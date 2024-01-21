How High-Ranking eBay Executives Tried to Silence Critics
Too Long; Didn't ReadeBay executives, including Jim Baugh, are accused of orchestrating a harassment and intimidation campaign against critics, spanning from unwanted deliveries to online threats. The scandal, involving real-time surveillance and attempts to cover tracks, reveals a disturbing side of corporate behavior. The unraveling saga raises ethical questions about the lengths some go to silence dissent. Explore the shocking details of the eBay cyberstalking scandal that sent shockwaves through the company and exposed a dark web of deceit.