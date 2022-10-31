Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Introducing the Satisfies Operator in TypeScriptby@manik
    6,395 reads

    Introducing the Satisfies Operator in TypeScript

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    TypeScript beta 4.9 came with the new satisfies operator. The satisfies operator aims to give the ability the developers to assign the most specific types of expressions for inference. Let's see it in action.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail

    Coin Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Introducing the Satisfies Operator in TypeScript
    programming#typescript#typescript-tutorial
    Manik HackerNoon profile picture

    @manik

    Manik

    Receive Stories from @manik

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    SonarSource-DSAI

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Three Main Components of JavaScript
    Published at Sep 21, 2020 by manik #javascript
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Barbie and Blockchain: A Symbiotic Dance (8/25/2023)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    59 Stories To Learn About Rails
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by learn #rails
    Article Thumbnail
    What Is the Use of a Linked List Class?
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by ishitajuneja #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Storybook Actions.. in Action
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chantastic #programming
    Article Thumbnail
    The Complete Guide to Deploying NestJS Application on Render
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by chiamakaojiyi #programming
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa