How to Find a Job or Internship in Tech With These 9 GitHub Repositories (2025 Guide)📚🔥by@madzadev
How to Find a Job or Internship in Tech With These 9 GitHub Repositories (2025 Guide)📚🔥

by MadzaNovember 22nd, 2024
Too Long; Didn't Read

Explore 9 GitHub repos for 2025 tech jobs and internships, ideal for students and professionals seeking amazing career opportunities.
While GitHub is primarily known for version control and hosting code, it also hides some of the best resources for tech jobs and internships.


I manually curated 9 of my favorite repositories with amazing career opportunities, divided across categories and with application links for each.


From software engineering roles to AI-focused internships, remote jobs, and open-source opportunities, both beginners and seasoned devs are welcome!


I hope that this article will be useful for you to land your dream job or secure an internship role! Wishing you the best of luck in your tech career journey!

1. Summer Internships 2025


⭐ GitHub stars: 35.2K+


A curated list of computer science, software, tech, and quant internships for Summer 2025, updated collaboratively by the community.


👉 https://github.com/SimplifyJobs/Summer2025-Internships


Who is it for: College students and recent graduates in technical fields seeking internship opportunities across various companies.


How to apply: Browse the list, identify roles of interest, and follow the application links provided for each opportunity.

2. Open Source Internships Programs


⭐ GitHub stars: 3.8K+


A comprehensive directory of open-source internship programs, with timeline, eligibility, stipend, and tech stack focus details.


👉 https://github.com/deepanshu1422/List-Of-Open-Source-Internships-Programs


Who is it for: Beginners and seasoned developers interested in contributing to open-source projects and gaining industry experience.


How to apply: Check the deadlines and program details listed, and follow the official application instructions provided for each program.

3. SWE College Jobs 2025


⭐ GitHub stars: 1.8K+


A collection of software engineering internships and new graduate positions. Daily updated roles for both the US and international scope.


👉 https://github.com/speedyapply/2025-SWE-College-Jobs


Who is it for: Perfect for students pursuing computer science or related degrees looking for hands-on software engineering roles.


How to apply: Use the provided apply links and follow the instructions to submit your application for the role.

4. AI College Jobs 2025


⭐ GitHub stars: 400+


A dedicated list of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science jobs. Available roles for both the US and internationally, and updated daily.


👉 https://github.com/speedyapply/2025-AI-College-Jobs


Who is it for: Well suited for college students interested in AI technologies and looking for internships in this growing field.


How to apply: Find the company and niche of your interest and follow the direct application links for AI internship positions.

5. Remote Jobs


⭐ GitHub stars: 30K+


A comprehensive list of remote-friendly companies that offer tech roles globally.


👉 https://github.com/remoteintech/remote-jobs


Who is it for: Developers, designers, and other tech professionals of various experience levels looking for fully remote job opportunities.


How to apply: Explore the companies to read more about their tech stacks, size, and mission, and apply via the links provided.

6. Tech Jobs with Relocation


⭐ GitHub stars: 3.2K+


A collection of tech jobs and internships that offer relocation support, helping you find roles in cities or countries of your choice.


👉 https://github.com/AndrewStetsenko/tech-jobs-with-relocation


Who is it for: Professionals open to moving internationally for tech roles, looking to expand their horizons, and seeking new adventures.


How to apply: Follow the links to company career pages, and apply directly for relevant roles. Also, lots of valuable info about work permits, visas, etc.

7. Easy Application


⭐ GitHub stars: 7.8K+


A collection of job applications that require minimal to apply. This lets candidates focus on their application, rather than meticulously fill out lengthy forms.


👉 https://github.com/j-delaney/easy-application


Who is it for: Job seekers who prefer simple application processes by uploading their resume and experience straight-forward UX.


How to apply: Leverage the provided links to the company career pages.

8. Hiring Without Whiteboards


⭐ GitHub stars: 46.4K+


A directory of companies that evaluate technical candidates through non-traditional methods, often avoiding whiteboard interviews.


👉 https://github.com/poteto/hiring-without-whiteboards


Who is it for: Developers who value practical coding challenges and real-world problem-solving over theoretical interviews.


How to apply: Use the list to find companies, read more about their interview process, and follow their specific application guidelines.

9. Community Writer Programs


⭐ GitHub stars: 3.9K+


A list of programs that reward technical writers for creating content, including blog posts in the IT field, tech reviews, and tutorials.


👉 https://github.com/malgamves/CommunityWriterPrograms


Who is it for: Developers and writers looking to earn money and recognition through technical writing by sharing their expertise and insights.


How to apply: Select a program, read the guidelines, and submit content proposals directly. You might be required to provide a blog link or sample work.

