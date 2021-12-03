How to Install the KNIME Analytics Data Science Software

KNIME Analytics is a data science environment written in Java and built on Eclipse. This software allows visual programming in the form of a workflow using various nodes. It is an application that allows to development of a data mining application even without knowing advanced coding. In this article, I will review KNIME for GNU/Linux distributions only. I plan to save the application I prepared and share it in a Github repo. I will also review its configuration on widely used software and its usage with a machine learning application.