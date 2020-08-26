Interview with Mehmet Sarica, 2020 Noonie Nominee

Mehmet Sarica from United States has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in software development category.

The Noonies are Hacker Noon's way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us.

1. Tell us a bit about yourself.

My journey with programming started with a book that I found on the street in 8th grade. I'm programming ever since (for fun for the most part).

I tried teaching for about 5 years. It was the sweetest and toughest time of my professional career.

Currently, I'm working as a Software Engineer.

2. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

Experiment things in code and showing people what I did like a small kid

3. Would you be interested in recording a podcast with Hacker Noon, or doing an AMA?

AMA

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Programming

5. What are you worried about right now?

Being outdated

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

For every easy way, there is an easier way

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Life/work separation got worse

8. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

Ending of the pandemic

9. Which apps can't you live without?

VS Code

10. What are you currently learning?

Machine Learning

11. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TYPESCRIPT

