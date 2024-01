Too Long; Didn't Read

The mysterious figure known as 'Fidomaster' becomes a thorn in eBay's side, leading to covert measures by executives. A GIC report identifies 'Fidomaster' as an anonymous Twitter user posting negativity about eBay. In a disturbing turn, plans are made to send a threatening letter to Ina Steiner to silence critical articles. Uncover the escalating vendetta as eBay grapples with the enigmatic 'Fidomaster.'