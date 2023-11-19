The Noonification: How to Implement a Merkle Tree in Solidity (11/19/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here The World Is Ready for a New Type of Operating System By [ 11 Min read ]\nAI and the space industry point the way forward to rethink how we view operating systems. Can we free ourselves and redesign from the ground up? @metapunk Read More. Unveiling the Power of PM and P3M Algorithms on GPUs By [ 8 Min read ]\nExploring PM and P3M algorithms on GPUs, highlighting efficient astrophysical simulations and performance benchmarks across various processors. @resetius Read More. Behavioral Economics and Product Management: Enhancing Decision-Making and User Experience By [ 8 Min read ]\nExplore the fascinating intersection of Behavioral Economics and Product Management in this comprehensive study. @marilukina Read More. Why Predictability Trumps Velocity in Software Engineering By [ 4 Min read ]\nIn Agile software development, the focus on velocity can lead to problems if not balanced correctly. @davydov Read More. Smart Contract Optimization: How to Use Less Gas in Ethereum By [ 5 Min read ]\nLearn how to optimize gas usage in Ethereum smart contracts to reduce costs and enhance efficiency. @iamshvetsov Read More. Building Robust Cloud Infrastructure with Python and Terraform By [ 16 Min read ]\nIn this practical guide, we will explore hands-on examples of leveraging Python and Terraform to tackle real-world cloud infrastructure challenges. @mitiaev00 Read More. You are Not Learning Alone: a Structured Guide for Cybersecurity Beginners By [ 12 Min read ]\nEmbark on your cybersecurity journey with this comprehensive guide. From leveraging practical-led training and exploring free tools to finding a mentor online. @davidecarmeci Read More. How to Implement a Merkle Tree in Solidity By [ 5 Min read ]\nWithout Merkle trees, blockchains would be too cumbersome, and Merkle proofs allow for cost-effective verification of data authenticity. Solidity Now! 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @iamshvetsov Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME