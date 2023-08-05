The Noonification: A Rock Solid First PHP Developer Interview (8/5/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Build a Document Analyzer with ChatGPT, Google Cloud, and Python By [ 31 Min read ]\nUsing ChatGPT to build an app that can analyze any PDF, in any language, and lets you ask custom questions. @shanglun Read More. Where Should Advisors Fit Into Your Business? By [ 5 Min read ]\nDo you need an advisor to help you through challenges? It’s another expense, not an immediate contribution to the top line. What to do? @galestrategies Read More. A Rock Solid First PHP Developer Interview By [ 6 Min read ]\nA PHP Developer interview will be no easy feat. This is especially true if youre a junior developer and youre seeking your first role. Hopefully, this helps! @stevieb86 Read More. Ubers Profitability: A Deep Dive into the Impact of Advertising By [ 6 Min read ]\nWhat makes advertising attractive is that its a 100% margin product that can subsidize the lower margin core business. @viggybala Read More. Big O Notation: What Is It and Why Is It Important? By [ 4 Min read ]\nDemystify Big O Notation with a relatable guide! Bridge the gap between abstract concrete thinking in algorithms. Let’s eliminate the confusion! 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @inovak Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME