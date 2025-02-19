Entity Framework 8 - Trucos de clases parciais que debes coñecer

Este artigo mostra varias técnicas para usar clases C# parciais para resolver problemas comúns en EF 8/ASP.NET8.





Resumo: En EF 8 – Database First, as clases EF xeradas non se poden ampliar directamente con funcionalidades adicionais xa que se sobrescriben cando se rexenera o modelo. Para superar isto, podemos aproveitar as clases parciais de C#. Este artigo presenta trucos útiles para estender a funcionalidade nun ambiente EF/ASP.NET.

1 Entity Framework Core - Primeiro enfoque da base de datos

No meu proxecto C#/ASP.NET 8 MVC , estou a usar o enfoque Entity Framework Core Database First . Isto é necesario porque varias aplicacións en tecnoloxías diferentes dependen da mesma base de datos de SQL Server. Para xerar un modelo a partir da base de datos, uso EFCorePowerTools.





O problema xorde cando o modelo EF xerado debe actualizarse para reflectir os cambios no esquema da base de datos. Dado que as clases de entidades EF xeradas se sobrescribirán, pérdese todas as modificacións que se fagan nelas. Este é un problema porque, ás veces, necesitamos estender as entidades EF para usalas dentro da aplicación.





Para resolver este problema, confío en trucos que implican clases parciais de C# , que se explicarán a continuación.

2 Unha situación típica na aplicación C#/EF/ASP.NET

Nunha aplicación típica de C#/EF/ASP.NET 8 MVC, a situación pode parecer o seguinte código:

//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical class generated by EF Core Power Tools //in EF-Database-First approach // <auto-generated> This file has been auto generated by EF Core Power Tools. </auto-generated> [PrimaryKey("Id")] public partial class Customer { //Customer-partial-class-1 [Key] [StringLength(15)] public string? Id { get; set; } [StringLength(15)] public string? NAME { get; set; } public short? Language { get; set; } } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical model calls for ASP.NET MVC public class CustomerEdit_ViewModel { //model public string? Id { get; set; } = null; //view model // this is our Customer Entity from EF Core public Customer? Customer1 { get; set; } = null; //this is flag for submit button public bool IsSubmit { get; set; } = false; } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical controller for ASP.NET MVC public class CustomersController : Controller { // some Controller code here public async Task<ActionResult> CustomerEdit(CustomerEdit_ViewModel model) { if (model.IsSubmit) { // Model validation is done during model binding // we have to check if model is valid if (ModelState.IsValid) { if (model.Customer1 != null) { //we update existing customer in database //redirect to the list of customers } } else { // we go for presentation of validation errors ModelState.AddModelError("", "PleaseCorrectAllErrors"); } } else { ModelState.Clear(); //go for presentation of original data if (model.Id != null) { //get Customer by Id from database } } return View("CustomerEdit", model); } }

Aquí, Customer-partial-class-1 é unha clase xerada por EF (mediante enxeñería inversa desde a base de datos). Inclúe algúns atributos de validación que corresponden ás restricións da base de datos. Esta clase adoita usarse nunha clase de modelo (por exemplo, CustomerEdit_ViewModel ), onde os atributos de validación se procesan durante unha acción ou método (por exemplo, CustomerEdit ).

3 Truco 1: use clases parciais para engadir propiedades personalizadas

Se necesitamos engadir propiedades á clase xerada, non podemos modificar directamente Customer-partial-class-1 , porque facelo faría que se sobrescriban os cambios. Pola contra, podemos crear Customer-partial-class-2 e engadir alí as nosas propiedades personalizadas. Para evitar que EF inclúa estas propiedades no modelo, debemos usar o atributo [NotMapped] .





Aquí tes un exemplo:

//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical class generated by EF Core Power Tools //in EF-Database-First approach // <auto-generated> This file has been auto generated by EF Core Power Tools. </auto-generated> [PrimaryKey("Id")] public partial class Customer { //Customer-partial-class-1 [Key] [StringLength(15)] public string? Id { get; set; } [StringLength(15)] public string? NAME { get; set; } public short? Language { get; set; } } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is our partial class that extends our generated class //and is not overwritten by EF Core Power Tools //we use it to add some additional properties public partial class Customer { //Customer-partial-class-2 [NotMapped] public int NumberOfCreditCards { get; set; } = 0; [NotMapped] public string? LanguageString { get { string? result = "Unknown"; if (Language == 1) { result = "English"; } else if (Language == 2) { result = "German"; } return result; } } } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical model calls for ASP.NET MVC public class CustomerEdit_ViewModel { //model public string? Id { get; set; } = null; //view model // this is our Customer Entity from EF Core public Customer? Customer1 { get; set; } = null; //this is flag for submit button public bool IsSubmit { get; set; } = false; } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical controller for ASP.NET MVC public class CustomersController : Controller { // some Controller code here //............. //this is typical action for editing customer public async Task<ActionResult> CustomerEdit(CustomerEdit_ViewModel model) { if (model.IsSubmit) { // Model validation is done during model binding // we have to check if model is valid if (ModelState.IsValid) { if (model.Customer1 != null) { //we update existing customer in database //redirect to the list of customers } } else { // we go for presentation of validation errors ModelState.AddModelError("", "PleaseCorrectAllErrors"); } } else { ModelState.Clear(); //go for presentation of original data if (model.Id != null) { //get Customer by Id from database } } return View("CustomerEdit", model); } }

O código, con comentarios detallados, debe ser autoexplicativo.

4 Truco 2: use clases parciais para engadir atributos de validación personalizados

Ás veces, os atributos de validación xerados automaticamente en EF non son suficientes e necesitamos engadir regras de validación personalizadas. De novo, as clases parciais veñen ao rescate. A continuación móstrase un exemplo:

//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical class generated by EF Core Power Tools //in EF-Database-First approach // <auto-generated> This file has been auto generated by EF Core Power Tools. </auto-generated> [PrimaryKey("Id")] public partial class Customer { //Customer-partial-class-1 [Key] [StringLength(15)] public string? Id { get; set; } [StringLength(15)] public string? NAME { get; set; } public short? Language { get; set; } } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is our partial class that extends our generated class //and is not overwritten by EF Core Power Tools //we use it to add some additional properties //and do some additional validation [MetadataType(typeof(Customer_MetaData))] public partial class Customer { //Customer-partial-class-2 public Customer() { TypeDescriptor.AddProviderTransparent( new AssociatedMetadataTypeTypeDescriptionProvider( typeof(Customer), typeof(Customer_MetaData)), typeof(Customer)); } [NotMapped] public int NumberOfCreditCards { get; set; } = 0; [NotMapped] public string? LanguageString { get { string? result = "Unknown"; if (Language == 1) { result = "English"; } else if (Language == 2) { result = "German"; } return result; } } } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is our metadata class for our partial class //purpose of this class is to add validation attributes to our partial class //in addition to those that are already in generated class public class Customer_MetaData { //main trick here is that we are adding more validation attributes //in addition to those in generated class [Required] [MinLength(5)] public string? Id { get; set; } = string.Empty; //main trick here is that we are adding more validation attributes //in addition to those in generated class [Required] [MinLength(3)] public string? NAME { get; set; } = string.Empty; } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical model calls for ASP.NET MVC public class CustomerEdit_ViewModel { //model public string? Id { get; set; } = null; //view model // this is our Customer Entity from EF Core public Customer? Customer1 { get; set; } = null; //this is flag for submit button public bool IsSubmit { get; set; } = false; } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is utility class for validation public class ValidationUtil { /// <summary> /// Validates the specified model object against custom validation rules. /// </summary> /// <param name="model">The model object to validate.</param> /// <param name="modelState">The ModelStateDictionary to store validation errors.</param> /// <param name="logger">The logger to log errors.</param> /// <param name="prefix">An optional prefix for error keys in the ModelStateDictionary.</param> /// <returns>True if validation is successful; otherwise, false.</returns> /// <exception cref="ArgumentNullException">Thrown when the model is null.</exception> public static bool ValidateModelForCustomRules( object model, ModelStateDictionary modelState, ILogger? logger, string? prefix = null) { bool validationSuccessful = false; try { if (model == null) { throw new ArgumentNullException(nameof(model)); } else { var validationContext = new ValidationContext(model); var validationResults = new List<ValidationResult>(); Validator.TryValidateObject(model, validationContext, validationResults, true); foreach (var result in validationResults) { foreach (var memberName in result.MemberNames) { string key = string.IsNullOrEmpty(prefix) ? memberName : $"{prefix}.{memberName}"; modelState.AddModelError(key, result.ErrorMessage ?? "Error"); } } //Go recursively into depth for all properties of the model object that are objects themselves //we must go manually recursively into depth because API Validator.TryValidateObject does validation //only for class properties on first level foreach (var property in model.GetType().GetProperties()) { if (property.PropertyType.IsClass && property.PropertyType != typeof(string)) { var propertyValue = property.GetValue(model); if (propertyValue != null) { validationSuccessful &= ValidateModelForCustomRules(propertyValue, modelState, logger, property.Name); } } } } } catch (Exception ex) { string methodName = $"Type: {System.Reflection.MethodBase.GetCurrentMethod()?.DeclaringType?.FullName}, " + $"Method: ValidateModel; "; logger?.LogError(ex, methodName); validationSuccessful = false; } return validationSuccessful; } } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical controller for ASP.NET MVC public class CustomersController : Controller { // some Controller code here //............. //this is typical action for editing customer public async Task<ActionResult> CustomerEdit(CustomerEdit_ViewModel model) { if (model.IsSubmit) { // Model validation is done during model binding but we need more //validating for custom validation rules ValidationUtil.ValidateModelForCustomRules(model, ModelState, null); // we have to check if model is valid if (ModelState.IsValid) { if (model.Customer1 != null) { //we update existing customer in database //redirect to the list of customers } } else { // we go for presentation of validation errors ModelState.AddModelError("", "PleaseCorrectAllErrors"); } } else { ModelState.Clear(); //go for presentation of original data if (model.Id != null) { //get Customer by Id from database } } return View("CustomerEdit", model); } }

Como podes ver, modificamos Customer-partial-class-2 e engadimos unha clase Customer_MetaData . O propósito aquí é engadir unha validación adicional para a propiedade NAME, que require un mínimo de 3 caracteres.





En ASP.NET MVC, podemos usar ModelState para validar e recuperar mensaxes de erro. Teña en conta que tamén tivemos que usar o método de utilidade ValidationUtil.ValidateModelForCustomRules para activar manualmente a validación personalizada.





O código e os comentarios deben proporcionar todos os detalles necesarios para comprender esta técnica.

5 Conclusión

Na miña aplicación C#/EF/ASP.NET 8 MVC, uso as técnicas anteriores con clases C# parciais para ampliar a funcionalidade das clases xeradas por EF. Estes trucos simplifican os escenarios comúns, facendo o código máis conciso e máis fácil de manter.