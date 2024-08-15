Innovation Culture Roadmap: What Works and What Doesn't

Recent McKinsey research highlights that the most innovative companies embed innovation deeply within their core values, creating an environment where employees feel empowered to experiment and take risks. By positioning innovation as fundamental, supporting it with meaningful actions, and establishing consistent practices, leaders cultivate a culture where creativity thrives. Furthermore, providing psychological safety and clear rewards for innovative efforts ensures employees feel secure and motivated to pursue new ideas. Addressing the fears associated with innovation is essential for fostering a genuine culture of experimentation, enabling companies to adeptly navigate future uncertainties.
McKinsey research highlights that the world’s 50 most innovative public companies place a significant emphasis on innovation, three times more often than other S&P 500 companies. These companies clearly embed innovation deeply within their corporate values, sometimes even describing it as a "moral responsibility."
Leading companies recognize the power of symbols in reinforcing innovation. Actions like CEOs frequently visiting innovation sites and rewarding innovative efforts help reduce fear and emphasize the value of creativity.
To normalize innovation, companies should implement regular practices such as innovation days, hackathons, and meeting-free days. These activities encourage the sharing and discovery of new ideas, often leading to new priorities and projects.
Moreover, innovation can be emotionally taxing, often associated with fear and anxiety. Companies with low-fear cultures, which provide psychological safety and encourage experimentation, are more likely to lead in innovation, as they support employees in taking risks and learning from their mistakes.
However, creating a true culture of innovation is not easy. It requires not only well-structured processes but also a company's readiness for experimentation, rapid failure, and flexibility in decision-making. In this article, I will share my experiences and thoughts on how companies can achieve this balance.
Creating innovations doesn't always mean disruptive breakthroughs; even small improvements require flexibility and an experimental approach. On one hand, big teams must follow clear production processes for a large number of stakeholders and independent teams, while on the other, they must work with uncertainty to create solutions for the future and keep up with changing customer expectations, making decisions based on research and data. This duality helps avoid bureaucracy that can stifle any initiative from the outset.
In a previous company I worked for, we established a culture that encouraged teams to make mistakes and quickly pivot their ideas. We achieved this by promoting early and rapid testing of ideas, making mistakes as inexpensive as possible. This approach allowed us to develop products that met current market needs and maintained competitiveness, while ensuring transparency in key processes for all stakeholders. It struck a balance between bureaucracy and innovation.
Some might wonder whether it's worth engaging in innovation at all. The answer is simple: yes, it is. In a world driven by innovations like ChatGPT, no one can be certain that almost every industry won’t completely change within a year. It is crucial to understand when and why to change and to be able to do so effectively.
Every company has individuals capable of generating new ideas and seeking unconventional solutions. These innovators observe trends and strive for improvements. If they are given space to experiment, they can make significant changes. However, many companies create a pseudo-innovative culture where bottom-up ideas do not get through, and decisions are made only at the top. This leads to slow and ineffective updates, leaving the company in a catch-up role.
Companies with lifeless innovation processes are easy to spot. You often hear phrases like:
“I can't tell my boss I need a month for research—they'll reject it.”
“When that team released their MVP and it didn’t take off, they were fired.”
“We can't delay the release to fix the bug because we've committed to the deadlines.”
These statements indicate a culture of blame, lack of cooperation, and decision-making by leaders without considering data.
The culture of a competitive organization is inseparable from the culture of experiments. As shown in the diagram, achieving competitiveness requires developing several key elements, such as goal-setting, responsibility, awareness, the right to make mistakes, creative confidence, and self-organization. Let’s explore each of these elements in detail.
At one of the companies I worked in, there was an internal startup—the online platform team, which became a successful innovation lab. However, after a couple of years, they were disbanded due to conflicts with other departments. I arrived on a scorched field and started building the culture from scratch. We managed to implement unified processes and create new things, but it took another three years.
At another company, our team worked on a unified online platform for three different brands, which seemed a ground breaking way to cut the costs. However, due to a lack of cooperation and a proper decision-making culture, at one point the project stalled. The platform team that wanted to make changes started quitting. It took a great effort to prioritise and adress the real organizational problems and advance the project.
These questions helped me and will help you to understand what changes are necessary to create an environment conducive to innovation and experimentation. Even if there are no instruments, rituals, regulations or environment, but you do have the management’s support - there is a place to start. What to keep in mind:
To show results, use business language in the early stages, not new words unfamiliar to your culture—speak the language of numbers and outcomes. Only after several successful iterations is it time to scale a small culture from a few teams to others who will want to join when they see the results.
These tips have helped me and will help you identify the starting point for implementing an innovation culture in your organization/team.