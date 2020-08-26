Interview with Mehmet Sarica, 2020 Noonie Nominee

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Mehmet Sarica from United States has been nominated for a 2020 #Noonie in software development category.
The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Rohit had to share.
My journey with programming started with a book that I found on the street in 8th grade. I'm programming ever since (for fun for the most part).
I tried teaching for about 5 years. It was the sweetest and toughest time of my professional career.
Currently, I'm working as a Software Engineer.
Experiment things in code and showing people what I did like a small kid
AMA
Programming
Being outdated
For every easy way, there is an easier way
Life/work separation got worse
Ending of the pandemic
VS Code
Machine Learning
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - TYPESCRIPT
For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be a #thinkfluencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.
Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.