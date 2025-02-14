277 reads

Jay Xiao on the Power of Technology and Surety Through SuretyNow

by Jon Stojan JournalistFebruary 14th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENko-flagKOes-flagEShi-flagHIja-flagJAti-flagTIne-flagNEsk-flagSKsw-flagSWhy-flagHYar-flagARka-flagKAtl-flagTL
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

Jay Xiao, co-founder of SuretyNow, transitioned from finance to tech after his internship experience led him to pursue computer science. With roles at Google Ads and Stadia, he built analytics platforms for top publishers. Now at SuretyNow, he drives efficiency through automation, delivers exceptional service, and mentors future tech leaders.
featured image - Jay Xiao on the Power of Technology and Surety Through SuretyNow
Jon Stojan Journalist HackerNoon profile picture
0-item


Jay Xiao has always believed in the power of technology to improve people's lives. As a millennial, Xiao witnessed life before the internet as we know it and how much easier things became after it became more accessible to everyday people. He is now the co-founder and president of SuretyNow, a company that works to help protect the public from dishonest businesses.

A Heart and Talent for Tech

Jay Xiao


After graduating high school, Xiao attended Queen's University in Canada for commerce and computer science. Though his original goal was to go into consulting and finance, he made a decision to switch fully into tech after an unfulfilling internship at an asset management firm his first summer. During this time, he was balancing the internship while working on a startup with friends, eventually leading him to leave the asset management internship behind to dedicate his time to that startup.


However, Xiao did not know how to code, so he began taking computer science classes to expand his horizons. He interned at a Toronto startup called Nuology and then parlayed that internship into full-time roles at Google, where he worked on the Google Ads and Google Stadia teams.

Making an Impact with the Biggest Names in Tech

Breaking into the tech field was difficult for Xiao, partly because he was new to the industry and didn't go to a school with a strong history of tech company recruitment. As a result, he worked to better himself in technology through education and went from zero tech experience to interning with Google within three years. At Google Stadia, he helped build Stadia's publisher analytics platform from zero to launch. He helped facilitate an analytics platform used by around 30 publishers at its peak, including Ubisoft and Electronic Arts.

Shaking Up Surety Bonds

As the driving force behind SuretyNow, Xiao's role extends far beyond the title of co-founder and president. He single-handedly built the company's website, developed the internal tooling and infrastructure, and now manages multiple teams. His strategic vision and hands-on approach have been instrumental in the company's success, making it a prime example of his entrepreneurial prowess.


At SuretyNow, Xiao says that their agents can produce two times the industry average due to the automation they've built to make them more efficient. SuretyNow serves businesses who wish to buy surety to work like other modern tools they love, all with fast and affordable customer service. With exceptional customer service and a commitment to innovation through technology, they aim to educate and deliver peace of mind with their expertise in surety.


Xiao's future goals for SuretyNow are simple: to lead and inspire others by hiring and mentoring interns. Ultimately, Xiao wants to make buying surety bonds and insurance as easy as purchasing a keychain on Amazon—a fact that can be difficult for some and challenging for others.

Miro-Leaders
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Jon Stojan Journalist HackerNoon profile picture
Jon Stojan Journalist@jonstojanjournalist
Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin committed to delivering diverse and exceptional content..
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imgstartups#entrepreneurship#jay-xiao#surety-now#tech-innovation#surety-bonds#insurtech#startup#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Andrii Sheverdin: 'Every Teenager Should Have the Opportunity to Learn Without Barriers'
by jonstojanmedia
Jan 19, 2024
#edtech
Article Thumbnail
0 to $2000 MRR in One Month - Lessons Learned
by AnthonytXie
May 08, 2018
#startup
Article Thumbnail
I Built a Product with a No-Code Tool and Pitched it to VCs
by max-albert
Dec 12, 2019
#drag-and-drop
Article Thumbnail
'Smart people with bad ideas can always pivot.' —LA MP Mark Tung
by natasha
Jun 25, 2019
#hackernoon-shareholder-series
Article Thumbnail
Darwin's Hybrid Intelligence to Align AI & Human Goals for Startups & VCs
by natasha
Jun 25, 2019
#hackernoon-shareholder-series
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks