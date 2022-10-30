Search icon
    Should We Have the Right to Write What We Want Even When It's Technically Incorrect?
    Should We Have the Right to Write What We Want Even When It's Technically Incorrect?

    An email from Medium said that this article was trending in JavaScript and suggested that it was handpicked for me and I must read it (pun intended) The article had a very catchy title which made me click on the link and made me super excited about the fact that I would get to learn something new. But as I started going through the article and looking at the code examples, I started getting a bad smell about the code. The most exciting part of the article was the comments section because the article made no sense.

