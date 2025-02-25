R Systems Blogbook—Chapter 1 is Now Open for Submissions🎉

Greetings, R Systems Team!





The wait is over—we’re thrilled to announce that the first round of R Systems BlogBook—Chapter 1 is officially live! 🎉





This writing contest is a unique collaboration between R Systems and HackerNoon designed exclusively for you—R Systems staff. It is your chance to showcase how your skills and experience contribute to R Systems’ leadership in digital transformation, establish yourself as a thought leader within HackerNoon's global community of technologists, and win some more fantastic prizes along the way!





Contest Structure

The contest is divided into 3 rounds, each lasting a month:

Round 1: Feb 25 – Mar 24

Round 2: Mar 25 – Apr 22

Round 3: Apr 23 – May 21



Each Round, You’ll be given two topics to choose from, as follows:

Round 1 Topics

[Submissions Window: Feb 25 - Mar 24]

AI/ML Model Deployment with MLflow and Kubernetes

Share how R Systems tackles AI/ML model deployment MLflow and Kubernetes, using a project you’ve worked on/contributed to as a case study.





Enhancing Developer Productivity with GitHub Copilot and Other AI Tools

Based on your experience, demonstrate how tools like GitHub Copilot are used to enhance developer productivity.

What’s Coming in Later Rounds?

Round 2 Topics

[Submissions Window: Mar 25 – Apr 22]

Microservices Observability: Leveraging OpenTelemetry

Implementing Zero Trust Security in Cloud-Native Environments.



Round 3 Topics

[Submissions Window: Apr 23 – May 21]

Explore the Capabilities of WebAssembly for High-Performance Web Applications.

Integrating Generative AI into SaaS Applications: Best Practices and Use Cases.

How to Participate in R Systems BlogBook—Chapter 1

Pick a topic to write on from the round’s list.

Write your article in a Google Doc and make sure it’s shareable.

Make sure your article is at least 800 words long— anything shorter will be automatically rejected.

long— Submit it using this form: [R Systems BlogBook—Chapter 1: Submissions Form]

Prizes

The contest will award up to 12 winners (4 winners per round)

Up for grabs each month:

Grand Prize (for best entry): HackerNoon<> R Systems Laptop Sleeve + Blogging Badge









3 Runners-up prizes: HackerNoon<> R Systems Blogging Badges









We can’t wait to see what you come up with—Good luck!

