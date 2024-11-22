How to Find a Job or Internship in Tech With These 9 GitHub Repositories (2025 Guide)📚🔥

While GitHub is primarily known for version control and hosting code, it also hides some of the best resources for tech jobs and internships.





I manually curated 9 of my favorite repositories with amazing career opportunities, divided across categories and with application links for each.





From software engineering roles to AI-focused internships, remote jobs, and open-source opportunities, both beginners and seasoned devs are welcome!





I hope that this article will be useful for you to land your dream job or secure an internship role! Wishing you the best of luck in your tech career journey!





⭐ GitHub stars: 35.2K+





A curated list of computer science, software, tech, and quant internships for Summer 2025, updated collaboratively by the community.





👉 https://github.com/SimplifyJobs/Summer2025-Internships





Who is it for: College students and recent graduates in technical fields seeking internship opportunities across various companies.





How to apply: Browse the list, identify roles of interest, and follow the application links provided for each opportunity.





⭐ GitHub stars: 3.8K+





A comprehensive directory of open-source internship programs, with timeline, eligibility, stipend, and tech stack focus details.





👉 https://github.com/deepanshu1422/List-Of-Open-Source-Internships-Programs





Who is it for: Beginners and seasoned developers interested in contributing to open-source projects and gaining industry experience.





How to apply: Check the deadlines and program details listed, and follow the official application instructions provided for each program.





⭐ GitHub stars: 1.8K+





A collection of software engineering internships and new graduate positions. Daily updated roles for both the US and international scope.





👉 https://github.com/speedyapply/2025-SWE-College-Jobs





Who is it for: Perfect for students pursuing computer science or related degrees looking for hands-on software engineering roles.





How to apply: Use the provided apply links and follow the instructions to submit your application for the role.





⭐ GitHub stars: 400+





A dedicated list of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science jobs. Available roles for both the US and internationally, and updated daily.





👉 https://github.com/speedyapply/2025-AI-College-Jobs





Who is it for: Well suited for college students interested in AI technologies and looking for internships in this growing field.





How to apply: Find the company and niche of your interest and follow the direct application links for AI internship positions.





⭐ GitHub stars: 30K+





A comprehensive list of remote-friendly companies that offer tech roles globally.





👉 https://github.com/remoteintech/remote-jobs





Who is it for: Developers, designers, and other tech professionals of various experience levels looking for fully remote job opportunities.





How to apply: Explore the companies to read more about their tech stacks, size, and mission, and apply via the links provided.





⭐ GitHub stars: 3.2K+





A collection of tech jobs and internships that offer relocation support, helping you find roles in cities or countries of your choice.





👉 https://github.com/AndrewStetsenko/tech-jobs-with-relocation





Who is it for: Professionals open to moving internationally for tech roles, looking to expand their horizons, and seeking new adventures.





How to apply: Follow the links to company career pages, and apply directly for relevant roles. Also, lots of valuable info about work permits, visas, etc.





⭐ GitHub stars: 7.8K+





A collection of job applications that require minimal to apply. This lets candidates focus on their application, rather than meticulously fill out lengthy forms.





👉 https://github.com/j-delaney/easy-application





Who is it for: Job seekers who prefer simple application processes by uploading their resume and experience straight-forward UX.





How to apply: Leverage the provided links to the company career pages.





⭐ GitHub stars: 46.4K+





A directory of companies that evaluate technical candidates through non-traditional methods, often avoiding whiteboard interviews.





👉 https://github.com/poteto/hiring-without-whiteboards





Who is it for: Developers who value practical coding challenges and real-world problem-solving over theoretical interviews.





How to apply: Use the list to find companies, read more about their interview process, and follow their specific application guidelines.





⭐ GitHub stars: 3.9K+





A list of programs that reward technical writers for creating content, including blog posts in the IT field, tech reviews, and tutorials.





👉 https://github.com/malgamves/CommunityWriterPrograms





Who is it for: Developers and writers looking to earn money and recognition through technical writing by sharing their expertise and insights.





How to apply: Select a program, read the guidelines, and submit content proposals directly. You might be required to provide a blog link or sample work.

