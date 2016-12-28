2016 In Review: The Year of Exploits

For some unexplainable reasons, I already told myself that I won’t write any post related to my “2016 in review”, but then I saw Segun Famisa’s excellent 2016 in review article. Immediately, I was fired up!!! But then, me to me, I was like, NO!!!
The next day, after consuming large portions of beef and vegetable from my mama, I came online. Guess what I saw? Ire Aderinokun’s inspiring 2016 in review article. Me to me, again, I was like:
I would be the Special Adviser to the Devil on Lying Affairs if i said 2016 was ordinary for me. It was incredibly amazing, outstanding, and super-lit, OMG!
Open Source Projects
This year I had the privilege of working on a lot of open source projects. At different times last year, some of these projects surprisingly got massive attention. 😱😱😱😱
In October, Celestine Omin(Senior Technical Assistant at Andela) and I gave talks on How to become a better developer, Scaling your applications and Developer War Stories in Accra, Ghana. Ahmed Salifouof PHPOceandid arecap.
In October, I was invited to inspire the graduating students at Valley View University, Ghana. Who am I to refuse? Went in there & fired them up!!!
On November 4, I was in Jos, Plateau State. I gave a talk on User Identity Management in Your Apps with Auth0 at HackJos. Check out theslides.
On November 18, I gave an inspiring talk(So, I heard) about becoming a World Class Developer atGDG DevFest South-East, PortHarcourt, Nigeria.
On November 19, I gave a talk about How to become a World Class Developer at the debut GDG Asaba event, in Delta State, Nigeria.
I worked as a Technical Trainer at Andela until around mid-year 2016. I spent the later part of the year consulting for Auth0 & Cloudinary. This gave me the opportunity to travel to the United States of America for the first time to attend Auth0’s Offsite Annual Event in Washington.
I had the opportunity to travel again to the U.S.A for Chrome Developer Summit and Google Developer Expert Summit in San-Francisco.
I also visited Kenya, Ethiopia, Germany and Ghana.
Recognition
My first open source project in 2016 got me trending for almost 3 weeks on Github top PHP developers. So this happened:
I was nominated for the JavaScript Legend Award along side great developers likeEric Elliot, Addy Osmani(Googler), James Kyle(Babel), Dan Abramov(Redux & React), Rob Eisenberg(Aurelia), Wes Bos and Sindre Sorhus. Unfortunately it later got cancelled. Still, the nomination really got me fired up. Thanks to all of you that encourage and support me daily.
My Family: Dad, Mum and Siblings were all in good health in this year.
I turned 24 in October this year & it was a very memorable experience.
I registered my tiny company.
I bought my first car this year. 💪✌️
I lost an IPhone 6 and a MacBook this year. 😢 Well, I upgraded to an IPhone 7 and a better Machine, sorry Macbook! 🚀🚀🚀🚀
I did not read any non-technical book this year. 😢
Finally, I met the goddess of sarcasm, an amazing young Architect & most importantly an Edo geh. I mean, what could be better than having someone constantly poking you to do better & supporting you all the way. Thank you, Elsie!!!
What about 2017?
I’m excited for 2017. In short, I already tagged it the year of excellence. As Uncle Victor Asemota already stated, I’ve activated the #beastMode for 2017. These are just a few of my world domination plan in the coming year:
Open Source: I want to do a lot more JavaScript, write more dev tools that will make the developer’s life blissful.
Writing: I want to write more technical articles and take my writing to the next level. I’ll endeavour to write and publish 3 books. This is a very herculean task but as they say; if your dreams don’t scare you, then you haven’t started.
Speaking: I want to speak in major conferences, give more powerful & highly entertaining talks in several meetups and conferences.
I want to travel to at least 7 new countries!
I met so many amazing people this year that I didn’t mention here. I’m thankful and grateful for how you all have helped me grow. Cheers to an amazing 2017. #BeastMode 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌