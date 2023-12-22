152 Stories To Learn About Ethereum Blockchain

Let's learn about via these 152 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Ethereum Blockchain /Learn Repo 1. In the 90s, Web 1.0 was Running on a Fully Decentralized Infrastructure How Ethereum’s composability created the most innovative ecosystem to date. 2. Explaining Blockchain in 550 Words What's the technology behind cryptocurrencies and blockchain? It's a magic book that's based on magic. 3. Hack Solidity: Integer Overflow and Underflow Overflow is a situation when uint reaches its byte size. Then the next element added will return the first variable element. This is only for <0.8 Solidity. 4. How to Transfer Tokens Between the World's Leading Blockchains This article describes how to transfer tokens from Ethereum to BSC, How to transfer tokens from BSC to Polygon, and how to transfer from Ethereum to Polygon. 5. NFTs And the COSMOS Ecosystem: An Overview See why and how the NFT market is valued at $7 billion. However, experts believe that the market is heading to a trillion-dollar valuation. 6. Ethereum will Kill this $15 Billion Project if its Gas Fee Remains Low Most of the applications on Ethereum are micro-financial ones where the price per ticket ranges from $100 — $1000. 7. "Ethereum will be Bigger than AWS, Azure and Google Combined" - Pekka Kelkka This article talks about regulations and why ethereum can be the computer of the world. 8. Overview of Advance Ethereum concepts of Oracle, off-the-chain data, PoS and TPS In this article, we briefly review some advance topics in Ethereum blockchain development. To follow and understand this article, basic knowledge of blockchain technology and Ethereum development is required. Here is an excellent article for learning about blockchain history and evolution and how blockchain technology works. 9. How Ethereum Staking is Creating a $10 Billion Ponzi Scheme One of the Ponzi scheme in the history, no one is sounding the alarm! 10. Top 4 Blockchain Virtual Machines for Decentralized Applications From Polkadot to NEO, this article is a review of the most popular VMs in the dApp ecosystem other than Ethereum. 11. Ethereum Improvement Proposals 2021: A Brief Overview of Things To Come A quick guide to the following Ethereum improvements 12. How To Create a Mapping in Solidity how to create a mapping in solidity 13. Klein Finance: Low-Slippage, Low-Impermanent-Loss Decentralized Exchange in KCC Klein Finance is a liquidity provider on KCC (KuCoin Community Chain), on which tokens under KRC 2.0 standard can be traded. 14. Decentral Games and Polygon Partner to Advance Play-to-Earn Metaverse Games Decentral Games and Polygon Partner to Advance Play-to-Earn Games In Metaverse 15. An Opportunity for Clean Energy through the Ethereum Blockchain The energy industry is consistently catalyzed by innovations and is at present undergoing a double transformation- digitization is changing on the basis of value creation in this emergent sector and second, there is a smart energy transition towards renewables. 16. How To Use Events In Solidity In this short tutorial, I would like to show you the basics of events in Solidity. 17. Startups Evolving Traditional Finance With Blockchain Technology The Genesis of blockchain and crypto have drastically turned the world upside down. Every existing sector is on the verge of a complete overhaul. The biggest transformation struck traditional lending. 18. Is Your Perspective Convex or Concave? How people approach the age-old tradeoff of compromise versus purity in making large-scale decisions. 19. Crypto: The Frontier of the Information Age On conquest, risk, and reward in the new decentralized open economy and how cryptocurrencies like Ethereum fit into the historical patters of discovery. 20. Moving Your Crypto To Ethereum L2 A guide to transferring money from the Ethereum mainnet to L2 chains so that you can make use of other related services such as blockchain games and dApps 21. Like a Duck with Ducklings: Understanding DeFi Lending with Unit Protocol Unit is a DeFi project that allows its users to create collateralized debt positions (CDPs) and mint the protocol’s native stablecoin. Be your own bank. 22. Future Expectations: What Will Affect Ethereum Price in 2021? Today, we will analyze Ethereum's (ETH) value and the various technical, competitive, and regulatory factors that may affect its valuation in the future. 23. Everything You Need to Know About Ethereum 2.0 Here is a break down of the major changes that Ethereum 2.0 will bring for the world's second largest cryptocurrency. See Ethereum become faster, cheaper 24. What is Blockchain Escrow Service & How Does it Work? If you ever wondered what a blockchain escrow is and how it works this is the answer to your questions. Dive into the mystery of blockchain and smart contracts. 25. MyETHMeta - Gravatar for Your Ethereum Account MyETHMeta is a completely decentralized metadata service for Ethereum. Your profile picture and profile data are assigned to your Ethereum address 26. The Ethereum Merge - Misconceptions You Believe In The Merge update on Ethereum blockchain comes with various misconceptions like release of staked ETH or lowering transaction fees. Let us demystify them. 27. An Intro to The Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) The Ethereum Virtual Machine powers decentralized, censorship-resistant applications running on the Ethereum protocol. 28. Slither: An Essential in the Auditor’s Toolkit We rely on Slither — a static analysis tool from Trail of Bits to maintain the quality of our audits. Considering the ease of use, it’s a good idea to try it! 29. It Takes a Village... You know the old saying right? It takes a village to raise a startup. Well, at least you need a team, a community, collaborations and supporters to succeed. Here’s how the young startup Marble.Cards works to grow its village. 30. How to Solve Level 3 of the Ethernaut Game In level 3 you have to play a game: coin flip. To complete this level you'll need to guess the correct outcome of a coin flip 10 times in a row 31. My Love For "Drop Bears" and Collecting Specific NFTs Why the High Demand for PFP NFTs and logic of several collectors collecting a specific NFT - in my case “Drop Bears”. 32. 7 Best Blockchain Platforms to Look Out for in 2022 Take a look at a list of the top 7 blockchain development platforms you can build dApps, smart contracts and other technological innovations on! 33. The Economy of Ethereum: A Simple Explanation for Beginners A simple view at Ethereum blocksize limit and its gas fee structure in regard to being a world decentralized computer that power the new internet application. 34. Ethereum Could Save the Crypto Market At a time when the crypto market needs a savior, Ethereum might just be it. Ethereum has been the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap for quite 35. How to Set Access Control for Smart Contracts This blog describes the access control vulnerability in Ethereum smart contracts and the various fixes available. Read on to learn more… 36. Shiba Inu vs. Akita Inu: The Great Memecoin War Meme-based coins have taken the world by storm lately. Two new cryptocurrency entrants are Shiba Inu and Akita Inu, inspired by Dogecoin and based on Ethereum. 37. Margin Trading Accounts: How Decentralized Notifications Increase Borrowing Power In DeFi, a trader can find the best interest rates, margin fees, and trading fees aggregated on one screen with push notifications. 38. Swarm, IPFS and BigchainDB: Comparing Data Storage and Decentralization Data and content management are two of the main capabilities in many of the real-world business applications, such as information portals, Wikipedia, and ecommerce and social media applications. 39. NFTs or Non-Fungible Tokens Breakdown What makes the NFTs non-exchangeable and irreplaceable is the Token part of the NFT. NFT stands for Non-fungible Token. 40. DeFi and Stablecoins: Is It A Match? Unit Protocol is a decentralized protocol that allows you to mint stablecoin $USDP using a variety of tokens as collateral. 41. Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains Web3 sucks" - but the technology is still young and evolving. 42. Serverless and Blockchain: Check NFT Supply With AWS Lambda How can serverless technology be used in tandem with blockchains? Find out how we built an AWS Lambda function to monitor NFT supplies. 43. Using Blockchain to Replace Commonly used Internet Services Tired of depending on centralized HTTP services, we found Ethereum can do the same but much more efficiently. 44. Why Layer 2 Solutions Will Take Over in 2022 Ethereum traded off decentralization for security and scalability. Developers came up with a slew of innovations collectively known as layer two solutions. 45. What is Casper's Incentivization Philosophy? - The Triangle of Harm Casper's philosophy is this: for all four categories of attack, we want to put an upper bound on the ratio between the amount of harm suffered by the victims. 46. Your Ultimate Guide to Ethereum and its Working Principles Ethereum is a blockchain platform that allows developers to build and deploy decentralized applications. 47. HotStuff: The Consensus Protocol Behind SafeStake and Facebook's LibraBFT With HotStuff, SafeStake governs the operator networks to determine the message content of the threshold signature scheme among the operator nodes. 48. Getting Started with Infura's Ethereum API [A Step by Step Guide] Infura provides developers and enterprises with simple, reliable access to Web3 tools and infrastructure. Our Ethereum and IPFS API suite serves and supports thousands of decentralized applications every day. 49. The Ethereum ERC-4337 Standard and What it Means for Defi The future of Defi hasn't looked better in years until recently. Learn about the newly implemented ERC-4337 standard and what it means for Defi's mass adoption. 50. Decentralized Storage and Data Privacy for Developers Arcana Network runs on its blockchain, independent of a large centralized entity. have no central storage. Data Privacy on the blockchain. 51. Collateralized Stablecoins: What Goes On Under Our Hood? Unit Protocol is a decentralized lending protocol that allows using a variety of tokens as collateral. $USDP $DUCK 52. Using Solidity RSA Signatures for Presales and Airdrops A gas efficient alternative to ECDSA and Merkle Trees for airdrops and presales. 53. What is Neuron Fund and Why Does it Matter? Neuron Fund is an investment management company working in crypto financial markets and dedicated to delivering attractive risk-adjusted performance. NEUR token 54. Differences Between Proof of Work and Proof of Stake Network When Buying Ethereum Since the recent launch of Ethereum's new network called proof of stake, there have been multiple questions on how it differentiates from the already existing proof of work mining network and how it will affect people that buy Ethereum. It has become a major concern among investors, traders, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, and those who buy Ethereum. 55. Thanos: An Overview of Ethereum Classic's Upcoming Hard Fork Brief historical background: more than 4 years ago (in June 2016 to be precise) Ethereum Classic saw the wide world after the notorious DAO project hack. 56. Why should you Invest in Digital Currency? Digital currency is the future of money. It is a growing industry and one which you can invest in. 57. Startup Interview with Viktor Viktorov, Founder & CEO of REINNO REINNO CEO discusses commercial mortgages on blockchain, Ethereum 2.0, getting published on HackerNoon, and measuring success. 58. Everything You Need to Know About the Ethereum Merge In this article, the Ethereum Merge is discussed under the spectrum of the theory of reflexivity and game theory design. 59. I Started An Open Source Project To Help DeFi Developers and Companies Most of the DeFi projects are built on the Ethereum blockchain, so I thought that would be cool to collaborate with the community by giving some tools to make the development easier for everyone. [60. Scaling Ethereum Blockchain Applications via Altcoins and Chain Solutions](https://hackernoon.com/scaling-ethereum-blockchain-applications-via-altcoins-and-chain-solutions-cv1k34jl) As you may know, there are differences between horizontal and vertical scaling in distributed systems which we have covered in another article (Horizontal Scaling versus Vertical Scaling in Distributed Systems). So in this article, we take a next step by learning how to scale up Ethereum blockchain applications. We will also review different scaling solutions for Ethereum blockchain applications. To follow and understand concepts discussed in this article, we are assuming you’ve a basic understanding of blockchain technology and Ethereum. 61. "We have a long way to go and that’s what makes the DeFi space exciting." - Adrian Peng The article discusses digital asset management and how cross-chain asset management is crucial for investors to tap emerging technologies. 62. What the Future of Ethereum Looks Like Post London Hard Fork Investing in crypto during the bear market isn’t for everyone here's what you need piece the market sentiment & Ethereum together before diving into investing 63. Ethereum 2.0 - 5 Things About the Change You Don't Know Learn what the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade means, how it works, and what changes it means for the Ethereum blockchain 64. Comprehensive Guide on Tokenized Real Estate Investment Tokenization can become one of the most significant game changes in the real estate market. It can change the way people are investing in real estate globally 65. The Domain War is Here! Get Ready Crypto Enthusiasts The domain war is about to begin and it promises to be more intriguing than you think. 66. Deploying Ethereum Smart Contracts via Remix IDE Deploying a smart contract to the Ethereum Network is not as complicated as the process may appear. You only need to finish eight steps to get yours online. 67. 4 Common Misconceptions About NFTs and Their Role in Web3 NFTs are more boring than you think, but the technology underlying them isn’t. Explore some common misconceptions surrounding NFTs and their vital role in Web3. 68. A Beginner's Guide to Auditing an ERC20 Contract It is the auditor’s responsibility to test a smart contract for vulnerabilities after the developers have created it. 69. Why EVM Compatibility Matters More Than Ever Ethereum touts the largest and most diverse blockchain ecosystem, which makes EVM compatibility one of the key ingredients to build a successful ecosystemm. 70. About Our €900k Fundraise to Solve the Ethereum Transaction Fee Problem At Upvest, we've secured almost €900k Euro in project funding from the Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB) and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the IBB ProFit program. The funding is used to further support the development of Upvest’s transaction fee recommendation/estimation engine. 71. Query Ethereum MemPool using Node.js, Web3.js and Geth Query Ethereum Memory Pool or Transaction Pool using Node js Web3.js and Geth 72. Ethereum Price: When Is the Best Time To Buy ETH? All you need to do is buy coins when the Ethereum price is low and sell them when the price is high. 73. Understanding Token Standards in Ethereum (ERC1155) Multi-Token Standard (ERC1155) was introduced in 2018 by Enjin. 74. Notes on Ethereum Governance and UI/UX Usability in dApps While most of blockchain and Ethereum in particular, developers only focus on building and testing their DApps, they often forget the end users or customers. That means, they underestimate the importance of UI/UX and governance in their product commercialization and success. To that end, this article sheds more lights on best practices for successfully building Ethereum based on User Interface (UI)/User Experience (UX) and governance. 75. What is up with ETC in Context of the Imminent ETH's "The Merge" An analysis on what may happen to the price of ETC in the context of upcoming the Merge of ETH moving from PoW to PoS 76. Essential Guide to Building a Decentralized eCommerce Platform with React and Solidity (Part 1) The demand for Web3.0 solutions is at an all-time high, but there isn't enough material available to usher in the army of developers required to fill the job op 77. A Guide to Infura and StarkNet ZK-Rollup for Ethereum Devs This article covers what StarkNet is, how it contributes to Ethereum scalability, how developers can get started by launching a smart contract to the network. 78. Everything You Need To Know About the Ethereum Merge An explainer about the Ethereum Merge covering what it is and how it is expected to change the Network. 79. 7 Reasons Why Ethereum is Worth Buying Ethereum has a lot of potentials, and here are just a few reasons why it might be worth buying into. 80. Startup Interview with Jack Nikogosian, CEO of ARYZE ARYZE was nominated as one of the best startups in Copenhagen in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon 81. The Key to Unlocking Liquid Staking Derivatives Liquid Staking Derivatives play a very important role in DeFi, for example, 20% of the total value locked in crypto is in LSDs. 82. Creating a Simple DeFi Protocol on Ethereum with Hardhat: A Step-by-Step Guide Unleash the power of decentralized finance by building your own DeFi protocol on the Ethereum blockchain using Hardhat. 83. Creating Web3 Apps with Real-Time Blockchain Data Here's how to stream real-time Ethereum blockchain data to Web3 apps with DataStax Astra Block - a queryable, enriched blockchain data service built on Astra DB 84. The State of the Compound Protocol Compound III: towards a money market's multi-chain future 85. Which Polkadot Projects Stand Out the Most? As the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade is again delayed until July, following a year-long series of delays, are other programmable blockchains using this opportunity to gain traction amid skyrocketing ETH Gas fees? 86. Blockchain Explained - For Noobs The most basic blog on blockchain for all the noobs out here. 87. Everything You Need to Know About Ethereum's Upcoming Shanghai Upgrade The Ethereum's Shanghai upgrade is coming this March. It will enable network validators to release staked ETH and can make its price more volatile. 88. Everything You Need to Know About Address Poisoning A type of cyber-attack in which attackers send a transaction to the victim’s blockchain address to steal funds. This attack is especially dangerous for those... 89. WTF is Hashing in Blockchains? In this article, we will see, 90. How To Avoid 5 Nagging Security Issues With Blockchain Blockchain is undeniably useful to businesses, but it also has substantial limitations owing to particular security concerns. Here are the top five with fixes. 91. How to Pay Less Gas for L1-to-L2 Transfers on Ethereum: An Overview of Practical Solutions Despite their numerous advantages, decentralized networks such as blockchains share a common challenge due to their unique design. 92. Not by Ethereum Alone: The Real Reason Blockchain Didn’t Work Out for DocuSign Companies can determine whether they should invest in blockchain by focusing on specific use cases and their market position. 93. Polygon vs Optimistic and zk Rollups: An In-Depth Comparison An analysis of cross- chain asset bridge mechanisms. Ethereum scaling solutions Polygon vs optimistic and zk rollups compared 94. How to Make an NFT in 15 Lines of Code How to create an NFT in 15 Lines of Code and what will NFT stand in 2022 if you will invest your time in NFTs? 95. Issues With Private Data and Confidentiality in Hyperledger Fabric [Deep Dive] In many blockchain platforms such as Ethereum and Bitcoin, data confidentiality is a kind of excluded item in their blockchain framework. In these distributed blockchain platform transactions are executed in every participant node in the network. So, every transaction in the network can be visible to all the peers. The ledger update process through all the endorsed peers and has to reach an agreement among all before it committed successfully to the ledger. So, in this scenario creating a private record and comprises within a certain group of participants in the network is a complete “No”. 96. Ethereum Merge: “15 Days Before and After” Data Analysis, Сensorship in Ethereum Blockchain In this article, I will analyze what actually happened, taking as a basis 15 days before and 15 days after the transition. 97. Taking Smart Contracts to the Next Level: Projects to watch in 2021 In order for blockchain technology to become globally adopted there are first some issues that must be addressed. 98. 4 Questions a Startup Should Answer before Adopting Blockchain 99. Another Re-entrancy Attack - What's Stopping Us from Being a Better Smart Contract Developer? A quick guide on mitigating well-known bugs in contracts, learning smart contracts the right way & becoming a better smart contract developer 100. Could The Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade Lead To The Flippening? The second-largest cryptocurrency in the world is implementing a network upgrade, which completely changes its value proposition as a financial asset. 101. Switch to Polygon (Previously MATIC) & Avoid the Ethereum Traffic Jam Avoid crippling gas fees! Learn how to transfer your tokens from the Ethereum to Polygon blockchain, so you can trade at a fraction of the cost and speed. 102. All You Need to Know About Investing in Metaverse Real Estate According to Mckinsey, the market cap of the metaverse will be over $5 Trillion by 2030. Well, the metaverse seems to be the future of the internet. 103. Why Ethereum is Good for the Sustainability of NFT Platforms and Web3 NFTs have a carbon footprint but it’s small when compared to the rest of the digital industries. 104. Why the Ethereum Price has Dropped: Speculations and Dips Ethereum is a very popular coin, but before you invest in the coin, read this detailed analysis of the price changes that make ETH very peculiar to investors. 105. Ethereum Consensus Layer will End the DeFi Race IXFI is created to be user-centred and encourages even beginners to start their crypto journey. 106. Explore the Best Blockchain Development Platforms for 2022 I have compiled a list of the 5 most promising blockchain development platforms for 2022. 107. Practical Use Cases For ENS Domains Why ENS domains can provide practical benefits when designing software that works on blockchain, especially from a security standpoint dependent on Ethereum. 108. Dracula Protocol's Growth Hacking Tricks: A Crypto-Marketing Story In this article I would like to break down how we do promotion in Dracula, without going into technical details in the text, during our development we have made many updates, launched Snapshot DAO voting and constantly improving our product. 109. Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade Set to Unlock Staked Ether and Boost Staking Ratios The widely anticipated Ethereum Shanghai upgrade is scheduled for early April 2023. The upgrade will unlock staked Ether that, for some, was inaccessible since December 2020. The results of the upgrade will have direct implications on Ether’s price, staking ratios, liquid staking and Proof of Stake community, and the industry as a whole. 110. Eclipse Attacks and Ethereum’s Uncle Block Mechanism How Ethereum’s Uncle Block Mechanism could raise the chance of an Eclipse attack. 111. How To Build A Web3 e-Commerce Platform with React and Solidity: (PART II) Now let’s build the frontend for interacting with it as you can see above.\nNot much talking, let’s get coding… We’ll begin by installing the rest of the depend 112. Staking Tokens on the Bancor Network: A Step by Step Guide “Staking liquidity essentially gives token holders a passive income, while bolstering the overall health of the decentralized network.” -Cryptoslate 113. Ethereum vs. Daml: A Quick Analysis for Enterprise Blockchain Development Both Daml and Ethereum are used to create blockchain applications that solve industry-level problems; however, there are several differences between the two. 114. DeFi Saver Launches Recipe Creator DeFi Saver introduced Recipe Creator, an advanced defi transactions builder that lets you combine multiple actions from different protocols in one transaction. 115. An Intro to Ethermore: A Blockchain RPG Built by the Community Ethermore is a blockchain RPG and emerging fantasy world built on the Ethereum blockchain. 116. An In-Depth Guide to Hybrid Layer 2 Protocols There is a large middle ground between data-on-chain layer 2 and data-off-chain layer 2 protocols, with many hybrid approaches 117. The Ethereum Roadmap - From The Merge to The Splurge The Merge is a huge event, however, it is the first of five prime upgrades coming to Ethereum followed by The Surge, The Verge, The Purge and The Splurge. 118. Blockchain in Healthcare Industry and why we need to use it Blockchain has a straightforward concept. All records stored in the blockchain and not saved on a single central storage unit. Multiple computers are running in the network called nodes and having a copy of all the blockchain data. Therefore, when something is updated on the blockchain, all network nodes are informed about it at once. 119. Most Effective Methods of Optimizing Gas When Minting NFTs on Ethereum NFT collections are bundles of unique digital objects founded on a single principle and have become enormously popular in the crypto market of late. The variety of blockchains that NFT collections have been launched on in 2022 has noticeably increased, but Ethereum remains the most popular by far. 120. Let's Get a Token for Ethereum's Layer 2 Ethereum Layer 2 is about to explode. As the industry participants rush to implement applications on Layer 2, they will offer tokens as incentives to the users 121. Top 5 Problems With Blockchain Everyone Should Be Aware of Is blockchain what it seems to be? Well, the appropriate answer would be No. You must be wondering what could go wrong with blockchain technology. A LOT! 122. What Next After Ethereum's Shanghai Upgrade? Hangzhou? From the consensus switch to creating a 2023 roadmap, Ethereum seems to have proven why Bitcoin maximalists detest its courage. 123. Why the Ethereum Merge Could Be Pivotal for DeFi and Crypto The Ethereum Merge is a significant event in blockchain history that has been heavily hyped by many individuals and investors, including financial experts. After years of development, the gigantic Ethereum upgrade known as the Merge has finally happened, switching the digital machinery at the core of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value to a considerably more energy-efficient system. 124. Ankr to Provide RPC Support to Optimism Ethereum Layer 2 Scaling Solution Ankr has joined Optimism, an Ethereum blockchain-based Layer-2 scaling solution, as an RPC (Remote Procedure Call) Using RPCs. 125. Trading Crypto in 2021: How to Switch to Polygon & Avoid the Ethereum Traffic Jam Avoid crippling gas fees! Learn how to transfer your tokens from the Ethereum to Polygon blockchain, so you can trade at a fraction of the cost and speed. 126. Ethereum Tokenomics 2021: Impact of Eth2, EIP 1559, and L2 Scaling Solutions on Demand/Supply Huge changes for Ethereum are on the horizon. We have Eth2, EIP 1559, and Layer 2 scaling. Here, we explore how they influence ETH tokenomics and price. 127. GAS in Ethereum: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know Initially, Ethereum was not created as a payment system, but rather as a tool for creating decentralized applications (DApps), in which any operation is managed through smart contracts. 128. Ethereum Token Development Using Java and web3j [An Overview] For the purpose of this, we’ll be using a basic ERC20 smart contract I created called JavaToken you can find here. We’ll be using it and the repository it’s in for demonstration purposes, so feel free to clone it and follow along! The network we will be deploying and running it on will be a local Ganache Testnet using Truffle. 129. What Is A Transaction Relayer And How Does It Work? Article written by Vincent Le Gallic - CTO @Rockside 130. Rising Gas Fees in the Run-up to Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade Ethereum gas fees have been on the rise since the beginning of the year. In the latest developments, miners on the world’s second-largest blockchain protocol voted to increase the gas limit from 10 to 12.5 million Gwei. This increase of 25 percent in miner fees contributes to the more than 75 percent rise year-to-date. 131. Consensus Mechanisms in Blockchain [Explained] Did you ever got a question, Without any central authority how does Blockchain works and how a decision made in Blockchain? Normally in central authority, there will be an elected leader, to make a decision. But in the blockchain, it is not possible to have a leader. For the blockchain to make decisions, they need to come to consensus called “consensus mechanism” 132. Looking Into Ethereum’s Merge And How KIRA Circumvents PoS’s Biggest Weakness Ethereum's Merge switched the blockchain from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. While it addressed some of the old problems, it created a new set to deal with. 133. Queen Elizabeth’s death inundates the crypto world with Innumerable NFTs and Meme Coins The death of Queen Elizabeth has sparked the invention of innumerable so-called “meme coins” looking to capitalize on this misfortune occasion. 134. Understanding Token Standards in Ethereum Part-II (ERC721) This story is the second part of my ERC series, in this post, you will get a complete understanding of the NFT contracts. Development, working etc. 135. We're Unit Protocol And Allow Us To Introduce Ourselves Unit protocol allows you to deposit multiple types of appreciating assets, including: LP\ntokens, yield bearing tokens, DPI, yvLINK. $USDP stablecoin. $DUCK 136. Bitcoin Price Smashing The $20k Mark Should Make Ethereum Fans Rejoice More 137. ETH-flexive Either the merge happens, or it doesn’t. That is the future event we are trading. The merge itself is unaffected by the price of ETH 138. What Is Ethereum? Learning Crypto with Amy on The HackerNoon Podcast Join Amy Tom as she asks ALL the questions about Ethereum to Andrew Levine, CEO of Koinos Group. 139. What Works And What Doesn't: The Emerging Battle Between Proof-of-Work And Proof-of-Stake Recently, Ethereum transitioned from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake through what is now known as the Merge. Why did this happen? 140. How Predicting Access Lists Can Be a Potential Way to Speed Up Evm for Portal Clients Learn how predicting the access list is a potential solution to speed up EVM execution for portal clients. 141. Decoding Overflow And Underflow Vulnerability in Smart Contracts We’ll understand overflow and underflow vulnerability of solidity by Solving Ethernaut’s : TOKEN Challenge. 142. Blockchains for Crowdfunding It is no secret that Crowdfunding hold a tremendous potential in helping entrepreneurs and creators in pushing their projects forwards and gathering much needed financial resources. In 2018, The crowdfunding market size was valued at 10.2 billions dollars and was set to almost triple by 2025. 143. An Introduction to Our Development Blueprint DeGate, Ethereum Layer 2 DEX is introducing limit orders and comprehensive features for DEX trading. Expect trading free of gas and trading fees for Makers 144. How To Build a Smart Blockchain That Prevents Double Spending: A Step-by-Step Guide In general, delays in updating the state of the smart contracts can allow users to "Double-Spend" 145. The Ethereum Merge Has Come and Gone. What Now? Many are talking about Ethereum Merge, however, not everyone is aware of it. Here's what Ethereum merge is and what we can expect in the future. 146. How to Start Your Video Game Quest Writing Career on Ethermore Ethermore is your chance to break into the world of video game quest writing by giving you a platform to show off your writing skills. Here's how it works. 147. Electricity and Changing Models, What the Ethereum Merge Means for You The Ethereum merge is done and we all now that it's lowered energy fees. But how much is the energy that's being saved really worth? Find you here. 148. DeFi Tips - Useful tools for Ethereum blockchain Do You know which are the best tools for DeFi? Check more here 149. The Essential Guide to Building an NFT Auction Site with React, Solidity, and CometChat This tutorial shows you how to build an NFT auction site using React, Solidity, and CometChat. We will use React for the front end and Solidity for the smart co 150. Examining Ethereum Under A Microscope: Is There Really a Method to the Madness? tldr; Below is a hefty and yet still somehow high-level overview of Ethereum. The roughly 5-year-old project has emerged as one of the most exciting and proven projects in the cryptocurrency space while somehow still encompassing the most risk and arguably, upside of any crypto-project. This dichotomy has allowed Ethereum to act as a sort of magic mirror for those in the industry. Fanboys and detractors alike can look into the project and see what they want to see: the 2nd-most successful crypto-project with product-market fit and an army of developers behind it or a nascent, experimental Frankenstein so complicated it would make Rube Goldberg blush. 151. "My mission has always been about freedom," says Anthony Di Iorio, Ethereum Co-founder “My mission has always been about freedom. As I mentioned, I don’t like school — I never liked being told what to do," says Anthony Di Iorio Ethereum Co-founder 152. Discussing the Ethermore Quest Engine, Status Effects, and NFT Layer Downloads In this video, Ethermore co-founders Dan and Ekim give a brief update on Ethermore from the development and marketing side of things.