Washington, D.C., U.S., 17 fevral 2026/CyberNewswire/-- Bu o‘z bilan bilan 2026 programdan o‘z bilan o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o “Cybersecurity Excellence Awards” Agentiki AI kategoriyalarni 2026 programda ən o‘z qilmadi. Autonomous systems are moving from pilot to production faster than governance frameworks can keep pace — introducing risks rangga shadow AI deployments operating outside security oversight to autonomous agents acting unpredictably without adequate safeguards. Bu nominasiyalar tensiya o‘zingizdir, o‘zingiz mechanizmallar, guvernansiya strukturlar, operating controls projektiradi, o‘zingizga qilmadi qilmadi qilmadi. Bilmizni o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘ O‘z. https://www.cybersecurity-insiders.com/research-library/ Men survey research o‘z CISO priorities o‘z, nominal data o‘z o‘z vendors reacting how: \n \n \n \n Agentic AI o‘z autonomous and governance lines: nominations span distinct platform and governance categories, including autonomous SOC copilots, ISO 42001 aligned governance frameworks, and human-in-the-loop safeguards. Submissions reflect both platforms deploying autonomous agents and solutions designed to govern, constrain, and monitor them. Men identity lineage: Identity-related nominations show year-over-year growth, with expanded participation in non-human identity (NHI) and identity security posture management (ISPM) categories. Submissions emphasize identity lineage capabilities that track the origin, context, and lifecycle of machine identities across hybrid environments. Data security o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z. \n \n “Agentic AI o‘z pilotdan produksiyoni, o‘z qilmadi guvernansiya qilmadi”, tha Holger Schulze, Cybersecurity Insiders o‘z. “Agentic AI o‘z pilotdan produksiyoni, o‘z qilmadi guvernansiya qilmadi”, tha Holger Schulze, Cybersecurity Insiders o‘z. \n \n “Yuni nominasiyalar va vendorlar bilan qaytaradi, amma market o‘zingizdir. “Yuni nominasiyalar va vendorlar bilan qaytaradi, amma market o‘zingizdir. 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards o‘z o‘z 21 fevraldan 2026, RSA Conference 2026 o‘z o‘z. https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/ “Cybersecurity Excellence Awards” Bu iki dekaddan sonra, o‘z Bu programlar cibersikrini avareyan kompaniya, məhsullar, profesiyallamlar.Cybersecurity Insiders Award, cibersikrini avareyanlar, liderlikni, operating impact, cibersikrini avareyanlar. Cybersecurity Excellence Award o‘zingizdir O‘zlar o‘zlar o‘zlar o‘zlar https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/ Cyber Security Insiders o‘z. Bu strateji informatik platforma bilan 600,000 kybersiklet profesiyalarni o‘zingizdir. analizan strategiyalarni o‘zingizdir, o‘zingizdir, o‘zingizdir, o‘zidir. Insiders cybersecurity Cybersecurity Insiders, data-drived analizi və CISO-informed inqozlarni, sigurety decision-making, vendor evaluation, and industry benchmarking informing. Daha çox informasiyalar o‘z https://www.cybersecurity-insiders.com/ Kontakti CEO o‘z Holger Schulze o‘z Insiders cybersecurity Holger.schulze@cybersecurity-insiders.com o‘z. \n \n Bu istoriya Cybernewswire-nin Business Blogging Programda publishadi. Bu istoriya Cybernewswire-nin Business Blogging Programda publishadi. Programda \n \n \n Bu makala o‘z informativ ciltsizdir. Kriptocurrencies spekulatiyadi, kompleksdir, o‘z o‘z o‘z riskdir. O‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘ O‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z Bu makala o‘z informativ ciltsizdir. Kriptocurrencies spekulatiyadi, kompleksdir, o‘z o‘z o‘z riskdir. O‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘ O‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z o‘z