If conflict: merge the values using application logic,\n then call put() with the merged value and the merged\n vector clock as context. This "closes" the conflict.\n \n Read repair happens in the background: any replica that returned\n a stale version is silently updated with the latest version.\n """\n preference_list = self.ring.get_preference_list(key, self.N)\n\n # Collect responses from all N nodes\n all_versions: list[VersionedValue] = []\n responding_nodes: list[tuple[DynamoNode, list[VersionedValue]]] = []\n\n for node in preference_list:\n result = node.read(key)\n if result is not None: # None means the node is down\n all_versions.extend(result)\n responding_nodes.append((node, result))\n\n if len(responding_nodes) < self.R:\n raise RuntimeError(\n f"Read quorum not met: got {len(responding_nodes)} responses, needed {self.R}"\n )\n\n # Reconcile: discard any version that is strictly dominated\n # (i.e., is a causal ancestor of) another version.\n # What remains is the set of concurrent versions.\n reconciled = self._reconcile(all_versions)\n\n # Background read repair: if any node returned something older\n # than the reconciled result, send it the latest version.\n # (Simplified: only meaningful when there's a single winner.)\n if len(reconciled) == 1:\n latest = reconciled[0]\n for node, versions in responding_nodes:\n if not versions or versions[0].vector_clock != latest.vector_clock:\n node.write(key, latest) # Repair silently in background\n\n status = "clean" if len(reconciled) == 1 else f"CONFLICT ({len(reconciled)} versions)"\n print(f"[GET] key={key!r} status={status} "\n f"({len(responding_nodes)}/{self.N} nodes responded)")\n\n return reconciled\n\n # ------------------------------------------------------------------ #\n # INTERNAL: VERSION RECONCILIATION #\n # ------------------------------------------------------------------ #\n\n def _reconcile(self, versions: list[VersionedValue]) -> list[VersionedValue]:\n """\n Remove any version that is a causal ancestor of another version.\n \n If version A's clock is dominated by version B's clock, then B\n is strictly newer — A adds no new information and can be dropped.\n \n Whatever remains after pruning are CONCURRENT versions: writes\n that happened without either "knowing about" the other.\n The application must merge these using domain-specific logic.\n \n Example:\n versions = [clock={A:1}, clock={A:2}, clock={B:1}]\n {A:2} dominates {A:1} → drop {A:1}\n {A:2} and {B:1} are concurrent → both survive\n result = [{A:2}, {B:1}] ← conflict! application must merge\n """\n dominated = set()\n for i, v1 in enumerate(versions):\n for j, v2 in enumerate(versions):\n if i != j and v2.vector_clock.dominates(v1.vector_clock):\n dominated.add(i) # v1 is an ancestor of v2, discard v1\n\n survivors = [v for i, v in enumerate(versions) if i not in dominated]\n\n # De-duplicate: identical clocks from different replicas are the same version\n seen_clocks: list[VectorClock] = []\n unique: list[VersionedValue] = []\n for v in survivors:\n if not any(v.vector_clock.clock == s.clock for s in seen_clocks):\n unique.append(v)\n seen_clocks.append(v.vector_clock)\n\n return unique if unique else versions class SimplifiedDynamo:\n """\n Coordinates reads and writes across a cluster of DynamoNodes.\n \n Any node can act as coordinator for any request — there's no\n dedicated master. The coordinator is simply whichever node\n receives the client request (or the first node in the preference\n list, if using partition-aware routing).\n \n Configuration:\n N = total replicas per key\n R = minimum nodes that must respond to a read (read quorum)\n W = minimum nodes that must acknowledge a write (write quorum)\n """\n\n def __init__(self, nodes: list[DynamoNode], N: int = 3, R: int = 2, W: int = 2):\n self.N = N\n self.R = R\n self.W = W\n self.ring = ConsistentHashRing(nodes)\n\n # ------------------------------------------------------------------ #\n # WRITE #\n # ------------------------------------------------------------------ #\n\n def put(self, key: str, value: object,\n context: VectorClock | None = None) -> VectorClock:\n """\n Write a key-value pair to N replicas, wait for W ACKs.\n \n The 'context' is the vector clock from a previous read.\n Always pass context when updating an existing key — it tells\n Dynamo which version you're building on top of, so it can\n detect whether your write is concurrent with anything else.\n \n Returns the new vector clock, which the caller should store\n and pass back on future writes to this key.\n \n Raises: RuntimeError if fewer than W nodes acknowledged.\n """\n preference_list = self.ring.get_preference_list(key, self.N)\n if not preference_list:\n raise RuntimeError("No nodes available")\n\n # The coordinator is always the first node in the preference list.\n coordinator = preference_list[0]\n\n # Increment the coordinator's counter in the vector clock.\n # If no context was provided (brand new key), start a fresh clock.\n base_clock = context if context is not None else VectorClock()\n new_clock = base_clock.increment(coordinator.node_id)\n\n versioned = VersionedValue(value=value, vector_clock=new_clock)\n\n # Fan out to all N replicas.\n # In a real system these would be concurrent RPC calls.\n # Here we call them sequentially for simplicity.\n ack_count = 0\n for node in preference_list:\n success = node.write(key, versioned)\n if success:\n ack_count += 1\n\n # Only need W ACKs to declare success.\n # The remaining replicas are updated asynchronously (or via\n # hinted handoff if they were down).\n if ack_count < self.W:\n raise RuntimeError(\n f"Write quorum not met: got {ack_count} ACKs, needed {self.W}"\n )\n\n print(f"[PUT] key={key!r} value={value!r} clock={new_clock} "\n f"({ack_count}/{self.N} nodes wrote)")\n return new_clock\n\n # ------------------------------------------------------------------ #\n # READ #\n # ------------------------------------------------------------------ #\n\n def get(self, key: str) -> list[VersionedValue]:\n """\n Read a key from N replicas, wait for R responses, reconcile.\n \n Returns a LIST of VersionedValues:\n - Length 1 → clean read, no conflict\n - Length >1 → concurrent versions detected; application must merge\n \n After reading, the caller should:\n 1. If no conflict: use the single value normally.\n 2. If conflict: merge the values using application logic,\n then call put() with the merged value and the merged\n vector clock as context. This "closes" the conflict.\n \n Read repair happens in the background: any replica that returned\n a stale version is silently updated with the latest version.\n """\n preference_list = self.ring.get_preference_list(key, self.N)\n\n # Collect responses from all N nodes\n all_versions: list[VersionedValue] = []\n responding_nodes: list[tuple[DynamoNode, list[VersionedValue]]] = []\n\n for node in preference_list:\n result = node.read(key)\n if result is not None: # None means the node is down\n all_versions.extend(result)\n responding_nodes.append((node, result))\n\n if len(responding_nodes) < self.R:\n raise RuntimeError(\n f"Read quorum not met: got {len(responding_nodes)} responses, needed {self.R}"\n )\n\n # Reconcile: discard any version that is strictly dominated\n # (i.e., is a causal ancestor of) another version.\n # What remains is the set of concurrent versions.\n reconciled = self._reconcile(all_versions)\n\n # Background read repair: if any node returned something older\n # than the reconciled result, send it the latest version.\n # (Simplified: only meaningful when there's a single winner.)\n if len(reconciled) == 1:\n latest = reconciled[0]\n for node, versions in responding_nodes:\n if not versions or versions[0].vector_clock != latest.vector_clock:\n node.write(key, latest) # Repair silently in background\n\n status = "clean" if len(reconciled) == 1 else f"CONFLICT ({len(reconciled)} versions)"\n print(f"[GET] key={key!r} status={status} "\n f"({len(responding_nodes)}/{self.N} nodes responded)")\n\n return reconciled\n\n # ------------------------------------------------------------------ #\n # INTERNAL: VERSION RECONCILIATION #\n # ------------------------------------------------------------------ #\n\n def _reconcile(self, versions: list[VersionedValue]) -> list[VersionedValue]:\n """\n Remove any version that is a causal ancestor of another version.\n \n If version A's clock is dominated by version B's clock, then B\n is strictly newer — A adds no new information and can be dropped.\n \n Whatever remains after pruning are CONCURRENT versions: writes\n that happened without either "knowing about" the other.\n The application must merge these using domain-specific logic.\n \n Example:\n versions = [clock={A:1}, clock={A:2}, clock={B:1}]\n {A:2} dominates {A:1} → drop {A:1}\n {A:2} and {B:1} are concurrent → both survive\n result = [{A:2}, {B:1}] ← conflict! application must merge\n """\n dominated = set()\n for i, v1 in enumerate(versions):\n for j, v2 in enumerate(versions):\n if i != j and v2.vector_clock.dominates(v1.vector_clock):\n dominated.add(i) # v1 is an ancestor of v2, discard v1\n\n survivors = [v for i, v in enumerate(versions) if i not in dominated]\n\n # De-duplicate: identical clocks from different replicas are the same version\n seen_clocks: list[VectorClock] = []\n unique: list[VersionedValue] = []\n for v in survivors:\n if not any(v.vector_clock.clock == s.clock for s in seen_clocks):\n unique.append(v)\n seen_clocks.append(v.vector_clock)\n\n return unique if unique else versions Part 6: Putting It All Together — A Demo Let’s run through a complete scenario: normal write/read, then a simulated conflict where two nodes diverge and the application must merge them. def demo():\n # ── Setup ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── #\n # Five nodes placed at evenly spaced positions on the hash ring.\n # In a real cluster these would span multiple datacenters.\n nodes = [\n DynamoNode("node-A", token=100),\n DynamoNode("node-B", token=300),\n DynamoNode("node-C", token=500),\n DynamoNode("node-D", token=700),\n DynamoNode("node-E", token=900),\n ]\n dynamo = SimplifiedDynamo(nodes, N=3, R=2, W=2)\n\n print("=" * 55)\n print("SCENARIO 1: Normal write and read (no conflict)")\n print("=" * 55)\n\n # Write the initial shopping cart\n ctx = dynamo.put("cart:user-42", {"items": ["shoes"]})\n\n # Read it back — should be a clean single version\n versions = dynamo.get("cart:user-42")\n print(f"Read result: {versions[0].value}\\n")\n\n # Update the cart, passing the context from our earlier read.\n # The context tells Dynamo "this write builds on top of clock ctx".\n ctx = dynamo.put("cart:user-42", {"items": ["shoes", "jacket"]}, context=ctx)\n versions = dynamo.get("cart:user-42")\n print(f"After update: {versions[0].value}\\n")\n\n print("=" * 55)\n print("SCENARIO 2: Simulated conflict — two concurrent writes")\n print("=" * 55)\n\n # Write the base version\n base_ctx = dynamo.put("cart:user-99", {"items": ["hat"]})\n\n # Now simulate a network partition:\n # node-A and node-B can't talk to each other.\n # We model this by writing directly to individual nodes.\n\n pref_list = dynamo.ring.get_preference_list("cart:user-99", 3)\n node_1, node_2, node_3 = pref_list[0], pref_list[1], pref_list[2]\n\n # Write 1: customer adds "scarf" via node_1 (e.g., their laptop)\n clock_1 = base_ctx.increment(node_1.node_id)\n node_1.write("cart:user-99", VersionedValue({"items": ["hat", "scarf"]}, clock_1))\n\n # Write 2: customer adds "gloves" via node_2 (e.g., their phone)\n # This write also descends from base_ctx, not from clock_1.\n # Neither write knows about the other → they are concurrent.\n clock_2 = base_ctx.increment(node_2.node_id)\n node_2.write("cart:user-99", VersionedValue({"items": ["hat", "gloves"]}, clock_2))\n\n # Read — coordinator sees two concurrent versions and surfaces the conflict\n versions = dynamo.get("cart:user-99")\n\n if len(versions) > 1:\n print(f"\\nConflict detected! {len(versions)} concurrent versions:")\n for i, v in enumerate(versions):\n print(f" Version {i+1}: {v.value} clock={v.vector_clock}")\n\n # Application-level resolution: union merge (Amazon's shopping cart strategy)\n # Merge items: take the union so no addition is lost\n all_items = set()\n merged_clock = versions[0].vector_clock\n for v in versions:\n all_items.update(v.value["items"])\n merged_clock = merged_clock.merge(v.vector_clock)\n\n merged_value = {"items": sorted(all_items)}\n print(f"\\nMerged result: {merged_value}")\n\n # Write the resolved version back with the merged clock as context.\n # This "closes" the conflict — future reads will see a single version.\n final_ctx = dynamo.put("cart:user-99", merged_value, context=merged_clock)\n\n versions = dynamo.get("cart:user-99")\n print(f"\\nAfter resolution: {versions[0].value}")\n assert len(versions) == 1, "Should be a single version after merge"\n\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n demo() def demo():\n # ── Setup ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── #\n # Five nodes placed at evenly spaced positions on the hash ring.\n # In a real cluster these would span multiple datacenters.\n nodes = [\n DynamoNode("node-A", token=100),\n DynamoNode("node-B", token=300),\n DynamoNode("node-C", token=500),\n DynamoNode("node-D", token=700),\n DynamoNode("node-E", token=900),\n ]\n dynamo = SimplifiedDynamo(nodes, N=3, R=2, W=2)\n\n print("=" * 55)\n print("SCENARIO 1: Normal write and read (no conflict)")\n print("=" * 55)\n\n # Write the initial shopping cart\n ctx = dynamo.put("cart:user-42", {"items": ["shoes"]})\n\n # Read it back — should be a clean single version\n versions = dynamo.get("cart:user-42")\n print(f"Read result: {versions[0].value}\\n")\n\n # Update the cart, passing the context from our earlier read.\n # The context tells Dynamo "this write builds on top of clock ctx".\n ctx = dynamo.put("cart:user-42", {"items": ["shoes", "jacket"]}, context=ctx)\n versions = dynamo.get("cart:user-42")\n print(f"After update: {versions[0].value}\\n")\n\n print("=" * 55)\n print("SCENARIO 2: Simulated conflict — two concurrent writes")\n print("=" * 55)\n\n # Write the base version\n base_ctx = dynamo.put("cart:user-99", {"items": ["hat"]})\n\n # Now simulate a network partition:\n # node-A and node-B can't talk to each other.\n # We model this by writing directly to individual nodes.\n\n pref_list = dynamo.ring.get_preference_list("cart:user-99", 3)\n node_1, node_2, node_3 = pref_list[0], pref_list[1], pref_list[2]\n\n # Write 1: customer adds "scarf" via node_1 (e.g., their laptop)\n clock_1 = base_ctx.increment(node_1.node_id)\n node_1.write("cart:user-99", VersionedValue({"items": ["hat", "scarf"]}, clock_1))\n\n # Write 2: customer adds "gloves" via node_2 (e.g., their phone)\n # This write also descends from base_ctx, not from clock_1.\n # Neither write knows about the other → they are concurrent.\n clock_2 = base_ctx.increment(node_2.node_id)\n node_2.write("cart:user-99", VersionedValue({"items": ["hat", "gloves"]}, clock_2))\n\n # Read — coordinator sees two concurrent versions and surfaces the conflict\n versions = dynamo.get("cart:user-99")\n\n if len(versions) > 1:\n print(f"\\nConflict detected! {len(versions)} concurrent versions:")\n for i, v in enumerate(versions):\n print(f" Version {i+1}: {v.value} clock={v.vector_clock}")\n\n # Application-level resolution: union merge (Amazon's shopping cart strategy)\n # Merge items: take the union so no addition is lost\n all_items = set()\n merged_clock = versions[0].vector_clock\n for v in versions:\n all_items.update(v.value["items"])\n merged_clock = merged_clock.merge(v.vector_clock)\n\n merged_value = {"items": sorted(all_items)}\n print(f"\\nMerged result: {merged_value}")\n\n # Write the resolved version back with the merged clock as context.\n # This "closes" the conflict — future reads will see a single version.\n final_ctx = dynamo.put("cart:user-99", merged_value, context=merged_clock)\n\n versions = dynamo.get("cart:user-99")\n print(f"\\nAfter resolution: {versions[0].value}")\n assert len(versions) == 1, "Should be a single version after merge"\n\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n demo() Expected output: Expected output: =======================================================\nSCENARIO 1: Normal write and read (no conflict)\n=======================================================\n[PUT] key='cart:user-42' value={'items': ['shoes']} clock=VectorClock({'node-A': 1}) (3/3 nodes wrote)\n[GET] key='cart:user-42' status=clean (3/3 nodes responded)\nRead result: {'items': ['shoes']}\n\n[PUT] key='cart:user-42' value={'items': ['shoes', 'jacket']} clock=VectorClock({'node-A': 2}) (3/3 nodes wrote)\n[GET] key='cart:user-42' status=clean (3/3 nodes responded)\nAfter update: {'items': ['shoes', 'jacket']}\n\n=======================================================\nSCENARIO 2: Simulated conflict — two concurrent writes\n=======================================================\n[PUT] key='cart:user-99' value={'items': ['hat']} clock=VectorClock({'node-A': 1}) (3/3 nodes wrote)\n\n[GET] key='cart:user-99' status=CONFLICT (2 versions) (3/3 nodes responded)\n\nConflict detected! 2 concurrent versions:\n Version 1: {'items': ['hat', 'scarf']} clock=VectorClock({'node-A': 2})\n Version 2: {'items': ['hat', 'gloves']} clock=VectorClock({'node-A': 1, 'node-B': 1})\n\nMerged result: {'items': ['gloves', 'hat', 'scarf']}\n[PUT] key='cart:user-99' value={'items': ['gloves', 'hat', 'scarf']} ... (3/3 nodes wrote)\n[GET] key='cart:user-99' status=clean (3/3 nodes responded)\n\nAfter resolution: {'items': ['gloves', 'hat', 'scarf']} =======================================================\nSCENARIO 1: Normal write and read (no conflict)\n=======================================================\n[PUT] key='cart:user-42' value={'items': ['shoes']} clock=VectorClock({'node-A': 1}) (3/3 nodes wrote)\n[GET] key='cart:user-42' status=clean (3/3 nodes responded)\nRead result: {'items': ['shoes']}\n\n[PUT] key='cart:user-42' value={'items': ['shoes', 'jacket']} clock=VectorClock({'node-A': 2}) (3/3 nodes wrote)\n[GET] key='cart:user-42' status=clean (3/3 nodes responded)\nAfter update: {'items': ['shoes', 'jacket']}\n\n=======================================================\nSCENARIO 2: Simulated conflict — two concurrent writes\n=======================================================\n[PUT] key='cart:user-99' value={'items': ['hat']} clock=VectorClock({'node-A': 1}) (3/3 nodes wrote)\n\n[GET] key='cart:user-99' status=CONFLICT (2 versions) (3/3 nodes responded)\n\nConflict detected! 2 concurrent versions:\n Version 1: {'items': ['hat', 'scarf']} clock=VectorClock({'node-A': 2})\n Version 2: {'items': ['hat', 'gloves']} clock=VectorClock({'node-A': 1, 'node-B': 1})\n\nMerged result: {'items': ['gloves', 'hat', 'scarf']}\n[PUT] key='cart:user-99' value={'items': ['gloves', 'hat', 'scarf']} ... (3/3 nodes wrote)\n[GET] key='cart:user-99' status=clean (3/3 nodes responded)\n\nAfter resolution: {'items': ['gloves', 'hat', 'scarf']} What to notice: In Scenario 2, the coordinator correctly identifies that {'node-A': 2} and {'node-A': 1, 'node-B': 1} are neither equal nor in a dominance relationship — neither is an ancestor of the other — so both are surfaced as concurrent. The application then takes responsibility for merging them and writing back a resolved version with the merged clock. What to notice: {'node-A': 2} {'node-A': 1, 'node-B': 1} Key Lessons for System Design After working with Dynamo-inspired systems for years, here are my key takeaways: 1. Always-On Beats Strongly-Consistent Always-On Beats Strongly-Consistent For user-facing applications, availability almost always wins. Users will tolerate seeing slightly stale data. They won’t tolerate “Service Unavailable.” 2. Application-Level Reconciliation is Powerful Application-Level Reconciliation is Powerful Don’t be afraid to push conflict resolution to the application. The application understands the business logic and can make smarter decisions than the database ever could. 3. Tunable Consistency is Essential Tunable Consistency is Essential One size doesn’t fit all. Shopping cart additions need high availability (W=1). Financial transactions need stronger guarantees (W=N). The ability to tune this per-operation is incredibly valuable. 4. The 99.9th Percentile Matters More Than Average The 99.9th Percentile Matters More Than Average Focus your optimization efforts on tail latencies. That’s what users actually experience during peak times. 5. Gossip Protocols Scale Beautifully Gossip Protocols Scale Beautifully Decentralized coordination via gossip eliminates single points of failure and scales to thousands of nodes. When NOT to Use Dynamo-Style Systems Be honest about trade-offs. Don’t use this approach when: Strong consistency is required (financial transactions, inventory management)\nComplex queries are needed (reporting, analytics, joins)\nTransactions span multiple items (Dynamo is single-key operations only)\nYour team can’t handle eventual consistency (if developers don’t understand vector clocks and conflict resolution, you’ll have problems) Strong consistency is required (financial transactions, inventory management) Strong consistency is required Complex queries are needed (reporting, analytics, joins) Complex queries are needed Transactions span multiple items (Dynamo is single-key operations only) Transactions span multiple items Your team can’t handle eventual consistency (if developers don’t understand vector clocks and conflict resolution, you’ll have problems) Your team can’t handle eventual consistency Conclusion Dynamo represents a fundamental shift in how we think about distributed systems. By embracing eventual consistency and providing tunable trade-offs, it enables building systems that scale to massive sizes while maintaining high availability. The paper’s lessons have influenced an entire generation of distributed databases. Whether you’re using Cassandra, Riak, or DynamoDB, you’re benefiting from the insights first published in this paper. As engineers, our job is to understand these trade-offs deeply and apply them appropriately. Dynamo gives us a powerful tool, but like any tool, it’s only as good as our understanding of when and how to use it. Further Reading Original Dynamo Paper: SOSP 2007\nWerner Vogels’ Blog: All Things Distributed\nCassandra Documentation: Understanding how these concepts are implemented\n“Designing Data-Intensive Applications” by Martin Kleppmann – Chapter 5 on Replication Original Dynamo Paper: SOSP 2007 SOSP 2007 Werner Vogels’ Blog: All Things Distributed All Things Distributed Cassandra Documentation: Understanding how these concepts are implemented “Designing Data-Intensive Applications” by Martin Kleppmann – Chapter 5 on Replication Appendix: Design Problems and Approaches Three open-ended problems that come up in system design interviews and real engineering work. Think through each before reading the discussion. Problem 1: Conflict Resolution for a Collaborative Document Editor The problem: You’re building something like Google Docs backed by a Dynamo-style store. Two users edit the same paragraph simultaneously. How do you handle the conflict? The problem Why shopping cart union doesn’t work here: The shopping cart strategy (union of all items) is only safe because adding items is commutative — {A} ∪ {B} = {B} ∪ {A}. Text editing is not commutative. If User A deletes a sentence and User B edits the middle of it, the union of their changes is meaningless or contradictory. Why shopping cart union doesn’t work here {A} ∪ {B} = {B} ∪ {A} The right approach: Operational Transformation (OT) or CRDTs The right approach: Operational Transformation (OT) or CRDTs The industry solution is to represent the document not as a blob of text, but as a sequence of operations, and to transform concurrent operations so they can both be applied without conflict: User A's operation: delete(position=50, length=20)\nUser B's operation: insert(position=60, text="new sentence")\n\nWithout OT: B's insert position (60) is now wrong because A deleted 20 chars.\nWith OT: Transform B's operation against A's:\n B's insert position shifts to 40 (60 - 20).\n Both operations now apply cleanly. User A's operation: delete(position=50, length=20)\nUser B's operation: insert(position=60, text="new sentence")\n\nWithout OT: B's insert position (60) is now wrong because A deleted 20 chars.\nWith OT: Transform B's operation against A's:\n B's insert position shifts to 40 (60 - 20).\n Both operations now apply cleanly. The conflict resolution strategy for the Dynamo layer would be: Store operations (not full document snapshots) as the value for each key.\nOn conflict, collect all concurrent operation lists from each version.\nApply OT to merge them into a single consistent operation log.\nWrite the merged log back with the merged vector clock as context. Store operations (not full document snapshots) as the value for each key. On conflict, collect all concurrent operation lists from each version. Apply OT to merge them into a single consistent operation log. Write the merged log back with the merged vector clock as context. What to store in Dynamo: The operation log per document segment, not the rendered text. This makes merges deterministic and lossless. What to store in Dynamo Real-world reference: This is essentially how Google Docs, Notion, and Figma work. Their storage layers use either OT or a variant of CRDTs (Conflict-free Replicated Data Types), which are data structures mathematically guaranteed to merge without conflicts regardless of operation ordering. Real-world reference Problem 2: Choosing N, R, W for Different Use Cases The problem: What configuration would you pick for (a) a session store, (b) a product catalog, (c) user profiles? The problem The right way to think about this: identify the failure mode that costs more — a missed write (data loss) or a rejected write (unavailability). Then pick quorum values accordingly. Session store — prioritize availability Session store — prioritize availability Sessions are temporary and user-specific. If a user’s session is briefly stale or lost, they get logged out and log back in. That’s annoying but not catastrophic. You never want to reject a session write. N=3, R=1, W=1\n\nRationale:\n- W=1: Accept session writes even during heavy failures.\n A user can't log in if their session write is rejected.\n- R=1: Read from any single node. Stale session data is harmless.\n- N=3: Still replicate to 3 nodes for basic durability.\n\nTrade-off accepted: Stale session reads are possible but inconsequential. N=3, R=1, W=1\n\nRationale:\n- W=1: Accept session writes even during heavy failures.\n A user can't log in if their session write is rejected.\n- R=1: Read from any single node. Stale session data is harmless.\n- N=3: Still replicate to 3 nodes for basic durability.\n\nTrade-off accepted: Stale session reads are possible but inconsequential. Product catalog — prioritize read performance and consistency Product catalog — prioritize read performance and consistency Product data is written rarely (by ops teams) but read millions of times per day. Stale prices or descriptions are problematic. You want fast, consistent reads. N=3, R=2, W=3\n\nRationale:\n- W=3: All replicas must confirm a catalog update before it's live.\n A price change half-published is worse than a brief write delay.\n- R=2: Read quorum overlap with W=3 guarantees fresh data.\n Acceptable: catalog writes are rare, so write latency doesn't matter.\n- N=3: Standard replication for durability.\n\nTrade-off accepted: Writes are slow and fail if any node is down.\n Acceptable because catalog updates are infrequent. N=3, R=2, W=3\n\nRationale:\n- W=3: All replicas must confirm a catalog update before it's live.\n A price change half-published is worse than a brief write delay.\n- R=2: Read quorum overlap with W=3 guarantees fresh data.\n Acceptable: catalog writes are rare, so write latency doesn't matter.\n- N=3: Standard replication for durability.\n\nTrade-off accepted: Writes are slow and fail if any node is down.\n Acceptable because catalog updates are infrequent. User profiles — balanced User profiles — balanced Profile data (name, email, preferences) is moderately important. A stale profile is annoying but not dangerous. A rejected update (e.g., user can’t update their email) is a real problem. N=3, R=2, W=2\n\nRationale:\n- The classic balanced configuration.\n- R + W = 4 > N = 3, so quorums overlap: reads will see the latest write.\n- Tolerates 1 node failure for both reads and writes.\n- Appropriate for data that matters but doesn't require strict consistency.\n\nTrade-off accepted: A second simultaneous node failure will cause errors.\n Acceptable for non-critical user data. N=3, R=2, W=2\n\nRationale:\n- The classic balanced configuration.\n- R + W = 4 > N = 3, so quorums overlap: reads will see the latest write.\n- Tolerates 1 node failure for both reads and writes.\n- Appropriate for data that matters but doesn't require strict consistency.\n\nTrade-off accepted: A second simultaneous node failure will cause errors.\n Acceptable for non-critical user data. Decision framework summary: Decision framework summary: Priority\n\nR\n\nW\n\nWhen to use\n\n\n\nMax availability\n\n1\n\n1\n\nSessions, ephemeral state, click tracking\n\n\n\nBalanced\n\n2\n\n2\n\nUser profiles, preferences, soft state\n\n\n\nConsistent reads\n\n2\n\n3\n\nCatalogs, config, rarely-written reference data\n\n\n\nHighest consistency\n\n3\n\n3\n\nAnywhere you need R+W > N with zero tolerance for stale reads (still not linearizable) Priority\n\nR\n\nW\n\nWhen to use\n\n\n\nMax availability\n\n1\n\n1\n\nSessions, ephemeral state, click tracking\n\n\n\nBalanced\n\n2\n\n2\n\nUser profiles, preferences, soft state\n\n\n\nConsistent reads\n\n2\n\n3\n\nCatalogs, config, rarely-written reference data\n\n\n\nHighest consistency\n\n3\n\n3\n\nAnywhere you need R+W > N with zero tolerance for stale reads (still not linearizable) Priority\n\nR\n\nW\n\nWhen to use Priority Priority R R W W When to use When to use Max availability\n\n1\n\n1\n\nSessions, ephemeral state, click tracking Max availability Max availability 1 1 1 1 Sessions, ephemeral state, click tracking Sessions, ephemeral state, click tracking Balanced\n\n2\n\n2\n\nUser profiles, preferences, soft state Balanced Balanced 2 2 2 2 User profiles, preferences, soft state User profiles, preferences, soft state Consistent reads\n\n2\n\n3\n\nCatalogs, config, rarely-written reference data Consistent reads Consistent reads 2 2 3 3 Catalogs, config, rarely-written reference data Catalogs, config, rarely-written reference data Highest consistency\n\n3\n\n3\n\nAnywhere you need R+W > N with zero tolerance for stale reads (still not linearizable) Highest consistency Highest consistency 3 3 3 3 Anywhere you need R+W > N with zero tolerance for stale reads (still not linearizable) Anywhere you need R+W > N with zero tolerance for stale reads (still not linearizable) Problem 3: Testing a Dynamo-Style System Under Partition Scenarios The problem: How do you verify that your system actually behaves correctly when nodes fail and partitions occur? The problem This is one of the hardest problems in distributed systems testing because the bugs only appear in specific interleavings of concurrent events that are difficult to reproduce deterministically. Layer 1: Unit tests for the logic in isolation Layer 1: Unit tests for the logic in isolation Before testing distributed behavior, verify the building blocks independently. Vector clock comparison logic, conflict detection, and reconciliation functions can all be tested with pure unit tests — no networking needed. def test_concurrent_clocks_detected_as_conflict():\n clock_a = VectorClock({"node-A": 2})\n clock_b = VectorClock({"node-B": 2})\n assert not clock_a.dominates(clock_b)\n assert not clock_b.dominates(clock_a)\n # Both survive reconciliation → conflict correctly detected\n\ndef test_ancestor_clock_is_discarded():\n old_clock = VectorClock({"node-A": 1})\n new_clock = VectorClock({"node-A": 3})\n assert new_clock.dominates(old_clock)\n # old_clock should be pruned during reconciliation def test_concurrent_clocks_detected_as_conflict():\n clock_a = VectorClock({"node-A": 2})\n clock_b = VectorClock({"node-B": 2})\n assert not clock_a.dominates(clock_b)\n assert not clock_b.dominates(clock_a)\n # Both survive reconciliation → conflict correctly detected\n\ndef test_ancestor_clock_is_discarded():\n old_clock = VectorClock({"node-A": 1})\n new_clock = VectorClock({"node-A": 3})\n assert new_clock.dominates(old_clock)\n # old_clock should be pruned during reconciliation Layer 2: Deterministic fault injection Layer 2: Deterministic fault injection Rather than hoping failures happen in the right order during load testing, inject them deliberately and repeatably. In the demo implementation above, node.down = True is a simple version of this. In production systems, libraries like Jepsen or Chaos Monkey do this at the infrastructure level. node.down = True Jepsen Chaos Monkey Key scenarios to test: Scenario A: Write succeeds with W=2, third replica is down.\n → Verify: the data is readable after the down node recovers.\n → Verify: no data loss occurred.\n\nScenario B: Two nodes accept concurrent writes to the same key.\n → Verify: the next read surfaces exactly 2 conflicting versions.\n → Verify: after the application writes a merged version, the next read is clean.\n\nScenario C: Node goes down mid-write (wrote to W-1 nodes).\n → Verify: the write is correctly rejected (RuntimeError).\n → Verify: no partial writes are visible to readers.\n\nScenario D: All N nodes recover after a full partition.\n → Verify: no data was lost across the cluster.\n → Verify: vector clocks are still meaningful (no spurious conflicts). Scenario A: Write succeeds with W=2, third replica is down.\n → Verify: the data is readable after the down node recovers.\n → Verify: no data loss occurred.\n\nScenario B: Two nodes accept concurrent writes to the same key.\n → Verify: the next read surfaces exactly 2 conflicting versions.\n → Verify: after the application writes a merged version, the next read is clean.\n\nScenario C: Node goes down mid-write (wrote to W-1 nodes).\n → Verify: the write is correctly rejected (RuntimeError).\n → Verify: no partial writes are visible to readers.\n\nScenario D: All N nodes recover after a full partition.\n → Verify: no data was lost across the cluster.\n → Verify: vector clocks are still meaningful (no spurious conflicts). Layer 3: Property-based testing Layer 3: Property-based testing Instead of writing individual test cases, define invariants that must always hold and generate thousands of random operation sequences to try to violate them: invariants # Invariant: after any sequence of writes and merges, a final get()\n# should always return exactly one version (no unresolved conflicts).\n\n# Invariant: a value written with a context derived from a previous read\n# should never produce a conflict with that read's version\n# (it should dominate it).\n\n# Invariant: if R + W > N, a value written successfully should always\n# be visible in the next read (read-your-writes, absent concurrent writes). # Invariant: after any sequence of writes and merges, a final get()\n# should always return exactly one version (no unresolved conflicts).\n\n# Invariant: a value written with a context derived from a previous read\n# should never produce a conflict with that read's version\n# (it should dominate it).\n\n# Invariant: if R + W > N, a value written successfully should always\n# be visible in the next read (read-your-writes, absent concurrent writes). Tools like Hypothesis (Python) let you express these invariants and automatically find counterexamples. Hypothesis Layer 4: Linearizability checkers Layer 4: Linearizability checkers For the highest confidence, record every operation’s start time, end time, and result during a fault injection test, then feed the history to a linearizability checker like Knossos. It will tell you whether any observed history is consistent with a correct sequential execution — even for an eventually-consistent system operating within its stated guarantees. Knossos Written from the trenches of distributed systems. Battle-tested insights, zero hand-waving. Written from the trenches of distributed systems. Battle-tested insights, zero hand-waving. NotebookLM Link NotebookLM Link NotebookLM Link