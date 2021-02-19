Is a New Nintendo Switch Model Coming in 2021?

With the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S release, the next generation of gaming is upon us. Traditionally, Nintendo has always released its consoles such as the Wii and the Nintendo Switch within its rivals' Xbox and PlayStation’s console cycle. Nintendo, therefore, is expected to release a new Nintendo Switch model very soon.

The Perfect Timing for a New Nintendo Console

Nintendo's current console, the Nintendo Switch, is becoming outdated compared to its competitors’ powerhouse machines. Although this has never been a worry for Nintendo, as power is not the main selling point for its consoles, Nintendo still needs and does iterate on its consoles capabilities through new hardware releases. In short, there is a good possibility that Nintendo may release a new console this year.

A New Nintendo Switch Model with 4K Capability?

There have been rumours of a new Nintendo Switch, that have circulated the internet.

According to Bloomberg in August 2020, a new Nintendo Switch model has been in production and will likely boast 4k graphics and increased power. As Bloomberg points out, Nintendo will seek to release this new and improved Nintendo Switch, to take the limelight away from Xbox and Playstation.

It is not surprising that Nintendo will release a new console with enhanced specifications. Nintendo always releases a new console after Xbox and Playstation, within their respective console cycles. It also offers Nintendo the chance to bolster its brand and its games in direct competition with Xbox and Playstation.

As we know, Nintendo has had a pretty quiet 2020, aside from Animal Crossing and the odd underwhelming remaster (Super Mario 3D All-stars - I'm looking at you!) Nintendo's game lineup was rather lackluster. The release of a brand new Nintendo Switch with enhanced capabilities allows Nintendo to release a lineup of brand new games that can utilise this additional power.

It also means that Nintendo can improve on the previous Nintendo Switch's bugbears. Most notably, Joycon drift, which has plagued many Nintendo Switch owners over the console’s life cycle and is causing Nintendo's legal team many problems.

New Nintendo Switch Release Date?

However, before we get our hopes up about a new Nintendo Switch, improving all of our JoyCon drift woes, a new Nintendo Switch may not come this year.

No release date for the new Nintendo Switch has been announced. However, according to Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, who was asked about a new hardware release at an investor meeting, a new Nintendo Switch model is not coming "anytime soon".

Whether anytime soon means in the next few months or the next year remains to be seen.

Traditionally, Nintendo has always been vague about new hardware and even game releases.

Thus, take this statement with a pinch of salt. Nintendo may likely release a new console at the end of this year in line with the holiday season.

A New Nintendo Switch this Year May Be a Flawed Business Idea

On the other hand, it may not make sense to release a new console this year as the Nintendo Switch, and the Nintendo Switch lite are doing just fine from a business standpoint, with the two consoles seeing record sales.

Likewise, the impact of Covid-19 on the industry, in terms of supply chain disruption, may also make it unlikely for Nintendo to release a new console. Nintendo may look at the impact Covid-19 has had on PlayStation's and Xbox's supply chains, thinking it is unwise to engage in a new console release.



Final Thoughts

In summary, it is safe to assume a new Nintendo console is in the works, whether that means it is released this year is another matter.

There is a good possibility that Nintendo will release a New Nintendo Switch model this year to throw its hat into the ring with the new next-generation consoles. However, there is also a chance Nintendo may not release a new console due to the excellent sales of its current hardware and the implications of Covid-19.

Nonetheless, none of us knows what Nintendo will do; they may surprise all of us and release a new console this year, but they might not. In my view, I hope they do so that I can run across the lush fields of Hyrule and play the next Legend of Zelda in glorious 4K.

