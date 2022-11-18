Search icon
    357 reads

    FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 11 of 20. III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED'S DEPARTURE D. Human Resources

    featured image - HR nightmare: It's impossible to fetch a complete list of FTX employees or contractors
    #ftx-sbf-chapter-11-court#ftx#sbf
    FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 11 of 20.


    Feature Image: Midjourney AI, Prompt “HR nightmare who even works here?”

    III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE

    D - Human Resources


    59. The FTX Group’s approach to human resources combined employees of various entities and outside contractors, with unclear records and lines of responsibility. At this time, the Debtors have been unable to prepare a complete list of who worked for the FTX Group as of the Petition Date, or the terms of their employment. Repeated attempts to locate certain presumed employees to confirm their status have been unsuccessful to date.


    60. Nevertheless, there is a core team of dedicated employees at the FTX Group who have stayed focused on their jobs during this crisis and with whom I have established appropriate lines of authority and working relationships. The Debtors continue to review personnel issues but I expect, based on my experience and the nature of the Debtors’ business, that a large number of employees of the Debtors will need to continue to work for the Debtors for the foreseeable future in order to establish accountability, preserve value and maximize stakeholder recoveries after the departure of Mr. Bankman-Fried. As Chief Executive Officer, I am thankful for the extraordinary efforts of this group of employees, who despite difficult personal circumstances, have risen to the occasion and demonstrated their critical importance to the Debtors.


    61. The Debtors are preparing one or more motions to address issues relating to continuing employees and contractors. The Debtors also may hire new employees and officers with turnaround or other relevant experience in core functions where I determine that new leadership is required. I anticipate that the Debtors will be able to file these motions in the coming days.


    Continue Reading Here


    by Legal PDF @legalpdf.Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
