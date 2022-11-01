17 Metrics for Measuring DevOps Success

Too Long; Didn't Read

Not all metrics were created equal, some are more useful than others. Metrics should only be used to track a team's progress over time, and not to compare teams or individuals. Putting too much emphasis on hitting an arbitrary number creates incentives to game the system. A dashboard with all the chosen metrics should be created, and it should be visible to everyone on the team. Four DORA metrics are the principal tools that we have to measure software development. They consist of four benchmarks: Deployment frequency (DF), Change failure rate (CFR), Lead time to changes (LT) and MTTR.