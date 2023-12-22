62 Stories To Learn About Dlt

Let's learn about via these 62 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Dlt /Learn Repo 1. Pyth and Auros are Bringing Real-Time High-Frequency Data to Blockchain Protocols Auros, a company specialising in algorithmic trading and market making, and Pyth Network will provide access to high-frequency data in real-time. 2. One API to Rule Them All? Examining the Ubiquity API for Blockchain Protocol Management One of the great strengths of the blockchain sector is the vast multitude, and ever-increasing number of protocols in existence. These protocols offer incredible diversity in the functions and use cases that they deliver for developers and enterprises alike, with particular strengths and weaknesses inherent to particular blockchains. 3. Instant Gratification Layers Are the Future, Not Blockchains - BOG#003 Scaling blockchain by adding, not removing. 4. Polygon and Xternity Partner to Streamline Web3 Game Migration Xternity is a web3 gaming development platform that aims to accelerate web3 game development by providing developers with a set of pre-built tools and resource. 5. In Vietnam, Coin 98, Solana, and Sentre to launch the Break The Web 3.0 Ice Coding Camp The Solana Foundation, in collaboration with Coin98 and Sentre, is thrilled to host an event, "Break the Web 3.0 ice with Solana", in Vietnam. 6. Blockchains Missing Ledgers - The Myth of DLTs Blockchains and DLTs are not the same thing. Here's why. 7. Fuse Network Unveils Fuse 2.0: A Payments Solution for Mainstream Business Adoption Fuse 2.0 is a mobile-friendly technology stack to safely open new SaaS business models in Web3. 8. Check Out the Daml Wallet Sample App The best practices for implementation of common workflows of digital asset exchanges. Feel more comfortable writing production Daml applications. 9. Why NFTs are Currently Useless (mostly) - the Future of Web3 and NFTs NFTs have surpassed the mere applications of projects like Cryptokitties or BoredApes - welcome to the future of utility enabled NFTs. 10. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Bader Youssef, Web3 Developer I’m a full-stack web3 architect and developer, with a side of tech writing whenever I can fit it in. 11. The Question Of Control Over Data in Shared Databases Data is one of the most important tools of our time. Its usage is now pervasive throughout all aspects of society: from air transport to banking, construction to dentistry, from education to farming and beyond. 12. Nym Eco-system Fund Opens Funding Requests as World-Class Cryptographers Join Advisory Board Nym, a decentralised privacy system, has appointed George Danesiz, Aggelos Kiayias, Ben Laurie and Bart Preneel as advisers. 13. Venom Foundation and Iceberg Capital Launch $1 Billion Fund for Investing in Web3 Technologies The partnership between Venom Foundation and Iceberg Capital to launch the $1 billion Venom Ventures Fund (VVF) is a critical step. 14. Portal is Raising Capital on Republic Through Reg D Equity Offering Portal has announced its Reg D equity offering through Republic. Republic is a multi-asset investment platform. 15. Decoding the Future of Web3 and Blockchain With Justin Sun In this episode, we interview His Excellency Justin Sun, founder of TRON and global advisor to Huobi, one of the largest digital asset exchanges in the world. 16. Revisiting Satoshi's Vision A quick revision of Satoshi's vision for a decentralized financial system. 17. Snook Introduces BBT-Themed Game Rooms Snook, a popular online multiplayer IO game, has introduced its BBT Themed rooms for ecosystem partners. 18. Upland and EOS Network Foundation Unite for Groundbreaking Metaverse Hackathon The 2023 Upland Hackathon aims to unite web2 and web3 developers in a quest to create inventive gaming experiences. 19. Digital Asset Company Damex Introduces IEO and Smart Finance App Damex is an established digital asset platform that has just announced the launch of its IEO, and smart finance application. 20. Building a Composable Fiat Chain With Interoperable Blockchain Offering Pendulum CTO Torsten Stuber discusses a new type of decentralised payment system that aims to replace the current system of bank-to-bank transfers. 21. Pantos Aims to Fix Insecure and Clunky State of Web3 Apps with Multichain Token System Pantos has released the beta version of its multichain token system to the public. 22. Elrond Network has Acquired Twispay, a Romanian Tech Firm and with it the Approval to issue E-Money Elrond Network acquires Twispay and the approval to issue electronic money. 23. The Importance of Decentralization and Governance in Crypto The past few decades have shown us, time and time again, that centralized financial systems are incredibly vulnerable. 24. Solana Network Seems Extremely Promising but Isn’t Yet Battle-Tested This article talks about cross-chain DEX and how different blockchains such as Solana are distributing the smart contract industry. 25. "Ethereum will be Bigger than AWS, Azure and Google Combined" - Pekka Kelkka This article talks about regulations and why ethereum can be the computer of the world. 26. Venom Ventures Fund Aims to Nurture Real-World Blockchain Use Cases, says Mustafa Kheriba Mustafa Kheriba is the Executive Chairman of Iceberg Capital Limited, an asset manager. He launched the Venom Ventures Fund (VVF) in partnership with Venom. 27. Any Financial Advice You Can Get Online Should be Taken with Caution This article talks about social trading and copy trading. Further, why retail investors should not listen to financial advice online. 28. DLTs Are Effecting A Marked Shift In How We Look At Multi-Party Collaboration In today’s new office normal, legacy process management techniques stand up to the test. How do we keep processes intact when stakeholders are scattered around the globe, or show up occasionally just to check in on the progress made? 29. Blockchain and Decentralized Networks are the Future of Cybersecurity Naoris Protocol is the Decentralized CyberSecurity Mesh that protects devices across the digital world from cyber threats and associated risks. 30. TONcoin Fund launches $250M Ecosystem Fund to support development on the Open Network The TONcoin Fund is the very first ecosystem fund dedicated specifically to assisting founders developing on The Open Network. 31. An Intro to DisCO by the DisCO CAT: Color me Hopeful DisCO is a cooperative, feminist economic, commons-oriented and P2P way of working and an alternative to DAOs. 32. DAM Finance Launches Decentralized Multi-Chain Liquidity Infrastructure DAM Finance has announced the launch of its decentralized, multi-chain liquidity infrastructure on Ethereum and Moonbeam. 33. Optim Finance is Bringing Single Asset Vaults and Staking to Ardana's dUSD Stablecoin on Cardano Ardana’s on-chain asset-backed stablecoin is integrating with yield aggregation protocol to provide a DeFi suite to users on Cardano. 34. Cake DeFi Announces $58 Million in Crypto Assets Rewards to its Users in Q2 2022 Cake DeFi just published and details the progress the company made in the quarter. The platform reported to pay 58 million in payouts. 35. The Biggest Emerging Trend in the Blockchain Industry is One of Privacy Manta is a suite of easy-to-use and safe open source and fully transparent code-based protocols. 36. $DAG Will Do To Big Data What Bitcoin Did To Money Hello, Dear reader! 🧑💻 Here I talk about the Constellation Network, Inc. Why I think the Constellation is one of the most amazing companies! Why they will steal the show and create and set the standard for future Cybersecurity for Big Data. I give arguments to which I paid more attention than to others, as possible clearly and briefly. Go! 37. "I Always Tell All My Friends that bitcoin is a Useless Thing" This article talks about how smart contracts can be applied to the betting industry. 38. Ethereum's High Gas Fees is Limiting On-chain Activities This article talks about FATF regulations, DeFi and non-custodian wallets. 39. Web 3.0 is About Ownership and Self-Sovereignty While Web3 is about ownership and self-sovereignty, it’s also about community and giving equity to the participants. 40. NFT Art Should be Valued Higher than Traditional Art This article talks about how NFT based art should be valued. The article is a guide for NFT art investors on navigating the world of NFT based art. 41. The World's 6.6 Trillion per Day Forex Market Will Migrate On-Chain - Lalo Bazzi This article talks about stablecoins, FATF VASP regulations and how decentralized stablecoins protocol can bridge the fiat and crypto market. 42. How Blockchain Can Disrupt Private Equity and Capital Markets This article talks about how blockchain applications and DLT can disrupt the private equity markets. 43. How Blockchain can Disrupt the Restaurant Industry This article talks about blockchain and restaurant tech to disrupt and uplift the restaurant industry after COVID-19. 44. The Economic Ideology of Crypto and DDLTs (Decentralized Distributed Ledger Technology) In the Beginning... 45. How Blockchain Can Disrupt the Wine Industry This article talks about how blockchain technology can be used to solve problems in the wine industry. 46. How IoT Context Awareness & The Catapult Blockchain Solve the menace of ATM Skimming About a week ago, I stopped by my local bank’s ATM machine. As I lined up behind a couple of other customers, I felt an air of tension and unease. The woman at the ATM machine was glancing cautiously at people behind her through the mirrors placed on the machine. Although I understood her caution, I wondered if she knew that a more threatening thief might not be directly behind her. Rather, the thief could be sitting comfortably at home reading the sensitive data off of her ATM card through a magnetic strip skimmer while obtaining her PIN number with a tiny, thermal camera placed on the ATM machine. 47. The Future of Governance is DAO Can we even effectively regulate a global network of computers upon which these contracts are executed? My gut reaction is this will be very difficult. 48. The State of the DAO: Rise, Fall, and Rise The last few weeks have seen some major failures in the area of DAO and distributed governance. They’ve also marked a revival of energy for DAO technology, with new initiatives that seem to pick up where the failures left a gap. 49. Blockchain's Disruptive Potential in Academia is Massive How blockchain implementation in academia would have profound downstream effects in society. 50. Building a Diverse and Inclusive Crypto Team: Insights from Gracy Chen Gracy Chen is the Managing Director at a blockchain-based company, Bitget. 51. How to Build Trust and Solve Disputes with Smart Contracts based Dispute Resolution This article talks about Smart contracts and how they can build a trustless system for the future of the digital economy. 52. Crypto CFDs and Derivatives Should be Regulated for Investor's Safety In this interview with Marcus Fetherston from Eightcap, we talk about CFDs, derivatives, and regulations. 53. What's The Weakest Link in Supply Chain Management? Hint: It's Not Blockchain Blockchain-focused startups saw significant capital investment in Q1 2021 at $2.6B — more than the entirety of 2020. The world is waking up to BCTs potential. 54. Why Startups aren't Using Ethereum This interview talks about the rising ethereum transaction fees, cross-fi staking and cybersecurity for blockchain startups. 55. Regulators are Just Starting to Understand Crypto and the Impact it can Have on our Society This article talks about how blockchain can be applied to the IoT industry to protect and leverage security and token economy. 56. How Blockchain Scales Banking Services Total forecast 57. Blockchain Governance: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know The following curriculum is updated periodically with new modules and readings. The last update was made on August 20th, 2020. If you are interested in... 58. Blockchain and Regulation: A Definitive Guide To The Future Many experts and public service officers are not absolutely happy or impressed with the blockchain technology appearance in the modern world. It has many opponents and skeptics, including financial regulators, who are not inclined to rush things faster as possible. 59. Decoding the Biggest Blockchain Hacks and Blockchain Cybersecurity with Yotam Dar This interview with blockchain cybersecurity expert Yotam Dar discusses blockchain cybersecurity and blockchain hacks in detail and with case studies. 60. Web 3.0 + DEX: Why DEXs will Win the Race Against CEXs This article talks about decentralized asset management services and decentralized trading. 61. NEM Introduces Symbol & A New Multi-Layer Network for Enhanced Trustlessness Kailin O'Donnell is the Director and Co-Founder of NEM Ventures, the VC and Investments arm of the NEM Blockchain Ecosystem. 62. WOMEN IN BLOCKCHAIN | DO YOU QUALIFY? 19/7/2019