20 Stories To Learn About Hyperledger

Let's learn about via these 20 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Hyperledger /Learn Repo 1. The Syllabus for Hyperledger 's Upcoming Open Source University Course A recent Hyperledger Lab, created this month has the goal of providing a university master level course on Blockchain Technologies, focused on Hyperledger Fabric. 2. The Glorious Return of the Conference: Highlights from My First Tech Conference in 2 Years As the world reopens, it's becoming evident that the new Insuretechs don’t see what they are doing as disruption but as an evolution of their strategies. 3. Maliciously Manipulate Storage Variables in Solidity [A How-To Guide] Smart contracts, in general, offer the ability to determine factors and expectations set out by the contract. In the field of programming, factors and expectations can be described as ‘variables’ and ‘conditions’ within the actual code. 4. How are Smart Contracts Executed in Hyperledger? A smart contract is a computer protocol intended to digitally facilitate, verify or enforce the performance of a contract. Know how it iexecutes in Hyperledger 5. Satoshi Nakamoto vs Centralized Blockchains: How Did We Get Here? As the world changes, so do its driving forces. When the war was the most universal language between the kingdoms, the arsenal, the weaponry was the main focus of engineers and scientists. And when the world realized the economy and prosperity would make a lot better medium, they shifted their attention to financial technology. 6. Hyperledger Fabric: create a Blockchain Network in under 10 minutes [no scripts] One of the biggest pains of getting started with Fabric, even though it's a powerful framework, is getting the infrastructure to work. This small tutorial will get you up and running in less than minutes. No script. No pain. 7. Hyperledger Composer is deprecated Hyperledger Composer is officially deprecated, you can check the message on Composer's Github repo and in the official Rocket Chat channel: 8. Enterprise Blockchain Technologies — A University-level Open-Source Course Enterprise Blockchain Technologies is a flexible, extensible, open-source university course, part of Hyperledger Labs🎓 9. Does CPU Clock Speed Impact Your Blockchain Node? If you are going to plan your Blockchain Network Deployment on AWS, Azure, GCP or even a Private Cloud. My question is how do you decide what metal should power it and then what's the definition of that Metal? 10. The Essentials Guide to the Hyperledger Family of DLTs, Blockchain, Libraries, Tools, and More When Hyperledger was announced in December 2015 and then further refined through early 2016, I saw all the corporations getting involved and I was immediately skeptical over the number of corporations getting involved. 11. Enterprise Blockchain Platforms: Current State and Further Development Over the past year, we’ve seen a lot of interest from clients in regards to Enterprise blockchain platforms or DLT technologies. Due to privacy, regulation and scalability concerns, businesses tend to go for Private permissioned ledgers instead of using the public mainnet networks that are available currently. As a result, we are seeing two projects that are gaining traction – Enterprise Ethereum and Hyperledger Fabric. In this article, we are going to explore and compare them. 12. 🥳 HAPPY BIRTHDAY HASHTAG! The hashtag started with this tweet 13 years ago. 13. Oracles for Hyperledger Fabric with Convector Suite How to gather data from the real-world (i.e.: APIs) and boost your smart contracts built with Convector Suite. 14. The Concept of Blockchain Views Today I would like to express some ideas and leave you with the concept of blockchain view. 15. Making A Case for OffChain Storage in Hyperledger Fabric [Deep Dive] In this article, I’ll try to explain the significance of OffChain Storage in Hyperledger Fabric and also the offchaindata application that I have built to demonstrate the offchain storage implementation using the Go Programming language for Hyperledger Fabric. 16. Hyperledger Fabric : Technical Overview [Part I] 17. How Blockchain is Revolutionizing the Supply Chain Industry A supply chain is a network of people and businesses involved in creating and distributing a product or service. It includes everything from the extraction of raw materials to the end consumers who purchase the product or service. A basic supply chain system involves suppliers of materials, manufacturers who turn it into a commodity, the logistics companies that manage the transportation of the raw material and commodities, as well as the final retailers that sell goods to consumers. 18. In First-Person Experience: Why Should You Become a Linux Foundation Intern? Last year, I was a mentee at the Hyperledger Summer Internship program, hosted by Hyperledger and the Linux Foundation.Here, I share with you some of the processes. A trick for applying is to build up some skills and to investigate the topic of the internship beforehand, if possible. Showing enthusiasm, and a sense of mission also helps. After applying, I got to know my mentor, David Huseby. Dave explained what he expected from the now realized blockchain course:Enterprise Blockchain Technologies (https://github.com/hyperledger-labs/university-course).The program was nicely paced, with my course being delivered in four phases. You can check the progress here: https://wiki.hyperledger.org/display/INTERN/Build+a+university+course+on+Hyperledger+Fabric+using+Hyperledger+Umbra 19. Issues With Private Data and Confidentiality in Hyperledger Fabric [Deep Dive] In many blockchain platforms such as Ethereum and Bitcoin, data confidentiality is a kind of excluded item in their blockchain framework. In these distributed blockchain platform transactions are executed in every participant node in the network. So, every transaction in the network can be visible to all the peers. The ledger update process through all the endorsed peers and has to reach an agreement among all before it committed successfully to the ledger. So, in this scenario creating a private record and comprises within a certain group of participants in the network is a complete “No”. 20. What is Protobuf in Hyperledger Fabric? [Explained] In this article, I’ll explain the technique used in serializing structured data using Protobuf in Hyperledger Fabric. Protobuf makes simpler in data processing and formatting. It structures the data with specially generated source code to easily write and read data within the same smartcontract. Thank you for checking out the 20 most read stories about Hyperledger on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo