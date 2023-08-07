Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    How UTIX is Reshaping the Live Event Experienceby@IshanOnTech

    How UTIX is Reshaping the Live Event Experience

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Interview with Maxwell Mayhew, co-founder of UTIX, to uncover the magic behind the revolutionary concept of NFT ticketing.
    featured image - How UTIX is Reshaping the Live Event Experience
    web3#web3#nfts-for-ticketing#dlt#utix
    IshanOnTech HackerNoon profile picture

    @IshanOnTech

    IshanOnTech

    Receive Stories from @IshanOnTech

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Oasis Protocol - Web3

    Join the Privacy4Web3 Hackathon by Oasis Network

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Korea Blockchain Week and MarketAcross to Promote Blockchain Thought Leadership in Asia
    Published at Jun 06, 2022 by IshanOnTech #defi
    Article Thumbnail
    Meet The Entrepreneur: Ido Wiesenberg, CEO, Voyantis
    Published at Jul 25, 2022 by omrihurwitz #startups
    Article Thumbnail
    Understanding the Intricacies of Growth Marketing for Lean Startups
    Published at Aug 01, 2022 by lomitpatel #lean-startup
    Article Thumbnail
    Easy 15 SaaS Conversion Strategies That Requires No Budget.
    Published at Jul 28, 2022 by asimarman #saas
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa