How to Hack Your Way Into Google (Spoiler Alert: You’ll be Using Wheels)

Note: This transcript is auto-generated by YouTube and may not be entirely accurate.
hey tech lead here and welcome to the
attack lead show
now i am an ex google tech lead
it is coffee time oh that's great now
what we're going to talk about today is
how to get into google
as a software engineer i can tell you
how to get in i have done over 100
interviews for the company
why don't you join me for a drive and
we'll talk about this
so what i'm trying to tell you here is
that
i've hacked the system there's actually
a
loophole okay in the recruiting system
in which anybody can easily just bypass
the whole
recruiting process and get into google
now this is something that i've kept to
myself for
quite a while now and i was very
reluctant to share this
secret and once you pick up on the
secret
you'll find that it's not based on
competency
right you don't necessarily need to even
know how to code
that's why there's so many people so
many incompetent engineers working at
these large tech companies people who
have no idea what they're doing
people who have no idea how to reverse a
linked list
i'm talking about like managers right
you want to learn how to get into tech
right and you want a shortcut and i'm
here to tell you
yeah there's a shortcut literally hold
on there's a traffic light here let me
see if i can just hack that traffic
light
there we go you know they say to never
drink and drive
and they're right but i'm a professional
tech lead so just don't copy me don't do
what i do at home kids
now let me put it this way the first
step
is you need to make your way to silicon
valley
sorry i had to just make a u-turn i kind
of got lost
and you know oftentimes people just get
lost in the woods
right you know you don't see the forest
for the trees and then people get
all stuck in the weeds messing around
but most of the time i would say at
least say 90
of the time this technique should get
you through
the doors of any company
all right we're almost there so here's
the thing
right you want to know the trick you
want to know how to get into google
where are you there that's right we're
already there we got into google
this is it let's go take a look all
right and there we go
we got into google see that wasn't so
hard was it
you basically just need to go on san
antonio road head northbound
make a ride over onto charleston and you
can get onto the google campus
fairly easy it's open to the public
anybody can go in it's not that
difficult you know using this technique
okay you can actually get into any top
tech company you know you could get into
apple
amazon facebook netflix and i know that
many times it can be pretty difficult
for a lot of people
i might get lost in the woods lost in
the forest but what you want to do is
make sure that you're following the
proper navigation just follow those
step-by-step turn-by-turn instructions
you can get into any top tech company
now i have a few additional updates i
want to point your attention to
you may be wondering what i'm wearing
here and this is the t-shirt i've got
here
it's me adjusting my glasses
and it's a pretty cool shirt actually i
really like the way it turned out
it's available in the description below
if you're interested in checking it out
it says
respect the tech lead and i especially
like the words here
tech lee tech lead with the segmentation
fault because
it runs out of stack space as is trying
to repeat that and
it is true by the way i am the tag lead
and let's not forget that
i actually found this design agency who
was able to create the design
get you guys all set up with this i made
it as cheaply pressed as possible
and the design actually costs a few
hundred dollars to create
so it's high quality stuff i hope you
guys enjoy that
