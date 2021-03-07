Google's Best Practices: Using a Design Doc

@ techlead Patrick Shyu YouTuber (500k subs), Ex-Google/ex-Facebook Tech Lead.

Ex-Google Tech Lead talks you through the #1 engineering practice: Design Docs.

The "Design Doc" is a highly regarded and nearly cultural requirement for engineers at Google -- and for good reason. It helps organize ideas, build consensus, document code, save time, launch projects, and summarize the depth & breadth of a project & its accomplishments. In this exciting video, The Tech Lead breaks down the structure & usage scenarios of a design document for software engineers, developers, programmers, and coders alike.

