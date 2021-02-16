How to Hack Your Way Into Google (Spoiler Alert: You’ll be Using Wheels)

457 reads

@ techlead Patrick Shyu YouTuber (500k subs), Ex-Google/ex-Facebook Tech Lead.

Learn about my secret way for getting into Google.

And, new MERCH!

https://amzn.to/2XSivc7 (US shipping)

https://teespring.com/stores/techlead... (Global Shipping)

https://amzn.to/2XSivc7 (US shipping) https://teespring.com/stores/techlead... (Global Shipping) 👨‍💻 Join ex-Google/ex-Facebook engineers for my coding interview training here. http://techinterviewpro.com/

👨‍💻 Watch 100+ programming interview problems explained:

https://coderpro.com/ (20% off now, limited time)

https://coderpro.com/ (20% off now, limited time) 👨‍💻 Sign up for my FREE daily coding interview practice:

http://dailyinterviewpro.com/

http://dailyinterviewpro.com/ 🎬 Learn how I built a $1,000,000+ business on YouTube and the behind-the-scenes strategies of running a successful YouTube channel:

http://youtubebackstage.com/

http://youtubebackstage.com/ 📈 Get your 2 FREE stocks on WeBull (valued up to $1,400):

https://act.webull.com/k/S4oOH2yGOtHk...

https://act.webull.com/k/S4oOH2yGOtHk... 🛒 My computer/camera gear: http://amazon.com/shop/techlead

💳 TechLead "ultra-thin" wallet gift: https://amzn.to/2WNhqEP

☕ TechLead custom coffee-maker gift: https://amzn.to/3dxwrzr

🎉 Party up:

Disclosure: Some links are affiliate links to products. I may receive a small commission for purchases made through these links.

Video Transcript:

Note: This transcript is auto-generated by YouTube and may not be entirely accurate.

00:00

hey tech lead here and welcome to the

00:01

attack lead show

00:03

now i am an ex google tech lead

00:06

it is coffee time oh that's great now

00:10

what we're going to talk about today is

00:12

how to get into google

00:13

as a software engineer i can tell you

00:15

how to get in i have done over 100

00:17

interviews for the company

00:19

why don't you join me for a drive and

00:21

we'll talk about this

00:24

so what i'm trying to tell you here is

00:25

that

00:27

i've hacked the system there's actually

00:30

a

00:30

loophole okay in the recruiting system

00:34

in which anybody can easily just bypass

00:38

the whole

00:38

recruiting process and get into google

00:41

now this is something that i've kept to

00:43

myself for

00:44

quite a while now and i was very

00:46

reluctant to share this

00:48

secret and once you pick up on the

00:50

secret

00:51

you'll find that it's not based on

00:53

competency

00:55

right you don't necessarily need to even

00:57

know how to code

00:58

that's why there's so many people so

01:00

many incompetent engineers working at

01:03

these large tech companies people who

01:05

have no idea what they're doing

01:07

people who have no idea how to reverse a

01:09

linked list

01:10

i'm talking about like managers right

01:12

you want to learn how to get into tech

01:14

right and you want a shortcut and i'm

01:17

here to tell you

01:19

yeah there's a shortcut literally hold

01:21

on there's a traffic light here let me

01:23

see if i can just hack that traffic

01:24

light

01:26

there we go you know they say to never

01:29

drink and drive

01:30

and they're right but i'm a professional

01:34

tech lead so just don't copy me don't do

01:37

what i do at home kids

01:39

now let me put it this way the first

01:42

step

01:42

is you need to make your way to silicon

01:44

valley

01:45

sorry i had to just make a u-turn i kind

01:47

of got lost

01:49

and you know oftentimes people just get

01:51

lost in the woods

01:52

right you know you don't see the forest

01:55

for the trees and then people get

01:57

all stuck in the weeds messing around

02:00

but most of the time i would say at

02:02

least say 90

02:04

of the time this technique should get

02:05

you through

02:07

the doors of any company

02:12

all right we're almost there so here's

02:14

the thing

02:15

right you want to know the trick you

02:17

want to know how to get into google

02:19

where are you there that's right we're

02:22

already there we got into google

02:24

this is it let's go take a look all

02:36

right and there we go

02:37

we got into google see that wasn't so

02:40

hard was it

02:42

you basically just need to go on san

02:43

antonio road head northbound

02:45

make a ride over onto charleston and you

02:48

can get onto the google campus

02:50

fairly easy it's open to the public

02:52

anybody can go in it's not that

02:53

difficult you know using this technique

02:55

okay you can actually get into any top

02:57

tech company you know you could get into

02:59

apple

03:00

amazon facebook netflix and i know that

03:03

many times it can be pretty difficult

03:05

for a lot of people

03:06

i might get lost in the woods lost in

03:08

the forest but what you want to do is

03:10

make sure that you're following the

03:11

proper navigation just follow those

03:13

step-by-step turn-by-turn instructions

03:15

you can get into any top tech company

03:17

now i have a few additional updates i

03:18

want to point your attention to

03:20

you may be wondering what i'm wearing

03:21

here and this is the t-shirt i've got

03:23

here

03:24

it's me adjusting my glasses

03:27

and it's a pretty cool shirt actually i

03:29

really like the way it turned out

03:31

it's available in the description below

03:33

if you're interested in checking it out

03:34

it says

03:35

respect the tech lead and i especially

03:37

like the words here

03:39

tech lee tech lead with the segmentation

03:41

fault because

03:43

it runs out of stack space as is trying

03:45

to repeat that and

03:46

it is true by the way i am the tag lead

03:48

and let's not forget that

03:50

i actually found this design agency who

03:53

was able to create the design

03:54

get you guys all set up with this i made

03:56

it as cheaply pressed as possible

03:59

and the design actually costs a few

04:00

hundred dollars to create

04:02

so it's high quality stuff i hope you

04:03

guys enjoy that

Tags