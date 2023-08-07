The Noonification: Measuring Decentralization (8/7/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Measuring Decentralization By [ 20 Min read ]\nWe applaud Congress for challenging Chair Gensler’s proposition that everything except Bitcoin is a security. @f1r3flyceo Read More. 851 Stories To Learn About Hackernoon Top Story By [ 147 Min read ]\nLearn everything you need to know about Hackernoon Top Story via these 851 free HackerNoon stories. @learn Read More. What Is GitOps And Why It Is (Almost) Useless: Part 1 By [ 11 Min read ]\nI discuss Stateless and Stateful, CI/CD, snowflake servers issue, logic of using Flux with Helm, custom Flux resources, checklist for GitOps, SSOT, and more. @chep Read More. US Intelligence Seeks to Identify Large Language Model Security Risks By [ 4 Min read ]\nThe US Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) issues a request for information (RFI) to identify potential threats and vulnerabilities. @thesociable Read More. Unity Realtime Multiplayer, Part 2: TCP, UDP, WebSocket Protocols By [ 16 Min read ]\nThis article covers the data transmission protocols utilized in real-time multiplayer games. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @dmitrii Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME