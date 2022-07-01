How to Build a QR Code Generator in React

I am a frontend developer with a particular interest in making things simple and usable.
The idea behind creating a quick response (QR) code generator is to translate data from images to text. A QR code is simply the representation of image data as text, and it has a lot of useful applications from restaurant menus and concert tickets, to online calendar invites, payments, and the list goes on.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to create a QR code using the JavaScript library, React. The benefit of using React is that it makes building frontend applications a breeze as it provides developers ways to reuse components.
To follow through this tutorial, the following will be covered:
Prerequisites
To complete this tutorial, you need the following:
Getting Started
Before writing a line of code, open your terminal and run the following command:
npx create-react-app qrcode-generator
The command above scaffolds the files and installs a few packages needed to create the React app.
Next, navigate to the project directory and run the development server which is accessible on
using the command below to preview the app in the browser:
http://localhost:3000
cd qrcode-generator
npm start
Finally, let’s install the dependency library required for creating the QR code generator. Run the command:
npm install qrcode.react
: A React component to generate QR codes for rendering to the DOM.
qrcode.react
Great work so far!
The creation of the QR code generator will begin with creating the files and components that will contain the structure of the QR code. Inside the src directory, create a folder called components and a file named QrCode.js in the folder.
Copy and paste the following code:
// src/components/QrCode.js
import { useState } from "react";
import { QRCodeCanvas } from "qrcode.react";
const QrCode = () => {
const [url, setUrl] = useState("");
const downloadQRCode = (e) => {
e.preventDefault();
setUrl("");
};
const qrCodeEncoder = (e) => {
setUrl(e.target.value);
};
const qrcode = (
<QRCodeCanvas
id="qrCode"
value={url}
size={300}
bgColor={"#00ff00"}
level={"H"}
/>
);
return (
<div className="qrcode__container">
<div>{qrcode}</div>
<div className="input__group">
<form onSubmit={downloadQRCode}>
<label>Enter URL</label>
<input
type="text"
value={url}
onChange={qrCodeEncoder}
placeholder="https://hackernoon.com"
/>
<button type="submit" disabled={!url}>
Download QR code
</button>
</form>
</div>
</div>
);
};
export default QrCode;
The code snippets above do the following:
is used to declare the initial state of the variable, url which is set to an empty string, and the
useState
function,
setState
used to update the state
setUrl
, is used to render the generated QR code
qrcode.react
function attached to the
downloadQRCode
method of the
onSubmit
element as this is triggered by the submit event
<form>
element, the
<input>
event handler with the function
onChange
takes in the users’ input, gets its value and changes the QR code with each new input typed
‘qrCodeEncoder’
is created. It takes in the
qrcode
component and passes some available prompts that customize and make the QR code visible on the browser. Check out the documentation to learn more about the use of props in the component
QRCodeCanvas
element is disabled until the user input receives data
<button>
In the
folder, create the stylesheet,
src
responsible for the visual appeal of the app
styles.css
Copy and paste the following code:
/* src/styles.css */
*,
*:before,
*:after {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
:root {
--font-color: 230 35% 7%;
}
body {
color: hsl(var(--font-color));
}
img {
max-width: 100%;
display: block;
}
.section {
padding: 2em 0;
display: flex;
min-height: 100vh;
align-items: center;
}
.container {
margin-inline: auto;
max-width: 75rem;
width: 85%;
}
.input__group {
display: flex;
margin-top: 2em;
}
input {
width: 100%;
padding: 1em 0.75em;
border: 1px solid #444343;
border-radius: 3px;
margin-bottom: 2em;
margin-top: 0.75em;
}
button {
border: unset;
background: hsl(231, 77%, 90%);
padding: 1em 0.75em;
color: hsl(var(--font-color));
cursor: pointer;
text-transform: uppercase;
font-weight: bold;
}
@media screen and (min-width: 768px) {
.section {
padding: 0;
}
input {
margin: 0;
}
.qrcode__container {
display: flex;
align-items: center;
}
.input__group {
margin-left: 3em;
}
input {
margin-bottom: 2em;
margin-top: 0.75em;
font-size: 1rem;
}
}
Next, import the QrCode.js file and stylesheet in the entry point of the app, App.js:
// src/App.js
import QrCode from "./components/QrCode";
import "./styles.css";
export default function App() {
return (
<div className="section container">
<QrCode />
</div>
);
}
With the steps complete, the app should look like this:
The option for users to download the generated QR code makes it useful in a wide variety of use cases. From printing the code to embedding it on a website, the use cases are unlimited.
Back in the
file, let’s update the codebase to use
components/QrCode.js
to access the document object model (DOM) nodes.
refs
// src/components/QrCode.js
import { useState, useRef } from "react";
// other import
const QrCode = () => {
const [url, setUrl] = useState("");
const qrRef = useRef(); // include this: call the useRef function
...
const qrcode = (
<QRCodeCanvas
id="qrCode"
value={url}
size={300}
bgColor={"#00ff00"}
level={"H"}
/>
);
return (
<div className="qrcode__container">
<div ref={qrRef}>{qrcode}</div> {/* include this */}
{/* form input container */}
</div>
);
};
export default QrCode;
Now, let’s update the
function in the
downloadQRCode
file to be able to click the download QR code button and save the canvas as an image file.
QrCode.js
// src/components/QrCode.js
// imports
const QrCode = () => {
// state
// useRef
const downloadQRCode = (e) => {
e.preventDefault();
let canvas = qrRef.current.querySelector("canvas");
let image = canvas.toDataURL("image/png");
let anchor = document.createElement("a");
anchor.href = image;
anchor.download = `qr-code.png`;
document.body.appendChild(anchor);
anchor.click();
document.body.removeChild(anchor);
setUrl("");
};
...
return (
<div className="qrcode__container">
<div ref={qrRef}>{qrcode}</div>
{/* form input container */}
</div>
);
};
export default QrCode;
In the
function, the following takes place:
downloadQRCode
component produces the canvas element in the DOM which gives you the ability to create content dynamically
qrcode.react
method with the specified type parameter set to the file formate,
toDataURL
image/png
element is created and the
<a>
is set to the image that downloads the QR code when the button is clicked
href
variable which clears the input for the generated QR code as the form is submitted
setUrl
The complete code for the component QrCode.js:
import { useState, useRef } from "react";
import { QRCodeCanvas } from "qrcode.react";
const QrCode = () => {
const [url, setUrl] = useState("");
const qrRef = useRef();
const downloadQRCode = (e) => {
e.preventDefault();
let canvas = qrRef.current.querySelector("canvas");
let image = canvas.toDataURL("image/png");
let anchor = document.createElement("a");
anchor.href = image;
anchor.download = `qr-code.png`;
document.body.appendChild(anchor);
anchor.click();
document.body.removeChild(anchor);
setUrl("");
};
const qrCodeEncoder = (e) => {
setUrl(e.target.value);
};
const qrcode = (
<QRCodeCanvas
id="qrCode"
value={url}
size={300}
bgColor={"#00ff00"}
level={"H"}
/>
);
return (
<div className="qrcode__container">
<div ref={qrRef}>{qrcode}</div>
<div className="input__group">
<form onSubmit={downloadQRCode}>
<label>Enter URL</label>
<input
type="text"
value={url}
onChange={qrCodeEncoder}
placeholder="https://hackernoon.com"
/>
<button type="submit" disabled={!url}>
Download QR code
</button>
</form>
</div>
</div>
);
};
export default QrCode;
The final result of the app should look like this:
This tutorial described the process of creating a QR code generator and how it can be downloaded for later use.