Learn Kubernetes from Scratch (Without the Hype)

Who is this for? Someone who has never touched Kubernetes but wants to understand it well enough to discuss it confidently — and even run a few things on their laptop. Who is this for? Someone who has never touched Kubernetes but wants to understand it well enough to discuss it confidently — and even run a few things on their laptop. Who is this for? Important mindset note: Kubernetes is not Heroku or a full application platform. It does not build your app, manage your CI/CD pipeline, or automatically apply production best practices. It is an orchestration system — a very powerful one — but you still have to bring your own containers, configuration, security posture, and operational practices. Think of it as an incredibly capable infrastructure layer, not a magic button. Important mindset note: Kubernetes is not Heroku or a full application platform. It does not build your app, manage your CI/CD pipeline, or automatically apply production best practices. It is an orchestration system — a very powerful one — but you still have to bring your own containers, configuration, security posture, and operational practices. Think of it as an incredibly capable infrastructure layer, not a magic button. Important mindset note: not orchestration system Table of Contents Part 1 — What Problem Does Kubernetes Solve?\nPart 2 — Core Concepts: The Kubernetes Vocabulary\nPart 3 — The Architecture: How It All Fits Together\nPart 4 — Hands-On: Your First Kubernetes App\nPart 5 — Deployments, Scaling, and Self-Healing\nPart 6 — Networking: Services and How Apps Talk to Each Other\nPart 7 — Configuration and Secrets\nPart 8 — Storage: Keeping Data Alive\nPart 9 — Observability: Knowing What’s Going On\nPart 10 — Putting It All Together: The Big Picture\nAppendix — Common Beginner Mistakes Part 1 — What Problem Does Kubernetes Solve? Part 2 — Core Concepts: The Kubernetes Vocabulary Part 3 — The Architecture: How It All Fits Together Part 4 — Hands-On: Your First Kubernetes App Part 5 — Deployments, Scaling, and Self-Healing Part 6 — Networking: Services and How Apps Talk to Each Other Part 7 — Configuration and Secrets Part 8 — Storage: Keeping Data Alive Part 9 — Observability: Knowing What’s Going On Part 10 — Putting It All Together: The Big Picture Appendix — Common Beginner Mistakes Part 1 — What Problem Does Kubernetes Solve? The World Before Kubernetes Imagine you’ve built a web app. It runs on a single server. Life is simple. But then: Traffic spikes — your server buckles.\nA new version breaks everything — you have downtime.\nYour server crashes at 2am — the app is down until someone wakes up.\nYou need to run 10 copies of the app — you SSH into 10 machines manually. Traffic spikes — your server buckles. A new version breaks everything — you have downtime. Your server crashes at 2am — the app is down until someone wakes up. You need to run 10 copies of the app — you SSH into 10 machines manually. This is the problem Kubernetes was built to solve. Containers First Before Kubernetes, you need containers. A container is a lightweight, self-contained package that includes your app and everything it needs to run (libraries, runtime, config). Think of it as a shipping container: standardized, portable, stackable. container 🐳 Docker popularized containers. If you haven’t already, install Docker Desktop or an alternative like Podman:\n\nDocker Desktop\nPodman Desktop 🐳 Docker popularized containers. If you haven’t already, install Docker Desktop or an alternative like Podman: Docker Docker Desktop\nPodman Desktop Docker Desktop Docker Desktop Podman Desktop Podman Desktop So What Is Kubernetes? Kubernetes (often abbreviated as K8s — 8 letters between K and s) is an open-source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. Kubernetes K8s automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications In plain English: Kubernetes is the conductor of an orchestra of containers. You declare what you want running, and it figures out how to make it happen and continuously keeps it that way. conductor of an orchestra of containers what how Key Promises of Kubernetes Promise\n\nWhat it means\n\n\n\nSelf-healing\n\nCrashed containers are restarted automatically\n\n\n\nScaling\n\nAdd or remove instances based on load\n\n\n\nRolling updates\n\nDeploy new versions with zero downtime\n\n\n\nService discovery\n\nApps find each other without hardcoded IPs\n\n\n\nLoad balancing\n\nTraffic is spread across healthy instances Promise\n\nWhat it means\n\n\n\nSelf-healing\n\nCrashed containers are restarted automatically\n\n\n\nScaling\n\nAdd or remove instances based on load\n\n\n\nRolling updates\n\nDeploy new versions with zero downtime\n\n\n\nService discovery\n\nApps find each other without hardcoded IPs\n\n\n\nLoad balancing\n\nTraffic is spread across healthy instances Promise\n\nWhat it means Promise Promise What it means What it means Self-healing\n\nCrashed containers are restarted automatically Self-healing Self-healing Self-healing Crashed containers are restarted automatically Crashed containers are restarted automatically Scaling\n\nAdd or remove instances based on load Scaling Scaling Scaling Add or remove instances based on load Add or remove instances based on load Rolling updates\n\nDeploy new versions with zero downtime Rolling updates Rolling updates Rolling updates Deploy new versions with zero downtime Deploy new versions with zero downtime Service discovery\n\nApps find each other without hardcoded IPs Service discovery Service discovery Service discovery Apps find each other without hardcoded IPs Apps find each other without hardcoded IPs Load balancing\n\nTraffic is spread across healthy instances Load balancing Load balancing Load balancing Traffic is spread across healthy instances Traffic is spread across healthy instances What Kubernetes Does NOT Solve (Out of the Box) This is important to know upfront so you’re not surprised later: Gap\n\nWhat fills it\n\n\n\nCI/CD pipelines\n\nJenkins, GitHub Actions, ArgoCD, Tekton\n\n\n\nContainer image security scanning\n\nTrivy, Snyk, Harbor\n\n\n\nSecret rotation\n\nHashiCorp Vault, Sealed Secrets\n\n\n\nObservability by default\n\nYou add Prometheus, Grafana, Loki yourself\n\n\n\nMulti-region failover\n\nCluster federation, multi-cluster tools\n\n\n\nApp building/packaging\n\nHelm, Kustomize, your own Dockerfile Gap\n\nWhat fills it\n\n\n\nCI/CD pipelines\n\nJenkins, GitHub Actions, ArgoCD, Tekton\n\n\n\nContainer image security scanning\n\nTrivy, Snyk, Harbor\n\n\n\nSecret rotation\n\nHashiCorp Vault, Sealed Secrets\n\n\n\nObservability by default\n\nYou add Prometheus, Grafana, Loki yourself\n\n\n\nMulti-region failover\n\nCluster federation, multi-cluster tools\n\n\n\nApp building/packaging\n\nHelm, Kustomize, your own Dockerfile Gap\n\nWhat fills it Gap Gap What fills it What fills it CI/CD pipelines\n\nJenkins, GitHub Actions, ArgoCD, Tekton CI/CD pipelines CI/CD pipelines CI/CD pipelines Jenkins, GitHub Actions, ArgoCD, Tekton Jenkins, GitHub Actions, ArgoCD, Tekton Container image security scanning\n\nTrivy, Snyk, Harbor Container image security scanning Container image security scanning Container image security scanning Trivy, Snyk, Harbor Trivy, Snyk, Harbor Secret rotation\n\nHashiCorp Vault, Sealed Secrets Secret rotation Secret rotation Secret rotation HashiCorp Vault, Sealed Secrets HashiCorp Vault, Sealed Secrets Observability by default\n\nYou add Prometheus, Grafana, Loki yourself Observability by default Observability by default Observability by default You add Prometheus, Grafana, Loki yourself You add Prometheus, Grafana, Loki yourself Multi-region failover\n\nCluster federation, multi-cluster tools Multi-region failover Multi-region failover Multi-region failover Cluster federation, multi-cluster tools Cluster federation, multi-cluster tools App building/packaging\n\nHelm, Kustomize, your own Dockerfile App building/packaging App building/packaging App building/packaging Helm, Kustomize, your own Dockerfile Helm, Kustomize, your own Dockerfile A Note on History Kubernetes was created by Google (based on their internal system called Borg) and open-sourced in 2014. It’s now maintained by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and is the de facto standard for container orchestration. Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) Version awareness: Kubernetes releases 3 minor versions per year (e.g., v1.28, v1.29, v1.30). APIs and behaviors can change between versions. Always check the Kubernetes changelog and verify compatibility with your cluster’s version. Version awareness: Kubernetes releases 3 minor versions per year (e.g., v1.28, v1.29, v1.30). APIs and behaviors can change between versions. Always check the Kubernetes changelog and verify compatibility with your cluster’s version. Version awareness: Kubernetes changelog Part 2 — Core Concepts: The Kubernetes Vocabulary One reason Kubernetes feels intimidating is the terminology. Let’s demystify the key terms with real-world analogies. Kubernetes Is a Declarative, Desired-State System This is the most important idea in the whole series. In Kubernetes, you don’t issue commands like “start this container now.” Instead, you describe what you want to exist, and Kubernetes continuously works to make reality match that description. want Declarative: “I want 3 copies of my app running.”Imperative: “Start container 1. Start container 2. Start container 3.” Declarative: “I want 3 copies of my app running.”Imperative: “Start container 1. Start container 2. Start container 3.” Declarative: Imperative: Kubernetes is always declarative. Your YAML files express desired state. The system stores that desired state and reconciles it with reality forever. The Cluster A cluster is the entire Kubernetes environment — the collection of machines that Kubernetes manages together as one system. cluster Nodes A node is an individual machine (physical or virtual) in the cluster. There are two types: node Control Plane node — the brain. It makes decisions about the cluster and stores desired state.\nWorker nodes — where your actual application containers run. Control Plane node — the brain. It makes decisions about the cluster and stores desired state. Control Plane node Worker nodes — where your actual application containers run. Worker nodes Analogy: If the cluster is a restaurant, the control plane is the kitchen manager who tracks all the orders, and worker nodes are the individual chefs who actually cook. Analogy: If the cluster is a restaurant, the control plane is the kitchen manager who tracks all the orders, and worker nodes are the individual chefs who actually cook. Analogy: Pods A Pod is the smallest deployable unit in Kubernetes. A Pod wraps one or more containers that should always run together and share the same network and storage. Pod Analogy: If a container is a single fish, a Pod is the fish tank. Usually one fish per tank, but sometimes a few that need to live together. Analogy: If a container is a single fish, a Pod is the fish tank. Usually one fish per tank, but sometimes a few that need to live together. Analogy: Key facts about Pods: Key facts about Pods: Pods are ephemeral — they can be killed and replaced at any time.\nEach Pod gets its own IP address inside the cluster’s internal network. That IP is not routable outside the cluster and changes every time the Pod is rescheduled. Never hardcode a Pod IP.\nYou rarely create Pods directly — you use higher-level abstractions like Deployments. Pods are ephemeral — they can be killed and replaced at any time. ephemeral Each Pod gets its own IP address inside the cluster’s internal network. That IP is not routable outside the cluster and changes every time the Pod is rescheduled. Never hardcode a Pod IP. not routable outside the cluster changes every time the Pod is rescheduled You rarely create Pods directly — you use higher-level abstractions like Deployments. Deployments A Deployment tells Kubernetes: “I want X copies of this Pod running at all times, and here’s how to roll out changes safely.” It manages the full lifecycle of Pods — creating them, replacing crashed ones, and orchestrating updates. Deployment “I want X copies of this Pod running at all times, and here’s how to roll out changes safely.” Services A Service gives Pods a stable network identity. Since Pods die and get new IPs constantly, a Service acts as a consistent entry point that routes traffic to healthy Pods matching a label selector. Service Analogy: A Service is like a restaurant’s phone number. The chefs (Pods) might change, but you always call the same number. Analogy: A Service is like a restaurant’s phone number. The chefs (Pods) might change, but you always call the same number. Analogy: Namespaces Namespaces are virtual partitions within a cluster. They let you organize and isolate resources — commonly used to separate environments (dev/staging/prod), teams, or projects within the same physical cluster. Namespaces ConfigMaps and Secrets ConfigMap — stores non-sensitive configuration data (e.g., environment variables, config files).\nSecret — stores sensitive data (e.g., passwords, API keys). Stored base64-encoded in etcd; base64 is encoding, not encryption. ConfigMap — stores non-sensitive configuration data (e.g., environment variables, config files). ConfigMap Secret — stores sensitive data (e.g., passwords, API keys). Stored base64-encoded in etcd; base64 is encoding, not encryption. Secret base64 is encoding, not encryption Volumes and PersistentVolumes Containers are stateless by default — their filesystem disappears when they stop. Volumes attach storage to Pods. PersistentVolumes (PV) are cluster-level storage resources that outlive individual Pods. Volumes PersistentVolumes (PV) Quick Vocabulary Reference Term\n\nOne-liner\n\n\n\nCluster\n\nThe whole Kubernetes environment\n\n\n\nNode\n\nA machine in the cluster\n\n\n\nPod\n\nOne or more containers scheduled together\n\n\n\nDeployment\n\nManages desired state and updates of Pods\n\n\n\nService\n\nStable network endpoint that routes to Pods\n\n\n\nNamespace\n\nVirtual partition within a cluster\n\n\n\nConfigMap\n\nNon-sensitive config data\n\n\n\nSecret\n\nSensitive config data (base64-encoded at rest by default)\n\n\n\nPersistentVolume\n\nStorage that survives Pod restarts Term\n\nOne-liner\n\n\n\nCluster\n\nThe whole Kubernetes environment\n\n\n\nNode\n\nA machine in the cluster\n\n\n\nPod\n\nOne or more containers scheduled together\n\n\n\nDeployment\n\nManages desired state and updates of Pods\n\n\n\nService\n\nStable network endpoint that routes to Pods\n\n\n\nNamespace\n\nVirtual partition within a cluster\n\n\n\nConfigMap\n\nNon-sensitive config data\n\n\n\nSecret\n\nSensitive config data (base64-encoded at rest by default)\n\n\n\nPersistentVolume\n\nStorage that survives Pod restarts Term\n\nOne-liner Term Term One-liner One-liner Cluster\n\nThe whole Kubernetes environment Cluster Cluster The whole Kubernetes environment The whole Kubernetes environment Node\n\nA machine in the cluster Node Node A machine in the cluster A machine in the cluster Pod\n\nOne or more containers scheduled together Pod Pod One or more containers scheduled together One or more containers scheduled together Deployment\n\nManages desired state and updates of Pods Deployment Deployment Manages desired state and updates of Pods Manages desired state and updates of Pods Service\n\nStable network endpoint that routes to Pods Service Service Stable network endpoint that routes to Pods Stable network endpoint that routes to Pods Namespace\n\nVirtual partition within a cluster Namespace Namespace Virtual partition within a cluster Virtual partition within a cluster ConfigMap\n\nNon-sensitive config data ConfigMap ConfigMap Non-sensitive config data Non-sensitive config data Secret\n\nSensitive config data (base64-encoded at rest by default) Secret Secret Sensitive config data (base64-encoded at rest by default) Sensitive config data (base64-encoded at rest by default) PersistentVolume\n\nStorage that survives Pod restarts PersistentVolume PersistentVolume Storage that survives Pod restarts Storage that survives Pod restarts Part 3 — The Architecture: How It All Fits Together The Big Picture Control Plane Components API Server (kube-apiserver)The front door to Kubernetes. Every command you run (via kubectl or any tool) goes through the API server over TLS. It validates requests, enforces authentication and authorization, and persists state to etcd. API Server ( kube-apiserver etcdA distributed key-value store that holds the desired state of the entire cluster — what resources exist, their configuration, and their status. If etcd is healthy and you have functioning nodes and storage backends, Kubernetes can reconstruct all workloads from scratch because the desired state is fully preserved there. Note that etcd does not store your container images, PersistentVolume data, or node OS state — those live elsewhere. etcd desired state and Scheduler (kube-scheduler)Watches for newly created Pods that have no node assigned, then selects the best node to run them based on resource requests, node capacity, affinity rules, and other constraints. Scheduler ( kube-scheduler Controller Manager (kube-controller-manager)Runs a collection of controllers — background loops that watch the cluster state and take actions to move toward the desired state. The Deployment controller ensures the right number of Pod replicas are running. The Node controller notices when nodes go down. There are dozens of built-in controllers. Controller Manager ( kube-controller-manager controllers Worker Node Components kubeletAn agent that runs on every worker node. It watches the API server for Pods assigned to its node and instructs the container runtime to start or stop containers accordingly. It also reports Pod health back to the control plane. kubelet kube-proxyMaintains network forwarding rules (traditionally via iptables or IPVS) on each node to implement Service routing. In modern clusters using eBPF-based networking (like Cilium), kube-proxy may be replaced entirely. kube-proxy Cilium Container RuntimeThe software that actually runs containers. Kubernetes uses the Container Runtime Interface (CRI) to support multiple runtimes. The most common today are containerd and CRI-O. Kubernetes previously communicated with Docker via a compatibility shim called dockershim, which was removed in Kubernetes v1.24. Container Runtime Container Runtime Interface (CRI) containerd CRI-O The Reconciliation Loop (The Heart of Kubernetes) This is the single most important concept to internalize. Kubernetes is always running reconciliation loops — comparing desired state with actual state and taking corrective action. This loop never stops. If a Pod crashes at 3am, the controller loop notices within seconds and creates a replacement — no human intervention required. Part 4 — Hands-On: Your First Kubernetes App Setting Up a Local Cluster You need a local Kubernetes environment. Pick one: Tool\n\nBest for\n\nLink\n\n\n\nminikube\n\nBeginners, most documentation\n\nminikube.sigs.k8s.io\n\n\n\nkind (Kubernetes in Docker)\n\nLightweight, CI-friendly\n\nkind.sigs.k8s.io\n\n\n\nk3d\n\nFastest startup, uses k3s\n\nk3d.io\n\n\n\nDocker Desktop (built-in K8s)\n\nIf you already have Docker Desktop\n\nEnable in Settings → Kubernetes\n\n\n\nRancher Desktop\n\nOpen-source Docker Desktop alternative\n\nrancherdesktop.io Tool\n\nBest for\n\nLink\n\n\n\nminikube\n\nBeginners, most documentation\n\nminikube.sigs.k8s.io\n\n\n\nkind (Kubernetes in Docker)\n\nLightweight, CI-friendly\n\nkind.sigs.k8s.io\n\n\n\nk3d\n\nFastest startup, uses k3s\n\nk3d.io\n\n\n\nDocker Desktop (built-in K8s)\n\nIf you already have Docker Desktop\n\nEnable in Settings → Kubernetes\n\n\n\nRancher Desktop\n\nOpen-source Docker Desktop alternative\n\nrancherdesktop.io Tool\n\nBest for\n\nLink Tool Tool Best for Best for Link Link minikube\n\nBeginners, most documentation\n\nminikube.sigs.k8s.io minikube minikube minikube Beginners, most documentation Beginners, most documentation minikube.sigs.k8s.io minikube.sigs.k8s.io minikube.sigs.k8s.io kind (Kubernetes in Docker)\n\nLightweight, CI-friendly\n\nkind.sigs.k8s.io kind (Kubernetes in Docker) kind (Kubernetes in Docker) kind Lightweight, CI-friendly Lightweight, CI-friendly kind.sigs.k8s.io kind.sigs.k8s.io kind.sigs.k8s.io k3d\n\nFastest startup, uses k3s\n\nk3d.io k3d k3d k3d Fastest startup, uses k3s Fastest startup, uses k3s k3d.io k3d.io k3d.io Docker Desktop (built-in K8s)\n\nIf you already have Docker Desktop\n\nEnable in Settings → Kubernetes Docker Desktop (built-in K8s) Docker Desktop (built-in K8s) Docker Desktop If you already have Docker Desktop If you already have Docker Desktop Enable in Settings → Kubernetes Enable in Settings → Kubernetes Rancher Desktop\n\nOpen-source Docker Desktop alternative\n\nrancherdesktop.io Rancher Desktop Rancher Desktop Rancher Desktop Open-source Docker Desktop alternative Open-source Docker Desktop alternative rancherdesktop.io rancherdesktop.io rancherdesktop.io You’ll also need kubectl — the command-line tool to interact with Kubernetes: kubectl Install kubectl Install kubectl Install kubectl Exercise 1: Start Your Cluster # With minikube\nminikube start\n\n# Verify your cluster is running\nkubectl cluster-info\n\n# See your nodes\nkubectl get nodes # With minikube\nminikube start\n\n# Verify your cluster is running\nkubectl cluster-info\n\n# See your nodes\nkubectl get nodes Expected output (version number will vary): NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION\nminikube Ready control-plane 1m v1.28.0 NAME STATUS ROLES AGE VERSION\nminikube Ready control-plane 1m v1.28.0 Exercise 2: Deploy Your First App Let’s deploy a simple web server (nginx): # Create a deployment\nkubectl create deployment my-nginx --image=nginx\n\n# Check it's running\nkubectl get deployments\nkubectl get pods # Create a deployment\nkubectl create deployment my-nginx --image=nginx\n\n# Check it's running\nkubectl get deployments\nkubectl get pods You should see a Pod with a status of Running. Running Exercise 3: Expose It as a Service # Expose the deployment as a service\nkubectl expose deployment my-nginx --port=80 --type=NodePort\n\n# Get the URL (minikube only)\nminikube service my-nginx --url # Expose the deployment as a service\nkubectl expose deployment my-nginx --port=80 --type=NodePort\n\n# Get the URL (minikube only)\nminikube service my-nginx --url Open the URL in your browser — you’ll see the nginx welcome page. 🎉 Exercise 4: Explore with kubectl # Describe a pod (get detailed info, including Events)\nkubectl describe pod <pod-name>\n\n# View logs\nkubectl logs <pod-name>\n\n# Get a shell inside a running container\nkubectl exec -it <pod-name> -- /bin/bash\n\n# Delete everything you created\nkubectl delete deployment my-nginx\nkubectl delete service my-nginx # Describe a pod (get detailed info, including Events)\nkubectl describe pod <pod-name>\n\n# View logs\nkubectl logs <pod-name>\n\n# Get a shell inside a running container\nkubectl exec -it <pod-name> -- /bin/bash\n\n# Delete everything you created\nkubectl delete deployment my-nginx\nkubectl delete service my-nginx Understanding kubectl Syntax kubectl [command] [resource-type] [resource-name] [flags]\n\nkubectl get pods my-nginx-xxx -n default kubectl [command] [resource-type] [resource-name] [flags]\n\nkubectl get pods my-nginx-xxx -n default Common commands: get, describe, create, apply, delete, logs, exec get describe create apply delete logs exec Part 5 — Deployments, Scaling, and Self-Healing Writing YAML (Declarative Configuration) So far we’ve used imperative commands (kubectl create). The Kubernetes way is declarative — you write a YAML file describing desired state, and Kubernetes makes it real and keeps it that way. kubectl create declarative Here’s a Deployment YAML with explanations: # deployment.yaml\napiVersion: apps/v1\nkind: Deployment\nmetadata:\n name: my-app\n labels:\n app: my-app\nspec:\n replicas: 3 # Desired number of Pod copies\n selector:\n matchLabels:\n app: my-app # Manages Pods with this label\n strategy:\n type: RollingUpdate\n rollingUpdate:\n maxUnavailable: 25% # Max pods that can be down during update\n maxSurge: 25% # Max extra pods allowed during update\n template: # Pod template\n metadata:\n labels:\n app: my-app\n spec:\n containers:\n - name: my-app\n image: nginx:1.25\n ports:\n - containerPort: 80\n resources:\n requests: # Used by Scheduler to pick a node\n memory: "64Mi"\n cpu: "250m"\n limits: # Enforced at runtime by kubelet\n memory: "128Mi"\n cpu: "500m" # deployment.yaml\napiVersion: apps/v1\nkind: Deployment\nmetadata:\n name: my-app\n labels:\n app: my-app\nspec:\n replicas: 3 # Desired number of Pod copies\n selector:\n matchLabels:\n app: my-app # Manages Pods with this label\n strategy:\n type: RollingUpdate\n rollingUpdate:\n maxUnavailable: 25% # Max pods that can be down during update\n maxSurge: 25% # Max extra pods allowed during update\n template: # Pod template\n metadata:\n labels:\n app: my-app\n spec:\n containers:\n - name: my-app\n image: nginx:1.25\n ports:\n - containerPort: 80\n resources:\n requests: # Used by Scheduler to pick a node\n memory: "64Mi"\n cpu: "250m"\n limits: # Enforced at runtime by kubelet\n memory: "128Mi"\n cpu: "500m" Resource Requests vs Limits — An Important Distinction These two fields are frequently confused but serve very different purposes: Always set resource requests. Without them, the scheduler has no information to make good placement decisions, and a single misbehaving app can starve other Pods on the same node. Always set resource requests. Without them, the scheduler has no information to make good placement decisions, and a single misbehaving app can starve other Pods on the same node. Always set resource requests. Exercise 5: Apply a Deployment # Save the YAML above as deployment.yaml, then:\nkubectl apply -f deployment.yaml\n\n# Watch Pods come to life\nkubectl get pods --watch\n\n# See all 3 replicas\nkubectl get pods -l app=my-app # Save the YAML above as deployment.yaml, then:\nkubectl apply -f deployment.yaml\n\n# Watch Pods come to life\nkubectl get pods --watch\n\n# See all 3 replicas\nkubectl get pods -l app=my-app Exercise 6: Self-Healing in Action # Delete one of the pods manually\nkubectl delete pod <one-of-your-pod-names>\n\n# Watch Kubernetes immediately create a replacement\nkubectl get pods --watch # Delete one of the pods manually\nkubectl delete pod <one-of-your-pod-names>\n\n# Watch Kubernetes immediately create a replacement\nkubectl get pods --watch Within seconds, a new Pod appears. This is self-healing — the controller loop noticed the gap between desired state (3 replicas) and actual state (2 replicas) and corrected it. Exercise 7: Scaling # Scale up to 5 replicas\nkubectl scale deployment my-app --replicas=5\nkubectl get pods\n\n# Or edit the YAML: change replicas: 3 to replicas: 5, then:\nkubectl apply -f deployment.yaml # The declarative way\n\n# Scale back down\nkubectl scale deployment my-app --replicas=2 # Scale up to 5 replicas\nkubectl scale deployment my-app --replicas=5\nkubectl get pods\n\n# Or edit the YAML: change replicas: 3 to replicas: 5, then:\nkubectl apply -f deployment.yaml # The declarative way\n\n# Scale back down\nkubectl scale deployment my-app --replicas=2 Rolling Updates: Zero Downtime Deploys When you update a Deployment (e.g., a new image version), Kubernetes performs a rolling update controlled by maxUnavailable and maxSurge. With 3 replicas and both set to 25% (rounded up to 1), the actual behavior looks like this: maxUnavailable maxSurge The exact pacing depends on your maxUnavailable and maxSurge settings — Kubernetes may create or terminate multiple Pods at once for faster rollouts. maxUnavailable maxSurge # Trigger a rolling update by changing the image version\nkubectl set image deployment/my-app my-app=nginx:1.26\n\n# Watch the rollout\nkubectl rollout status deployment/my-app\n\n# View rollout history\nkubectl rollout history deployment/my-app\n\n# Rollback if needed!\nkubectl rollout undo deployment/my-app # Trigger a rolling update by changing the image version\nkubectl set image deployment/my-app my-app=nginx:1.26\n\n# Watch the rollout\nkubectl rollout status deployment/my-app\n\n# View rollout history\nkubectl rollout history deployment/my-app\n\n# Rollback if needed!\nkubectl rollout undo deployment/my-app Part 6 — Networking: Services and How Apps Talk to Each Other The Problem: Pods Are Ephemeral Pods get new IP addresses every time they’re created. Their IPs are only valid inside the cluster network. You can’t hardcode Pod IPs — they’ll change whenever a Pod restarts or gets rescheduled. This is why Services exist. Service Types ClusterIP (default)Only reachable within the cluster. Used for internal service-to-service communication. Gets a stable virtual IP and a DNS name. ClusterIP within NodePortExposes the service on a static port (30000–32767) on every node’s IP. Accessible from outside via <NodeIP>:<NodePort>. Useful for local development and testing, but not recommended for production — it exposes a port on every node and bypasses proper load balancing. NodePort <NodeIP>:<NodePort> not recommended for production LoadBalancerProvisions an external load balancer from your cloud provider (AWS, GCP, Azure, etc.), giving you a public IP or hostname. This is the standard way to expose public-facing apps in production. LoadBalancer ExternalNameMaps a Service to an external DNS name. Useful for integrating with external services (like a managed database) without hardcoding URLs in your app. ExternalName Service YAML # service.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Service\nmetadata:\n name: my-app-service\nspec:\n selector:\n app: my-app # Routes traffic to Pods with this label\n ports:\n - protocol: TCP\n port: 80 # Port the Service listens on\n targetPort: 80 # Port on the Pod to forward to\n type: ClusterIP # service.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Service\nmetadata:\n name: my-app-service\nspec:\n selector:\n app: my-app # Routes traffic to Pods with this label\n ports:\n - protocol: TCP\n port: 80 # Port the Service listens on\n targetPort: 80 # Port on the Pod to forward to\n type: ClusterIP Exercise 8: Services and Internal DNS kubectl apply -f service.yaml\n\n# Every Service gets an automatic DNS name inside the cluster:\n# Format: <service-name>.<namespace>.svc.cluster.local\n# e.g.: my-app-service.default.svc.cluster.local\n# Within the same namespace, just: my-app-service\n\n# Test DNS resolution from inside the cluster\nkubectl run tmp-shell --rm -it --image=curlimages/curl -- sh\n# Inside the shell:\ncurl my-app-service\ncurl my-app-service.default.svc.cluster.local # fully-qualified form kubectl apply -f service.yaml\n\n# Every Service gets an automatic DNS name inside the cluster:\n# Format: <service-name>.<namespace>.svc.cluster.local\n# e.g.: my-app-service.default.svc.cluster.local\n# Within the same namespace, just: my-app-service\n\n# Test DNS resolution from inside the cluster\nkubectl run tmp-shell --rm -it --image=curlimages/curl -- sh\n# Inside the shell:\ncurl my-app-service\ncurl my-app-service.default.svc.cluster.local # fully-qualified form Ingress: The Smart HTTP Router For production web traffic, you typically put an Ingress in front of your Services. An Ingress routes HTTP/HTTPS traffic based on rules (hostnames, URL paths). Ingress Critical: An Ingress resource by itself does nothing. It requires an Ingress Controller to be installed in the cluster — a running component that reads Ingress objects and actually configures the routing. Popular controllers include nginx, Traefik, and HAProxy. Without a controller, your Ingress YAML is just ignored. Critical: An Ingress resource by itself does nothing. It requires an Ingress Controller to be installed in the cluster — a running component that reads Ingress objects and actually configures the routing. Popular controllers include nginx, Traefik, and HAProxy. Without a controller, your Ingress YAML is just ignored. Critical: Ingress Controller Exercise 9b: End-to-End Ingress Walkthrough This exercise builds on the my-app Deployment and my-app-service Service from earlier. By the end you’ll hit a real hostname routed through the Ingress controller to your Pods. my-app my-app-service Mac users — read this before starting: On Mac, minikube runs inside a VM or Docker container. The minikube IP (e.g. 192.168.49.2) lives inside that VM’s private network and is not directly reachable from your Mac. The steps below have a Mac-specific section to handle this. Linux and Windows users can follow the standard path. Mac users — read this before starting: On Mac, minikube runs inside a VM or Docker container. The minikube IP (e.g. 192.168.49.2) lives inside that VM’s private network and is not directly reachable from your Mac. The steps below have a Mac-specific section to handle this. Linux and Windows users can follow the standard path. Mac users — read this before starting: 192.168.49.2 not directly reachable from your Mac Step 1 — Enable the Ingress controller (minikube) Step 1 — Enable the Ingress controller (minikube) minikube addons enable ingress\n\n# Wait until the controller Pod is Running (takes ~60 seconds)\nkubectl get pods -n ingress-nginx --watch\n# Look for: ingress-nginx-controller-xxx Running minikube addons enable ingress\n\n# Wait until the controller Pod is Running (takes ~60 seconds)\nkubectl get pods -n ingress-nginx --watch\n# Look for: ingress-nginx-controller-xxx Running Step 2 — Create the Ingress resource Step 2 — Create the Ingress resource Save the following as ingress.yaml: ingress.yaml # ingress.yaml\napiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1\nkind: Ingress\nmetadata:\n name: my-app-ingress\n annotations:\n nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/rewrite-target: /\nspec:\n rules:\n - host: myapp.local\n http:\n paths:\n - path: /\n pathType: Prefix\n backend:\n service:\n name: my-app-service\n port:\n number: 80 # ingress.yaml\napiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1\nkind: Ingress\nmetadata:\n name: my-app-ingress\n annotations:\n nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/rewrite-target: /\nspec:\n rules:\n - host: myapp.local\n http:\n paths:\n - path: /\n pathType: Prefix\n backend:\n service:\n name: my-app-service\n port:\n number: 80 kubectl apply -f ingress.yaml\n\n# Verify the Ingress was created and has an address assigned\nkubectl get ingress my-app-ingress kubectl apply -f ingress.yaml\n\n# Verify the Ingress was created and has an address assigned\nkubectl get ingress my-app-ingress Expected output (ADDRESS populates after ~30 seconds): NAME CLASS HOSTS ADDRESS PORTS AGE\nmy-app-ingress nginx myapp.local 192.168.49.2 80 45s NAME CLASS HOSTS ADDRESS PORTS AGE\nmy-app-ingress nginx myapp.local 192.168.49.2 80 45s If ADDRESS is blank after a minute, the Ingress controller isn’t running yet — recheck Step 1. Step 3 — Make the hostname reachable (OS-specific) Step 3 — Make the hostname reachable (OS-specific) This is where Mac and Linux/Windows diverge. 🍎 Mac On Mac, the minikube IP is not routable from your host. You need minikube tunnel to bridge your Mac’s localhost into the cluster. minikube tunnel Open a new terminal window and run: new terminal window minikube tunnel minikube tunnel It will prompt for your sudo password (it needs to bind to ports 80 and 443). Leave this terminal open for the entire exercise — closing it stops the tunnel. ✅ Tunnel successfully started🏃 Starting tunnel for service my-app-ingress. ✅ Tunnel successfully started🏃 Starting tunnel for service my-app-ingress. Now add this line to /etc/hosts (use 127.0.0.1, not the minikube IP): /etc/hosts 127.0.0.1 sudo sh -c 'echo "127.0.0.1 myapp.local" >> /etc/hosts' sudo sh -c 'echo "127.0.0.1 myapp.local" >> /etc/hosts' 🐧 Linux The minikube IP is directly reachable on Linux. Get it and add it to /etc/hosts: /etc/hosts echo "$(minikube ip) myapp.local" | sudo tee -a /etc/hosts echo "$(minikube ip) myapp.local" | sudo tee -a /etc/hosts 🪟 Windows minikube ip # note the IP, e.g. 192.168.49.2 minikube ip # note the IP, e.g. 192.168.49.2 Open C:\\Windows\\System32\\drivers\\etc\\hosts as Administrator in Notepad and add: C:\\Windows\\System32\\drivers\\etc\\hosts 192.168.49.2 myapp.local 192.168.49.2 myapp.local Step 4 — Verify routing works Step 4 — Verify routing works # Should return nginx HTML\ncurl http://myapp.local\n\n# Or open in your browser\nopen http://myapp.local # Mac\nxdg-open http://myapp.local # Linux\n# Windows: just paste http://myapp.local into a browser # Should return nginx HTML\ncurl http://myapp.local\n\n# Or open in your browser\nopen http://myapp.local # Mac\nxdg-open http://myapp.local # Linux\n# Windows: just paste http://myapp.local into a browser You should see the nginx welcome page served through the Ingress controller. If you’re on Mac and it still times out, confirm the tunnel is still running in its terminal window and that /etc/hosts has 127.0.0.1 (not the minikube IP). /etc/hosts 127.0.0.1 Step 5 — Inspect what Kubernetes created Step 5 — Inspect what Kubernetes created # Full details of the Ingress, including routing rules and backend\nkubectl describe ingress my-app-ingress # Full details of the Ingress, including routing rules and backend\nkubectl describe ingress my-app-ingress Look for the Rules section — it shows exactly which host + path maps to which Service and port. Rules Step 6 — Confirm the controller is doing the routing (optional deep-dive) Step 6 — Confirm the controller is doing the routing (optional deep-dive) # The Ingress controller is just a Pod — you can see its access logs\nkubectl logs -n ingress-nginx \\\n $(kubectl get pods -n ingress-nginx -o name | grep controller) \\\n --tail=20 # The Ingress controller is just a Pod — you can see its access logs\nkubectl logs -n ingress-nginx \\\n $(kubectl get pods -n ingress-nginx -o name | grep controller) \\\n --tail=20 You’ll see a new access log line appear each time you curl myapp.local. myapp.local Step 7 — Clean up Step 7 — Clean up kubectl delete ingress my-app-ingress\n\n# Remove the /etc/hosts entry\n# Mac/Linux — remove the line you added:\nsudo sed -i '' '/myapp.local/d' /etc/hosts # Mac\nsudo sed -i '/myapp.local/d' /etc/hosts # Linux\n\n# Mac only — stop the tunnel in its terminal window with Ctrl+C kubectl delete ingress my-app-ingress\n\n# Remove the /etc/hosts entry\n# Mac/Linux — remove the line you added:\nsudo sed -i '' '/myapp.local/d' /etc/hosts # Mac\nsudo sed -i '/myapp.local/d' /etc/hosts # Linux\n\n# Mac only — stop the tunnel in its terminal window with Ctrl+C What you just validated end-to-end: What you just validated end-to-end: Why the difference? On Linux, the minikube network is routed directly to your host. On Mac, minikube runs inside a VM whose network is isolated — minikube tunnel creates a temporary route via localhost to bridge that gap. Why the difference? On Linux, the minikube network is routed directly to your host. On Mac, minikube runs inside a VM whose network is isolated — minikube tunnel creates a temporary route via localhost to bridge that gap. Why the difference? minikube tunnel Part 7 — Configuration and Secrets Why Not Hardcode Config? If you bake configuration into your container image, you need a new image for every environment (dev/staging/prod). Kubernetes provides two resources to inject config externally, keeping your images portable. ConfigMaps # configmap.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: app-config\ndata:\n LOG_LEVEL: "debug"\n APP_ENV: "staging"\n config.json: |\n {\n "timeout": 30,\n "retries": 3\n } # configmap.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: ConfigMap\nmetadata:\n name: app-config\ndata:\n LOG_LEVEL: "debug"\n APP_ENV: "staging"\n config.json: |\n {\n "timeout": 30,\n "retries": 3\n } Using a ConfigMap in a Deployment: Using a ConfigMap in a Deployment: spec:\n containers:\n - name: my-app\n image: nginx\n env:\n - name: LOG_LEVEL\n valueFrom:\n configMapKeyRef:\n name: app-config\n key: LOG_LEVEL\n volumeMounts:\n - name: config-volume\n mountPath: /etc/config\n volumes:\n - name: config-volume\n configMap:\n name: app-config spec:\n containers:\n - name: my-app\n image: nginx\n env:\n - name: LOG_LEVEL\n valueFrom:\n configMapKeyRef:\n name: app-config\n key: LOG_LEVEL\n volumeMounts:\n - name: config-volume\n mountPath: /etc/config\n volumes:\n - name: config-volume\n configMap:\n name: app-config ConfigMap update behavior: ConfigMap update behavior: When a ConfigMap is mounted as a volume, the files on disk are updated automatically — but with a delay (typically up to a minute). Importantly, the application must re-read the file to pick up changes. Apps that cache config at startup won’t see updates without a restart.\nWhen a ConfigMap is used as an environment variable, the Pod must be restarted to see updated values — env vars are set at container start and do not live-update. When a ConfigMap is mounted as a volume, the files on disk are updated automatically — but with a delay (typically up to a minute). Importantly, the application must re-read the file to pick up changes. Apps that cache config at startup won’t see updates without a restart. volume When a ConfigMap is used as an environment variable, the Pod must be restarted to see updated values — env vars are set at container start and do not live-update. environment variable Secrets Secrets work similarly to ConfigMaps but are intended for sensitive data. Important security details: Important security details: Secrets are stored base64-encoded in etcd. Base64 is encoding, not encryption — anyone with etcd access can decode them trivially.\n\n\nBy default, Secrets are not encrypted at rest in etcd. You can enable encryption at rest in the API server configuration, but it requires explicit setup.\n\n\nAll communication between your app and the API server is over TLS.\n\n\nAccess to Secrets is controlled by RBAC — only authorized service accounts and users can read them.\n# secret.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Secret\nmetadata:\n name: app-secrets\ntype: Opaque\ndata:\n DB_PASSWORD: cGFzc3dvcmQxMjM= # base64 of "password123"\n API_KEY: c3VwZXJzZWNyZXQ= # base64 of "supersecret"\n\n# Create a secret without manually base64-encoding\nkubectl create secret generic app-secrets \\\n --from-literal=DB_PASSWORD=password123 \\\n --from-literal=API_KEY=supersecret\n\n# Values are hidden in describe output\nkubectl get secrets\nkubectl describe secret app-secrets Secrets are stored base64-encoded in etcd. Base64 is encoding, not encryption — anyone with etcd access can decode them trivially. Secrets are stored base64-encoded in etcd. Base64 is encoding, not encryption — anyone with etcd access can decode them trivially. base64-encoded encoding By default, Secrets are not encrypted at rest in etcd. You can enable encryption at rest in the API server configuration, but it requires explicit setup. By default, Secrets are not encrypted at rest in etcd. You can enable encryption at rest in the API server configuration, but it requires explicit setup. not encrypted at rest All communication between your app and the API server is over TLS. All communication between your app and the API server is over TLS. Access to Secrets is controlled by RBAC — only authorized service accounts and users can read them.\n# secret.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Secret\nmetadata:\n name: app-secrets\ntype: Opaque\ndata:\n DB_PASSWORD: cGFzc3dvcmQxMjM= # base64 of "password123"\n API_KEY: c3VwZXJzZWNyZXQ= # base64 of "supersecret"\n\n# Create a secret without manually base64-encoding\nkubectl create secret generic app-secrets \\\n --from-literal=DB_PASSWORD=password123 \\\n --from-literal=API_KEY=supersecret\n\n# Values are hidden in describe output\nkubectl get secrets\nkubectl describe secret app-secrets Access to Secrets is controlled by RBAC — only authorized service accounts and users can read them. # secret.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Secret\nmetadata:\n name: app-secrets\ntype: Opaque\ndata:\n DB_PASSWORD: cGFzc3dvcmQxMjM= # base64 of "password123"\n API_KEY: c3VwZXJzZWNyZXQ= # base64 of "supersecret" # secret.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: Secret\nmetadata:\n name: app-secrets\ntype: Opaque\ndata:\n DB_PASSWORD: cGFzc3dvcmQxMjM= # base64 of "password123"\n API_KEY: c3VwZXJzZWNyZXQ= # base64 of "supersecret" # Create a secret without manually base64-encoding\nkubectl create secret generic app-secrets \\\n --from-literal=DB_PASSWORD=password123 \\\n --from-literal=API_KEY=supersecret\n\n# Values are hidden in describe output\nkubectl get secrets\nkubectl describe secret app-secrets # Create a secret without manually base64-encoding\nkubectl create secret generic app-secrets \\\n --from-literal=DB_PASSWORD=password123 \\\n --from-literal=API_KEY=supersecret\n\n# Values are hidden in describe output\nkubectl get secrets\nkubectl describe secret app-secrets Exercise 9: ConfigMap in Practice kubectl apply -f configmap.yaml\n\nkubectl get configmap app-config\nkubectl describe configmap app-config\n\n# Edit the ConfigMap live\nkubectl edit configmap app-config\n# (Volume-mounted Pods will pick up the change after a short delay;\n# env-var Pods will NOT until they restart) kubectl apply -f configmap.yaml\n\nkubectl get configmap app-config\nkubectl describe configmap app-config\n\n# Edit the ConfigMap live\nkubectl edit configmap app-config\n# (Volume-mounted Pods will pick up the change after a short delay;\n# env-var Pods will NOT until they restart) Production secret management: For real workloads, look into HashiCorp Vault, Sealed Secrets, or External Secrets Operator — these provide proper secret lifecycle management, rotation, and audit trails. Production secret management: For real workloads, look into HashiCorp Vault, Sealed Secrets, or External Secrets Operator — these provide proper secret lifecycle management, rotation, and audit trails. Production secret management: HashiCorp Vault Sealed Secrets External Secrets Operator Part 8 — Storage: Keeping Data Alive The Ephemeral Problem When a Pod dies, everything written to its container filesystem is gone. For stateless apps (web servers, APIs), that’s fine. For databases, that’s catastrophic. Storage Concepts VolumeTied to a Pod’s lifecycle. Shared between containers in a Pod. Types include emptyDir (temporary scratch space), hostPath (mounts a directory from the node), and many others. Disappears with the Pod for ephemeral types. Volume emptyDir hostPath **PersistentVolume (PV)**A piece of storage provisioned in the cluster — either manually by an admin or automatically (dynamically). Lives independently of any Pod. **PersistentVolumeClaim (PVC)**A user’s request for storage. Specifies size, access mode, and optionally a StorageClass. Kubernetes binds a PVC to a matching PV. request StorageClassDefines the type and provisioner of storage (e.g., SSD vs HDD, local vs cloud block storage). Enables dynamic provisioning — when you create a PVC, the StorageClass automatically creates a PV to satisfy it. StorageClass type provisioner dynamic provisioning PVC Example # pvc.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: PersistentVolumeClaim\nmetadata:\n name: my-data\nspec:\n accessModes:\n - ReadWriteOnce # One node can read/write at a time\n resources:\n requests:\n storage: 1Gi\n # No storageClassName specified = uses the cluster default\n # Check available classes with: kubectl get storageclass # pvc.yaml\napiVersion: v1\nkind: PersistentVolumeClaim\nmetadata:\n name: my-data\nspec:\n accessModes:\n - ReadWriteOnce # One node can read/write at a time\n resources:\n requests:\n storage: 1Gi\n # No storageClassName specified = uses the cluster default\n # Check available classes with: kubectl get storageclass # Use PVC in a Pod\nspec:\n containers:\n - name: my-db\n image: postgres:15\n volumeMounts:\n - mountPath: "/var/lib/postgresql/data"\n name: db-storage\n volumes:\n - name: db-storage\n persistentVolumeClaim:\n claimName: my-data # Use PVC in a Pod\nspec:\n containers:\n - name: my-db\n image: postgres:15\n volumeMounts:\n - mountPath: "/var/lib/postgresql/data"\n name: db-storage\n volumes:\n - name: db-storage\n persistentVolumeClaim:\n claimName: my-data Exercise 10: PVC with minikube # Check what StorageClasses are available in your cluster\nkubectl get storageclass\n\n# Create the PVC\nkubectl apply -f pvc.yaml\n\n# Verify it bound to a PV\nkubectl get pvc\n# STATUS should be: Bound # Check what StorageClasses are available in your cluster\nkubectl get storageclass\n\n# Create the PVC\nkubectl apply -f pvc.yaml\n\n# Verify it bound to a PV\nkubectl get pvc\n# STATUS should be: Bound StatefulSets: For Databases and Stateful Apps For databases and other stateful applications, use a StatefulSet instead of a Deployment. StatefulSets provide guarantees that Deployments don’t: StatefulSet Stable, unique Pod names (pod-0, pod-1, pod-2 — never random suffixes)\nStable network identities (each Pod gets its own DNS hostname)\nOrdered, graceful startup and shutdown (pod-0 before pod-1, etc.) Stable, unique Pod names (pod-0, pod-1, pod-2 — never random suffixes) Stable, unique Pod names Stable network identities (each Pod gets its own DNS hostname) Stable network identities Ordered, graceful startup and shutdown (pod-0 before pod-1, etc.) Ordered, graceful startup and shutdown This is critical for clustered databases like PostgreSQL, Cassandra, or Kafka, where each node has a distinct role and identity. Part 9 — Observability: Knowing What’s Going On The Three Pillars of Observability Kubernetes provides primitives for all three, but a full observability stack requires additional tooling. Logs # Basic logs\nkubectl logs <pod-name>\n\n# Follow logs in real time\nkubectl logs -f <pod-name>\n\n# Logs from a specific container in a multi-container Pod\nkubectl logs <pod-name> -c <container-name>\n\n# Logs from the previous (crashed) container instance\nkubectl logs <pod-name> --previous\n\n# Logs from all pods matching a label (requires kubectl 1.14+)\nkubectl logs -l app=my-app --all-containers=true # Basic logs\nkubectl logs <pod-name>\n\n# Follow logs in real time\nkubectl logs -f <pod-name>\n\n# Logs from a specific container in a multi-container Pod\nkubectl logs <pod-name> -c <container-name>\n\n# Logs from the previous (crashed) container instance\nkubectl logs <pod-name> --previous\n\n# Logs from all pods matching a label (requires kubectl 1.14+)\nkubectl logs -l app=my-app --all-containers=true Events Events are Kubernetes’s audit trail — they record what happened to resources and are invaluable for debugging: # All recent events, sorted by time\nkubectl get events --sort-by=.metadata.creationTimestamp\n\n# Events for a specific resource (look at the Events section at the bottom)\nkubectl describe pod <pod-name>\nkubectl describe deployment my-app # All recent events, sorted by time\nkubectl get events --sort-by=.metadata.creationTimestamp\n\n# Events for a specific resource (look at the Events section at the bottom)\nkubectl describe pod <pod-name>\nkubectl describe deployment my-app Health Checks (Probes) Kubernetes has three built-in health check mechanisms. Configuring these correctly is one of the most impactful things you can do for reliability: Liveness Probe — Is the container alive? If it fails, kubelet restarts the container. Liveness Probe Readiness Probe — Is the container ready to receive traffic? If it fails, the Pod is removed from Service endpoints (traffic stops going to it) but it is not restarted. Readiness Probe not Startup Probe — For slow-starting apps. Disables liveness and readiness checks until the startup probe succeeds, giving the app time to initialize. Startup Probe spec:\n containers:\n - name: my-app\n image: nginx\n startupProbe:\n httpGet:\n path: /healthz\n port: 80\n failureThreshold: 30 # Give up to 30 * 10s = 5 minutes to start\n periodSeconds: 10\n livenessProbe:\n httpGet:\n path: /healthz\n port: 80\n initialDelaySeconds: 10\n periodSeconds: 5\n readinessProbe:\n httpGet:\n path: /ready\n port: 80\n initialDelaySeconds: 5\n periodSeconds: 3 spec:\n containers:\n - name: my-app\n image: nginx\n startupProbe:\n httpGet:\n path: /healthz\n port: 80\n failureThreshold: 30 # Give up to 30 * 10s = 5 minutes to start\n periodSeconds: 10\n livenessProbe:\n httpGet:\n path: /healthz\n port: 80\n initialDelaySeconds: 10\n periodSeconds: 5\n readinessProbe:\n httpGet:\n path: /ready\n port: 80\n initialDelaySeconds: 5\n periodSeconds: 3 Resource Metrics # Enable metrics-server (minikube only)\nminikube addons enable metrics-server\n\n# View CPU and memory usage\nkubectl top nodes\nkubectl top pods\nkubectl top pods --sort-by=memory # Sort by memory usage # Enable metrics-server (minikube only)\nminikube addons enable metrics-server\n\n# View CPU and memory usage\nkubectl top nodes\nkubectl top pods\nkubectl top pods --sort-by=memory # Sort by memory usage Popular Observability Tools Tool\n\nPurpose\n\nLink\n\n\n\nPrometheus\n\nMetrics collection and alerting rules\n\nprometheus.io\n\n\n\nGrafana\n\nDashboards and visualization\n\ngrafana.com\n\n\n\nLoki\n\nLog aggregation (Grafana's log tool)\n\ngrafana.com/oss/loki\n\n\n\nJaeger\n\nDistributed tracing\n\njaegertracing.io\n\n\n\nk9s\n\nTerminal UI for Kubernetes\n\nk9scli.io\n\n\n\nLens\n\nDesktop GUI for Kubernetes\n\nk8slens.dev Tool\n\nPurpose\n\nLink\n\n\n\nPrometheus\n\nMetrics collection and alerting rules\n\nprometheus.io\n\n\n\nGrafana\n\nDashboards and visualization\n\ngrafana.com\n\n\n\nLoki\n\nLog aggregation (Grafana's log tool)\n\ngrafana.com/oss/loki\n\n\n\nJaeger\n\nDistributed tracing\n\njaegertracing.io\n\n\n\nk9s\n\nTerminal UI for Kubernetes\n\nk9scli.io\n\n\n\nLens\n\nDesktop GUI for Kubernetes\n\nk8slens.dev Tool\n\nPurpose\n\nLink Tool Tool Purpose Purpose Link Link Prometheus\n\nMetrics collection and alerting rules\n\nprometheus.io Prometheus Prometheus Prometheus Metrics collection and alerting rules Metrics collection and alerting rules prometheus.io prometheus.io prometheus.io prometheus.io Grafana\n\nDashboards and visualization\n\ngrafana.com Grafana Grafana Grafana Dashboards and visualization Dashboards and visualization grafana.com grafana.com grafana.com grafana.com Loki\n\nLog aggregation (Grafana's log tool)\n\ngrafana.com/oss/loki Loki Loki Loki Log aggregation (Grafana's log tool) Log aggregation (Grafana's log tool) grafana.com/oss/loki grafana.com/oss/loki grafana.com/oss/loki grafana.com/oss/loki Jaeger\n\nDistributed tracing\n\njaegertracing.io Jaeger Jaeger Jaeger Distributed tracing Distributed tracing jaegertracing.io jaegertracing.io jaegertracing.io jaegertracing.io k9s\n\nTerminal UI for Kubernetes\n\nk9scli.io k9s k9s k9s Terminal UI for Kubernetes Terminal UI for Kubernetes k9scli.io k9scli.io k9scli.io k9scli.io Lens\n\nDesktop GUI for Kubernetes\n\nk8slens.dev Lens Lens Lens Desktop GUI for Kubernetes Desktop GUI for Kubernetes k8slens.dev k8slens.dev k8slens.dev k8slens.dev 💡 Start with k9s immediately. It’s a terminal dashboard that makes navigating pods, logs, and events dramatically faster than typing raw kubectl commands. Install it and never look back. 💡 Start with k9s immediately. It’s a terminal dashboard that makes navigating pods, logs, and events dramatically faster than typing raw kubectl commands. Install it and never look back. Start with k9s immediately. Part 10 — Putting It All Together: The Big Picture A Real-World Application Architecture Let’s see how all the pieces interact in a typical production-style web application: The Kubernetes Development Workflow Key Concepts Recap What We Haven’t Covered (But You Should Know Exists) Helm — The package manager for Kubernetes. Instead of managing raw YAML, Helm lets you install pre-packaged applications called charts with version management and templating. helm.sh Helm charts helm.sh RBAC (Role-Based Access Control) — Controls who (users, service accounts) can do what (get, create, delete) on which resources. Essential for multi-team clusters. RBAC (Role-Based Access Control) NetworkPolicy — Firewall rules for Pod-to-Pod communication. By default all Pods can talk to each other; NetworkPolicies let you restrict this. NetworkPolicy DaemonSet — Ensures a Pod runs on every node in the cluster. Used for node-level tools like log collectors, monitoring agents, and network plugins. DaemonSet every Job / CronJob — Run one-off or scheduled tasks. A Job runs to completion; a CronJob runs on a schedule (like cron). Job / CronJob Horizontal Pod Autoscaler (HPA) — Automatically scales a Deployment’s replica count based on CPU/memory metrics or custom metrics. Horizontal Pod Autoscaler (HPA) Operators — Custom controllers that encode operational knowledge about complex applications (e.g., how to set up a Postgres cluster, handle failover, run backups). operatorhub.io Operators operatorhub.io Service Mesh (Istio, Linkerd) — Infrastructure layer for advanced traffic management, mutual TLS between services, and deep observability without touching app code. Service Mesh (Istio, Linkerd) Pod Disruption Budgets (PDB) — Guarantee a minimum number of Pods stay up during voluntary disruptions (like node maintenance). Pod Disruption Budgets (PDB) Managed Kubernetes: Running in Production In production, most teams use a managed Kubernetes service where the cloud provider operates the control plane for you: Provider\n\nService\n\n\n\nAWS\n\nEKS (Elastic Kubernetes Service)\n\n\n\nGoogle Cloud\n\nGKE (Google Kubernetes Engine)\n\n\n\nAzure\n\nAKS (Azure Kubernetes Service)\n\n\n\nDigitalOcean\n\nDOKS\n\n\n\nHetzner (budget option)\n\nHetzner K8s Provider\n\nService\n\n\n\nAWS\n\nEKS (Elastic Kubernetes Service)\n\n\n\nGoogle Cloud\n\nGKE (Google Kubernetes Engine)\n\n\n\nAzure\n\nAKS (Azure Kubernetes Service)\n\n\n\nDigitalOcean\n\nDOKS\n\n\n\nHetzner (budget option)\n\nHetzner K8s Provider\n\nService Provider Provider Service Service AWS\n\nEKS (Elastic Kubernetes Service) AWS AWS EKS (Elastic Kubernetes Service) EKS (Elastic Kubernetes Service) Google Cloud\n\nGKE (Google Kubernetes Engine) Google Cloud Google Cloud GKE (Google Kubernetes Engine) GKE (Google Kubernetes Engine) Azure\n\nAKS (Azure Kubernetes Service) Azure Azure AKS (Azure Kubernetes Service) AKS (Azure Kubernetes Service) DigitalOcean\n\nDOKS DigitalOcean DigitalOcean DOKS DOKS Hetzner (budget option)\n\nHetzner K8s Hetzner (budget option) Hetzner (budget option) Hetzner K8s Hetzner K8s Where to Go Next Resource\n\nLink\n\n\n\nOfficial Kubernetes Docs\n\nkubernetes.io/docs\n\n\n\nInteractive Tutorial (browser, no setup needed)\n\nkubernetes.io/docs/tutorials\n\n\n\nKodeKloud (video + interactive labs)\n\nkodekloud.com\n\n\n\nCNCF Landscape (ecosystem map)\n\nlandscape.cncf.io\n\n\n\nKubernetes the Hard Way\n\ngithub.com/kelseyhightower\n\n\n\nPlay with Kubernetes (browser-based cluster)\n\nlabs.play-with-k8s.com\n\n\n\nCKA Exam (Certified Kubernetes Administrator)\n\ncncf.io/training/certification/#cka Resource\n\nLink\n\n\n\nOfficial Kubernetes Docs\n\nkubernetes.io/docs\n\n\n\nInteractive Tutorial (browser, no setup needed)\n\nkubernetes.io/docs/tutorials\n\n\n\nKodeKloud (video + interactive labs)\n\nkodekloud.com\n\n\n\nCNCF Landscape (ecosystem map)\n\nlandscape.cncf.io\n\n\n\nKubernetes the Hard Way\n\ngithub.com/kelseyhightower\n\n\n\nPlay with Kubernetes (browser-based cluster)\n\nlabs.play-with-k8s.com\n\n\n\nCKA Exam (Certified Kubernetes Administrator)\n\ncncf.io/training/certification/#cka Resource\n\nLink Resource Resource Link Link Official Kubernetes Docs\n\nkubernetes.io/docs Official Kubernetes Docs Official Kubernetes Docs kubernetes.io/docs kubernetes.io/docs kubernetes.io/docs kubernetes.io/docs Interactive Tutorial (browser, no setup needed)\n\nkubernetes.io/docs/tutorials Interactive Tutorial (browser, no setup needed) Interactive Tutorial (browser, no setup needed) kubernetes.io/docs/tutorials kubernetes.io/docs/tutorials kubernetes.io/docs/tutorials kubernetes.io/docs/tutorials KodeKloud (video + interactive labs)\n\nkodekloud.com KodeKloud (video + interactive labs) KodeKloud (video + interactive labs) kodekloud.com kodekloud.com kodekloud.com kodekloud.com CNCF Landscape (ecosystem map)\n\nlandscape.cncf.io CNCF Landscape (ecosystem map) CNCF Landscape (ecosystem map) landscape.cncf.io landscape.cncf.io landscape.cncf.io landscape.cncf.io Kubernetes the Hard Way\n\ngithub.com/kelseyhightower Kubernetes the Hard Way Kubernetes the Hard Way github.com/kelseyhightower github.com/kelseyhightower github.com/kelseyhightower github.com/kelseyhightower Play with Kubernetes (browser-based cluster)\n\nlabs.play-with-k8s.com Play with Kubernetes (browser-based cluster) Play with Kubernetes (browser-based cluster) labs.play-with-k8s.com labs.play-with-k8s.com labs.play-with-k8s.com labs.play-with-k8s.com CKA Exam (Certified Kubernetes Administrator)\n\ncncf.io/training/certification/#cka CKA Exam (Certified Kubernetes Administrator) CKA Exam (Certified Kubernetes Administrator) cncf.io/training/certification/#cka cncf.io/training/certification/#cka cncf.io/training/certification/#cka cncf.io/training/certification/#cka Final Exercise: Deploy a Multi-Tier App Try deploying a simple app with a frontend and a backend. Here’s your challenge: Create a Namespace called my-project\nDeploy nginx as your “frontend” with 2 replicas in that namespace\nDeploy kennethreitz/httpbin as your “backend” with 2 replicas\nCreate ClusterIP Services for both\nEnable the nginx Ingress controller and create an Ingress that routes / to frontend and /api to backend\nAdd a ConfigMap with a custom environment variable and reference it in the backend Deployment\nSet resource requests and limits on both Deployments\nAdd a readiness probe to both Deployments\nScale the frontend to 4 replicas\nTrigger a rolling update on the frontend (change image to nginx:alpine)\nRoll it back Create a Namespace called my-project my-project Deploy nginx as your “frontend” with 2 replicas in that namespace Deploy kennethreitz/httpbin as your “backend” with 2 replicas kennethreitz/httpbin Create ClusterIP Services for both Enable the nginx Ingress controller and create an Ingress that routes / to frontend and /api to backend / /api Add a ConfigMap with a custom environment variable and reference it in the backend Deployment Set resource requests and limits on both Deployments Add a readiness probe to both Deployments Scale the frontend to 4 replicas Trigger a rolling update on the frontend (change image to nginx:alpine) nginx:alpine Roll it back This covers: Namespaces, Deployments, Services, Ingress, ConfigMaps, Resource Management, Health Probes, Scaling, Rolling Updates, and Rollbacks — everything from this series! Appendix — Common Beginner Mistakes These mistakes are extremely common. Knowing them in advance will save you hours of debugging. 1. Hardcoding Pod IPs Mistake: Connecting to a Pod by its IP address directly.Why it breaks: Pod IPs change every time a Pod is rescheduled or restarted.Fix: Always use a Service name. Use DNS: http://my-service or http://my-service.my-namespace. Mistake: Why it breaks: Fix: http://my-service http://my-service.my-namespace 2. Using NodePort in Production Mistake: Exposing apps via NodePort for production traffic.Why it’s wrong: It opens a port on every node, bypasses cloud load balancer health checks, and doesn’t scale well.Fix: Use LoadBalancer Services or an Ingress with a LoadBalancer-type controller. Mistake: Why it’s wrong: Fix: 3. Not Setting Resource Requests Mistake: Deploying Pods with no resources.requests defined.Why it breaks: The scheduler has no data to place Pods correctly. Nodes can become overloaded, causing unpredictable OOMKills and CPU starvation across the cluster.Fix: Always set both requests and limits. Start conservative and tune based on observed usage. Mistake: resources.requests Why it breaks: Fix: requests limits 4. Running Databases in Deployments Mistake: Using a Deployment for stateful apps like PostgreSQL or MySQL.Why it breaks: Deployments don’t guarantee stable Pod names, stable network identity, or ordered startup/shutdown — all of which clustered databases depend on.Fix: Use StatefulSets for any stateful workload that requires identity or ordered operations. Mistake: Why it breaks: Fix: 5. Not Setting Readiness Probes Mistake: Deploying apps with no readiness probe.Why it breaks: Kubernetes sends traffic to a Pod the moment the container starts — even before your app has finished initializing. Users hit errors during startup and rolling updates.Fix: Add a readiness probe that checks your app’s actual health endpoint before traffic is sent to it. Mistake: Why it breaks: Fix: 6. Storing Secrets in Git or ConfigMaps Mistake: Committing Secret YAML with real values to source control, or storing passwords in ConfigMaps.Why it breaks: Secrets in git are compromised forever. ConfigMaps have no access controls.Fix: Use kubectl create secret from CI/CD pipelines, or a secrets management tool like Vault or Sealed Secrets. Mistake: Why it breaks: Fix: kubectl create secret 7. Using latest Image Tags latest Mistake: Deploying with image: myapp:latest.Why it breaks: latest is mutable — the same tag can point to different images over time, making rollbacks unreliable and deployments non-deterministic.Fix: Always use immutable, specific version tags like myapp:v1.4.2 or myapp:sha-abc1234. Mistake: image: myapp:latest Why it breaks: latest Fix: myapp:v1.4.2 myapp:sha-abc1234 8. Ignoring the Events Section Mistake: Only looking at Pod status (Running, CrashLoopBackOff) and not reading events.Why it slows you down: Events are where Kubernetes tells you why something failed — image pull errors, OOMKills, failed scheduling, volume mount failures.Fix: Always run kubectl describe pod <name> and read the Events section at the bottom first when debugging. Mistake: Running CrashLoopBackOff Why it slows you down: why Fix: kubectl describe pod <name> Happy orchestrating! 🚢 Happy orchestrating! 🚢 NotebookLM Link NotebookLM Link