A step-by-step guide on how to install, configure and run MySQL 8 server on macOS using Homebrew. We will install Homebrew and learn a few essential commands on how we can use it. Once through with installing Homebrew, we would then move on to install MySQL server using HomeBrew and configure it. We use Homebrew on macOS to manage all the packages I need for development. If you do not have Homebrew installed on your machine, you can follow along.