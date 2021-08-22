How to connect MetaMask with the EOS blockchain

995 reads

EOS Argentina is one of the Block Producers on the EOS blockchain. The long-awaited integration from several users allows us to integrate EOS with the famous MetaMask wallet. It is possible because different blockchains are very similar to that of EOS and therefore also have the same parameters that make the process easier and faster. The first transaction we will have to do is to send at least 0.5 EOS to the etheraccount and with memo our ETH address, as it is used to create our account on EOS.