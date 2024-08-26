How Kaizntree Is Becoming the Operations Management Platform for Business Owners Around the World





Business owners who manufacture their own products encounter several challenges when it comes to managing inventory. This is because their data is often spread across multiple disparate systems that don’t connect to each other — resulting in countless hours of manual data entry and inconsistencies that can cause stock-outs.





This is where Kaizntree comes in, an online platform that centralizes the inventory management process by consolidating all data into one interface. It also leverages artificial intelligence to predict demand trends and provide actionable insights for business growth. Learn more about how Kaizntree is helping business owners around the world better manage their inventory.

The Ripple Effect of Poor Inventory Tracking and the Inception of Kaizntree

Business owners who manufacture their own products tend to operate across various disconnected platforms. So, while people often assume e-commerce websites like Shopify are all you need to manage a product business, the reality is that most e-commerce platforms only help you manage finished products — leaving business owners needing to track packaging, raw materials, and production elsewhere.





As a result, most business owners lack a centralized platform to manage their inventory and logistics and often end up spending an average of 30 hours each month manually re-entering data across their sales channels, spreadsheets, and accounting software.





This fragmented and tedious workflow is prone to human error and often results in decisions based on inaccurate data, such as incorrect stock counts, with reports showing that 60% of businesses have lost important data due to human error. These problems lead to more significant issues like not being able to fulfill customer orders and unexpectedly running out of important materials, eventually resulting in substantial lost revenue and a damaged brand reputation.





That’s where Kaizntree comes in.





NYU Shanghai graduates Marcos Brisson and Benoît Van Keer first developed the idea for Kaizntree while working as business consultants. As they built their client base, they noticed a lot of small business owners struggled with tracking stock and knowing how much to make of each product. According to Brisson, “We saw firsthand how business owners would pour everything into growing sales, then crumble under the weight of inventory problems.”





The founders credited this issue to the fragmented ecosystem in which business owners operate and the lack of a simple solution that pulls it all together. There are various inventory platforms on the market that claim to be for small business owners, but “it’s as if these systems were built for accountants, not business owners,” Brisson notes.





With this in mind, the pair developed Kaizntree to simplify the complexity of making your own product and selling it across multiple channels. It’s a user-friendly inventory software that serves as the single source of truth for businesses to oversee their operations — from raw materials to production and sales — via a centralized platform.

How Kaizntree Automates Inventory Workflow

What sets Kaizntree apart from other solutions is a focus on not only automating manual data entry but also providing businesses with actionable insights. For example, Kaizntree can forecast your sales demand and then tell you exactly what products need to be made and what raw materials need to be ordered.





Another key point is Kaizntree’s streamlined onboarding process. All you need to do is upload your existing spreadsheets and connect your sales channels to Kaizntree, at which point the system’s AI automatically fills in the necessary details — eliminating the need for manual data entry.





Once data has been successfully uploaded, Kaizntree proceeds to update your sales channels whenever products are manufactured or sold. It also tracks the costs of raw materials and sends alerts whenever stock levels are running low, allowing you to focus on growth without having to worry about running out of stock.





Additionally, Kaizntree utilizes a built-in predictive algorithm that analyzes sales history to make data-driven suggestions on optimal stock levels. This helps you prevent future stock-outs at the finished product, raw material, or packaging level. You can also generate purchase orders for raw materials and send them to suppliers directly from the platform, which is essential to maintaining an efficient production workflow and scaling on demand.





As Kaizntree continues to expand its automation features, you can rely on accurate data and AI-driven insights to enhance your workflow and successfully grow your operations. As Brisson puts it, “Our goal is to be the foundation on which business owners worldwide can start, scale, and manage their entire operations.”