The Noonification: The Power of Achieving Flow State in DevEx (8/6/2023)

Getting Started With Presence Platform Interaction SDK: Hand Tracking By [ 4 Min read ]
Learn how to get started with Hand tracking in Metas Presence Platform and Interaction SDK in Unity. @shiaart Read More. Why I Believe Unity Is The Best Development Engine By [ 3 Min read ]
Use Unity if you want to make speedy and engaging progress with your game creation! @dailyabay Read More. The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Education: Transforming Learning Experiences By [ 5 Min read ]
AI in education transforms learning experiences for all stakeholders and reshapes conventional educational paradigms. @lomitpatel Read More. Setting Up a MinIO FTP/SFTP Server — Now With More Data Options Than Ever By [ 6 Min read ]
While the S3 API is fundamentally superior, it lacks the bare bones simplicity of FTP/SFTP and the ability to run in highly constrained environments. @minio Read More. Measuring Test Runtime: How to Optimize Your Test Suite Performance By [ 6 Min read ]
Understand why measuring test runtime can help accelerate your development cycles and the optimal ways in with to complete the measurement. @launchable Read More. The New Wave of Programming Languages: Pony, Zig, Crystal, Vlang, and Julia By [ 7 Min read ]
Whats new in programming languages? Jump on our review of a new hidden gems to superpower your dev team! @alexlash Read More. The Power of Achieving Flow State in DevEx By [ 4 Min read ]
Optimize developer workspaces for flow state, promoting focus and productivity. Discover how Standardized Development Environment (SDE) platforms promote flow. @nkko Read More. 5 Reasons We Use Open Source FreeBSD as Our Enterprise OS By [ 6 Min read ]
Curious about using the open source FreeBSD operating system in enterprise development environments? This article discusses what you should know. @jasonkafer Read More.