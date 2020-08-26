"Ignore those who want to stop your progress," says Noonie Nominee Jeremy Morgan

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
I'm an author for Pluralsight with a wide range of tech experienced focused on software development and integration. I've spent much of my career divided between Linux development and .NET development, as well as some front end work. I've mostly developed backend applications for enterprise.
I mostly build APIs and server side software, with some front end development. I enjoy building applications that automate processes or work with data.
Microservices and emergence of cloud services
Abuse of new technologies such as AI and Machine Learning
When others criticize you or try and hold you back, it's generally a projection of their own feelings of inadequacy. Ignore those who want to stop your progress and don't take your eye off your goals.
It's allowed me to focus more on content production.
A program to improve tech education in disadvantaged countries or regions.
Motivation, attitude, and dedication are more important than college degrees or years of experience.
Sublime Text, Postman, and Bash
Python for computer vision
