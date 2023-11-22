Search icon
    Is AI the Future of Collaborative Game Worlds?by@dacoco

    Is AI the Future of Collaborative Game Worlds?

    Recent advancements in Artificial Intelligence could impact the future of collaborative world building for games, specifically with NPCs. Large Language Models (LLMs) promise an unprecedented level of immersion, as each NPC could develop a distinct persona that extends and evolves as the player’s journey unfolds. Non-playable characters might represent heroes or villains, allies or enemies, their moral compasses and personal arcs defined by the individualised influence of every gamer.
    machine-learning #ai #chatgpt #video-games #metaverse
    Dacoco

    Dacoco is the primary contributor of http://AlienWorlds.io, the world's largest blockchain metaverse. https://dacoco.io

    by Dacoco @dacoco.Dacoco is the primary contributor of http://AlienWorlds.io, the world's largest blockchain metaverse. https://dacoco.io
