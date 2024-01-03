The Noonification: Now We Know: Exit to Community Is Possible (1/3/2024)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Now We Know: Exit to Community Is Possible By [ 7 Min read ]\nThere is widespread craving for a better kind of exit—and the creativity to back it up. But better exits will require structural change. @ntnsndr Read More. Does Apple’s Lacklustre Sales Performance Make its Stock Too Rotten for Investors? By [ 4 Min read ]\nApple’s challenging start to 2024 occurred when Barclays downgraded the tech giant’s stock to ‘underweight’, slightly trimming the stock’s price target. @dmytrospilka Read More. Bye Bye DORA: Flaws of the State of DevOps Reports By [ 5 Min read ]\nDORA Four Key Metrics have become the gold standard of measurement in the software engineering industry, however several flaws have recently come to light. @icyapril Read More. FaaS Architecture and Verifiable Fairness for ML Systems By [ 6 Min read ]\nDiscover the robust architecture of Fairness as a Service (FaaS), a groundbreaking system for trustworthy fairness audits in machine learning. @escholar Read More. Intelligent DevOps: 8 Lessons Learned from Nature By [ 26 Min read ]\nIntelligent DevOps is a powerful resilient and adaptive software development and delivery strategy powered by natural intelligence. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe HackerNoon Team ✌️ @alexbiojs Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME