The Clean Way to Access AWS, Azure, and GCP From Kubernetes (No Secrets, No Rotations)

Introduction In modern cloud-native architectures, it’s increasingly common to run workloads in one cloud provider while needing to access resources in another. Whether you’re running a multi-cloud strategy, migrating between providers, or building a distributed system, your Kubernetes pods need secure, passwordless authentication across AWS, Azure, and GCP. This guide demonstrates how to implement cross-cloud authentication using industry best practices: AWS IRSA (IAM Roles for Service Accounts)\nAzure Workload Identity\nGCP Workload Identity Federation AWS IRSA (IAM Roles for Service Accounts) AWS IRSA Azure Workload Identity Azure Workload Identity GCP Workload Identity Federation GCP Workload Identity Federation We’ll cover three real-world scenarios: Pods running in EKS authenticating to AWS, Azure, and GCP\n\n\nPods running in AKS authenticating to AWS, Azure, and GCP\n\n\nPods running in GKE authenticating to AWS, Azure, and GCP Pods running in EKS authenticating to AWS, Azure, and GCP Pods running in EKS authenticating to AWS, Azure, and GCP EKS Pods running in AKS authenticating to AWS, Azure, and GCP Pods running in AKS authenticating to AWS, Azure, and GCP AKS Pods running in GKE authenticating to AWS, Azure, and GCP Pods running in GKE authenticating to AWS, Azure, and GCP GKE Important Note: These scenarios rely on Kubernetes Bound Service Account Tokens (available in Kubernetes 1.24+). Legacy auto-mounted tokens will not work for federation. Important Note: These scenarios rely on Kubernetes Bound Service Account Tokens (available in Kubernetes 1.24+). Legacy auto-mounted tokens will not work for federation. Important Note: Table of Contents Prerequisites\n\nRequired Tools\nCloud Accounts\nCluster Setup\nCluster Cleanup\n\n\nWhy Use Workload Identity Instead of Static Credentials?\nHow Workload Identity Federation Works\nUnderstanding Token Flow Differences\n\nUnderstanding Token Audience in Cross-Cloud Authentication\n\n\nScenario 1: Pods Running in EKS\n\nArchitecture Overview\n1.1 Authenticating to AWS (Native IRSA)\n1.2 Authenticating to Azure from EKS\n1.3 Authenticating to GCP from EKS\nScenario 1 Cleanup\n\n\nScenario 2: Pods Running in AKS\n\nArchitecture Overview\n2.1 Authenticating to Azure (Native Workload Identity)\n2.2 Authenticating to AWS from AKS\n2.3 Authenticating to GCP from AKS\nScenario 2 Cleanup\n\n\nScenario 3: Pods Running in GKE\n\nArchitecture Overview\n3.1 Authenticating to GCP (Native Workload Identity)\n3.2 Authenticating to AWS from GKE\n3.3 Authenticating to Azure from GKE\nScenario 3 Cleanup\n\n\nSecurity Best Practices\nProduction Hardening\nPerformance Considerations\nComparison Matrix\nMigration Guide\nConclusion\n\nFinal Cleanup Prerequisites\n\nRequired Tools\nCloud Accounts\nCluster Setup\nCluster Cleanup Prerequisites Required Tools\nCloud Accounts\nCluster Setup\nCluster Cleanup Required Tools Required Tools Cloud Accounts Cloud Accounts Cluster Setup Cluster Setup Cluster Cleanup Cluster Cleanup Why Use Workload Identity Instead of Static Credentials? Why Use Workload Identity Instead of Static Credentials? How Workload Identity Federation Works How Workload Identity Federation Works Understanding Token Flow Differences\n\nUnderstanding Token Audience in Cross-Cloud Authentication Understanding Token Flow Differences Understanding Token Audience in Cross-Cloud Authentication Understanding Token Audience in Cross-Cloud Authentication Understanding Token Audience in Cross-Cloud Authentication Scenario 1: Pods Running in EKS\n\nArchitecture Overview\n1.1 Authenticating to AWS (Native IRSA)\n1.2 Authenticating to Azure from EKS\n1.3 Authenticating to GCP from EKS\nScenario 1 Cleanup Scenario 1: Pods Running in EKS Architecture Overview\n1.1 Authenticating to AWS (Native IRSA)\n1.2 Authenticating to Azure from EKS\n1.3 Authenticating to GCP from EKS\nScenario 1 Cleanup Architecture Overview Architecture Overview 1.1 Authenticating to AWS (Native IRSA) 1.1 Authenticating to AWS (Native IRSA) 1.2 Authenticating to Azure from EKS 1.2 Authenticating to Azure from EKS 1.3 Authenticating to GCP from EKS 1.3 Authenticating to GCP from EKS Scenario 1 Cleanup Scenario 1 Cleanup Scenario 2: Pods Running in AKS\n\nArchitecture Overview\n2.1 Authenticating to Azure (Native Workload Identity)\n2.2 Authenticating to AWS from AKS\n2.3 Authenticating to GCP from AKS\nScenario 2 Cleanup Scenario 2: Pods Running in AKS Architecture Overview\n2.1 Authenticating to Azure (Native Workload Identity)\n2.2 Authenticating to AWS from AKS\n2.3 Authenticating to GCP from AKS\nScenario 2 Cleanup Architecture Overview Architecture Overview 2.1 Authenticating to Azure (Native Workload Identity) 2.1 Authenticating to Azure (Native Workload Identity) 2.2 Authenticating to AWS from AKS 2.2 Authenticating to AWS from AKS 2.3 Authenticating to GCP from AKS 2.3 Authenticating to GCP from AKS Scenario 2 Cleanup Scenario 2 Cleanup Scenario 3: Pods Running in GKE\n\nArchitecture Overview\n3.1 Authenticating to GCP (Native Workload Identity)\n3.2 Authenticating to AWS from GKE\n3.3 Authenticating to Azure from GKE\nScenario 3 Cleanup Scenario 3: Pods Running in GKE Architecture Overview\n3.1 Authenticating to GCP (Native Workload Identity)\n3.2 Authenticating to AWS from GKE\n3.3 Authenticating to Azure from GKE\nScenario 3 Cleanup Architecture Overview Architecture Overview 3.1 Authenticating to GCP (Native Workload Identity) 3.1 Authenticating to GCP (Native Workload Identity) 3.2 Authenticating to AWS from GKE 3.2 Authenticating to AWS from GKE 3.3 Authenticating to Azure from GKE 3.3 Authenticating to Azure from GKE Scenario 3 Cleanup Scenario 3 Cleanup Security Best Practices Security Best Practices Production Hardening Production Hardening Performance Considerations Performance Considerations Comparison Matrix Comparison Matrix Migration Guide Migration Guide Conclusion\n\nFinal Cleanup Conclusion Final Cleanup Final Cleanup Final Cleanup Prerequisites Prerequisites Before experimenting with the samples for cross-cloud authentication in this blog post, you’ll need: Required Tools kubectl (v1.24+)\naws CLI (v2.x) and eksctl\naz CLI (v2.50+)\ngcloud CLI (latest)\njq (for JSON processing) kubectl (v1.24+) kubectl aws CLI (v2.x) and eksctl aws eksctl az CLI (v2.50+) az gcloud CLI (latest) gcloud jq (for JSON processing) jq Cloud Accounts AWS account with appropriate IAM permissions\nAzure subscription with Owner or User Access Administrator role\nGCP project with Owner or IAM Admin role AWS account with appropriate IAM permissions Azure subscription with Owner or User Access Administrator role GCP project with Owner or IAM Admin role Cluster Setup This section provides commands to create Kubernetes clusters on each cloud provider with OIDC/Workload Identity enabled. If you already have clusters, skip to the scenario sections. If you already have clusters, skip to the scenario sections. # EKS Cluster (~15-20 minutes)\nexport AWS_PROFILE=<your aws profile where you want to create the cluster>\neksctl create cluster \\\n --name my-eks-cluster \\\n --region us-east-1 \\\n --nodegroup-name standard-workers \\\n --node-type t3.medium \\\n --nodes 2 \\\n --with-oidc \\\n --managed\n\n# AKS Cluster (~5-10 minutes)\n# azure login and select the subscription where you want to work\naz login\naz group create --name my-aks-rg --location eastus2\n\naz aks create \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --name my-aks-cluster \\\n --node-count 2 \\\n --node-vm-size Standard_D2s_v3 \\\n --enable-managed-identity \\\n --enable-oidc-issuer \\\n --enable-workload-identity \\\n --network-plugin azure \\\n --generate-ssh-keys\n\naz aks get-credentials --resource-group my-aks-rg --name my-aks-cluster --file my-aks-cluster.yaml\n\n# GKE Cluster (~5-8 minutes)\ngcloud auth login\ngcloud config set project YOUR_PROJECT_ID\n\ngcloud services enable container.googleapis.com\n\ngcloud container clusters create my-gke-cluster \\\n --region=us-central1 \\\n --num-nodes=1 \\\n --enable-ip-alias \\\n --workload-pool=YOUR_PROJECT_ID.svc.id.goog \\\n --release-channel=regular\n\nKUBECONFIG=my-gke-cluster.yaml gcloud container clusters get-credentials my-gke-cluster --region=us-central1\n\n# Verify clusters, make sure your context is set to the newly created clusters\nkubectl get nodes # EKS Cluster (~15-20 minutes)\nexport AWS_PROFILE=<your aws profile where you want to create the cluster>\neksctl create cluster \\\n --name my-eks-cluster \\\n --region us-east-1 \\\n --nodegroup-name standard-workers \\\n --node-type t3.medium \\\n --nodes 2 \\\n --with-oidc \\\n --managed\n\n# AKS Cluster (~5-10 minutes)\n# azure login and select the subscription where you want to work\naz login\naz group create --name my-aks-rg --location eastus2\n\naz aks create \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --name my-aks-cluster \\\n --node-count 2 \\\n --node-vm-size Standard_D2s_v3 \\\n --enable-managed-identity \\\n --enable-oidc-issuer \\\n --enable-workload-identity \\\n --network-plugin azure \\\n --generate-ssh-keys\n\naz aks get-credentials --resource-group my-aks-rg --name my-aks-cluster --file my-aks-cluster.yaml\n\n# GKE Cluster (~5-8 minutes)\ngcloud auth login\ngcloud config set project YOUR_PROJECT_ID\n\ngcloud services enable container.googleapis.com\n\ngcloud container clusters create my-gke-cluster \\\n --region=us-central1 \\\n --num-nodes=1 \\\n --enable-ip-alias \\\n --workload-pool=YOUR_PROJECT_ID.svc.id.goog \\\n --release-channel=regular\n\nKUBECONFIG=my-gke-cluster.yaml gcloud container clusters get-credentials my-gke-cluster --region=us-central1\n\n# Verify clusters, make sure your context is set to the newly created clusters\nkubectl get nodes Cluster Cleanup # Delete EKS\neksctl delete cluster --name my-eks-cluster --region us-east-1\n\n# Delete AKS\naz group delete --name my-aks-rg --yes --no-wait\n\n# Delete GKE\ngcloud container clusters delete my-gke-cluster --region us-central1 --quiet # Delete EKS\neksctl delete cluster --name my-eks-cluster --region us-east-1\n\n# Delete AKS\naz group delete --name my-aks-rg --yes --no-wait\n\n# Delete GKE\ngcloud container clusters delete my-gke-cluster --region us-central1 --quiet Why Use Workload Identity Instead of Static Credentials? Traditional approaches using static credentials (API keys, service account keys, access tokens) have significant drawbacks: Security risks: Credentials can be leaked, stolen, or compromised\nRotation complexity: Manual credential rotation is error-prone\nAudit challenges: Difficult to track which workload used which credentials\nCompliance issues: Violates principle of least privilege Security risks: Credentials can be leaked, stolen, or compromised Security risks Rotation complexity: Manual credential rotation is error-prone Rotation complexity Audit challenges: Difficult to track which workload used which credentials Audit challenges Compliance issues: Violates principle of least privilege Compliance issues Workload identity federation solves these problems by: ✅ No static credentials: Tokens are automatically generated and short-lived No static credentials ✅ Automatic rotation: No manual intervention required Automatic rotation ✅ Fine-grained access control: Each pod gets only the permissions it needs Fine-grained access control ✅ Better auditability: Cloud provider logs show which Kubernetes service account made the request Better auditability ✅ Standards-based: Uses OpenID Connect (OIDC) for trust establishment Standards-based How Workload Identity Federation Works All three cloud providers use a similar pattern based on OIDC trust: The flow: The flow: Pod requests a service account token from Kubernetes\nKubernetes issues a signed JWT with claims (namespace, service account, audience)\nPod exchanges this JWT with the cloud provider’s IAM service\nCloud provider validates the JWT against the OIDC provider\nCloud provider returns temporary credentials/tokens\nPod uses these credentials to access cloud resources Pod requests a service account token from Kubernetes Kubernetes issues a signed JWT with claims (namespace, service account, audience) Pod exchanges this JWT with the cloud provider’s IAM service Cloud provider validates the JWT against the OIDC provider Cloud provider returns temporary credentials/tokens Pod uses these credentials to access cloud resources Understanding Token Flow Differences While all three providers use OIDC federation, their implementation details differ: Cloud Provider\n\nValidates OIDC Directly?\n\nUses STS/Token Service?\n\nMechanism\n\n\n\nAWS\n\nYes (STS validates OIDC)\n\nYes (AWS STS)\n\nAssumeRoleWithWebIdentity\n\n\n\nAzure\n\nYes (Entra ID validates OIDC)\n\nYes (Azure AD token endpoint)\n\nFederated credential match → access token\n\n\n\nGCP\n\nYes (STS validates via WI Pool)\n\nYes (GCP STS)\n\nExternal account → STS → SA impersonation Cloud Provider\n\nValidates OIDC Directly?\n\nUses STS/Token Service?\n\nMechanism\n\n\n\nAWS\n\nYes (STS validates OIDC)\n\nYes (AWS STS)\n\nAssumeRoleWithWebIdentity\n\n\n\nAzure\n\nYes (Entra ID validates OIDC)\n\nYes (Azure AD token endpoint)\n\nFederated credential match → access token\n\n\n\nGCP\n\nYes (STS validates via WI Pool)\n\nYes (GCP STS)\n\nExternal account → STS → SA impersonation Cloud Provider\n\nValidates OIDC Directly?\n\nUses STS/Token Service?\n\nMechanism Cloud Provider Cloud Provider Validates OIDC Directly? Validates OIDC Directly? Uses STS/Token Service? Uses STS/Token Service? Mechanism Mechanism AWS\n\nYes (STS validates OIDC)\n\nYes (AWS STS)\n\nAssumeRoleWithWebIdentity AWS AWS AWS Yes (STS validates OIDC) Yes (STS validates OIDC) Yes (AWS STS) Yes (AWS STS) AssumeRoleWithWebIdentity AssumeRoleWithWebIdentity Azure\n\nYes (Entra ID validates OIDC)\n\nYes (Azure AD token endpoint)\n\nFederated credential match → access token Azure Azure Azure Yes (Entra ID validates OIDC) Yes (Entra ID validates OIDC) Yes (Azure AD token endpoint) Yes (Azure AD token endpoint) Federated credential match → access token Federated credential match → access token GCP\n\nYes (STS validates via WI Pool)\n\nYes (GCP STS)\n\nExternal account → STS → SA impersonation GCP GCP GCP Yes (STS validates via WI Pool) Yes (STS validates via WI Pool) Yes (GCP STS) Yes (GCP STS) External account → STS → SA impersonation External account → STS → SA impersonation Key Differences: Key Differences: AWS: Direct OIDC validation via STS, returns temporary AWS credentials (AccessKeyId, SecretAccessKey, SessionToken)\nAzure: Entra ID validates OIDC token against federated credential configuration, returns Azure AD access token (OAuth 2.0 bearer token)\nGCP: Two-step process – STS validates via Workload Identity Pool, then impersonates service account to get access token AWS: Direct OIDC validation via STS, returns temporary AWS credentials (AccessKeyId, SecretAccessKey, SessionToken) AWS Azure: Entra ID validates OIDC token against federated credential configuration, returns Azure AD access token (OAuth 2.0 bearer token) Azure GCP: Two-step process – STS validates via Workload Identity Pool, then impersonates service account to get access token GCP Understanding Token Audience in Cross-Cloud Authentication When authenticating from one cloud provider to other cloud providers, you must configure the token audience claim correctly. Each cloud provider has specific requirements: Token Audience Best Practices Source Cluster\n\nTarget Cloud\n\nRecommended Audience\n\nWhy\n\n\n\nAKS\n\nAzure (native)\n\nAutomatic via webhook\n\nNative integration handles this\n\n\n\nAKS\n\nAWS\n\nsts.amazonaws.com\n\nAWS best practice for STS\n\n\n\nAKS\n\nGCP\n\nWIF Pool-specific or custom\n\nGCP validates via WIF configuration\n\n\n\nEKS\n\nAWS (native)\n\nAutomatic\n\nNative IRSA integration\n\n\n\nEKS\n\nAzure\n\napi://AzureADTokenExchange\n\nAzure federated credential requirement\n\n\n\nEKS\n\nGCP\n\nWIF Pool-specific\n\nGCP standard\n\n\n\nGKE\n\nGCP (native)\n\nAutomatic\n\nNative Workload Identity\n\n\n\nGKE\n\nAWS\n\nsts.amazonaws.com\n\nAWS best practice\n\n\n\nGKE\n\nAzure\n\napi://AzureADTokenExchange\n\nAzure requirement Source Cluster\n\nTarget Cloud\n\nRecommended Audience\n\nWhy\n\n\n\nAKS\n\nAzure (native)\n\nAutomatic via webhook\n\nNative integration handles this\n\n\n\nAKS\n\nAWS\n\nsts.amazonaws.com\n\nAWS best practice for STS\n\n\n\nAKS\n\nGCP\n\nWIF Pool-specific or custom\n\nGCP validates via WIF configuration\n\n\n\nEKS\n\nAWS (native)\n\nAutomatic\n\nNative IRSA integration\n\n\n\nEKS\n\nAzure\n\napi://AzureADTokenExchange\n\nAzure federated credential requirement\n\n\n\nEKS\n\nGCP\n\nWIF Pool-specific\n\nGCP standard\n\n\n\nGKE\n\nGCP (native)\n\nAutomatic\n\nNative Workload Identity\n\n\n\nGKE\n\nAWS\n\nsts.amazonaws.com\n\nAWS best practice\n\n\n\nGKE\n\nAzure\n\napi://AzureADTokenExchange\n\nAzure requirement Source Cluster\n\nTarget Cloud\n\nRecommended Audience\n\nWhy Source Cluster Source Cluster Target Cloud Target Cloud Recommended Audience Recommended Audience Why Why AKS\n\nAzure (native)\n\nAutomatic via webhook\n\nNative integration handles this AKS AKS Azure (native) Azure (native) Automatic via webhook Automatic via webhook Native integration handles this Native integration handles this AKS\n\nAWS\n\nsts.amazonaws.com\n\nAWS best practice for STS AKS AKS AWS AWS sts.amazonaws.com sts.amazonaws.com sts.amazonaws.com AWS best practice for STS AWS best practice for STS AKS\n\nGCP\n\nWIF Pool-specific or custom\n\nGCP validates via WIF configuration AKS AKS GCP GCP WIF Pool-specific or custom WIF Pool-specific or custom GCP validates via WIF configuration GCP validates via WIF configuration EKS\n\nAWS (native)\n\nAutomatic\n\nNative IRSA integration EKS EKS AWS (native) AWS (native) Automatic Automatic Native IRSA integration Native IRSA integration EKS\n\nAzure\n\napi://AzureADTokenExchange\n\nAzure federated credential requirement EKS EKS Azure Azure api://AzureADTokenExchange api://AzureADTokenExchange api://AzureADTokenExchange Azure federated credential requirement Azure federated credential requirement EKS\n\nGCP\n\nWIF Pool-specific\n\nGCP standard EKS EKS GCP GCP WIF Pool-specific WIF Pool-specific GCP standard GCP standard GKE\n\nGCP (native)\n\nAutomatic\n\nNative Workload Identity GKE GKE GCP (native) GCP (native) Automatic Automatic Native Workload Identity Native Workload Identity GKE\n\nAWS\n\nsts.amazonaws.com\n\nAWS best practice GKE GKE AWS AWS sts.amazonaws.com sts.amazonaws.com sts.amazonaws.com AWS best practice AWS best practice GKE\n\nAzure\n\napi://AzureADTokenExchange\n\nAzure requirement GKE GKE Azure Azure api://AzureADTokenExchange api://AzureADTokenExchange api://AzureADTokenExchange Azure requirement Azure requirement Approach 1: Dedicated Tokens per Cloud (Recommended for Production) Use separate projected service account tokens with cloud-specific audiences: Advantages: Advantages: ✅ Follows each cloud provider’s best practices\n✅ Clearer audit trails (audience claim shows target cloud)\n✅ Better security posture (principle of least privilege)\n✅ Easier troubleshooting (explicit token-to-cloud mapping)\n✅ No confusion about which cloud a token is for ✅ Follows each cloud provider’s best practices ✅ Clearer audit trails (audience claim shows target cloud) ✅ Better security posture (principle of least privilege) ✅ Easier troubleshooting (explicit token-to-cloud mapping) ✅ No confusion about which cloud a token is for Implementation: Implementation: volumes:\n - name: aws-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: aws-token\n audience: sts.amazonaws.com\n - name: azure-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: azure-token\n audience: api://AzureADTokenExchange\n - name: gcp-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: gcp-token\n audience: //iam.googleapis.com/projects/PROJECT_NUMBER/... volumes:\n - name: aws-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: aws-token\n audience: sts.amazonaws.com\n - name: azure-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: azure-token\n audience: api://AzureADTokenExchange\n - name: gcp-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: gcp-token\n audience: //iam.googleapis.com/projects/PROJECT_NUMBER/... Approach 2: Shared Token (Acceptable for Testing/Demos) Reuse a single token with one audience for multiple clouds: Use Case: Simplifying demos or when managing multiple projected tokens is impractical Use Case: Limitations: Limitations: ⚠️ Violates AWS best practices when using Azure audience\n⚠️ Less clear in audit logs\n⚠️ Potential security concerns in highly regulated environments\n⚠️ May not work in all scenarios (some clouds reject non-standard audiences) ⚠️ Violates AWS best practices when using Azure audience ⚠️ Less clear in audit logs ⚠️ Potential security concerns in highly regulated environments ⚠️ May not work in all scenarios (some clouds reject non-standard audiences) This guide uses Approach 1 (dedicated tokens) for all cross-cloud scenarios to demonstrate production-ready patterns. This guide uses Approach 1 (dedicated tokens) for all cross-cloud scenarios to demonstrate production-ready patterns. Scenario 1: Pods Running in EKS Note: After completing this scenario, make sure to clean up the resources using the cleanup steps at the end of this section before proceeding to the next scenario to avoid resource conflicts and unnecessary costs. Note: After completing this scenario, make sure to clean up the resources using the cleanup steps at the end of this section before proceeding to the next scenario to avoid resource conflicts and unnecessary costs. Note: Architecture Overview 1.1 Authenticating to AWS (Native IRSA) Setup Steps: Setup Steps: # 1. Create IAM OIDC provider (if not exists), in our case eks cluster was created with OIDC provider; hence no need\n\n# 2. Get OIDC provider URL\nOIDC_PROVIDER=$(aws eks describe-cluster \\\n --name my-eks-cluster --region us-east-1 \\\n --query "cluster.identity.oidc.issuer" \\\n --output text | sed -e "s/^https:\\/\\///")\n\n# 3. Create IAM role trust policy\nYOUR_ACCOUNT_ID=$(aws sts get-caller-identity --query Account --output text)\ncat > trust-policy.json <<EOF\n{\n "Version": "2012-10-17",\n "Statement": [\n {\n "Effect": "Allow",\n "Principal": {\n "Federated": "arn:aws:iam::${YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID}:oidc-provider/${OIDC_PROVIDER}"\n },\n "Action": "sts:AssumeRoleWithWebIdentity",\n "Condition": {\n "StringEquals": {\n "${OIDC_PROVIDER}:sub": "system:serviceaccount:default:eks-cross-cloud-sa",\n "${OIDC_PROVIDER}:aud": "sts.amazonaws.com"\n }\n }\n }\n ]\n}\nEOF\n\n# 4. Create IAM role\naws iam create-role \\\n --role-name eks-cross-cloud-role \\\n --assume-role-policy-document file://trust-policy.json\n\n# 5. Attach permissions policy\naws iam attach-role-policy \\\n --role-name eks-cross-cloud-role \\\n --policy-arn arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/AmazonS3ReadOnlyAccess # 1. Create IAM OIDC provider (if not exists), in our case eks cluster was created with OIDC provider; hence no need\n\n# 2. Get OIDC provider URL\nOIDC_PROVIDER=$(aws eks describe-cluster \\\n --name my-eks-cluster --region us-east-1 \\\n --query "cluster.identity.oidc.issuer" \\\n --output text | sed -e "s/^https:\\/\\///")\n\n# 3. Create IAM role trust policy\nYOUR_ACCOUNT_ID=$(aws sts get-caller-identity --query Account --output text)\ncat > trust-policy.json <<EOF\n{\n "Version": "2012-10-17",\n "Statement": [\n {\n "Effect": "Allow",\n "Principal": {\n "Federated": "arn:aws:iam::${YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID}:oidc-provider/${OIDC_PROVIDER}"\n },\n "Action": "sts:AssumeRoleWithWebIdentity",\n "Condition": {\n "StringEquals": {\n "${OIDC_PROVIDER}:sub": "system:serviceaccount:default:eks-cross-cloud-sa",\n "${OIDC_PROVIDER}:aud": "sts.amazonaws.com"\n }\n }\n }\n ]\n}\nEOF\n\n# 4. Create IAM role\naws iam create-role \\\n --role-name eks-cross-cloud-role \\\n --assume-role-policy-document file://trust-policy.json\n\n# 5. Attach permissions policy\naws iam attach-role-policy \\\n --role-name eks-cross-cloud-role \\\n --policy-arn arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/AmazonS3ReadOnlyAccess Kubernetes Manifest: Kubernetes Manifest: Submit the manifest below to validate the Scenario 1.1, if authentication is working you will see success logs as shown below – # scenario1-1-eks-to-aws.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ServiceAccount\nmetadata:\n name: eks-cross-cloud-sa\n namespace: default\n annotations:\n eks.amazonaws.com/role-arn: arn:aws:iam::YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID:role/eks-cross-cloud-role\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: eks-aws-test\n namespace: default\nspec:\n serviceAccountName: eks-cross-cloud-sa\n restartPolicy: Never\n containers:\n - name: aws-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command:\n - sh\n - -c\n - |\n pip install --no-cache-dir boto3 && \\\n python /app/test_aws_from_eks.py\n env:\n - name: AWS_REGION\n value: us-east-1\n volumeMounts:\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n volumes:\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: aws-test-code\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: aws-test-code\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_aws_from_eks.py: |\n # Code will be provided below # scenario1-1-eks-to-aws.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ServiceAccount\nmetadata:\n name: eks-cross-cloud-sa\n namespace: default\n annotations:\n eks.amazonaws.com/role-arn: arn:aws:iam::YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID:role/eks-cross-cloud-role\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: eks-aws-test\n namespace: default\nspec:\n serviceAccountName: eks-cross-cloud-sa\n restartPolicy: Never\n containers:\n - name: aws-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command:\n - sh\n - -c\n - |\n pip install --no-cache-dir boto3 && \\\n python /app/test_aws_from_eks.py\n env:\n - name: AWS_REGION\n value: us-east-1\n volumeMounts:\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n volumes:\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: aws-test-code\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: aws-test-code\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_aws_from_eks.py: |\n # Code will be provided below Test Code (Python): Test Code (Python): # test_aws_from_eks.py\nimport boto3\nimport sys\n\ndef test_aws_access():\n """Test AWS S3 access using IRSA"""\n try:\n # SDK automatically uses IRSA credentials\n s3_client = boto3.client('s3')\n\n # List buckets to verify access\n response = s3_client.list_buckets()\n\n print("AWS Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(response['Buckets'])} S3 buckets:")\n for bucket in response['Buckets'][:5]:\n print(f" - {bucket['Name']}")\n\n # Get caller identity\n sts_client = boto3.client('sts')\n identity = sts_client.get_caller_identity()\n print(f"\\nAuthenticated as: {identity['Arn']}")\n\n return True\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"AWS Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_aws_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) # test_aws_from_eks.py\nimport boto3\nimport sys\n\ndef test_aws_access():\n """Test AWS S3 access using IRSA"""\n try:\n # SDK automatically uses IRSA credentials\n s3_client = boto3.client('s3')\n\n # List buckets to verify access\n response = s3_client.list_buckets()\n\n print("AWS Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(response['Buckets'])} S3 buckets:")\n for bucket in response['Buckets'][:5]:\n print(f" - {bucket['Name']}")\n\n # Get caller identity\n sts_client = boto3.client('sts')\n identity = sts_client.get_caller_identity()\n print(f"\\nAuthenticated as: {identity['Arn']}")\n\n return True\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"AWS Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_aws_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) Success Logs Success Logs If you see logs like below for the pods kubectl logs -f -n default eks-aws-test, it means the EKS to AWS Authentication worked. kubectl logs -f -n default eks-aws-test AWS Authentication successful!\nFound <number of buckets> S3 buckets:\n - bucket-1\n - bucket-2\n - ...\n\nAuthenticated as: arn:aws:sts::YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID:assumed-role/eks-cross-cloud-role/botocore-session-<some random number> AWS Authentication successful!\nFound <number of buckets> S3 buckets:\n - bucket-1\n - bucket-2\n - ...\n\nAuthenticated as: arn:aws:sts::YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID:assumed-role/eks-cross-cloud-role/botocore-session-<some random number> 1.2 Authenticating to Azure from EKS Cross-Cloud Authentication Flow: Cross-Cloud Authentication Flow: Note: We use api://AzureADTokenExchange as audience to reuse the projected token across Azure and AWS. In production dedicated to Azure only, this is the standard audience for Azure Workload Identity. Note: We use api://AzureADTokenExchange as audience to reuse the projected token across Azure and AWS. In production dedicated to Azure only, this is the standard audience for Azure Workload Identity. Note: api://AzureADTokenExchange Setup Steps: Setup Steps: # Make sure you have done `az login` and set the subscription you want to work in before proceeding with next steps\n\n# 1. Get EKS OIDC issuer URL\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(aws eks describe-cluster \\\n --name my-eks-cluster --region us-east-1 \\\n --query "cluster.identity.oidc.issuer" \\\n --output text)\n\n# 2. Create Azure AD application\naz ad app create \\\n --display-name eks-to-azure-app\n\nAPP_ID=$(az ad app list \\\n --display-name eks-to-azure-app \\\n --query "[0].appId" -o tsv)\n\n# 3. Create service principal\naz ad sp create --id $APP_ID\n\nOBJECT_ID=$(az ad sp show \\\n --id $APP_ID \\\n --query id -o tsv)\n\n# 4. Create federated credential\ncat > federated-credential.json <<EOF\n{\n "name": "eks-federated-identity",\n "issuer": "${OIDC_ISSUER}",\n "subject": "system:serviceaccount:default:eks-cross-cloud-sa",\n "audiences": [\n "api://AzureADTokenExchange"\n ]\n}\nEOF\n\naz ad app federated-credential create \\\n --id $APP_ID \\\n --parameters federated-credential.json\n\n# 5. Assign Azure role (using resource-specific scope for security)\nSUBSCRIPTION_ID=$(az account show --query id -o tsv)\n\n# First create the storage account, then get its resource ID\naz group create \\\n --name eks-cross-cloud \\\n --location eastus --subscription $SUBSCRIPTION_ID\n\naz storage account create \\\n --name ekscrosscloud \\\n --resource-group eks-cross-cloud \\\n --location eastus \\\n --sku Standard_LRS \\\n --kind StorageV2 --subscription $SUBSCRIPTION_ID\n\n# Get storage account resource ID for proper scoping\nSTORAGE_ID=$(az storage account show \\\n --name ekscrosscloud \\\n --resource-group eks-cross-cloud \\\n --query id \\\n --output tsv)\n\naz role assignment create \\\n --assignee $APP_ID \\\n --role "Storage Blob Data Reader" \\\n --scope $STORAGE_ID\n\n# 6. Create test container\naz storage container create \\\n --name test-container \\\n --account-name ekscrosscloud --subscription $SUBSCRIPTION_ID \\\n --auth-mode login\n\n# find the tenant ID, you will need for yaml manifests below\nTENANT_ID=$(az account show --query tenantId -o tsv) # Make sure you have done `az login` and set the subscription you want to work in before proceeding with next steps\n\n# 1. Get EKS OIDC issuer URL\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(aws eks describe-cluster \\\n --name my-eks-cluster --region us-east-1 \\\n --query "cluster.identity.oidc.issuer" \\\n --output text)\n\n# 2. Create Azure AD application\naz ad app create \\\n --display-name eks-to-azure-app\n\nAPP_ID=$(az ad app list \\\n --display-name eks-to-azure-app \\\n --query "[0].appId" -o tsv)\n\n# 3. Create service principal\naz ad sp create --id $APP_ID\n\nOBJECT_ID=$(az ad sp show \\\n --id $APP_ID \\\n --query id -o tsv)\n\n# 4. Create federated credential\ncat > federated-credential.json <<EOF\n{\n "name": "eks-federated-identity",\n "issuer": "${OIDC_ISSUER}",\n "subject": "system:serviceaccount:default:eks-cross-cloud-sa",\n "audiences": [\n "api://AzureADTokenExchange"\n ]\n}\nEOF\n\naz ad app federated-credential create \\\n --id $APP_ID \\\n --parameters federated-credential.json\n\n# 5. Assign Azure role (using resource-specific scope for security)\nSUBSCRIPTION_ID=$(az account show --query id -o tsv)\n\n# First create the storage account, then get its resource ID\naz group create \\\n --name eks-cross-cloud \\\n --location eastus --subscription $SUBSCRIPTION_ID\n\naz storage account create \\\n --name ekscrosscloud \\\n --resource-group eks-cross-cloud \\\n --location eastus \\\n --sku Standard_LRS \\\n --kind StorageV2 --subscription $SUBSCRIPTION_ID\n\n# Get storage account resource ID for proper scoping\nSTORAGE_ID=$(az storage account show \\\n --name ekscrosscloud \\\n --resource-group eks-cross-cloud \\\n --query id \\\n --output tsv)\n\naz role assignment create \\\n --assignee $APP_ID \\\n --role "Storage Blob Data Reader" \\\n --scope $STORAGE_ID\n\n# 6. Create test container\naz storage container create \\\n --name test-container \\\n --account-name ekscrosscloud --subscription $SUBSCRIPTION_ID \\\n --auth-mode login\n\n# find the tenant ID, you will need for yaml manifests below\nTENANT_ID=$(az account show --query tenantId -o tsv) Kubernetes Manifest: Kubernetes Manifest: Submit the manifest below to validate the Scenario 1.2, if authentication is working you will see success logs as shown below – # scenario1-2-eks-to-azure.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: eks-azure-test\n namespace: default\nspec:\n # eks-cross-cloud-sa SA is created in Scenario 1.1 above\n serviceAccountName: eks-cross-cloud-sa\n containers:\n - name: azure-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command:\n - sh\n - -c\n - |\n pip install --no-cache-dir azure-identity azure-storage-blob && \\\n python /app/test_azure_from_eks.py\n env:\n - name: AZURE_CLIENT_ID\n # replace YOUR_APP_ID with actual value for the app you created above\n value: "YOUR_APP_ID"\n - name: AZURE_TENANT_ID\n # replace YOUR_TENANT_ID with actual value, you can find using `az account show --query tenantId --output tsv`\n value: "YOUR_TENANT_ID"\n - name: AZURE_FEDERATED_TOKEN_FILE\n value: /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token\n volumeMounts:\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n - name: azure-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: azure-test-code\n - name: azure-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: azure-identity-token\n expirationSeconds: 3600\n audience: api://AzureADTokenExchange\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: azure-test-code\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_azure_from_eks.py: |\n # Code will be provided below # scenario1-2-eks-to-azure.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: eks-azure-test\n namespace: default\nspec:\n # eks-cross-cloud-sa SA is created in Scenario 1.1 above\n serviceAccountName: eks-cross-cloud-sa\n containers:\n - name: azure-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command:\n - sh\n - -c\n - |\n pip install --no-cache-dir azure-identity azure-storage-blob && \\\n python /app/test_azure_from_eks.py\n env:\n - name: AZURE_CLIENT_ID\n # replace YOUR_APP_ID with actual value for the app you created above\n value: "YOUR_APP_ID"\n - name: AZURE_TENANT_ID\n # replace YOUR_TENANT_ID with actual value, you can find using `az account show --query tenantId --output tsv`\n value: "YOUR_TENANT_ID"\n - name: AZURE_FEDERATED_TOKEN_FILE\n value: /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token\n volumeMounts:\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n - name: azure-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: azure-test-code\n - name: azure-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: azure-identity-token\n expirationSeconds: 3600\n audience: api://AzureADTokenExchange\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: azure-test-code\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_azure_from_eks.py: |\n # Code will be provided below Test Code (Python): Test Code (Python): # test_azure_from_eks.py\nimport os\nfrom azure.identity import WorkloadIdentityCredential\nfrom azure.storage.blob import BlobServiceClient\nimport sys\n\ndef test_azure_access():\n try:\n client_id = os.environ.get('AZURE_CLIENT_ID')\n tenant_id = os.environ.get('AZURE_TENANT_ID')\n token_file = os.environ.get('AZURE_FEDERATED_TOKEN_FILE')\n\n if not all([client_id, tenant_id, token_file]):\n raise ValueError("Missing required environment variables")\n\n credential = WorkloadIdentityCredential(\n tenant_id=tenant_id,\n client_id=client_id,\n token_file_path=token_file\n )\n\n # if you created your storage account with different name replace ekscrosscloud with your name\n storage_account_url = "https://ekscrosscloud.blob.core.windows.net"\n\n blob_service_client = BlobServiceClient(\n account_url=storage_account_url,\n credential=credential\n )\n\n containers = list(blob_service_client.list_containers(results_per_page=5))\n\n print("✅ Azure Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(containers)} containers:")\n for container in containers:\n print(f" - {container.name}")\n\n return True\n\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"❌ Azure Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n import traceback\n traceback.print_exc()\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_azure_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) # test_azure_from_eks.py\nimport os\nfrom azure.identity import WorkloadIdentityCredential\nfrom azure.storage.blob import BlobServiceClient\nimport sys\n\ndef test_azure_access():\n try:\n client_id = os.environ.get('AZURE_CLIENT_ID')\n tenant_id = os.environ.get('AZURE_TENANT_ID')\n token_file = os.environ.get('AZURE_FEDERATED_TOKEN_FILE')\n\n if not all([client_id, tenant_id, token_file]):\n raise ValueError("Missing required environment variables")\n\n credential = WorkloadIdentityCredential(\n tenant_id=tenant_id,\n client_id=client_id,\n token_file_path=token_file\n )\n\n # if you created your storage account with different name replace ekscrosscloud with your name\n storage_account_url = "https://ekscrosscloud.blob.core.windows.net"\n\n blob_service_client = BlobServiceClient(\n account_url=storage_account_url,\n credential=credential\n )\n\n containers = list(blob_service_client.list_containers(results_per_page=5))\n\n print("✅ Azure Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(containers)} containers:")\n for container in containers:\n print(f" - {container.name}")\n\n return True\n\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"❌ Azure Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n import traceback\n traceback.print_exc()\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_azure_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) Success logs: Success logs: If you see logs like below for the pods kubectl logs -f -n default eks-azure-test, it means the EKS to Azure Authentication worked. kubectl logs -f -n default eks-azure-test ✅ Azure Authentication successful!\nFound 1 containers:\n - test-container ✅ Azure Authentication successful!\nFound 1 containers:\n - test-container 1.3 Authenticating to GCP from EKS Setup Steps: Setup Steps: # 1. Get EKS OIDC issuer\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(aws eks describe-cluster \\\n --name my-eks-cluster --region us-east-1 \\\n --query "cluster.identity.oidc.issuer" \\\n --output text)\n\n# 2. Create Workload Identity Pool\ngcloud auth login\ngcloud config set project YOUR_PROJECT_ID\ngcloud iam workload-identity-pools create eks-pool \\\n --location=global \\\n --display-name="EKS Pool"\n\n# 3. Create Workload Identity Provider\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\nPROJECT_NUMBER=$(gcloud projects describe ${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --format="value(projectNumber)")\ngcloud iam workload-identity-pools providers create-oidc eks-provider \\\n --location=global \\\n --workload-identity-pool=eks-pool \\\n --issuer-uri="${OIDC_ISSUER}" \\\n --allowed-audiences="//iam.googleapis.com/projects/${PROJECT_NUMBER}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/eks-pool/providers/eks-provider" \\\n --attribute-mapping="google.subject=assertion.sub,attribute.namespace=assertion['kubernetes.io']['namespace'],attribute.service_account=assertion['kubernetes.io']['serviceaccount']['name']" \\\n --attribute-condition="assertion.sub.startsWith('system:serviceaccount:default:eks-cross-cloud-sa')"\n\n# 4. Create GCP Service Account\ngcloud iam service-accounts create eks-gcp-sa \\\n --display-name="EKS to GCP Service Account"\n\nGSA_EMAIL="eks-gcp-sa@${PROJECT_ID}.iam.gserviceaccount.com"\n\n# 5. Create bucket and Grant GCS permissions\ngcloud storage buckets create gs://eks-cross-cloud \\\n --project=${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --location=us-central1 \\\n --uniform-bucket-level-access\n\ngsutil iam ch serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}:objectViewer gs://eks-cross-cloud\n\n# list buckets in the project:\ngcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --member="serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}" \\\n --role="roles/storage.admin"\n\n# 6. Allow Kubernetes SA to impersonate GCP SA\ngcloud iam service-accounts add-iam-policy-binding ${GSA_EMAIL} \\\n --role=roles/iam.workloadIdentityUser \\\n --member="principalSet://iam.googleapis.com/projects/${PROJECT_NUMBER}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/eks-pool/attribute.service_account/eks-cross-cloud-sa" # 1. Get EKS OIDC issuer\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(aws eks describe-cluster \\\n --name my-eks-cluster --region us-east-1 \\\n --query "cluster.identity.oidc.issuer" \\\n --output text)\n\n# 2. Create Workload Identity Pool\ngcloud auth login\ngcloud config set project YOUR_PROJECT_ID\ngcloud iam workload-identity-pools create eks-pool \\\n --location=global \\\n --display-name="EKS Pool"\n\n# 3. Create Workload Identity Provider\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\nPROJECT_NUMBER=$(gcloud projects describe ${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --format="value(projectNumber)")\ngcloud iam workload-identity-pools providers create-oidc eks-provider \\\n --location=global \\\n --workload-identity-pool=eks-pool \\\n --issuer-uri="${OIDC_ISSUER}" \\\n --allowed-audiences="//iam.googleapis.com/projects/${PROJECT_NUMBER}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/eks-pool/providers/eks-provider" \\\n --attribute-mapping="google.subject=assertion.sub,attribute.namespace=assertion['kubernetes.io']['namespace'],attribute.service_account=assertion['kubernetes.io']['serviceaccount']['name']" \\\n --attribute-condition="assertion.sub.startsWith('system:serviceaccount:default:eks-cross-cloud-sa')"\n\n# 4. Create GCP Service Account\ngcloud iam service-accounts create eks-gcp-sa \\\n --display-name="EKS to GCP Service Account"\n\nGSA_EMAIL="eks-gcp-sa@${PROJECT_ID}.iam.gserviceaccount.com"\n\n# 5. Create bucket and Grant GCS permissions\ngcloud storage buckets create gs://eks-cross-cloud \\\n --project=${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --location=us-central1 \\\n --uniform-bucket-level-access\n\ngsutil iam ch serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}:objectViewer gs://eks-cross-cloud\n\n# list buckets in the project:\ngcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --member="serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}" \\\n --role="roles/storage.admin"\n\n# 6. Allow Kubernetes SA to impersonate GCP SA\ngcloud iam service-accounts add-iam-policy-binding ${GSA_EMAIL} \\\n --role=roles/iam.workloadIdentityUser \\\n --member="principalSet://iam.googleapis.com/projects/${PROJECT_NUMBER}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/eks-pool/attribute.service_account/eks-cross-cloud-sa" Kubernetes Manifest: Kubernetes Manifest: Submit the manifest below to validate the Scenario 1.2, if authentication is working you will see success logs as shown below – # scenario1-3-eks-to-gcp.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: eks-gcp-test\n namespace: default\nspec:\n # eks-cross-cloud-sa SA is created in Scenario 1.1 above\n serviceAccountName: eks-cross-cloud-sa\n restartPolicy: Never\n containers:\n - name: gcp-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command:\n - sh\n - -c\n - |\n pip install --no-cache-dir google-auth google-cloud-storage && \\\n python /app/test_gcp_from_eks.py\n env:\n - name: GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS\n value: /var/run/secrets/workload-identity/config.json\n - name: GCP_PROJECT_ID\n # replace YOUR_PROJECT_ID with actual value\n value: "YOUR_PROJECT_ID"\n volumeMounts:\n - name: workload-identity-config\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/workload-identity\n readOnly: true\n - name: ksa-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/tokens\n readOnly: true\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: workload-identity-config\n configMap:\n name: gcp-workload-identity-config\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: gcp-test-code\n - name: ksa-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: eks-token\n expirationSeconds: 3600\n # replace PROJECT_NUMBER with actual value\n audience: "//iam.googleapis.com/projects/PROJECT_NUMBER/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/eks-pool/providers/eks-provider"\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: gcp-workload-identity-config\n namespace: default\ndata:\n # replace YOUR_PROJECT_ID and PROJECT_NUMBER with actual values\n config.json: |\n {\n "type": "external_account",\n "audience": "//iam.googleapis.com/projects/PROJECT_NUMBER/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/eks-pool/providers/eks-provider",\n "subject_token_type": "urn:ietf:params:oauth:token-type:jwt",\n "token_url": "https://sts.googleapis.com/v1/token",\n "service_account_impersonation_url": "https://iamcredentials.googleapis.com/v1/projects/-/serviceAccounts/eks-gcp-sa@YOUR_PROJECT_ID.iam.gserviceaccount.com:generateAccessToken",\n "credential_source": {\n "file": "/var/run/secrets/tokens/eks-token"\n }\n }\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: gcp-test-code\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_gcp_from_eks.py: |\n # Code will be provided below # scenario1-3-eks-to-gcp.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: eks-gcp-test\n namespace: default\nspec:\n # eks-cross-cloud-sa SA is created in Scenario 1.1 above\n serviceAccountName: eks-cross-cloud-sa\n restartPolicy: Never\n containers:\n - name: gcp-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command:\n - sh\n - -c\n - |\n pip install --no-cache-dir google-auth google-cloud-storage && \\\n python /app/test_gcp_from_eks.py\n env:\n - name: GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS\n value: /var/run/secrets/workload-identity/config.json\n - name: GCP_PROJECT_ID\n # replace YOUR_PROJECT_ID with actual value\n value: "YOUR_PROJECT_ID"\n volumeMounts:\n - name: workload-identity-config\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/workload-identity\n readOnly: true\n - name: ksa-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/tokens\n readOnly: true\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: workload-identity-config\n configMap:\n name: gcp-workload-identity-config\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: gcp-test-code\n - name: ksa-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: eks-token\n expirationSeconds: 3600\n # replace PROJECT_NUMBER with actual value\n audience: "//iam.googleapis.com/projects/PROJECT_NUMBER/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/eks-pool/providers/eks-provider"\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: gcp-workload-identity-config\n namespace: default\ndata:\n # replace YOUR_PROJECT_ID and PROJECT_NUMBER with actual values\n config.json: |\n {\n "type": "external_account",\n "audience": "//iam.googleapis.com/projects/PROJECT_NUMBER/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/eks-pool/providers/eks-provider",\n "subject_token_type": "urn:ietf:params:oauth:token-type:jwt",\n "token_url": "https://sts.googleapis.com/v1/token",\n "service_account_impersonation_url": "https://iamcredentials.googleapis.com/v1/projects/-/serviceAccounts/eks-gcp-sa@YOUR_PROJECT_ID.iam.gserviceaccount.com:generateAccessToken",\n "credential_source": {\n "file": "/var/run/secrets/tokens/eks-token"\n }\n }\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: gcp-test-code\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_gcp_from_eks.py: |\n # Code will be provided below Test Code (Python): Test Code (Python): # test_gcp_from_eks.py\nimport os\nfrom google.auth import default\nfrom google.cloud import storage\nimport sys\n\ndef test_gcp_access():\n try:\n credentials, project = default()\n\n storage_client = storage.Client(\n credentials=credentials,\n project=os.environ.get('GCP_PROJECT_ID')\n )\n\n buckets = list(storage_client.list_buckets(max_results=5))\n\n print("GCP Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(buckets)} GCS buckets:")\n for bucket in buckets:\n print(f" - {bucket.name}")\n\n print(f"\\nAuthenticated with project: {project}")\n return True\n\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"GCP Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n import traceback\n traceback.print_exc()\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_gcp_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) # test_gcp_from_eks.py\nimport os\nfrom google.auth import default\nfrom google.cloud import storage\nimport sys\n\ndef test_gcp_access():\n try:\n credentials, project = default()\n\n storage_client = storage.Client(\n credentials=credentials,\n project=os.environ.get('GCP_PROJECT_ID')\n )\n\n buckets = list(storage_client.list_buckets(max_results=5))\n\n print("GCP Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(buckets)} GCS buckets:")\n for bucket in buckets:\n print(f" - {bucket.name}")\n\n print(f"\\nAuthenticated with project: {project}")\n return True\n\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"GCP Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n import traceback\n traceback.print_exc()\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_gcp_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) Success logs: Success logs: If you see logs like below for the pods kubectl logs -f -n default eks-gcp-test, it means the EKS to GCP Authentication worked. kubectl logs -f -n default eks-gcp-test GCP Authentication successful!\nFound <number> GCS buckets:\n - bucket-1\n - bucket-2\n - ...\n\nAuthenticated with project: None GCP Authentication successful!\nFound <number> GCS buckets:\n - bucket-1\n - bucket-2\n - ...\n\nAuthenticated with project: None Important Note: project: None in the output is expected when using external account credentials. The active project is determined by the client configuration, not the credential itself. Important Note: project: None in the output is expected when using external account credentials. The active project is determined by the client configuration, not the credential itself. Important Note: project: None Scenario 1 Cleanup After testing Scenario 1 (EKS cross-cloud authentication), clean up the resources: # ============================================\n# AWS Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\n# Delete IAM role policy attachments\naws iam detach-role-policy \\\n --role-name eks-cross-cloud-role \\\n --policy-arn arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/AmazonS3ReadOnlyAccess\n\n# Delete IAM role\naws iam delete-role --role-name eks-cross-cloud-role\n\n# Note: OIDC provider will be deleted when EKS cluster is deleted\n\n# ============================================\n# Azure Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\n# Get App ID\nAPP_ID=$(az ad app list \\\n --display-name eks-to-azure-app \\\n --query "[0].appId" -o tsv)\n\n# Delete role assignments\nSUBSCRIPTION_ID=$(az account show --query id -o tsv)\naz role assignment delete \\\n --assignee $APP_ID \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n\n# Delete federated credentials\naz ad app federated-credential delete \\\n --id $APP_ID \\\n --federated-credential-id eks-federated-identity\n\n# Delete service principal\naz ad sp delete --id $APP_ID\n\n# Delete app registration\naz ad app delete --id $APP_ID\n\n# Delete the resource group\naz group delete --name eks-cross-cloud --subscription $SUBSCRIPTION_ID --yes --no-wait\n\n# ============================================\n# GCP Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\nPROJECT_NUMBER=$(gcloud projects describe $PROJECT_ID --format="value(projectNumber)")\nGSA_EMAIL="eks-gcp-sa@${PROJECT_ID}.iam.gserviceaccount.com"\n\n# Remove IAM policy binding\ngcloud iam service-accounts remove-iam-policy-binding ${GSA_EMAIL} \\\n --role=roles/iam.workloadIdentityUser \\\n --member="principalSet://iam.googleapis.com/projects/${PROJECT_NUMBER}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/eks-pool/attribute.service_account/eks-cross-cloud-sa" \\\n --quiet\n\n# Delete bucket\ngcloud storage buckets delete gs://eks-cross-cloud\n\n# Remove GCS bucket permissions (if you granted any)\ngsutil iam ch -d serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}:objectViewer gs://eks-cross-cloud\ngcloud projects remove-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --member="serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}" \\\n --role="roles/storage.admin"\n\n# Delete GCP service account\ngcloud iam service-accounts delete ${GSA_EMAIL} --quiet\n\n# Delete workload identity provider\ngcloud iam workload-identity-pools providers delete eks-provider \\\n --location=global \\\n --workload-identity-pool=eks-pool \\\n --quiet\n\n# Delete workload identity pool\ngcloud iam workload-identity-pools delete eks-pool \\\n --location=global \\\n --quiet\n\n# ============================================\n# Kubernetes Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\n# Delete test pods\nkubectl delete pod eks-aws-test --force --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete pod eks-azure-test --force --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete pod eks-gcp-test --force --ignore-not-found\n\n# Delete ConfigMaps\nkubectl delete configmap aws-test-code --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete configmap azure-test-code --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete configmap gcp-workload-identity-config --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete configmap gcp-test-code --ignore-not-found\n\n# Delete service account\nkubectl delete serviceaccount eks-cross-cloud-sa --ignore-not-found # ============================================\n# AWS Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\n# Delete IAM role policy attachments\naws iam detach-role-policy \\\n --role-name eks-cross-cloud-role \\\n --policy-arn arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/AmazonS3ReadOnlyAccess\n\n# Delete IAM role\naws iam delete-role --role-name eks-cross-cloud-role\n\n# Note: OIDC provider will be deleted when EKS cluster is deleted\n\n# ============================================\n# Azure Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\n# Get App ID\nAPP_ID=$(az ad app list \\\n --display-name eks-to-azure-app \\\n --query "[0].appId" -o tsv)\n\n# Delete role assignments\nSUBSCRIPTION_ID=$(az account show --query id -o tsv)\naz role assignment delete \\\n --assignee $APP_ID \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n\n# Delete federated credentials\naz ad app federated-credential delete \\\n --id $APP_ID \\\n --federated-credential-id eks-federated-identity\n\n# Delete service principal\naz ad sp delete --id $APP_ID\n\n# Delete app registration\naz ad app delete --id $APP_ID\n\n# Delete the resource group\naz group delete --name eks-cross-cloud --subscription $SUBSCRIPTION_ID --yes --no-wait\n\n# ============================================\n# GCP Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\nPROJECT_NUMBER=$(gcloud projects describe $PROJECT_ID --format="value(projectNumber)")\nGSA_EMAIL="eks-gcp-sa@${PROJECT_ID}.iam.gserviceaccount.com"\n\n# Remove IAM policy binding\ngcloud iam service-accounts remove-iam-policy-binding ${GSA_EMAIL} \\\n --role=roles/iam.workloadIdentityUser \\\n --member="principalSet://iam.googleapis.com/projects/${PROJECT_NUMBER}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/eks-pool/attribute.service_account/eks-cross-cloud-sa" \\\n --quiet\n\n# Delete bucket\ngcloud storage buckets delete gs://eks-cross-cloud\n\n# Remove GCS bucket permissions (if you granted any)\ngsutil iam ch -d serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}:objectViewer gs://eks-cross-cloud\ngcloud projects remove-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --member="serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}" \\\n --role="roles/storage.admin"\n\n# Delete GCP service account\ngcloud iam service-accounts delete ${GSA_EMAIL} --quiet\n\n# Delete workload identity provider\ngcloud iam workload-identity-pools providers delete eks-provider \\\n --location=global \\\n --workload-identity-pool=eks-pool \\\n --quiet\n\n# Delete workload identity pool\ngcloud iam workload-identity-pools delete eks-pool \\\n --location=global \\\n --quiet\n\n# ============================================\n# Kubernetes Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\n# Delete test pods\nkubectl delete pod eks-aws-test --force --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete pod eks-azure-test --force --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete pod eks-gcp-test --force --ignore-not-found\n\n# Delete ConfigMaps\nkubectl delete configmap aws-test-code --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete configmap azure-test-code --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete configmap gcp-workload-identity-config --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete configmap gcp-test-code --ignore-not-found\n\n# Delete service account\nkubectl delete serviceaccount eks-cross-cloud-sa --ignore-not-found Scenario 2: Pods Running in AKS Note: After completing this scenario, make sure to clean up the resources using the cleanup steps at the end of this section before proceeding to the next scenario to avoid resource conflicts and unnecessary costs. Note: After completing this scenario, make sure to clean up the resources using the cleanup steps at the end of this section before proceeding to the next scenario to avoid resource conflicts and unnecessary costs. Note: Architecture Overview 2.1 Authenticating to Azure (Native Workload Identity) Setup Steps: Setup Steps: # 1. Enable OIDC issuer on AKS cluster\naz aks update \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --name my-aks-cluster \\\n --enable-oidc-issuer \\\n --enable-workload-identity\n\n# 2. Get OIDC issuer URL\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(az aks show \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --name my-aks-cluster \\\n --query "oidcIssuerProfile.issuerUrl" -o tsv)\n\n# 3. Create managed identity\naz identity create \\\n --name aks-cross-cloud-identity \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg\n\nCLIENT_ID=$(az identity show \\\n --name aks-cross-cloud-identity \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --query clientId -o tsv)\n\n# 4. Create federated credential\naz identity federated-credential create \\\n --name aks-federated-credential \\\n --identity-name aks-cross-cloud-identity \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --issuer "${OIDC_ISSUER}" \\\n --subject system:serviceaccount:default:aks-cross-cloud-sa\n\n# 5. Assign permissions (e.g., Storage Blob Data Reader)\nSUBSCRIPTION_ID=$(az account show --query id -o tsv)\n\naz role assignment create \\\n --assignee $CLIENT_ID \\\n --role "Storage Blob Data Reader" \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n\n# 6. Create Storage Account\naz storage account create \\\n --name akscrosscloud \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --location eastus2 \\\n --sku Standard_LRS \\\n --kind StorageV2 \\\n --min-tls-version TLS1_2\n\n# 7. Create Blob Container\naz storage container create \\\n --name test-container \\\n --account-name akscrosscloud \\\n --auth-mode login\n\n# 8. Get Storage Account Resource ID (for proper RBAC scope)\nSTORAGE_ID=$(az storage account show \\\n --name akscrosscloud \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --query id -o tsv) # 1. Enable OIDC issuer on AKS cluster\naz aks update \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --name my-aks-cluster \\\n --enable-oidc-issuer \\\n --enable-workload-identity\n\n# 2. Get OIDC issuer URL\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(az aks show \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --name my-aks-cluster \\\n --query "oidcIssuerProfile.issuerUrl" -o tsv)\n\n# 3. Create managed identity\naz identity create \\\n --name aks-cross-cloud-identity \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg\n\nCLIENT_ID=$(az identity show \\\n --name aks-cross-cloud-identity \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --query clientId -o tsv)\n\n# 4. Create federated credential\naz identity federated-credential create \\\n --name aks-federated-credential \\\n --identity-name aks-cross-cloud-identity \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --issuer "${OIDC_ISSUER}" \\\n --subject system:serviceaccount:default:aks-cross-cloud-sa\n\n# 5. Assign permissions (e.g., Storage Blob Data Reader)\nSUBSCRIPTION_ID=$(az account show --query id -o tsv)\n\naz role assignment create \\\n --assignee $CLIENT_ID \\\n --role "Storage Blob Data Reader" \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n\n# 6. Create Storage Account\naz storage account create \\\n --name akscrosscloud \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --location eastus2 \\\n --sku Standard_LRS \\\n --kind StorageV2 \\\n --min-tls-version TLS1_2\n\n# 7. Create Blob Container\naz storage container create \\\n --name test-container \\\n --account-name akscrosscloud \\\n --auth-mode login\n\n# 8. Get Storage Account Resource ID (for proper RBAC scope)\nSTORAGE_ID=$(az storage account show \\\n --name akscrosscloud \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --query id -o tsv) Kubernetes Manifest: Kubernetes Manifest: Submit the manifest below to validate the Scenario 2.1, if authentication is working you will see success logs as shown below – apiVersion: v1\nkind: ServiceAccount\nmetadata:\n name: aks-cross-cloud-sa\n namespace: default\n annotations:\n azure.workload.identity/client-id: "YOUR_CLIENT_ID"\n labels:\n azure.workload.identity/use: "true"\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: aks-azure-test\n namespace: default\n labels:\n azure.workload.identity/use: "true"\nspec:\n serviceAccountName: aks-cross-cloud-sa\n containers:\n - name: azure-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command: ['sh', '-c', 'pip install --no-cache-dir azure-identity azure-storage-blob && python /app/test_azure_from_aks.py']\n env:\n - name: AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT\n value: "YOUR_STORAGE_ACCOUNT"\n volumeMounts:\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n volumes:\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: azure-test-code-aks\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: azure-test-code-aks\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_azure_from_aks.py: |\n # Code below apiVersion: v1\nkind: ServiceAccount\nmetadata:\n name: aks-cross-cloud-sa\n namespace: default\n annotations:\n azure.workload.identity/client-id: "YOUR_CLIENT_ID"\n labels:\n azure.workload.identity/use: "true"\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: aks-azure-test\n namespace: default\n labels:\n azure.workload.identity/use: "true"\nspec:\n serviceAccountName: aks-cross-cloud-sa\n containers:\n - name: azure-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command: ['sh', '-c', 'pip install --no-cache-dir azure-identity azure-storage-blob && python /app/test_azure_from_aks.py']\n env:\n - name: AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT\n value: "YOUR_STORAGE_ACCOUNT"\n volumeMounts:\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n volumes:\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: azure-test-code-aks\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: azure-test-code-aks\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_azure_from_aks.py: |\n # Code below Test Code (Python): Test Code (Python): # test_azure_from_aks.py\nfrom azure.identity import DefaultAzureCredential\nfrom azure.storage.blob import BlobServiceClient\nimport os\nimport sys\n\ndef test_azure_access():\n """Test Azure Blob Storage access using native AKS Workload Identity"""\n try:\n # DefaultAzureCredential automatically detects workload identity\n credential = DefaultAzureCredential()\n \n storage_account = os.environ.get('AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT')\n account_url = f"https://{storage_account}.blob.core.windows.net"\n \n blob_service_client = BlobServiceClient(\n account_url=account_url,\n credential=credential\n )\n \n # List containers (remove max_results parameter)\n containers = list(blob_service_client.list_containers())\n \n print("✅ Azure Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(containers)} containers:")\n for container in containers[:5]: # Limit display to first 5\n print(f" - {container.name}")\n \n return True\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"❌ Azure Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n import traceback\n traceback.print_exc()\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_azure_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) # test_azure_from_aks.py\nfrom azure.identity import DefaultAzureCredential\nfrom azure.storage.blob import BlobServiceClient\nimport os\nimport sys\n\ndef test_azure_access():\n """Test Azure Blob Storage access using native AKS Workload Identity"""\n try:\n # DefaultAzureCredential automatically detects workload identity\n credential = DefaultAzureCredential()\n \n storage_account = os.environ.get('AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT')\n account_url = f"https://{storage_account}.blob.core.windows.net"\n \n blob_service_client = BlobServiceClient(\n account_url=account_url,\n credential=credential\n )\n \n # List containers (remove max_results parameter)\n containers = list(blob_service_client.list_containers())\n \n print("✅ Azure Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(containers)} containers:")\n for container in containers[:5]: # Limit display to first 5\n print(f" - {container.name}")\n \n return True\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"❌ Azure Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n import traceback\n traceback.print_exc()\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_azure_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) Success logs: Success logs: If you see logs like below for the pods kubectl logs -f -n default aks-azure-test, it means the AKS to Azure Authentication worked. kubectl logs -f -n default aks-azure-test ✅ Azure Authentication successful!\nFound 1 containers:\n - test-container ✅ Azure Authentication successful!\nFound 1 containers:\n - test-container 2.2 Authenticating to AWS from AKS Cross-Cloud Authentication Flow: Cross-Cloud Authentication Flow: Setup Steps: Setup Steps: # 1. Get AKS OIDC issuer\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(az aks show \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --name my-aks-cluster \\\n --query "oidcIssuerProfile.issuerUrl" -o tsv)\n\n# Remove https:// prefix for IAM\nOIDC_PROVIDER=$(echo $OIDC_ISSUER | sed -e "s/^https:\\/\\///")\n\n# 2. Create OIDC provider in AWS\nexport AWS_PROFILE=<set to aws profile where you want to create this oidc provider in aws>\n\n# Extract just the hostname from OIDC_ISSUER\nOIDC_HOST=$(echo $OIDC_ISSUER | sed 's|https://||' | sed 's|/.*||')\n\n# Get the thumbprint\nTHUMBPRINT=$(echo | openssl s_client -servername $OIDC_HOST -connect $OIDC_HOST:443 -showcerts 2>/dev/null \\\n | openssl x509 -fingerprint -sha1 -noout \\\n | sed 's/SHA1 Fingerprint=//;s/://g')\n\n# Create the OIDC provider\naws iam create-open-id-connect-provider \\\n --url $OIDC_ISSUER \\\n --client-id-list sts.amazonaws.com \\\n --thumbprint-list $THUMBPRINT\n\n# 3. Create trust policy\nYOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID=$(aws sts get-caller-identity | jq -r .Account)\ncat > aks-aws-trust-policy.json <<EOF\n{\n "Version": "2012-10-17",\n "Statement": [\n {\n "Effect": "Allow",\n "Principal": {\n "Federated": "arn:aws:iam::${YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID}:oidc-provider/${OIDC_PROVIDER}"\n },\n "Action": "sts:AssumeRoleWithWebIdentity",\n "Condition": {\n "StringEquals": {\n "${OIDC_PROVIDER}:sub": "system:serviceaccount:default:aks-cross-cloud-sa",\n "${OIDC_PROVIDER}:aud": "sts.amazonaws.com"\n }\n }\n }\n ]\n}\nEOF\n\n# 4. Create IAM role\naws iam create-role \\\n --role-name aks-to-aws-role \\\n --assume-role-policy-document file://aks-aws-trust-policy.json\n\n# 5. Attach permissions\naws iam attach-role-policy \\\n --role-name aks-to-aws-role \\\n --policy-arn arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/AmazonS3ReadOnlyAccess # 1. Get AKS OIDC issuer\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(az aks show \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --name my-aks-cluster \\\n --query "oidcIssuerProfile.issuerUrl" -o tsv)\n\n# Remove https:// prefix for IAM\nOIDC_PROVIDER=$(echo $OIDC_ISSUER | sed -e "s/^https:\\/\\///")\n\n# 2. Create OIDC provider in AWS\nexport AWS_PROFILE=<set to aws profile where you want to create this oidc provider in aws>\n\n# Extract just the hostname from OIDC_ISSUER\nOIDC_HOST=$(echo $OIDC_ISSUER | sed 's|https://||' | sed 's|/.*||')\n\n# Get the thumbprint\nTHUMBPRINT=$(echo | openssl s_client -servername $OIDC_HOST -connect $OIDC_HOST:443 -showcerts 2>/dev/null \\\n | openssl x509 -fingerprint -sha1 -noout \\\n | sed 's/SHA1 Fingerprint=//;s/://g')\n\n# Create the OIDC provider\naws iam create-open-id-connect-provider \\\n --url $OIDC_ISSUER \\\n --client-id-list sts.amazonaws.com \\\n --thumbprint-list $THUMBPRINT\n\n# 3. Create trust policy\nYOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID=$(aws sts get-caller-identity | jq -r .Account)\ncat > aks-aws-trust-policy.json <<EOF\n{\n "Version": "2012-10-17",\n "Statement": [\n {\n "Effect": "Allow",\n "Principal": {\n "Federated": "arn:aws:iam::${YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID}:oidc-provider/${OIDC_PROVIDER}"\n },\n "Action": "sts:AssumeRoleWithWebIdentity",\n "Condition": {\n "StringEquals": {\n "${OIDC_PROVIDER}:sub": "system:serviceaccount:default:aks-cross-cloud-sa",\n "${OIDC_PROVIDER}:aud": "sts.amazonaws.com"\n }\n }\n }\n ]\n}\nEOF\n\n# 4. Create IAM role\naws iam create-role \\\n --role-name aks-to-aws-role \\\n --assume-role-policy-document file://aks-aws-trust-policy.json\n\n# 5. Attach permissions\naws iam attach-role-policy \\\n --role-name aks-to-aws-role \\\n --policy-arn arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/AmazonS3ReadOnlyAccess Kubernetes Manifest: Kubernetes Manifest: Submit the manifest below to validate the Scenario 2.2, if authentication is working you will see success logs as shown below – # scenario2-2-aks-to-aws.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: aks-aws-test\n namespace: default\nspec:\n # aks-cross-cloud-sa SA is created scenario 2.1\n serviceAccountName: aks-cross-cloud-sa\n containers:\n - name: aws-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command: ['sh', '-c', 'pip install boto3 && python /app/test_aws_from_aks.py']\n env:\n - name: AWS_ROLE_ARN\n # replace YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID with aws account number where you create the IAM Role\n value: "arn:aws:iam::YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID:role/aks-to-aws-role"\n - name: AWS_WEB_IDENTITY_TOKEN_FILE\n value: /var/run/secrets/aws/tokens/aws-token\n - name: AWS_REGION\n value: us-east-1\n volumeMounts:\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n - name: aws-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/aws/tokens\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: aws-test-code-aks\n - name: aws-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: aws-token\n expirationSeconds: 3600\n audience: sts.amazonaws.com\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: aws-test-code-aks\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_aws_from_aks.py: |\n # Code below # scenario2-2-aks-to-aws.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: aks-aws-test\n namespace: default\nspec:\n # aks-cross-cloud-sa SA is created scenario 2.1\n serviceAccountName: aks-cross-cloud-sa\n containers:\n - name: aws-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command: ['sh', '-c', 'pip install boto3 && python /app/test_aws_from_aks.py']\n env:\n - name: AWS_ROLE_ARN\n # replace YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID with aws account number where you create the IAM Role\n value: "arn:aws:iam::YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID:role/aks-to-aws-role"\n - name: AWS_WEB_IDENTITY_TOKEN_FILE\n value: /var/run/secrets/aws/tokens/aws-token\n - name: AWS_REGION\n value: us-east-1\n volumeMounts:\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n - name: aws-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/aws/tokens\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: aws-test-code-aks\n - name: aws-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: aws-token\n expirationSeconds: 3600\n audience: sts.amazonaws.com\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: aws-test-code-aks\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_aws_from_aks.py: |\n # Code below Important Note: We use sts.amazonaws.com as the audience for AWS authentication, which is the AWS best practice. This creates a dedicated token specifically for AWS, separate from the Azure token used in Scenario 2.1. Important Note: We use sts.amazonaws.com as the audience for AWS authentication, which is the AWS best practice. This creates a dedicated token specifically for AWS, separate from the Azure token used in Scenario 2.1. Important Note: sts.amazonaws.com Test Code (Python): Test Code (Python): # test_aws_from_aks.py\nimport boto3\nimport os\nimport sys\n\ndef test_aws_access():\n """Test AWS S3 access from AKS using Web Identity"""\n try:\n # boto3 automatically uses AWS_WEB_IDENTITY_TOKEN_FILE and AWS_ROLE_ARN\n s3_client = boto3.client('s3')\n \n # List buckets\n response = s3_client.list_buckets()\n \n print("✅ AWS Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(response['Buckets'])} S3 buckets:")\n for bucket in response['Buckets'][:5]:\n print(f" - {bucket['Name']}")\n \n # Get caller identity\n sts_client = boto3.client('sts')\n identity = sts_client.get_caller_identity()\n print(f"\\n🔐 Authenticated as: {identity['Arn']}")\n \n return True\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"❌ AWS Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n import traceback\n traceback.print_exc()\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_aws_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) # test_aws_from_aks.py\nimport boto3\nimport os\nimport sys\n\ndef test_aws_access():\n """Test AWS S3 access from AKS using Web Identity"""\n try:\n # boto3 automatically uses AWS_WEB_IDENTITY_TOKEN_FILE and AWS_ROLE_ARN\n s3_client = boto3.client('s3')\n \n # List buckets\n response = s3_client.list_buckets()\n \n print("✅ AWS Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(response['Buckets'])} S3 buckets:")\n for bucket in response['Buckets'][:5]:\n print(f" - {bucket['Name']}")\n \n # Get caller identity\n sts_client = boto3.client('sts')\n identity = sts_client.get_caller_identity()\n print(f"\\n🔐 Authenticated as: {identity['Arn']}")\n \n return True\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"❌ AWS Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n import traceback\n traceback.print_exc()\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_aws_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) Success logs: Success logs: If you see logs like below for the pods kubectl logs -f -n default aks-aws-test, it means the AKS to AWS Authentication worked. kubectl logs -f -n default aks-aws-test ✅ AWS Authentication successful!\nFound <number of buckets> S3 buckets:\n - bucket-1\n - bucket-2\n - ...\n\n🔐 Authenticated as: arn:aws:sts::YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID:assumed-role/aks-to-aws-role/botocore-session-<some random number> ✅ AWS Authentication successful!\nFound <number of buckets> S3 buckets:\n - bucket-1\n - bucket-2\n - ...\n\n🔐 Authenticated as: arn:aws:sts::YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID:assumed-role/aks-to-aws-role/botocore-session-<some random number> 2.3 Authenticating to GCP from AKS Setup Steps: Setup Steps: # 1. Get AKS OIDC issuer\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(az aks show \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --name my-aks-cluster \\\n --query "oidcIssuerProfile.issuerUrl" -o tsv)\n\n# 2. Set up GCP project\ngcloud auth login\ngcloud config set project YOUR_PROJECT_ID\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\nPROJECT_NUMBER=$(gcloud projects describe $PROJECT_ID --format="value(projectNumber)")\n\n# 3. Create Workload Identity Pool in GCP\ngcloud iam workload-identity-pools create aks-pool \\\n --location=global \\\n --display-name="AKS Pool"\n\n# 4. Create OIDC provider (CORRECT audience pattern)\ngcloud iam workload-identity-pools providers create-oidc aks-provider \\\n --location=global \\\n --workload-identity-pool=aks-pool \\\n --issuer-uri="${OIDC_ISSUER}" \\\n --allowed-audiences="//iam.googleapis.com/projects/${PROJECT_NUMBER}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/aks-pool/providers/aks-provider" \\\n --attribute-mapping="google.subject=assertion.sub,attribute.service_account=assertion.sub" \\\n --attribute-condition="assertion.sub.startsWith('system:serviceaccount:default:aks-cross-cloud-sa')"\n\n# 5. Create GCP Service Account\ngcloud iam service-accounts create aks-gcp-sa \\\n --display-name="AKS to GCP Service Account"\n\nGSA_EMAIL="aks-gcp-sa@${PROJECT_ID}.iam.gserviceaccount.com"\necho "Service Account: ${GSA_EMAIL}"\n\n# 6. Create bucket\ngcloud storage buckets create gs://aks-cross-cloud \\\n --project=${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --location=us-central1 \\\n --uniform-bucket-level-access\n\n# 7. Grant GCS permissions to service account\ngcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --member="serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}" \\\n --role="roles/storage.admin"\n\n# 8. Grant bucket-specific permissions (optional, redundant with storage.admin)\ngsutil iam ch serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}:objectViewer gs://aks-cross-cloud\n\n# 9. Allow workload identity to impersonate - METHOD 1 (using principalSet)\n# Add the correct bindings with full subject path\ngcloud iam service-accounts add-iam-policy-binding ${GSA_EMAIL} \\\n --role=roles/iam.workloadIdentityUser \\\n --member="principalSet://iam.googleapis.com/projects/${PROJECT_NUMBER}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/aks-pool/attribute.service_account/system:serviceaccount:default:aks-cross-cloud-sa"\n\ngcloud iam service-accounts add-iam-policy-binding ${GSA_EMAIL} \\\n --role=roles/iam.serviceAccountTokenCreator \\\n --member="principalSet://iam.googleapis.com/projects/${PROJECT_NUMBER}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/aks-pool/attribute.service_account/system:serviceaccount:default:aks-cross-cloud-sa" # 1. Get AKS OIDC issuer\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(az aks show \\\n --resource-group my-aks-rg \\\n --name my-aks-cluster \\\n --query "oidcIssuerProfile.issuerUrl" -o tsv)\n\n# 2. Set up GCP project\ngcloud auth login\ngcloud config set project YOUR_PROJECT_ID\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\nPROJECT_NUMBER=$(gcloud projects describe $PROJECT_ID --format="value(projectNumber)")\n\n# 3. Create Workload Identity Pool in GCP\ngcloud iam workload-identity-pools create aks-pool \\\n --location=global \\\n --display-name="AKS Pool"\n\n# 4. Create OIDC provider (CORRECT audience pattern)\ngcloud iam workload-identity-pools providers create-oidc aks-provider \\\n --location=global \\\n --workload-identity-pool=aks-pool \\\n --issuer-uri="${OIDC_ISSUER}" \\\n --allowed-audiences="//iam.googleapis.com/projects/${PROJECT_NUMBER}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/aks-pool/providers/aks-provider" \\\n --attribute-mapping="google.subject=assertion.sub,attribute.service_account=assertion.sub" \\\n --attribute-condition="assertion.sub.startsWith('system:serviceaccount:default:aks-cross-cloud-sa')"\n\n# 5. Create GCP Service Account\ngcloud iam service-accounts create aks-gcp-sa \\\n --display-name="AKS to GCP Service Account"\n\nGSA_EMAIL="aks-gcp-sa@${PROJECT_ID}.iam.gserviceaccount.com"\necho "Service Account: ${GSA_EMAIL}"\n\n# 6. Create bucket\ngcloud storage buckets create gs://aks-cross-cloud \\\n --project=${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --location=us-central1 \\\n --uniform-bucket-level-access\n\n# 7. Grant GCS permissions to service account\ngcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --member="serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}" \\\n --role="roles/storage.admin"\n\n# 8. Grant bucket-specific permissions (optional, redundant with storage.admin)\ngsutil iam ch serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}:objectViewer gs://aks-cross-cloud\n\n# 9. Allow workload identity to impersonate - METHOD 1 (using principalSet)\n# Add the correct bindings with full subject path\ngcloud iam service-accounts add-iam-policy-binding ${GSA_EMAIL} \\\n --role=roles/iam.workloadIdentityUser \\\n --member="principalSet://iam.googleapis.com/projects/${PROJECT_NUMBER}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/aks-pool/attribute.service_account/system:serviceaccount:default:aks-cross-cloud-sa"\n\ngcloud iam service-accounts add-iam-policy-binding ${GSA_EMAIL} \\\n --role=roles/iam.serviceAccountTokenCreator \\\n --member="principalSet://iam.googleapis.com/projects/${PROJECT_NUMBER}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/aks-pool/attribute.service_account/system:serviceaccount:default:aks-cross-cloud-sa" Kubernetes Manifest: Kubernetes Manifest: Submit the manifest below to validate the Scenario 2.3, if authentication is working you will see success logs as shown below – # scenario2-3-aks-to-gcp.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: aks-gcp-test\n namespace: default\nspec:\n serviceAccountName: aks-cross-cloud-sa\n containers:\n - name: gcp-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command:\n - sh\n - -c\n - |\n pip install --no-cache-dir google-auth google-cloud-storage && \\\n python /app/test_gcp_from_aks.py\n env:\n - name: GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS\n value: /var/run/secrets/workload-identity/config.json\n - name: GCP_PROJECT_ID\n value: "YOUR_PROJECT_ID" # Replace with actual project ID\n volumeMounts:\n - name: workload-identity-config\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/workload-identity\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n - name: azure-identity-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: workload-identity-config\n configMap:\n name: gcp-workload-identity-config-aks\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: gcp-test-code-aks\n - name: azure-identity-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: azure-identity-token\n expirationSeconds: 3600\n audience: "//iam.googleapis.com/projects/YOUR_PROJECT_NUMBER/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/aks-pool/providers/aks-provider"\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: gcp-workload-identity-config-aks\n namespace: default\ndata:\n config.json: |\n {\n "type": "external_account",\n "audience": "//iam.googleapis.com/projects/YOUR_PROJECT_NUMBER/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/aks-pool/providers/aks-provider",\n "subject_token_type": "urn:ietf:params:oauth:token-type:jwt",\n "token_url": "https://sts.googleapis.com/v1/token",\n "service_account_impersonation_url": "https://iamcredentials.googleapis.com/v1/projects/-/serviceAccounts/aks-gcp-sa@YOUR_PROJECT_ID.iam.gserviceaccount.com:generateAccessToken",\n "credential_source": {\n "file": "/var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token"\n }\n }\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: gcp-test-code-aks\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_gcp_from_aks.py: |\n # Code below # scenario2-3-aks-to-gcp.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: aks-gcp-test\n namespace: default\nspec:\n serviceAccountName: aks-cross-cloud-sa\n containers:\n - name: gcp-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command:\n - sh\n - -c\n - |\n pip install --no-cache-dir google-auth google-cloud-storage && \\\n python /app/test_gcp_from_aks.py\n env:\n - name: GOOGLE_APPLICATION_CREDENTIALS\n value: /var/run/secrets/workload-identity/config.json\n - name: GCP_PROJECT_ID\n value: "YOUR_PROJECT_ID" # Replace with actual project ID\n volumeMounts:\n - name: workload-identity-config\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/workload-identity\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n - name: azure-identity-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: workload-identity-config\n configMap:\n name: gcp-workload-identity-config-aks\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: gcp-test-code-aks\n - name: azure-identity-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: azure-identity-token\n expirationSeconds: 3600\n audience: "//iam.googleapis.com/projects/YOUR_PROJECT_NUMBER/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/aks-pool/providers/aks-provider"\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: gcp-workload-identity-config-aks\n namespace: default\ndata:\n config.json: |\n {\n "type": "external_account",\n "audience": "//iam.googleapis.com/projects/YOUR_PROJECT_NUMBER/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/aks-pool/providers/aks-provider",\n "subject_token_type": "urn:ietf:params:oauth:token-type:jwt",\n "token_url": "https://sts.googleapis.com/v1/token",\n "service_account_impersonation_url": "https://iamcredentials.googleapis.com/v1/projects/-/serviceAccounts/aks-gcp-sa@YOUR_PROJECT_ID.iam.gserviceaccount.com:generateAccessToken",\n "credential_source": {\n "file": "/var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token"\n }\n }\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: gcp-test-code-aks\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_gcp_from_aks.py: |\n # Code below Test Code (Python): Test Code (Python): # test_gcp_from_aks.py\nimport os\nfrom google.auth import default\nfrom google.cloud import storage\nimport sys\n\ndef test_gcp_access():\n try:\n credentials, project = default()\n\n storage_client = storage.Client(\n credentials=credentials,\n project=os.environ.get('GCP_PROJECT_ID')\n )\n\n buckets = list(storage_client.list_buckets(max_results=5))\n\n print("GCP Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(buckets)} GCS buckets:")\n for bucket in buckets:\n print(f" - {bucket.name}")\n\n print(f"\\nAuthenticated with project: {project}")\n return True\n\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"GCP Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n import traceback\n traceback.print_exc()\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_gcp_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) # test_gcp_from_aks.py\nimport os\nfrom google.auth import default\nfrom google.cloud import storage\nimport sys\n\ndef test_gcp_access():\n try:\n credentials, project = default()\n\n storage_client = storage.Client(\n credentials=credentials,\n project=os.environ.get('GCP_PROJECT_ID')\n )\n\n buckets = list(storage_client.list_buckets(max_results=5))\n\n print("GCP Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(buckets)} GCS buckets:")\n for bucket in buckets:\n print(f" - {bucket.name}")\n\n print(f"\\nAuthenticated with project: {project}")\n return True\n\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"GCP Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n import traceback\n traceback.print_exc()\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_gcp_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) Success logs: Success logs: If you see logs like below for the pods kubectl logs -f -n default aks-gcp-test, it means the AKS to GCP Authentication worked. kubectl logs -f -n default aks-gcp-test GCP Authentication successful!\nFound <number of buckets> GCS buckets:\n - bucket-1\n - bucket-2\n - aks-cross-cloud\n - ...\n\nAuthenticated with project: None GCP Authentication successful!\nFound <number of buckets> GCS buckets:\n - bucket-1\n - bucket-2\n - aks-cross-cloud\n - ...\n\nAuthenticated with project: None Scenario 2 Cleanup After testing Scenario 2 (AKS cross-cloud authentication), clean up the resources: # ============================================\n# Azure Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\nRESOURCE_GROUP="my-aks-rg"\nIDENTITY_NAME="aks-cross-cloud-identity"\n\n# Get managed identity client ID\nCLIENT_ID=$(az identity show \\\n --name $IDENTITY_NAME \\\n --resource-group $RESOURCE_GROUP \\\n --query clientId -o tsv)\n\n# Delete role assignments\nSUBSCRIPTION_ID=$(az account show --query id -o tsv)\naz role assignment delete \\\n --assignee $CLIENT_ID \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n\n# Delete federated credential\naz identity federated-credential delete \\\n --name aks-federated-credential \\\n --identity-name $IDENTITY_NAME \\\n --resource-group $RESOURCE_GROUP\n\n# Delete managed identity\naz identity delete \\\n --name $IDENTITY_NAME \\\n --resource-group $RESOURCE_GROUP\n\n# Delete storage account\naz storage account delete \\\n --name akscrosscloud \\\n --resource-group $RESOURCE_GROUP \\\n --yes\n\n# ============================================\n# AWS Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\n# Get OIDC provider ARN\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(az aks show \\\n --resource-group $RESOURCE_GROUP \\\n --name my-aks-cluster \\\n --query "oidcIssuerProfile.issuerUrl" -o tsv)\nOIDC_PROVIDER=$(echo $OIDC_ISSUER | sed -e "s/^https:\\/\\///")\n\n# Delete IAM role policy attachments\naws iam detach-role-policy \\\n --role-name aks-to-aws-role \\\n --policy-arn arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/AmazonS3ReadOnlyAccess\n\n# Delete IAM role\naws iam delete-role --role-name aks-to-aws-role\n\n# Delete OIDC provider\nACCOUNT_ID=$(aws sts get-caller-identity --query Account --output text)\naws iam delete-open-id-connect-provider \\\n --open-id-connect-provider-arn "arn:aws:iam::${ACCOUNT_ID}:oidc-provider/${OIDC_PROVIDER}"\n\n# ============================================\n# GCP Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\nPROJECT_NUMBER=$(gcloud projects describe $PROJECT_ID --format="value(projectNumber)")\nGSA_EMAIL="aks-gcp-sa@${PROJECT_ID}.iam.gserviceaccount.com"\n\n# Remove IAM policy binding\ngcloud iam service-accounts remove-iam-policy-binding ${GSA_EMAIL} \\\n --role=roles/iam.workloadIdentityUser \\\n --member="principalSet://iam.googleapis.com/projects/${PROJECT_NUMBER}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/aks-pool/attribute.service_account/system:serviceaccount:default:aks-cross-cloud-sa"\n\ngcloud iam service-accounts remove-iam-policy-binding ${GSA_EMAIL} \\\n --role=roles/iam.serviceAccountTokenCreator \\\n --member="principalSet://iam.googleapis.com/projects/${PROJECT_NUMBER}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/aks-pool/attribute.service_account/system:serviceaccount:default:aks-cross-cloud-sa"\n\n# Remove GCS bucket permissions (if you granted any)\ngsutil iam ch -d serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}:objectViewer gs://aks-cross-cloud\n\ngcloud projects remove-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --member="serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}" \\\n --role="roles/storage.admin"\n\n# Delete GCP service account\ngcloud iam service-accounts delete ${GSA_EMAIL} --quiet\n\n# Delete workload identity provider\ngcloud iam workload-identity-pools providers delete aks-provider \\\n --location=global \\\n --workload-identity-pool=aks-pool \\\n --quiet\n\n# Delete workload identity pool\ngcloud iam workload-identity-pools delete aks-pool \\\n --location=global \\\n --quiet\n\n# Delete gcp bucket\ngcloud storage buckets delete gs://aks-cross-cloud --quiet\n\n# ============================================\n# Kubernetes Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\n# Delete test pods\nkubectl delete pod aks-azure-test --force --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete pod aks-aws-test --force --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete pod aks-gcp-test --force --ignore-not-found\n\n# Delete ConfigMaps\nkubectl delete configmap azure-test-code-aks --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete configmap aws-test-code-aks --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete configmap gcp-workload-identity-config-aks --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete configmap gcp-test-code-aks --ignore-not-found\n\n# Delete service account\nkubectl delete serviceaccount aks-cross-cloud-sa --ignore-not-found # ============================================\n# Azure Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\nRESOURCE_GROUP="my-aks-rg"\nIDENTITY_NAME="aks-cross-cloud-identity"\n\n# Get managed identity client ID\nCLIENT_ID=$(az identity show \\\n --name $IDENTITY_NAME \\\n --resource-group $RESOURCE_GROUP \\\n --query clientId -o tsv)\n\n# Delete role assignments\nSUBSCRIPTION_ID=$(az account show --query id -o tsv)\naz role assignment delete \\\n --assignee $CLIENT_ID \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n\n# Delete federated credential\naz identity federated-credential delete \\\n --name aks-federated-credential \\\n --identity-name $IDENTITY_NAME \\\n --resource-group $RESOURCE_GROUP\n\n# Delete managed identity\naz identity delete \\\n --name $IDENTITY_NAME \\\n --resource-group $RESOURCE_GROUP\n\n# Delete storage account\naz storage account delete \\\n --name akscrosscloud \\\n --resource-group $RESOURCE_GROUP \\\n --yes\n\n# ============================================\n# AWS Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\n# Get OIDC provider ARN\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(az aks show \\\n --resource-group $RESOURCE_GROUP \\\n --name my-aks-cluster \\\n --query "oidcIssuerProfile.issuerUrl" -o tsv)\nOIDC_PROVIDER=$(echo $OIDC_ISSUER | sed -e "s/^https:\\/\\///")\n\n# Delete IAM role policy attachments\naws iam detach-role-policy \\\n --role-name aks-to-aws-role \\\n --policy-arn arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/AmazonS3ReadOnlyAccess\n\n# Delete IAM role\naws iam delete-role --role-name aks-to-aws-role\n\n# Delete OIDC provider\nACCOUNT_ID=$(aws sts get-caller-identity --query Account --output text)\naws iam delete-open-id-connect-provider \\\n --open-id-connect-provider-arn "arn:aws:iam::${ACCOUNT_ID}:oidc-provider/${OIDC_PROVIDER}"\n\n# ============================================\n# GCP Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\nPROJECT_NUMBER=$(gcloud projects describe $PROJECT_ID --format="value(projectNumber)")\nGSA_EMAIL="aks-gcp-sa@${PROJECT_ID}.iam.gserviceaccount.com"\n\n# Remove IAM policy binding\ngcloud iam service-accounts remove-iam-policy-binding ${GSA_EMAIL} \\\n --role=roles/iam.workloadIdentityUser \\\n --member="principalSet://iam.googleapis.com/projects/${PROJECT_NUMBER}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/aks-pool/attribute.service_account/system:serviceaccount:default:aks-cross-cloud-sa"\n\ngcloud iam service-accounts remove-iam-policy-binding ${GSA_EMAIL} \\\n --role=roles/iam.serviceAccountTokenCreator \\\n --member="principalSet://iam.googleapis.com/projects/${PROJECT_NUMBER}/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/aks-pool/attribute.service_account/system:serviceaccount:default:aks-cross-cloud-sa"\n\n# Remove GCS bucket permissions (if you granted any)\ngsutil iam ch -d serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}:objectViewer gs://aks-cross-cloud\n\ngcloud projects remove-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --member="serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}" \\\n --role="roles/storage.admin"\n\n# Delete GCP service account\ngcloud iam service-accounts delete ${GSA_EMAIL} --quiet\n\n# Delete workload identity provider\ngcloud iam workload-identity-pools providers delete aks-provider \\\n --location=global \\\n --workload-identity-pool=aks-pool \\\n --quiet\n\n# Delete workload identity pool\ngcloud iam workload-identity-pools delete aks-pool \\\n --location=global \\\n --quiet\n\n# Delete gcp bucket\ngcloud storage buckets delete gs://aks-cross-cloud --quiet\n\n# ============================================\n# Kubernetes Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\n# Delete test pods\nkubectl delete pod aks-azure-test --force --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete pod aks-aws-test --force --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete pod aks-gcp-test --force --ignore-not-found\n\n# Delete ConfigMaps\nkubectl delete configmap azure-test-code-aks --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete configmap aws-test-code-aks --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete configmap gcp-workload-identity-config-aks --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete configmap gcp-test-code-aks --ignore-not-found\n\n# Delete service account\nkubectl delete serviceaccount aks-cross-cloud-sa --ignore-not-found Scenario 3: Pods Running in GKE Note: After completing this scenario, make sure to clean up the resources using the cleanup steps at the end of this section. Note: After completing this scenario, make sure to clean up the resources using the cleanup steps at the end of this section. Note: Architecture Overview 3.1 Authenticating to GCP (Native Workload Identity) Important: In GKE native Workload Identity, Google handles token exchange automatically. No projected token or external_account JSON is required—this is a key difference from EKS/AKS cross-cloud scenarios.Setup Steps: Important: In GKE native Workload Identity, Google handles token exchange automatically. No projected token or external_account JSON is required—this is a key difference from EKS/AKS cross-cloud scenarios.Setup Steps: Important: Setup Steps: # 1. Enable Workload Identity on GKE cluster (if not already enabled), in our case we did so we can skip this\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\n#gcloud container clusters update my-gke-cluster \\\n# --region=us-central1 \\\n# --workload-pool=${PROJECT_ID}.svc.id.goog\n\n# 2. Create GCP Service Account\ngcloud iam service-accounts create gke-cross-cloud-sa \\\n --display-name="GKE Cross Cloud Service Account"\n\nGSA_EMAIL="gke-cross-cloud-sa@${PROJECT_ID}.iam.gserviceaccount.com"\n\n# 3. Create GCS bucket\ngcloud storage buckets create gs://gke-cross-cloud \\\n --project=${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --location=us-central1 \\\n --uniform-bucket-level-access\n\n# 4. Grant GCS permissions to service account\ngcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --member="serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}" \\\n --role="roles/storage.admin"\n\ngsutil iam ch serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}:objectViewer gs://gke-cross-cloud\n\n# 5. Bind Kubernetes SA to GCP SA\ngcloud iam service-accounts add-iam-policy-binding ${GSA_EMAIL} \\\n --role roles/iam.workloadIdentityUser \\\n --member "serviceAccount:${PROJECT_ID}.svc.id.goog[default/gke-cross-cloud-sa]" # 1. Enable Workload Identity on GKE cluster (if not already enabled), in our case we did so we can skip this\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\n#gcloud container clusters update my-gke-cluster \\\n# --region=us-central1 \\\n# --workload-pool=${PROJECT_ID}.svc.id.goog\n\n# 2. Create GCP Service Account\ngcloud iam service-accounts create gke-cross-cloud-sa \\\n --display-name="GKE Cross Cloud Service Account"\n\nGSA_EMAIL="gke-cross-cloud-sa@${PROJECT_ID}.iam.gserviceaccount.com"\n\n# 3. Create GCS bucket\ngcloud storage buckets create gs://gke-cross-cloud \\\n --project=${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --location=us-central1 \\\n --uniform-bucket-level-access\n\n# 4. Grant GCS permissions to service account\ngcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --member="serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}" \\\n --role="roles/storage.admin"\n\ngsutil iam ch serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}:objectViewer gs://gke-cross-cloud\n\n# 5. Bind Kubernetes SA to GCP SA\ngcloud iam service-accounts add-iam-policy-binding ${GSA_EMAIL} \\\n --role roles/iam.workloadIdentityUser \\\n --member "serviceAccount:${PROJECT_ID}.svc.id.goog[default/gke-cross-cloud-sa]" Kubernetes Manifest: Kubernetes Manifest: Submit the manifest below to validate the Scenario 3.1, if authentication is working you will see success logs as shown below – # scenario3-1-gke-to-gcp.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ServiceAccount\nmetadata:\n name: gke-cross-cloud-sa\n namespace: default\n annotations:\n iam.gke.io/gcp-service-account: gke-cross-cloud-sa@YOUR_PROJECT_ID.iam.gserviceaccount.com\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: gke-gcp-test\n namespace: default\nspec:\n serviceAccountName: gke-cross-cloud-sa\n restartPolicy: Never\n containers:\n - name: gcp-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command:\n - sh\n - -c\n - |\n pip install --no-cache-dir google-auth google-cloud-storage && \\\n python /app/test_gcp_from_gke.py\n env:\n - name: GCP_PROJECT_ID\n # Replace with your actual project ID\n value: "YOUR_PROJECT_ID"\n volumeMounts:\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n volumes:\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: gcp-test-code-gke\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: gcp-test-code-gke\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_gcp_from_gke.py: |\n # Code will be provided below # scenario3-1-gke-to-gcp.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ServiceAccount\nmetadata:\n name: gke-cross-cloud-sa\n namespace: default\n annotations:\n iam.gke.io/gcp-service-account: gke-cross-cloud-sa@YOUR_PROJECT_ID.iam.gserviceaccount.com\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: gke-gcp-test\n namespace: default\nspec:\n serviceAccountName: gke-cross-cloud-sa\n restartPolicy: Never\n containers:\n - name: gcp-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command:\n - sh\n - -c\n - |\n pip install --no-cache-dir google-auth google-cloud-storage && \\\n python /app/test_gcp_from_gke.py\n env:\n - name: GCP_PROJECT_ID\n # Replace with your actual project ID\n value: "YOUR_PROJECT_ID"\n volumeMounts:\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n volumes:\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: gcp-test-code-gke\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: gcp-test-code-gke\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_gcp_from_gke.py: |\n # Code will be provided below Test Code (Python): Test Code (Python): # test_gcp_from_gke.py\nfrom google.cloud import storage\nfrom google.auth import default\nimport os\nimport sys\n\ndef test_gcp_access():\n """Test GCP GCS access using native GKE Workload Identity"""\n try:\n # Automatically uses workload identity\n credentials, project = default()\n \n storage_client = storage.Client(\n credentials=credentials,\n project=os.environ.get('GCP_PROJECT_ID')\n )\n \n # List buckets\n buckets = list(storage_client.list_buckets(max_results=5))\n \n print("✅ GCP Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(buckets)} GCS buckets:")\n for bucket in buckets:\n print(f" - {bucket.name}")\n \n print(f"\\n🔐 Authenticated with project: {project}")\n \n return True\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"❌ GCP Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n import traceback\n traceback.print_exc()\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_gcp_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) # test_gcp_from_gke.py\nfrom google.cloud import storage\nfrom google.auth import default\nimport os\nimport sys\n\ndef test_gcp_access():\n """Test GCP GCS access using native GKE Workload Identity"""\n try:\n # Automatically uses workload identity\n credentials, project = default()\n \n storage_client = storage.Client(\n credentials=credentials,\n project=os.environ.get('GCP_PROJECT_ID')\n )\n \n # List buckets\n buckets = list(storage_client.list_buckets(max_results=5))\n \n print("✅ GCP Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(buckets)} GCS buckets:")\n for bucket in buckets:\n print(f" - {bucket.name}")\n \n print(f"\\n🔐 Authenticated with project: {project}")\n \n return True\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"❌ GCP Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n import traceback\n traceback.print_exc()\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_gcp_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) Success Logs: Success Logs: If you see logs like below for the pod kubectl logs -f -n default gke-gcp-test, it means the GKE to GCP Authentication worked. kubectl logs -f -n default gke-gcp-test ✅ GCP Authentication successful!\nFound <number> GCS buckets:\n - bucket-1\n - bucket-2\n - gke-cross-cloud\n - ...\n\n🔐 Authenticated with project: YOUR_PROJECT_ID ✅ GCP Authentication successful!\nFound <number> GCS buckets:\n - bucket-1\n - bucket-2\n - gke-cross-cloud\n - ...\n\n🔐 Authenticated with project: YOUR_PROJECT_ID 3.2 Authenticating to AWS from GKE Cross-Cloud Authentication Flow: Cross-Cloud Authentication Flow: Setup Steps: Setup Steps: # 1. Get GKE OIDC provider URL\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\nCLUSTER_LOCATION="us-central1" # Change to your cluster location (region or zone)\n\n# Get the full OIDC issuer URL\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(curl -s https://container.googleapis.com/v1/projects/YOUR_PROJECT_ID/locations/us-central1/clusters/my-gke-cluster/.well-known/openid-configuration | jq -r .issuer)\n\necho "OIDC Issuer: ${OIDC_ISSUER}"\n\n# 2. Create OIDC provider in AWS\nexport AWS_PROFILE=<set to aws profile where you want to create this>\n\nOIDC_PROVIDER=$(echo $OIDC_ISSUER | sed -e "s/^https:\\/\\///")\n\n# Extract hostname for thumbprint\nOIDC_HOST=$(echo $OIDC_ISSUER | sed 's|https://||' | sed 's|/.*||')\n\n# Get the thumbprint\nTHUMBPRINT=$(echo | openssl s_client -servername ${OIDC_HOST} -connect ${OIDC_HOST}:443 -showcerts 2>/dev/null \\\n | openssl x509 -fingerprint -sha1 -noout \\\n | sed 's/SHA1 Fingerprint=//;s/://g')\n\necho "Thumbprint: ${THUMBPRINT}"\n\n# Create the OIDC provider in AWS\naws iam create-open-id-connect-provider \\\n --url $OIDC_ISSUER \\\n --client-id-list sts.amazonaws.com \\\n --thumbprint-list $THUMBPRINT\n\n# 3. Create trust policy\nYOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID=$(aws sts get-caller-identity | jq -r .Account)\ncat > gke-aws-trust-policy.json <<EOF\n{\n "Version": "2012-10-17",\n "Statement": [\n {\n "Effect": "Allow",\n "Principal": {\n "Federated": "arn:aws:iam::${YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID}:oidc-provider/${OIDC_PROVIDER}"\n },\n "Action": "sts:AssumeRoleWithWebIdentity",\n "Condition": {\n "StringEquals": {\n "${OIDC_PROVIDER}:sub": "system:serviceaccount:default:gke-cross-cloud-sa",\n "${OIDC_PROVIDER}:aud": "sts.amazonaws.com"\n }\n }\n }\n ]\n}\nEOF\n\n# 4. Create IAM role\naws iam create-role \\\n --role-name gke-to-aws-role \\\n --assume-role-policy-document file://gke-aws-trust-policy.json\n\n# 5. Attach permissions\naws iam attach-role-policy \\\n --role-name gke-to-aws-role \\\n --policy-arn arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/AmazonS3ReadOnlyAccess # 1. Get GKE OIDC provider URL\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\nCLUSTER_LOCATION="us-central1" # Change to your cluster location (region or zone)\n\n# Get the full OIDC issuer URL\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(curl -s https://container.googleapis.com/v1/projects/YOUR_PROJECT_ID/locations/us-central1/clusters/my-gke-cluster/.well-known/openid-configuration | jq -r .issuer)\n\necho "OIDC Issuer: ${OIDC_ISSUER}"\n\n# 2. Create OIDC provider in AWS\nexport AWS_PROFILE=<set to aws profile where you want to create this>\n\nOIDC_PROVIDER=$(echo $OIDC_ISSUER | sed -e "s/^https:\\/\\///")\n\n# Extract hostname for thumbprint\nOIDC_HOST=$(echo $OIDC_ISSUER | sed 's|https://||' | sed 's|/.*||')\n\n# Get the thumbprint\nTHUMBPRINT=$(echo | openssl s_client -servername ${OIDC_HOST} -connect ${OIDC_HOST}:443 -showcerts 2>/dev/null \\\n | openssl x509 -fingerprint -sha1 -noout \\\n | sed 's/SHA1 Fingerprint=//;s/://g')\n\necho "Thumbprint: ${THUMBPRINT}"\n\n# Create the OIDC provider in AWS\naws iam create-open-id-connect-provider \\\n --url $OIDC_ISSUER \\\n --client-id-list sts.amazonaws.com \\\n --thumbprint-list $THUMBPRINT\n\n# 3. Create trust policy\nYOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID=$(aws sts get-caller-identity | jq -r .Account)\ncat > gke-aws-trust-policy.json <<EOF\n{\n "Version": "2012-10-17",\n "Statement": [\n {\n "Effect": "Allow",\n "Principal": {\n "Federated": "arn:aws:iam::${YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID}:oidc-provider/${OIDC_PROVIDER}"\n },\n "Action": "sts:AssumeRoleWithWebIdentity",\n "Condition": {\n "StringEquals": {\n "${OIDC_PROVIDER}:sub": "system:serviceaccount:default:gke-cross-cloud-sa",\n "${OIDC_PROVIDER}:aud": "sts.amazonaws.com"\n }\n }\n }\n ]\n}\nEOF\n\n# 4. Create IAM role\naws iam create-role \\\n --role-name gke-to-aws-role \\\n --assume-role-policy-document file://gke-aws-trust-policy.json\n\n# 5. Attach permissions\naws iam attach-role-policy \\\n --role-name gke-to-aws-role \\\n --policy-arn arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/AmazonS3ReadOnlyAccess Kubernetes Manifest: Kubernetes Manifest: Submit the manifest below to validate the Scenario 3.2, if authentication is working you will see success logs as shown below – # scenario3-2-gke-to-aws.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: gke-aws-test\n namespace: default\nspec:\n # gke-cross-cloud-sa SA is created in Scenario 3.1 above\n serviceAccountName: gke-cross-cloud-sa\n restartPolicy: Never\n containers:\n - name: aws-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command:\n - sh\n - -c\n - |\n pip install --no-cache-dir boto3 && \\\n python /app/test_aws_from_gke.py\n env:\n - name: AWS_ROLE_ARN\n # Replace ACCOUNT_ID with your AWS account ID\n value: "arn:aws:iam::YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID:role/gke-to-aws-role"\n - name: AWS_WEB_IDENTITY_TOKEN_FILE\n value: /var/run/secrets/tokens/token\n - name: AWS_REGION\n value: us-east-1\n volumeMounts:\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n - name: aws-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/tokens\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: aws-test-code-gke\n - name: aws-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: token\n expirationSeconds: 3600\n audience: "sts.amazonaws.com" # must match your AWS OIDC provider audience\n \n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: aws-test-code-gke\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_aws_from_gke.py: |\n # Code will be provided below # scenario3-2-gke-to-aws.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: gke-aws-test\n namespace: default\nspec:\n # gke-cross-cloud-sa SA is created in Scenario 3.1 above\n serviceAccountName: gke-cross-cloud-sa\n restartPolicy: Never\n containers:\n - name: aws-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command:\n - sh\n - -c\n - |\n pip install --no-cache-dir boto3 && \\\n python /app/test_aws_from_gke.py\n env:\n - name: AWS_ROLE_ARN\n # Replace ACCOUNT_ID with your AWS account ID\n value: "arn:aws:iam::YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID:role/gke-to-aws-role"\n - name: AWS_WEB_IDENTITY_TOKEN_FILE\n value: /var/run/secrets/tokens/token\n - name: AWS_REGION\n value: us-east-1\n volumeMounts:\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n - name: aws-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/tokens\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: aws-test-code-gke\n - name: aws-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: token\n expirationSeconds: 3600\n audience: "sts.amazonaws.com" # must match your AWS OIDC provider audience\n \n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: aws-test-code-gke\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_aws_from_gke.py: |\n # Code will be provided below Test Code (Python): Test Code (Python): # test_aws_from_gke.py\nimport boto3\nimport sys\n\ndef test_aws_access():\n """Test AWS S3 access from GKE using OIDC federation"""\n try:\n # SDK automatically uses OIDC credentials from environment variables\n s3_client = boto3.client('s3')\n \n # List buckets to verify access\n response = s3_client.list_buckets()\n \n print("✅ AWS Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(response['Buckets'])} S3 buckets:")\n for bucket in response['Buckets'][:5]:\n print(f" - {bucket['Name']}")\n \n # Get caller identity\n sts_client = boto3.client('sts')\n identity = sts_client.get_caller_identity()\n print(f"\\n🔐 Authenticated as: {identity['Arn']}")\n \n return True\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"❌ AWS Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n import traceback\n traceback.print_exc()\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_aws_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) # test_aws_from_gke.py\nimport boto3\nimport sys\n\ndef test_aws_access():\n """Test AWS S3 access from GKE using OIDC federation"""\n try:\n # SDK automatically uses OIDC credentials from environment variables\n s3_client = boto3.client('s3')\n \n # List buckets to verify access\n response = s3_client.list_buckets()\n \n print("✅ AWS Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(response['Buckets'])} S3 buckets:")\n for bucket in response['Buckets'][:5]:\n print(f" - {bucket['Name']}")\n \n # Get caller identity\n sts_client = boto3.client('sts')\n identity = sts_client.get_caller_identity()\n print(f"\\n🔐 Authenticated as: {identity['Arn']}")\n \n return True\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"❌ AWS Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n import traceback\n traceback.print_exc()\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_aws_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) Success Logs: Success Logs: If you see logs like below for the pod kubectl logs -f -n default gke-aws-test, it means the GKE to AWS Authentication worked. kubectl logs -f -n default gke-aws-test ✅ AWS Authentication successful!\nFound <number of buckets> S3 buckets:\n - bucket-1\n - bucket-2\n - ...\n\n🔐 Authenticated as: arn:aws:sts::YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID:assumed-role/gke-to-aws-role/botocore-session-<some random number> ✅ AWS Authentication successful!\nFound <number of buckets> S3 buckets:\n - bucket-1\n - bucket-2\n - ...\n\n🔐 Authenticated as: arn:aws:sts::YOUR_AWS_ACCOUNT_ID:assumed-role/gke-to-aws-role/botocore-session-<some random number> 3.3 Authenticating to Azure from GKE Setup Steps: Setup Steps: # Make sure you have done `az login` and set the subscription before proceeding\n\n# 1. Get GKE OIDC issuer\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\nCLUSTER_LOCATION="us-central1" # Change to your cluster location\n\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(curl -s https://container.googleapis.com/v1/projects/YOUR_PROJECT_ID/locations/us-central1/clusters/my-gke-cluster/.well-known/openid-configuration | jq -r .issuer)\n\necho "OIDC Issuer: ${OIDC_ISSUER}"\n\n# 2. Create Azure AD application\naz ad app create --display-name gke-to-azure-app\n\nAPP_ID=$(az ad app list \\\n --display-name gke-to-azure-app \\\n --query "[0].appId" -o tsv)\n\necho "App ID: ${APP_ID}"\n\n# 3. Create service principal\naz ad sp create --id $APP_ID\n\n# 4. Create federated credential\ncat > gke-federated-credential.json <<EOF\n{\n "name": "gke-federated-identity",\n "issuer": "${OIDC_ISSUER}",\n "subject": "system:serviceaccount:default:gke-cross-cloud-sa",\n "audiences": [\n "api://AzureADTokenExchange"\n ]\n}\nEOF\n\naz ad app federated-credential create \\\n --id $APP_ID \\\n --parameters gke-federated-credential.json\n\n# 5. Assign Azure permissions\nSUBSCRIPTION_ID=$(az account show --query id -o tsv)\n\naz role assignment create \\\n --assignee $APP_ID \\\n --role "Storage Blob Data Reader" \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n\n# 6. Create resource group (if not exists)\naz group create \\\n --name gke-cross-cloud \\\n --location eastus \\\n --subscription $SUBSCRIPTION_ID\n\n# 7. Create storage account\naz storage account create \\\n --name gkecrosscloud \\\n --resource-group gke-cross-cloud \\\n --location eastus \\\n --sku Standard_LRS \\\n --kind StorageV2 \\\n --subscription $SUBSCRIPTION_ID\n\n# 8. Create blob container\naz storage container create \\\n --name test-container \\\n --account-name gkecrosscloud \\\n --subscription $SUBSCRIPTION_ID \\\n --auth-mode login\n\n# you will need TENANT_ID below\nTENANT_ID=$(az account show --query tenantId -o tsv) # Make sure you have done `az login` and set the subscription before proceeding\n\n# 1. Get GKE OIDC issuer\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\nCLUSTER_LOCATION="us-central1" # Change to your cluster location\n\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(curl -s https://container.googleapis.com/v1/projects/YOUR_PROJECT_ID/locations/us-central1/clusters/my-gke-cluster/.well-known/openid-configuration | jq -r .issuer)\n\necho "OIDC Issuer: ${OIDC_ISSUER}"\n\n# 2. Create Azure AD application\naz ad app create --display-name gke-to-azure-app\n\nAPP_ID=$(az ad app list \\\n --display-name gke-to-azure-app \\\n --query "[0].appId" -o tsv)\n\necho "App ID: ${APP_ID}"\n\n# 3. Create service principal\naz ad sp create --id $APP_ID\n\n# 4. Create federated credential\ncat > gke-federated-credential.json <<EOF\n{\n "name": "gke-federated-identity",\n "issuer": "${OIDC_ISSUER}",\n "subject": "system:serviceaccount:default:gke-cross-cloud-sa",\n "audiences": [\n "api://AzureADTokenExchange"\n ]\n}\nEOF\n\naz ad app federated-credential create \\\n --id $APP_ID \\\n --parameters gke-federated-credential.json\n\n# 5. Assign Azure permissions\nSUBSCRIPTION_ID=$(az account show --query id -o tsv)\n\naz role assignment create \\\n --assignee $APP_ID \\\n --role "Storage Blob Data Reader" \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n\n# 6. Create resource group (if not exists)\naz group create \\\n --name gke-cross-cloud \\\n --location eastus \\\n --subscription $SUBSCRIPTION_ID\n\n# 7. Create storage account\naz storage account create \\\n --name gkecrosscloud \\\n --resource-group gke-cross-cloud \\\n --location eastus \\\n --sku Standard_LRS \\\n --kind StorageV2 \\\n --subscription $SUBSCRIPTION_ID\n\n# 8. Create blob container\naz storage container create \\\n --name test-container \\\n --account-name gkecrosscloud \\\n --subscription $SUBSCRIPTION_ID \\\n --auth-mode login\n\n# you will need TENANT_ID below\nTENANT_ID=$(az account show --query tenantId -o tsv) Kubernetes Manifest: Kubernetes Manifest: Submit the manifest below to validate the Scenario 3.3, if authentication is working you will see success logs as shown below – # scenario3-3-gke-to-azure.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: gke-azure-test\n namespace: default\nspec:\n # gke-cross-cloud-sa SA is created in Scenario 3.1 above\n serviceAccountName: gke-cross-cloud-sa\n restartPolicy: Never\n containers:\n - name: azure-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command:\n - sh\n - -c\n - |\n pip install --no-cache-dir azure-identity azure-storage-blob && \\\n python /app/test_azure_from_gke.py\n env:\n - name: AZURE_CLIENT_ID\n # Replace with your actual App ID\n value: "YOUR_APP_ID"\n - name: AZURE_TENANT_ID\n # Replace with your actual Tenant ID (get via: az account show --query tenantId -o tsv)\n value: "YOUR_TENANT_ID"\n - name: AZURE_FEDERATED_TOKEN_FILE\n value: /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token\n - name: AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT\n # Replace with your actual storage account name\n value: "gkecrosscloud"\n volumeMounts:\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n - name: azure-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: azure-test-code-gke\n - name: azure-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: azure-identity-token\n expirationSeconds: 3600\n audience: api://AzureADTokenExchange\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: azure-test-code-gke\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_azure_from_gke.py: |\n # Code will be provided below # scenario3-3-gke-to-azure.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Pod\nmetadata:\n name: gke-azure-test\n namespace: default\nspec:\n # gke-cross-cloud-sa SA is created in Scenario 3.1 above\n serviceAccountName: gke-cross-cloud-sa\n restartPolicy: Never\n containers:\n - name: azure-test\n image: python:3.11-slim\n command:\n - sh\n - -c\n - |\n pip install --no-cache-dir azure-identity azure-storage-blob && \\\n python /app/test_azure_from_gke.py\n env:\n - name: AZURE_CLIENT_ID\n # Replace with your actual App ID\n value: "YOUR_APP_ID"\n - name: AZURE_TENANT_ID\n # Replace with your actual Tenant ID (get via: az account show --query tenantId -o tsv)\n value: "YOUR_TENANT_ID"\n - name: AZURE_FEDERATED_TOKEN_FILE\n value: /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens/azure-identity-token\n - name: AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT\n # Replace with your actual storage account name\n value: "gkecrosscloud"\n volumeMounts:\n - name: app-code\n mountPath: /app\n - name: azure-token\n mountPath: /var/run/secrets/azure/tokens\n readOnly: true\n volumes:\n - name: app-code\n configMap:\n name: azure-test-code-gke\n - name: azure-token\n projected:\n sources:\n - serviceAccountToken:\n path: azure-identity-token\n expirationSeconds: 3600\n audience: api://AzureADTokenExchange\n---\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: azure-test-code-gke\n namespace: default\ndata:\n test_azure_from_gke.py: |\n # Code will be provided below Test Code (Python): Test Code (Python): # test_azure_from_gke.py\nfrom azure.identity import DefaultAzureCredential\nfrom azure.storage.blob import BlobServiceClient\nimport os\nimport sys\n\ndef test_azure_access():\n """Test Azure Blob Storage access from GKE using federated credentials"""\n try:\n # DefaultAzureCredential automatically detects federated identity\n credential = DefaultAzureCredential()\n \n storage_account = os.environ.get('AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT')\n account_url = f"https://{storage_account}.blob.core.windows.net"\n \n blob_service_client = BlobServiceClient(\n account_url=account_url,\n credential=credential\n )\n \n # List containers\n containers = list(blob_service_client.list_containers())\n \n print("✅ Azure Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(containers)} containers:")\n for container in containers[:5]:\n print(f" - {container.name}")\n \n return True\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"❌ Azure Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n import traceback\n traceback.print_exc()\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_azure_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) # test_azure_from_gke.py\nfrom azure.identity import DefaultAzureCredential\nfrom azure.storage.blob import BlobServiceClient\nimport os\nimport sys\n\ndef test_azure_access():\n """Test Azure Blob Storage access from GKE using federated credentials"""\n try:\n # DefaultAzureCredential automatically detects federated identity\n credential = DefaultAzureCredential()\n \n storage_account = os.environ.get('AZURE_STORAGE_ACCOUNT')\n account_url = f"https://{storage_account}.blob.core.windows.net"\n \n blob_service_client = BlobServiceClient(\n account_url=account_url,\n credential=credential\n )\n \n # List containers\n containers = list(blob_service_client.list_containers())\n \n print("✅ Azure Authentication successful!")\n print(f"Found {len(containers)} containers:")\n for container in containers[:5]:\n print(f" - {container.name}")\n \n return True\n except Exception as e:\n print(f"❌ Azure Authentication failed: {str(e)}")\n import traceback\n traceback.print_exc()\n return False\n\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n success = test_azure_access()\n sys.exit(0 if success else 1) Success Logs: Success Logs: If you see logs like below for the pod kubectl logs -f -n default gke-azure-test, it means the GKE to Azure Authentication worked. kubectl logs -f -n default gke-azure-test ✅ Azure Authentication successful!\nFound 1 containers:\n - test-container ✅ Azure Authentication successful!\nFound 1 containers:\n - test-container Scenario 3 Cleanup After testing Scenario 3 (GKE cross-cloud authentication), clean up the resources: # ============================================\n# GCP Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\nGSA_EMAIL="gke-cross-cloud-sa@${PROJECT_ID}.iam.gserviceaccount.com"\n\n# Remove IAM policy binding\ngcloud iam service-accounts remove-iam-policy-binding ${GSA_EMAIL} \\\n --role=roles/iam.workloadIdentityUser \\\n --member="serviceAccount:${PROJECT_ID}.svc.id.goog[default/gke-cross-cloud-sa]" \\\n --quiet\n\n# Delete GCS bucket\ngcloud storage rm -r gs://gke-cross-cloud\n\n# Remove project-level permissions\ngcloud projects remove-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --member="serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}" \\\n --role="roles/storage.admin"\n\n# Delete GCP service account\ngcloud iam service-accounts delete ${GSA_EMAIL} --quiet\n\n# ============================================\n# AWS Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\n# Get OIDC provider info\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\nCLUSTER_LOCATION="us-central1" # Update to your cluster location\n\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(curl -s https://container.googleapis.com/v1/projects/YOUR_PROJECT_ID/locations/us-central1/clusters/my-gke-cluster/.well-known/openid-configuration | jq -r .issuer)\nOIDC_PROVIDER=$(echo $OIDC_ISSUER | sed -e "s/^https:\\/\\///")\n\n# Delete IAM role policy attachments\naws iam detach-role-policy \\\n --role-name gke-to-aws-role \\\n --policy-arn arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/AmazonS3ReadOnlyAccess\n\n# Delete IAM role\naws iam delete-role --role-name gke-to-aws-role\n\n# Delete OIDC provider\nACCOUNT_ID=$(aws sts get-caller-identity --query Account --output text)\naws iam delete-open-id-connect-provider \\\n --open-id-connect-provider-arn "arn:aws:iam::${ACCOUNT_ID}:oidc-provider/${OIDC_PROVIDER}"\n\n# ============================================\n# Azure Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\n# Get App ID\nAPP_ID=$(az ad app list \\\n --display-name gke-to-azure-app \\\n --query "[0].appId" -o tsv)\n\n# Delete role assignments\nSUBSCRIPTION_ID=$(az account show --query id -o tsv)\naz role assignment delete \\\n --assignee $APP_ID \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n\n# Delete federated credentials\naz ad app federated-credential delete \\\n --id $APP_ID \\\n --federated-credential-id gke-federated-identity\n\n# Delete service principal\naz ad sp delete --id $APP_ID\n\n# Delete app registration\naz ad app delete --id $APP_ID\n\n# Delete resource group\naz group delete --name gke-cross-cloud --subscription $SUBSCRIPTION_ID --yes --no-wait\n\n# ============================================\n# Kubernetes Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\n# Delete test pods\nkubectl delete pod gke-gcp-test --force --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete pod gke-aws-test --force --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete pod gke-azure-test --force --ignore-not-found\n\n# Delete ConfigMaps\nkubectl delete configmap gcp-test-code-gke --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete configmap aws-test-code-gke --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete configmap azure-test-code-gke --ignore-not-found\n\n# Delete service account\nkubectl delete serviceaccount gke-cross-cloud-sa --ignore-not-found # ============================================\n# GCP Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\nGSA_EMAIL="gke-cross-cloud-sa@${PROJECT_ID}.iam.gserviceaccount.com"\n\n# Remove IAM policy binding\ngcloud iam service-accounts remove-iam-policy-binding ${GSA_EMAIL} \\\n --role=roles/iam.workloadIdentityUser \\\n --member="serviceAccount:${PROJECT_ID}.svc.id.goog[default/gke-cross-cloud-sa]" \\\n --quiet\n\n# Delete GCS bucket\ngcloud storage rm -r gs://gke-cross-cloud\n\n# Remove project-level permissions\ngcloud projects remove-iam-policy-binding ${PROJECT_ID} \\\n --member="serviceAccount:${GSA_EMAIL}" \\\n --role="roles/storage.admin"\n\n# Delete GCP service account\ngcloud iam service-accounts delete ${GSA_EMAIL} --quiet\n\n# ============================================\n# AWS Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\n# Get OIDC provider info\nPROJECT_ID=$(gcloud config get-value project)\nCLUSTER_LOCATION="us-central1" # Update to your cluster location\n\nOIDC_ISSUER=$(curl -s https://container.googleapis.com/v1/projects/YOUR_PROJECT_ID/locations/us-central1/clusters/my-gke-cluster/.well-known/openid-configuration | jq -r .issuer)\nOIDC_PROVIDER=$(echo $OIDC_ISSUER | sed -e "s/^https:\\/\\///")\n\n# Delete IAM role policy attachments\naws iam detach-role-policy \\\n --role-name gke-to-aws-role \\\n --policy-arn arn:aws:iam::aws:policy/AmazonS3ReadOnlyAccess\n\n# Delete IAM role\naws iam delete-role --role-name gke-to-aws-role\n\n# Delete OIDC provider\nACCOUNT_ID=$(aws sts get-caller-identity --query Account --output text)\naws iam delete-open-id-connect-provider \\\n --open-id-connect-provider-arn "arn:aws:iam::${ACCOUNT_ID}:oidc-provider/${OIDC_PROVIDER}"\n\n# ============================================\n# Azure Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\n# Get App ID\nAPP_ID=$(az ad app list \\\n --display-name gke-to-azure-app \\\n --query "[0].appId" -o tsv)\n\n# Delete role assignments\nSUBSCRIPTION_ID=$(az account show --query id -o tsv)\naz role assignment delete \\\n --assignee $APP_ID \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n\n# Delete federated credentials\naz ad app federated-credential delete \\\n --id $APP_ID \\\n --federated-credential-id gke-federated-identity\n\n# Delete service principal\naz ad sp delete --id $APP_ID\n\n# Delete app registration\naz ad app delete --id $APP_ID\n\n# Delete resource group\naz group delete --name gke-cross-cloud --subscription $SUBSCRIPTION_ID --yes --no-wait\n\n# ============================================\n# Kubernetes Resources Cleanup\n# ============================================\n\n# Delete test pods\nkubectl delete pod gke-gcp-test --force --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete pod gke-aws-test --force --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete pod gke-azure-test --force --ignore-not-found\n\n# Delete ConfigMaps\nkubectl delete configmap gcp-test-code-gke --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete configmap aws-test-code-gke --ignore-not-found\nkubectl delete configmap azure-test-code-gke --ignore-not-found\n\n# Delete service account\nkubectl delete serviceaccount gke-cross-cloud-sa --ignore-not-found Security Best Practices 1. Principle of Least Privilege Grant only the minimum permissions required\nUse resource-specific policies instead of broad access\nRegularly audit and review permissions Grant only the minimum permissions required Use resource-specific policies instead of broad access Regularly audit and review permissions Example: Example: # ❌ BAD: Subscription-wide access\naz role assignment create \\\n --assignee $APP_ID \\\n --role "Storage Blob Data Reader" \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n\n# ✅ GOOD: Resource-specific access\naz role assignment create \\\n --assignee $APP_ID \\\n --role "Storage Blob Data Reader" \\\n --scope $STORAGE_ACCOUNT_ID # ❌ BAD: Subscription-wide access\naz role assignment create \\\n --assignee $APP_ID \\\n --role "Storage Blob Data Reader" \\\n --scope "/subscriptions/$SUBSCRIPTION_ID"\n\n# ✅ GOOD: Resource-specific access\naz role assignment create \\\n --assignee $APP_ID \\\n --role "Storage Blob Data Reader" \\\n --scope $STORAGE_ACCOUNT_ID 2. Namespace Isolation Use different service accounts per namespace\nImplement namespace-level RBAC\nSeparate production and development workloads Use different service accounts per namespace Implement namespace-level RBAC Separate production and development workloads 3. Token Lifetime Management Use short-lived tokens (default is usually 1 hour)\nEnable automatic token rotation\nMonitor token usage and expiration Use short-lived tokens (default is usually 1 hour) Enable automatic token rotation Monitor token usage and expiration 4. Audit Logging Enable cloud provider audit logs\nMonitor authentication attempts\nSet up alerts for suspicious activity Enable cloud provider audit logs Monitor authentication attempts Set up alerts for suspicious activity # Example: Add labels for better tracking\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ServiceAccount\nmetadata:\n name: cross-cloud-sa\n namespace: production\n labels:\n app: my-app\n environment: production\n team: platform\n annotations:\n purpose: "Cross-cloud authentication for data pipeline" # Example: Add labels for better tracking\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ServiceAccount\nmetadata:\n name: cross-cloud-sa\n namespace: production\n labels:\n app: my-app\n environment: production\n team: platform\n annotations:\n purpose: "Cross-cloud authentication for data pipeline" 5. Network Security Use private endpoints where possible\nImplement egress filtering\nUse VPC/VNet peering for enhanced security Use private endpoints where possible Implement egress filtering Use VPC/VNet peering for enhanced security 6. Credential Scanning Never commit workload identity configs to git\nUse tools like git-secrets, gitleaks\nImplement pre-commit hooks Never commit workload identity configs to git Use tools like git-secrets, gitleaks Implement pre-commit hooks Production Hardening For production deployments, implement these additional security measures: 1. Strict Audience Claims # ❌ Avoid wildcards or non-standard audiences\n"${OIDC_PROVIDER}:aud": "*"\n\n# ❌ Avoid using Azure audience for AWS (works but not best practice)\n"${OIDC_PROVIDER}:aud": "api://AzureADTokenExchange" # For AWS targets\n\n# ✅ Use cloud-specific audience matching\n# For AWS:\n"${OIDC_PROVIDER}:aud": "sts.amazonaws.com"\n\n# For Azure:\n"audiences": ["api://AzureADTokenExchange"]\n\n# For GCP:\n--allowed-audiences="//iam.googleapis.com/projects/PROJECT_NUMBER/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/POOL/providers/PROVIDER" # ❌ Avoid wildcards or non-standard audiences\n"${OIDC_PROVIDER}:aud": "*"\n\n# ❌ Avoid using Azure audience for AWS (works but not best practice)\n"${OIDC_PROVIDER}:aud": "api://AzureADTokenExchange" # For AWS targets\n\n# ✅ Use cloud-specific audience matching\n# For AWS:\n"${OIDC_PROVIDER}:aud": "sts.amazonaws.com"\n\n# For Azure:\n"audiences": ["api://AzureADTokenExchange"]\n\n# For GCP:\n--allowed-audiences="//iam.googleapis.com/projects/PROJECT_NUMBER/locations/global/workloadIdentityPools/POOL/providers/PROVIDER" 2. Exact Subject Matching # ❌ Avoid broad patterns in production\n--attribute-condition="assertion.sub.startsWith('system:serviceaccount:')"\n\n# ✅ Use exact namespace and service account\n--attribute-condition="assertion.sub=='system:serviceaccount:production:app-sa'" # ❌ Avoid broad patterns in production\n--attribute-condition="assertion.sub.startsWith('system:serviceaccount:')"\n\n# ✅ Use exact namespace and service account\n--attribute-condition="assertion.sub=='system:serviceaccount:production:app-sa'" 3. Dedicated Identity Pools per Cluster Create separate Workload Identity Pools for each cluster\nAvoid sharing pools across environments\nSimplifies rotation and isolation Create separate Workload Identity Pools for each cluster Avoid sharing pools across environments Simplifies rotation and isolation 4. Resource-Scoped IAM # ❌ Avoid project/subscription-wide roles\ngcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding $PROJECT_ID \\\n --member="serviceAccount:sa@project.iam.gserviceaccount.com" \\\n --role="roles/storage.admin"\n\n# ✅ Use bucket-level or resource-level IAM\ngsutil iam ch serviceAccount:sa@project.iam.gserviceaccount.com:objectViewer \\\n gs://specific-bucket # ❌ Avoid project/subscription-wide roles\ngcloud projects add-iam-policy-binding $PROJECT_ID \\\n --member="serviceAccount:sa@project.iam.gserviceaccount.com" \\\n --role="roles/storage.admin"\n\n# ✅ Use bucket-level or resource-level IAM\ngsutil iam ch serviceAccount:sa@project.iam.gserviceaccount.com:objectViewer \\\n gs://specific-bucket 5. OIDC Provider Rotation Rotate cluster OIDC providers when cluster is recreated\nUpdate federated credentials accordingly\nMaintain backward compatibility during transition Rotate cluster OIDC providers when cluster is recreated Update federated credentials accordingly Maintain backward compatibility during transition 6. Comprehensive Audit Logging # AWS: Enable CloudTrail\naws cloudtrail create-trail --name cross-cloud-audit\n\n# Azure: Enable Azure Monitor\naz monitor diagnostic-settings create\n\n# GCP: Audit logs are enabled by default\ngcloud logging read "protoPayload.serviceName=sts.googleapis.com" # AWS: Enable CloudTrail\naws cloudtrail create-trail --name cross-cloud-audit\n\n# Azure: Enable Azure Monitor\naz monitor diagnostic-settings create\n\n# GCP: Audit logs are enabled by default\ngcloud logging read "protoPayload.serviceName=sts.googleapis.com" 7. Avoid Common Anti-Patterns ❌ Don’t use roles/storage.admin when read access suffices\n❌ Don’t use startsWith() conditions in production\n❌ Don’t share service accounts across namespaces\n❌ Don’t use overly permissive audience claims ❌ Don’t use roles/storage.admin when read access suffices roles/storage.admin ❌ Don’t use startsWith() conditions in production startsWith() ❌ Don’t share service accounts across namespaces ❌ Don’t use overly permissive audience claims Performance Considerations Token Caching Cloud SDKs automatically cache tokens, but you can optimize: # Reuse clients instead of creating new ones\n# Bad - creates new client each time\ndef bad_example():\n for i in range(100):\n s3 = boto3.client('s3')\n s3.list_buckets()\n\n# Good - reuse client\ndef good_example():\n s3 = boto3.client('s3')\n for i in range(100):\n s3.list_buckets() # Reuse clients instead of creating new ones\n# Bad - creates new client each time\ndef bad_example():\n for i in range(100):\n s3 = boto3.client('s3')\n s3.list_buckets()\n\n# Good - reuse client\ndef good_example():\n s3 = boto3.client('s3')\n for i in range(100):\n s3.list_buckets() Connection Pooling Use connection pooling for better performance: import boto3\nfrom botocore.config import Config\n\nconfig = Config(\n max_pool_connections=50,\n retries={'max_attempts': 3}\n)\n\ns3 = boto3.client('s3', config=config) import boto3\nfrom botocore.config import Config\n\nconfig = Config(\n max_pool_connections=50,\n retries={'max_attempts': 3}\n)\n\ns3 = boto3.client('s3', config=config) Comparison Matrix Feature\n\nEKS (IRSA)\n\nAKS (Workload Identity)\n\nGKE (Workload Identity)\n\n\n\nSetup Complexity\n\nMedium\n\nLow\n\nLow\n\n\n\nNative Integration\n\nAWS\n\nAzure\n\nGCP\n\n\n\nCross-cloud Support\n\nVia OIDC\n\nVia Federated Credentials\n\nVia WIF Pools\n\n\n\nToken Injection\n\nAutomatic\n\nAutomatic (webhook)\n\nAutomatic\n\n\n\nToken Lifetime\n\n1 hour (configurable)\n\n24 hours (default)\n\n1 hour (default)\n\n\n\nAudience Customization\n\n✅ Yes\n\n✅ Yes\n\n✅ Yes\n\n\n\nPod Identity Webhook\n\nNot required\n\nRequired\n\nNot required\n\n\n\nAnnotation Required\n\nRole ARN\n\nClient ID\n\nGSA Email\n\n\n\nNative to K8s\n\nYes\n\nYes\n\nYes (GKE only)\n\n\n\nRequires External JSON\n\nNo (AWS), Yes (cross-cloud)\n\nNo (Azure), Yes (cross-cloud)\n\nNo (GCP), Yes (cross-cloud)\n\n\n\nSTS Call Required\n\nYes\n\nYes\n\nYes\n\n\n\nMost Complex Setup\n\nMedium\n\nMedium\n\nHigh (for cross-cloud) Feature\n\nEKS (IRSA)\n\nAKS (Workload Identity)\n\nGKE (Workload Identity)\n\n\n\nSetup Complexity\n\nMedium\n\nLow\n\nLow\n\n\n\nNative Integration\n\nAWS\n\nAzure\n\nGCP\n\n\n\nCross-cloud Support\n\nVia OIDC\n\nVia Federated Credentials\n\nVia WIF Pools\n\n\n\nToken Injection\n\nAutomatic\n\nAutomatic (webhook)\n\nAutomatic\n\n\n\nToken Lifetime\n\n1 hour (configurable)\n\n24 hours (default)\n\n1 hour (default)\n\n\n\nAudience Customization\n\n✅ Yes\n\n✅ Yes\n\n✅ Yes\n\n\n\nPod Identity Webhook\n\nNot required\n\nRequired\n\nNot required\n\n\n\nAnnotation Required\n\nRole ARN\n\nClient ID\n\nGSA Email\n\n\n\nNative to K8s\n\nYes\n\nYes\n\nYes (GKE only)\n\n\n\nRequires External JSON\n\nNo (AWS), Yes (cross-cloud)\n\nNo (Azure), Yes (cross-cloud)\n\nNo (GCP), Yes (cross-cloud)\n\n\n\nSTS Call Required\n\nYes\n\nYes\n\nYes\n\n\n\nMost Complex Setup\n\nMedium\n\nMedium\n\nHigh (for cross-cloud) Feature\n\nEKS (IRSA)\n\nAKS (Workload Identity)\n\nGKE (Workload Identity) Feature Feature EKS (IRSA) EKS (IRSA) AKS (Workload Identity) AKS (Workload Identity) GKE (Workload Identity) GKE (Workload Identity) Setup Complexity\n\nMedium\n\nLow\n\nLow Setup Complexity Setup Complexity Setup Complexity Medium Medium Low Low Low Low Native Integration\n\nAWS\n\nAzure\n\nGCP Native Integration Native Integration Native Integration AWS AWS Azure Azure GCP GCP Cross-cloud Support\n\nVia OIDC\n\nVia Federated Credentials\n\nVia WIF Pools Cross-cloud Support Cross-cloud Support Cross-cloud Support Via OIDC Via OIDC Via Federated Credentials Via Federated Credentials Via WIF Pools Via WIF Pools Token Injection\n\nAutomatic\n\nAutomatic (webhook)\n\nAutomatic Token Injection Token Injection Token Injection Automatic Automatic Automatic (webhook) Automatic (webhook) Automatic Automatic Token Lifetime\n\n1 hour (configurable)\n\n24 hours (default)\n\n1 hour (default) Token Lifetime Token Lifetime Token Lifetime 1 hour (configurable) 1 hour (configurable) 24 hours (default) 24 hours (default) 1 hour (default) 1 hour (default) Audience Customization\n\n✅ Yes\n\n✅ Yes\n\n✅ Yes Audience Customization Audience Customization Audience Customization ✅ Yes ✅ Yes ✅ Yes ✅ Yes ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Pod Identity Webhook\n\nNot required\n\nRequired\n\nNot required Pod Identity Webhook Pod Identity Webhook Pod Identity Webhook Not required Not required Required Required Not required Not required Annotation Required\n\nRole ARN\n\nClient ID\n\nGSA Email Annotation Required Annotation Required Annotation Required Role ARN Role ARN Client ID Client ID GSA Email GSA Email Native to K8s\n\nYes\n\nYes\n\nYes (GKE only) Native to K8s Native to K8s Native to K8s Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes (GKE only) Yes (GKE only) Requires External JSON\n\nNo (AWS), Yes (cross-cloud)\n\nNo (Azure), Yes (cross-cloud)\n\nNo (GCP), Yes (cross-cloud) Requires External JSON Requires External JSON Requires External JSON No (AWS), Yes (cross-cloud) No (AWS), Yes (cross-cloud) No (Azure), Yes (cross-cloud) No (Azure), Yes (cross-cloud) No (GCP), Yes (cross-cloud) No (GCP), Yes (cross-cloud) STS Call Required\n\nYes\n\nYes\n\nYes STS Call Required STS Call Required STS Call Required Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Most Complex Setup\n\nMedium\n\nMedium\n\nHigh (for cross-cloud) Most Complex Setup Most Complex Setup Most Complex Setup Medium Medium Medium Medium High (for cross-cloud) High (for cross-cloud) Cloud-Specific Characteristics Characteristic\n\nAWS\n\nAzure\n\nGCP\n\n\n\nValidation Method\n\nAssumeRoleWithWebIdentity\n\nFederated credential match\n\nWorkload Identity Pool exchange\n\n\n\nToken Exchange\n\nDirect STS call\n\nEntra ID token exchange\n\nMulti-step (STS → SA impersonation)\n\n\n\nBest Practice Audience\n\nsts.amazonaws.com\n\napi://AzureADTokenExchange\n\nWIF Pool-specific\n\n\n\nAudience Flexibility\n\nStrict (validates aud claim)\n\nStrict (must match federated credential)\n\nFlexible (configured in pool provider)\n\n\n\nThumbprint Required\n\nYes (root CA)\n\nNo\n\nNo Characteristic\n\nAWS\n\nAzure\n\nGCP\n\n\n\nValidation Method\n\nAssumeRoleWithWebIdentity\n\nFederated credential match\n\nWorkload Identity Pool exchange\n\n\n\nToken Exchange\n\nDirect STS call\n\nEntra ID token exchange\n\nMulti-step (STS → SA impersonation)\n\n\n\nBest Practice Audience\n\nsts.amazonaws.com\n\napi://AzureADTokenExchange\n\nWIF Pool-specific\n\n\n\nAudience Flexibility\n\nStrict (validates aud claim)\n\nStrict (must match federated credential)\n\nFlexible (configured in pool provider)\n\n\n\nThumbprint Required\n\nYes (root CA)\n\nNo\n\nNo Characteristic\n\nAWS\n\nAzure\n\nGCP Characteristic Characteristic AWS AWS Azure Azure GCP GCP Validation Method\n\nAssumeRoleWithWebIdentity\n\nFederated credential match\n\nWorkload Identity Pool exchange Validation Method Validation Method Validation Method AssumeRoleWithWebIdentity AssumeRoleWithWebIdentity Federated credential match Federated credential match Workload Identity Pool exchange Workload Identity Pool exchange Token Exchange\n\nDirect STS call\n\nEntra ID token exchange\n\nMulti-step (STS → SA impersonation) Token Exchange Token Exchange Token Exchange Direct STS call Direct STS call Entra ID token exchange Entra ID token exchange Multi-step (STS → SA impersonation) Multi-step (STS → SA impersonation) Best Practice Audience\n\nsts.amazonaws.com\n\napi://AzureADTokenExchange\n\nWIF Pool-specific Best Practice Audience Best Practice Audience Best Practice Audience sts.amazonaws.com sts.amazonaws.com sts.amazonaws.com api://AzureADTokenExchange api://AzureADTokenExchange api://AzureADTokenExchange WIF Pool-specific WIF Pool-specific Audience Flexibility\n\nStrict (validates aud claim)\n\nStrict (must match federated credential)\n\nFlexible (configured in pool provider) Audience Flexibility Audience Flexibility Audience Flexibility Strict (validates aud claim) Strict (validates aud claim) Strict (must match federated credential) Strict (must match federated credential) Flexible (configured in pool provider) Flexible (configured in pool provider) Thumbprint Required\n\nYes (root CA)\n\nNo\n\nNo Thumbprint Required Thumbprint Required Thumbprint Required Yes (root CA) Yes (root CA) No No No No Migration Guide From Static Credentials to Workload Identity Step 1: Audit current credential usage Step 1: Audit current credential usage # Find all secrets with credentials\nkubectl get secrets --all-namespaces -o json | \\\n jq -r '.items[] | select(.type=="Opaque") | .metadata.name' # Find all secrets with credentials\nkubectl get secrets --all-namespaces -o json | \\\n jq -r '.items[] | select(.type=="Opaque") | .metadata.name' Step 2: Set up workload identity (follow scenarios above) Step 2: Set up workload identity Step 3: Deploy test pod with workload identity Step 3: Deploy test pod Step 4: Validate access before removing static credentials Step 4: Validate access Step 5: Update application code to remove explicit credential loading Step 5: Update application code Step 6: Remove credential secrets Step 6: Remove credential secrets kubectl delete secret <credential-secret-name> kubectl delete secret <credential-secret-name> Step 7: Monitor and verify in production Step 7: Monitor and verify Conclusion Cross-cloud authentication using workload identity provides a secure, scalable, and maintainable approach to multi-cloud Kubernetes deployments. By leveraging OIDC federation, you eliminate the risks associated with static credentials while gaining fine-grained access control and better auditability. Key Takeaways: Always prefer workload identity over static credentials\nUse native integrations when available (IRSA for EKS, Workload Identity for AKS/GKE)\nFollow the principle of least privilege in IAM policies with resource-specific scopes\nImplement strict claim matching in production (exact sub and aud matching)\nTest thoroughly before production deployment\nMonitor and audit authentication patterns regularly with cloud-native logging\nKeep SDKs updated for the latest security patches\nUse dedicated identity pools per cluster in production\nRotate OIDC providers when clusters are recreated Always prefer workload identity over static credentials Always prefer workload identity Use native integrations when available (IRSA for EKS, Workload Identity for AKS/GKE) Use native integrations Follow the principle of least privilege in IAM policies with resource-specific scopes Follow the principle of least privilege Implement strict claim matching in production (exact sub and aud matching) Implement strict claim matching sub aud Test thoroughly before production deployment Test thoroughly Monitor and audit authentication patterns regularly with cloud-native logging Monitor and audit Keep SDKs updated for the latest security patches Keep SDKs updated Use dedicated identity pools per cluster in production Use dedicated identity pools Rotate OIDC providers when clusters are recreated Rotate OIDC providers Additional Resources: AWS IRSA Documentation\nAzure Workload Identity\nGCP Workload Identity Federation\nOIDC Specification AWS IRSA Documentation AWS IRSA Documentation Azure Workload Identity Azure Workload Identity GCP Workload Identity Federation GCP Workload Identity Federation OIDC Specification OIDC Specification Final Cleanup If you’re completely done with all scenarios and want to delete the Kubernetes clusters, refer to the Cluster Cleanup section in the prerequisites. Cluster Cleanup This guide was created to help platform engineers implement secure, passwordless authentication across multiple cloud providers in Kubernetes environments. This guide was created to help platform engineers implement secure, passwordless authentication across multiple cloud providers in Kubernetes environments. NotebookLM Book is here. NotebookLM Book is here. here