Boosting Product Discovery With UX Research: Lessons From Retail and Banking

I had the opportunity to upgrade a product discovery process for designing and testing new ideas in two companies—different in some ways, yet similar in others. I’d like to share this experience, focusing on the strategies and tools we used to address various business goals and adapt to the teams' structures and maturity levels in embracing Human Centered Design.
The Task:
Initially, there were no dedicated researchers, so the Discovery process relied solely on business analysis and design before moving to development. In some cases this approach led to significant rework after release, potentially causing customer churn or a drop in transaction volumes. Despite these challenges, this method worked for a long time due to the expertise of the product teams and businesses.
However, as competition in online banking intensified, the need to develop faster and reduce features that poorly addressed users' needs became increasingly critical.
Challenges:
Solutions:
We began with trial cases to demonstrate the value of research in B2B, finding willing product teams, and presenting results at demos. This approach took time and was followed by new challenges due to the long time-to-market (TTM) and the lack of resources to monitor how the design of new features evolved throughout the development process.
Once management saw how research data helped make decisions faster and reduce costs by improving UX before development, our team grew to eight people with a mandate to integrate research into workflows, particularly where there were the most new ideas and significant changes. Although we still couldn’t catch all UX issues before release, we conducted a comprehensive User Audit of the 100 most important user flows on our main online platforms to help prioritize the backlog.
This was when the business realized they no longer wanted to lose money on a high churn rate, revising old user scenarios and seeking to reduce costs in the call center by minimizing the need to explain how to fill out forms and send bills.
Over the past two years, our team has expanded to 16 dedicated professionals—researchers, UX editors, and UX analysts—responsible for the user experience across all stages of the production process for over 120 product teams within small, medium, and especially large businesses (which presented the biggest challenge but yielded the most appreciative users).
We established a checkpoint for reviewing all designs before development, which increased team involvement in top-tier product development without becoming a bottleneck.
Building trust between the business and the research team was greatly facilitated by our efforts, along with HR, to showcase results both internally and externally. We also established an innovative Research Lab with rooms where we invited product teams and business stakeholders to observe users struggling with interface issues, such as tapping the wrong button or being frustrated by excessive banners.
We used top-notch researchers and advanced technologies, like emotion-detecting neural networks, which was only possible thanks to the support from top management.
Outcomes:
The Task:
I was invited to organize UX research and to restructure the Product Discovery Process for a team tasked with unifying the client platforms of three retail chains and creating a single widget platform. This would allow for the rapid deployment of new marketing and other ideas through an admin panel, bypassing lengthy development cycles.
Challenges:
Solutions:
We proposed restructuring the Discovery process across all network teams by gradually introducing new elements to address two key issues: validating the necessity of features from a customer needs perspective before development, and preventing critical UX issues from reaching production.
We selected pilot projects to implement these changes, focusing on both research and design sprints, as well as a new approach to feature prioritization. Although we encountered initial setbacks due to the company’s cultural inertia, we gained valuable insights. Some ideas weren’t prioritized in time and became obsolete, while others were released prematurely and failed to deliver the expected impact.
After gathering enough information on which decision-making tools, processes, and research methods would be effective for the company, we proposed a new approach. This approach emphasized shorter work cycles (1-month discovery sprints instead of quarterly sprints) and more frequent, shorter research sessions. This allowed us to quickly pivot when designing new ideas while still gathering essential feedback.
Outcomes:
Initially, we aimed to implement new principles within six months. However, we underestimated the inertia of a large holding company and the necessary process adjustments. Consequently, meaningful progress on the accumulated cases and team readiness only began after a six-month delay. Despite this, all teams demonstrated a strong willingness to invest in the changes.
In both companies, UX research and a Human-Centered Design approach were intended to enhance the Product Development process, ensuring better products and features while building trust between the company and its customers. However, we used different strategies to achieve this.
In the bank, I initially couldn’t make significant changes or show immediate results, so I made each research project count. Only after gaining the support of top management did I manage to change the discovery process and reduce the number of critical issues in each release.
In the retail company, it was crucial to focus all resources on major projects and handle design and research differently. We made this choice, knowingly sacrificing the quality of other features. However, after the initial major project, we revamped the process for the entire team, learning from the mistakes made along the way.
Both cases illustrate the importance of adapting approaches to the specific business context and company culture. Implementing Product Discovery processes requires not only changes in workflows but also cultural shifts, ultimately leading to significant improvements in user experience and business outcomes. My journey in both companies has shown that perseverance, strategic planning, and a willingness to learn from setbacks are essential in driving meaningful change.