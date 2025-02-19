Entity Framework 8 – Bilmeniz Gereken Kısmi Sınıflar Hileleri

Bu makale, EF 8/ASP.NET8'deki yaygın sorunları gidermek için kısmi C# sınıflarının kullanılmasına yönelik çeşitli teknikleri göstermektedir.





Özet: EF 8 – Database First yaklaşımında, oluşturulan EF sınıfları, model yeniden oluşturulduğunda üzerine yazıldığı için ek işlevsellikle doğrudan genişletilemez. Bunu aşmak için kısmi C# sınıflarından yararlanabiliriz. Bu makale, bir EF/ASP.NET ortamında işlevselliği genişletmek için yararlı ipuçları sunar.

1 Entity Framework Core – Veritabanı Öncelikli Yaklaşım

C#/ASP.NET 8 MVC projemde Entity Framework Core Database First yaklaşımını kullanıyorum. Bu gereklidir çünkü farklı teknolojilerdeki birçok uygulama aynı SQL Server veritabanına güvenir. Veritabanından bir model oluşturmak için EFCorePowerTools kullanıyorum.





Sorun, oluşturulan EF modelinin veritabanı şemasındaki değişiklikleri yansıtacak şekilde güncellenmesi gerektiğinde ortaya çıkar. Oluşturulan EF varlık sınıfları üzerine yazılacağından, bunlarda yapılan tüm değişiklikler kaybolur. Bu bir sorundur çünkü bazen EF varlıklarını uygulama içinde kullanım için genişletmemiz gerekir.





Bu sorunu çözmek için aşağıda açıklanacak olan kısmi C# sınıflarını içeren numaralara güveniyorum.

2 C#/EF/ASP.NET uygulamasında tipik bir durum

Tipik bir C#/EF/ASP.NET 8 MVC uygulamasında durum aşağıdaki kod gibi görünebilir:

//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical class generated by EF Core Power Tools //in EF-Database-First approach // <auto-generated> This file has been auto generated by EF Core Power Tools. </auto-generated> [PrimaryKey("Id")] public partial class Customer { //Customer-partial-class-1 [Key] [StringLength(15)] public string? Id { get; set; } [StringLength(15)] public string? NAME { get; set; } public short? Language { get; set; } } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical model calls for ASP.NET MVC public class CustomerEdit_ViewModel { //model public string? Id { get; set; } = null; //view model // this is our Customer Entity from EF Core public Customer? Customer1 { get; set; } = null; //this is flag for submit button public bool IsSubmit { get; set; } = false; } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical controller for ASP.NET MVC public class CustomersController : Controller { // some Controller code here public async Task<ActionResult> CustomerEdit(CustomerEdit_ViewModel model) { if (model.IsSubmit) { // Model validation is done during model binding // we have to check if model is valid if (ModelState.IsValid) { if (model.Customer1 != null) { //we update existing customer in database //redirect to the list of customers } } else { // we go for presentation of validation errors ModelState.AddModelError("", "PleaseCorrectAllErrors"); } } else { ModelState.Clear(); //go for presentation of original data if (model.Id != null) { //get Customer by Id from database } } return View("CustomerEdit", model); } }

Burada, Customer-partial-class-1 , EF tarafından (veritabanından tersine mühendislik yoluyla) oluşturulan bir sınıftır. Veritabanı kısıtlamalarına karşılık gelen bazı doğrulama niteliklerini içerir. Bu sınıf genellikle bir model sınıfında (örneğin, CustomerEdit_ViewModel ) kullanılır; burada doğrulama nitelikleri bir eylem veya yöntem sırasında işlenir (örneğin, CustomerEdit ).

3. Püf Noktası 1 – Özel Özellikler Eklemek İçin Kısmi Sınıfları Kullanın

Oluşturulan sınıfa özellikler eklememiz gerekirse, Customer-partial-class-1'i doğrudan değiştiremeyiz çünkü bunu yapmak değişikliklerin üzerine yazılmasına yol açar. Bunun yerine, Customer-partial-class-2'yi oluşturabilir ve özel özelliklerimizi oraya ekleyebiliriz. EF'nin bu özellikleri modele dahil etmesini önlemek için [NotMapped] niteliğini kullanmalıyız.





İşte bir örnek:

//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical class generated by EF Core Power Tools //in EF-Database-First approach // <auto-generated> This file has been auto generated by EF Core Power Tools. </auto-generated> [PrimaryKey("Id")] public partial class Customer { //Customer-partial-class-1 [Key] [StringLength(15)] public string? Id { get; set; } [StringLength(15)] public string? NAME { get; set; } public short? Language { get; set; } } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is our partial class that extends our generated class //and is not overwritten by EF Core Power Tools //we use it to add some additional properties public partial class Customer { //Customer-partial-class-2 [NotMapped] public int NumberOfCreditCards { get; set; } = 0; [NotMapped] public string? LanguageString { get { string? result = "Unknown"; if (Language == 1) { result = "English"; } else if (Language == 2) { result = "German"; } return result; } } } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical model calls for ASP.NET MVC public class CustomerEdit_ViewModel { //model public string? Id { get; set; } = null; //view model // this is our Customer Entity from EF Core public Customer? Customer1 { get; set; } = null; //this is flag for submit button public bool IsSubmit { get; set; } = false; } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical controller for ASP.NET MVC public class CustomersController : Controller { // some Controller code here //............. //this is typical action for editing customer public async Task<ActionResult> CustomerEdit(CustomerEdit_ViewModel model) { if (model.IsSubmit) { // Model validation is done during model binding // we have to check if model is valid if (ModelState.IsValid) { if (model.Customer1 != null) { //we update existing customer in database //redirect to the list of customers } } else { // we go for presentation of validation errors ModelState.AddModelError("", "PleaseCorrectAllErrors"); } } else { ModelState.Clear(); //go for presentation of original data if (model.Id != null) { //get Customer by Id from database } } return View("CustomerEdit", model); } }

Detaylı açıklamalara sahip kod, kendi kendini açıklayıcı olmalıdır.

4. Püf Noktası 2 - Özel Doğrulama Nitelikleri Eklemek İçin Kısmi Sınıfları Kullanın

Bazen, EF'deki otomatik olarak oluşturulan doğrulama nitelikleri yeterli olmaz ve özel doğrulama kuralları eklememiz gerekir. Yine, kısmi sınıflar kurtarmaya gelir. Aşağıda bir örnek verilmiştir:

//+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical class generated by EF Core Power Tools //in EF-Database-First approach // <auto-generated> This file has been auto generated by EF Core Power Tools. </auto-generated> [PrimaryKey("Id")] public partial class Customer { //Customer-partial-class-1 [Key] [StringLength(15)] public string? Id { get; set; } [StringLength(15)] public string? NAME { get; set; } public short? Language { get; set; } } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is our partial class that extends our generated class //and is not overwritten by EF Core Power Tools //we use it to add some additional properties //and do some additional validation [MetadataType(typeof(Customer_MetaData))] public partial class Customer { //Customer-partial-class-2 public Customer() { TypeDescriptor.AddProviderTransparent( new AssociatedMetadataTypeTypeDescriptionProvider( typeof(Customer), typeof(Customer_MetaData)), typeof(Customer)); } [NotMapped] public int NumberOfCreditCards { get; set; } = 0; [NotMapped] public string? LanguageString { get { string? result = "Unknown"; if (Language == 1) { result = "English"; } else if (Language == 2) { result = "German"; } return result; } } } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is our metadata class for our partial class //purpose of this class is to add validation attributes to our partial class //in addition to those that are already in generated class public class Customer_MetaData { //main trick here is that we are adding more validation attributes //in addition to those in generated class [Required] [MinLength(5)] public string? Id { get; set; } = string.Empty; //main trick here is that we are adding more validation attributes //in addition to those in generated class [Required] [MinLength(3)] public string? NAME { get; set; } = string.Empty; } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical model calls for ASP.NET MVC public class CustomerEdit_ViewModel { //model public string? Id { get; set; } = null; //view model // this is our Customer Entity from EF Core public Customer? Customer1 { get; set; } = null; //this is flag for submit button public bool IsSubmit { get; set; } = false; } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is utility class for validation public class ValidationUtil { /// <summary> /// Validates the specified model object against custom validation rules. /// </summary> /// <param name="model">The model object to validate.</param> /// <param name="modelState">The ModelStateDictionary to store validation errors.</param> /// <param name="logger">The logger to log errors.</param> /// <param name="prefix">An optional prefix for error keys in the ModelStateDictionary.</param> /// <returns>True if validation is successful; otherwise, false.</returns> /// <exception cref="ArgumentNullException">Thrown when the model is null.</exception> public static bool ValidateModelForCustomRules( object model, ModelStateDictionary modelState, ILogger? logger, string? prefix = null) { bool validationSuccessful = false; try { if (model == null) { throw new ArgumentNullException(nameof(model)); } else { var validationContext = new ValidationContext(model); var validationResults = new List<ValidationResult>(); Validator.TryValidateObject(model, validationContext, validationResults, true); foreach (var result in validationResults) { foreach (var memberName in result.MemberNames) { string key = string.IsNullOrEmpty(prefix) ? memberName : $"{prefix}.{memberName}"; modelState.AddModelError(key, result.ErrorMessage ?? "Error"); } } //Go recursively into depth for all properties of the model object that are objects themselves //we must go manually recursively into depth because API Validator.TryValidateObject does validation //only for class properties on first level foreach (var property in model.GetType().GetProperties()) { if (property.PropertyType.IsClass && property.PropertyType != typeof(string)) { var propertyValue = property.GetValue(model); if (propertyValue != null) { validationSuccessful &= ValidateModelForCustomRules(propertyValue, modelState, logger, property.Name); } } } } } catch (Exception ex) { string methodName = $"Type: {System.Reflection.MethodBase.GetCurrentMethod()?.DeclaringType?.FullName}, " + $"Method: ValidateModel; "; logger?.LogError(ex, methodName); validationSuccessful = false; } return validationSuccessful; } } //+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ //this is typical controller for ASP.NET MVC public class CustomersController : Controller { // some Controller code here //............. //this is typical action for editing customer public async Task<ActionResult> CustomerEdit(CustomerEdit_ViewModel model) { if (model.IsSubmit) { // Model validation is done during model binding but we need more //validating for custom validation rules ValidationUtil.ValidateModelForCustomRules(model, ModelState, null); // we have to check if model is valid if (ModelState.IsValid) { if (model.Customer1 != null) { //we update existing customer in database //redirect to the list of customers } } else { // we go for presentation of validation errors ModelState.AddModelError("", "PleaseCorrectAllErrors"); } } else { ModelState.Clear(); //go for presentation of original data if (model.Id != null) { //get Customer by Id from database } } return View("CustomerEdit", model); } }

Gördüğünüz gibi, Customer-partial-class-2'yi değiştirdik ve bir Customer_MetaData sınıfı ekledik. Buradaki amaç, en az 3 karakter gerektiren NAME özelliği için ek doğrulama eklemektir.





ASP.NET MVC'de hata mesajlarını doğrulamak ve almak için ModelState'i kullanabiliriz. Ayrıca özel doğrulamayı manuel olarak tetiklemek için ValidationUtil.ValidateModelForCustomRules yardımcı yöntemini de kullanmamız gerektiğini unutmayın.





Kod ve yorumlar bu tekniğin anlaşılması için gerekli tüm detayları sağlamalıdır.

5 Sonuç

C#/EF/ASP.NET 8 MVC uygulamamda, EF tarafından oluşturulan sınıfların işlevselliğini genişletmek için kısmi C# sınıflarıyla yukarıdaki teknikleri kullanıyorum. Bu püf noktaları, yaygın senaryoları basitleştirerek kodu daha öz ve bakımı daha kolay hale getiriyor.