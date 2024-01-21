Search icon
    eBay Faces Charges for "Stalking Through Interstate Travel"

    54. The United States Attorney incorporates and re-alleges paragraphs 1 through 53 of this Information. 55. Between August 15, 2019, and August 23, 2019, in the District of Massachusetts and beyond, eBay Inc. knowingly traveled in interstate commerce with the specific intent to harass, intimidate, and subject to surveillance, causing, attempting to cause, and reasonably expected to cause substantial emotional distress to the individuals detailed below: All in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2261A(l)(B).
    featured image - eBay Faces Charges for "Stalking Through Interstate Travel"
    tech-stories #usa-v-ebay #ebay-lawsuit
