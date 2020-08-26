"Ignore those who want to stop your progress," says Noonie Nominee Jeremy Morgan

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Among the incredible writers in our diverse community, we discovered Jeremy Morgan from the United States. Jeremy has been nominated for five different Noonie awards, including IoT Writer of the Year. Learn more about Jeremy below and don't forget to vote for him at NOONIES.TECH.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm an author for Pluralsight with a wide range of tech experienced focused on software development and integration. I've spent much of my career divided between Linux development and .NET development, as well as some front end work. I've mostly developed backend applications for enterprise.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I mostly build APIs and server side software, with some front end development. I enjoy building applications that automate processes or work with data.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Microservices and emergence of cloud services

5. What are you worried about right now?

Abuse of new technologies such as AI and Machine Learning

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

When others criticize you or try and hold you back, it's generally a projection of their own feelings of inadequacy. Ignore those who want to stop your progress and don't take your eye off your goals.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

It's allowed me to focus more on content production.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

A program to improve tech education in disadvantaged countries or regions.

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Motivation, attitude, and dedication are more important than college degrees or years of experience.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Sublime Text, Postman, and Bash

11. What are you currently learning?

Python for computer vision

For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be a social media guru or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.

Make Jeremy’s day and vote for him in the Internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Tags