California, US

Sayantan Ghosh is a seasoned engineering leader with over 15 years of experience building, scaling, and transforming teams at some of the world’s most innovative companies, including Meta, pre-IPO Uber, LinkedIn, and eBay. An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, Sayantan has led complex initiatives at the intersection of technology, data, machine learning and organizational leadership, with a focus on delivering business impact through scalable engineering practices. At LinkedIn, he spearheaded a global Feed data platform modernization program at the heart of LinkedIn’s business serving billion+ members. At Meta, he built and scaled global growth engineering teams from the ground up, developing AI Infrastructure platform to accelerate adoption of new products to 2 billion users. During his time at Uber, he was an early engineer in Michelangelo (Uber’s ML Platform) which helped democratize ML at Uber aiding launch to several cities. Sayantan led infrastructure initiatives, tackling the challenges