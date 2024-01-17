Conspiracy at eBay: The Disturbing Saga of Harassment, Stalking, and Cover-ups

Too Long; Didn't Read

eBay's executives engaged in a chilling campaign against EcommerceBytes, resorting to harassment, intimidation, and surveillance. The vendetta unfolded after EcommerceBytes reported on eBay's lawsuit against Amazon. Executives exchanged texts plotting to "take down" Ina Steiner, EcommerceBytes' founder. The conspiracy involved false accusations against the Steiners, planting a GPS device, and sending disturbing items to their home. The shocking tactics included revealing the Steiners' address, ordering unwanted items, and surveilling their activities. The executives went to great lengths to conceal their actions, resorting to lies, forgery, and destroying evidence. The revelations expose a dark chapter in corporate revenge.