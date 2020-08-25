"I Want To Make The World a Better Place" - Songtham Tungkitkancharoen, 2020 Noonie Nominee

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
2020 Noonie nominee in Future Heroes and Technology categories.
Scroll on through for their take on what's trending in tech today...
I'm a product person that wants to make the world a better place. Driven by the infinite mindset, I see technology as a means for creating global change and have had the incredible opportunity to work with amazing companies in my hometown of San Francisco and in my current residence of Bangkok.
SaaS, Cloud, PM
Incoming Corgi puppy!
Financial stability
Get over
My life has been changed by a permanent WFH policy at work, increasing my use of technology to stay up to date and connected to friends and loved ones.
Elon Musk
Wu Tang is for the children
Kanye
Chrome, Gmail, YouTube, LINE, Spotify
Account Management
