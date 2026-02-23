289 čitanja

Zašto Amazon Dynamo i dalje oblikuje moderno distribuirano skladištenje 17 godina kasnije

by
byPiyush Jajoo@pjajoo

Cloud Platform Tech Lead at IBM

2026/02/23
featured image - Zašto Amazon Dynamo i dalje oblikuje moderno distribuirano skladištenje 17 godina kasnije
Piyush Jajoo

About Author

Piyush Jajoo HackerNoon profile picture
Piyush Jajoo@pjajoo

Cloud Platform Tech Lead at IBM

Read my storiesAbout @pjajoo

KOMENTARI

avatar

HANG TAGS

cloud#distributed-systems#amazon-dynamo#cap-theorem-explained#consistent-hashing#vector-clocks#highly-available-systems#distributed-database-design#hackernoon-top-story

OVAJ ČLANAK JE PREDSTAVLJEN U

TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here

Related Stories