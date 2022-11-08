How to Use Dora Metrics to Become an Elite Team

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned

DORA (DevOps Research and Assessment) is a research team founded in 2015 by Nicole Forsgren, Jez Humble, and Gene Kim. They surveyed thousands of software professionals across hundreds of organizations in various industries in various industry in seven years. Their findings were first published in [Accelerate: The Science of Lean Software and DevOps (2018) The group's research was that, given a long-enough term, there is no tradeoff between speed and quality. In other words, reducing quality does not yield a quicker development cycle.