Too Long; Didn't Read

Company Mentioned

The DORA Four Key metrics contain a variety of flaws; from raw data not being provided, to the methodology foreshadowing the conclusion. Whilst DORA is backed by those who have a vested interest in developers shipping ever-faster, recent research has highlighted that the outcomes measured by DORA are least important to users and software engineers. It is therefore important to assess performance within the risk appetite of each environment.