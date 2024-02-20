Search icon
    by Rob McCormackFebruary 20th, 2024
    AImarkdown Script and ChatGPT 4 can be used to create a simple Blackjack game. The game features an AI coach that analyzes your play and offers strategic tips in real-time. This tutorial shows you how to leverage this powerful tool to quickly create innovative ChatG PT 4 applications.
    Have you ever wanted to create your own Blackjack game but felt intimidated by the coding involved? With ChatGPT 4 and AImarkdown Script, you can build a fully functional Blackjack game in record time. But wait, there’s more – this project takes it a step further by incorporating an AI coach that analyzes your play and offers strategic tips in real time. While the primary goal of this tutorial is to demonstrate the capabilities of AImarkdown Script, you’ll also enjoy a fun introduction to the technology and may even pick up some Blackjack strategy tips along the way.


    Don’t expect learning the Blackjack strategy to impact your career goals significantly, but mastering AImarkdown Script could open up exciting new opportunities. This tutorial will show you how to leverage this powerful tool to create innovative ChatGPT 4 applications quickly. Whether you’re looking to increase productivity or build groundbreaking AI conversational apps, AImarkdown Script is your gateway.


    This Blackjack application uniquely showcases the power of AImarkdown Script in collaboration with ChatGPT. While providing a user-friendly interface and structure, the script strategically leverages ChatGPT for the complex game logic. This efficient design is reflected in the remarkably compact 49-line script.

    How to install

    It couldn't be easier!

    1. Bring up a new ChatGPT 4 session.
    2. Paste the complete source code into ChatGPT.
    3. Follow instructions, and have fun.

    Complete AImarkdown Source code

    title: Simple Blackjack Game in AImarkdown
author: Rob McCormack
best_tip: __TIP->__ The longer you play the more you will lose.

# AI To Follow These Instructions and Guidance (version 2024.01.30):
# Immediately display the `welcome_message` as the first interaction in a new session.

# Overview: A simple standard casino Blackjack game with AI analysis and strategy.

# Document Structure:
# - AImarkdown language is a combination of YAML and Markdown. https://aimarkdown.org
# - Comments (`#`) in YAML section guide AI's approach to the document.

# Session Startup Event:
# Display the `welcome_message` at the beginning of each session without user interaction.
session_startup:
  action: display_welcome_message
  welcome_message: |
    ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/k2s7svgbhkVZ5UqFBHR7QLwURtJ2-2024-02-20T13:31:40.944Z-mv39glp24xluns40quyw7u46)
    **A**♠  **J**♠ 
    **[title]**.
    We will play just one hand of Blackjack.
    **Enter**:
    `/play` to play one hand.
    *or*
    `/strategy` to see basic Blackjack strategy.

suit_characters:
  # Display characters for suits
  # For example, the King of hearts would be ` **K** ♥ ` with spaces as shown.
  - diamonds: ♦
  - hearts: ♥
  - clubs: ♣
  - spades: ♠

play_hand:
  # Start to play one hand of standard Blackjack
  # Use `suit_characters` to display all cards.
  # Use standard Blackjack rules where the dealer must hit until their hand totals 17 or higher.
  - Start a game of Blackjack
  # When hand is over, AI to provide AI analysis to user on how well they played.
  - After playing a hand, show AI analysis of hand.
  - After analysis is shown, display only placeholder [best_tip].
  - Trigger: /play

basic_strategy:
  # Display basic Blackjack strategy to user in tabular format.
  - Display basic Blackjack strategy in tabular format.
  - Trigger: /strategy

    Conclusion

    • You may have noticed this tip in the help section of the script: "The more you play Blackjack, the more you will lose."
    • Here’s another tip to consider: "The more you learn about AI, the more you will win."
    • Both statements are equally valid.
    • What other game would you like to build with ChatGPT and AImarkdown Script?

    Photo Credit - Wikipedia.com

    Also published here.

