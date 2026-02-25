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Kubernetes Operators, Explained by a Production Engineer

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byPiyush Jajoo@pjajoo

Cloud Platform Tech Lead at IBM

February 25th, 2026
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Piyush Jajoo@pjajoo

Cloud Platform Tech Lead at IBM

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programming#kubernetes#kubernetes-operators#cloud#devops#sre#custom-controllers#controller-runtime#reconcile-loop

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